Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) won stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana with a dominant sprint display in Torrent, having overcome cramps and the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert train to take a commanding victory.

The Dutchman hitched a ride on the Intermarché group in the final kilometre of the stage in Torrent after the Belgian squad wrested control from his own team in the final corner. He blasted off Andrea Pasqualon's wheel in the final 200 metres, with his rivals having no answer to his speed.

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) trailed home in second place ahead of Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers). Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) took fourth place ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).

"We started out yesterday with a win from Remco [Evenepoel] and it showed that the team is in good shape. Today was a hard stage and I definitely hard to work hard for this," Jakobsen said after the finish.

"We had control all day with Josef Cerny and then in the final Mikkel Honoré did a long pull. Then the entire team did a lead out. Remco was I think one of the strongest again to help me, which is think is nice in the yellow jersey. If Wanty doesn't pass us in the last corner I think we have a perfect lead out. But they came underneath, and we had to re-do it.

"I found my own way and launched myself at 200 from the line. I have to say I had small cramps in the legs because it was hot and the first race of the season but I'm happy with the win."

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert had taken over at the front for the crucial closing straight after slipping up the inside of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl on the final corner after Jakobsen's team had been in charge for much of the run-in – as well as much of the stage.

They looked determined to deliver a result for new signing Kristoff on an uphill finish which suited his characteristics, but the Norwegian couldn't match Jakobsen despite being on the 25-year-old's wheel when the sprint started.

The final run to the line was a display of pure power from Jakobsen, who duly opened his account for the season with seeming ease.

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) retains the race lead unchallenged after the second stage of the race. He leads Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 19 seconds, while Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) is third at 37 seconds.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4:09:51 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 7 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 10 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH