Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2

Dutchman wins sprint in Torrent ahead of Juan Sebastián Molano and Elia Viviani

Image 1 of 20

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022 - 72nd Edition â€” 2nd stage Betera - Torrent 172,1 km - 03/02/2022 - Fabio Jakobsen (NED - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 2 of 20

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022 - 72nd Edition â€” 2nd stage Betera - Torrent 172,1 km - 03/02/2022 - Fabio Jakobsen (NED - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) hits the front of pack for win on stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 3 of 20

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022 - 72nd Edition â€” 2nd stage Betera - Torrent 172,1 km - 03/02/2022 - Peloton - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Riders hit uphill section for stage 2 sprint finish (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 4 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 5 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 LR Joey Rosskopf of United States and Team Human Powered Health and Sergio Roman Martin Galan of Spain and Team Caja RuralAlea compete in the breakaway during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 2 made separation with 149km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 Josef Cerny of Czech Republic and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl leads The Peloton during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Israel-Premier Tech work at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Teamm Bora Hansgrohe Orange Points Jersey prior to the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Aleksander Vlasov of Bora - Hansgrohe starts stage 2 in the orange Points Jersey (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 8 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 LR Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Best Young Rider Jersey Benjamin King of United States and Team Human Powered Health Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

At the start in Bétera (L-R) Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Ineos Grenadiers in white Best Young Rider Jersey, Benjamin King of Human Powered Health in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep - AlphaVinyl in yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 9 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rides stage 2 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 10 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 LR Remco Evenepoel of Belgium Yellow Leader Jersey and Mikkel Honor of Denmark and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl compete during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in the peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 11 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 A general view of the peloton competing during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Peloton passes trees in early bloom on Stage 2 from Bétera to Torrent (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 12 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 A general view of the peloton competing during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Spanish countryside along 171.5km on Stage 2 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 13 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium Leader Jersey with teammates compete during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rides through another citrus field (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 14 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 Wilco Kelderman of Netherlands and Teamm Bora Hansgrohe competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Wilco Kelderman of Bora - Hansgrohe in the peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 15 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 Michael Schr of Switzerland and AG2R Citren Team attacks during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Michael Schär of AG2R Citroën Team attacks toward finish of stage 2 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 16 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 Josef Cerny of Czech Republic and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and James Piccoli of Canada and Team Israel Premier Tech lead The Peloton during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Israel-Premier Tech at front of peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 17 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 LR Pascal Eenkhoorn of Netherlands and Sam Oomen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma compete during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

LR Pascal Eenkhoorn of Netherlands and Sam Oomen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma compete during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage f (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 18 of 20

TORRENT SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 LR Mikkel Honor of Denmark Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands Michael Morkov of Denmark and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Yellow Leader Jersey compete during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 2 a 1715km stage from Btera to Torrent VCV2022 on February 03 2022 in Torrent Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 19 of 20

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022 - 72nd Edition â€” 2nd stage Betera - Torrent 172,1 km - 03/02/2022 - Dylan Teuns (BEL - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 20 of 20

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022 - 72nd Edition â€” 2nd stage Betera - Torrent 172,1 km - 03/02/2022 - Dylan Teuns (BEL - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) won stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana with a dominant sprint display in Torrent, having overcome cramps and the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert train to take a commanding victory.

The Dutchman hitched a ride on the Intermarché group in the final kilometre of the stage in Torrent after the Belgian squad wrested control from his own team in the final corner. He blasted off Andrea Pasqualon's wheel in the final 200 metres, with his rivals having no answer to his speed.

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) trailed home in second place ahead of Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers). Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) took fourth place ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).

"We started out yesterday with a win from Remco [Evenepoel] and it showed that the team is in good shape. Today was a hard stage and I definitely hard to work hard for this," Jakobsen said after the finish. 

"We had control all day with Josef Cerny and then in the final Mikkel Honoré did a long pull. Then the entire team did a lead out. Remco was I think one of the strongest again to help me, which is think is nice in the yellow jersey. If Wanty doesn't pass us in the last corner I think we have a perfect lead out. But they came underneath, and we had to re-do it.

"I found my own way and launched myself at 200 from the line. I have to say I had small cramps in the legs because it was hot and the first race of the season but I'm happy with the win."

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert had taken over at the front for the crucial closing straight after slipping up the inside of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl on the final corner after Jakobsen's team had been in charge for much of the run-in – as well as much of the stage.

They looked determined to deliver a result for new signing Kristoff on an uphill finish which suited his characteristics, but the Norwegian couldn't match Jakobsen despite being on the 25-year-old's wheel when the sprint started.

The final run to the line was a display of pure power from Jakobsen, who duly opened his account for the season with seeming ease.

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) retains the race lead unchallenged after the second stage of the race. He leads Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 19 seconds, while Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) is third at 37 seconds.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4:09:51
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
7Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
10Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 8:26:13
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:19
3Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:37
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:42
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:48
10Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

