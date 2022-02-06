Aleksandr Vlasov wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Image 1 of 10 Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora -Hansgrohe) wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 10 Vincenzo Nibal and Manuele Boaro (Astana) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 10 Vincenzo Nibal and Manuele Boaro (Astana) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 10 Sven Erik Bystrom (Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux) lead the peloton that is chasing the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 10 Overall leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Team Bora Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 10 Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 10 The four-rider breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 10 Vincenzo Nibali and Manuele Boaro, teammates at Astana Qazaqstan, lead an early breakaway that also included Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) won the final sprint stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, with Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) securing overall victory.

After being blocked-in during Saturday’s sprint, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl doubled their efforts and lead-out the sprint with even Remco Evenepoel and Yves Lampaert playing a key role in the final three kilometres. Lead-out man Michael Morkov then positioned Jakobsen perfectly in the final 500 metres. The Dutchman opened up his sprint in the final 200 metres, giving his rivals little chance of matching his speed.

Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) finished second and third.

Vlasov finished carefully in the peloton and so kept the leader’s yellow jersey and celebrated overall success. Evenepoel finished 32 seconds down, with talented young Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) third overall at 36 seconds.

Vlasov dethroned Evenepoel on the dirt road climb to the Antenas del Maigmó hilltop finish on stage 3 and then Bora-Hansgrohe rode carefully on the two remaining sprint stages to protect his lead.

The final stage of the Volta a la Ciclista Valenciana was a blistering 92km from Paterna to Valencia, on a route raced on by the women's peloton and won by Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) earlier in the morning.

There were a couple of smaller climbs on route but, in general, the day was meant for the sprinters in the field.

Vincenzo Nibali and Manuele Boaro, teammates at Astana Qazaqstan, lead an early breakaway that also included Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi), pushing their lead out to a minute after the first 15km of racing, and then stretching out to nearly two minutes at the halfway point of the race.

Overall leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) sat comfortably behind in the main field as rival teams Intermarche, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Trek-Segafredo led the peloton.

As the race headed south back toward Valencia, the gap to the breakaway narrowed to under 45 seconds on the roads toward the finish.

Boaro led the break onto the city streets inside 15km to go, but with a gap down to 20 seconds, and Bora-Hansgrohe helping to pick up the chase behind, their efforts seems almost futile during the closing portion of the race.

The quartet rode as hard as they could, and continued to work together, but the gap was slashed in half with 13km out from the finish line, and then they were swarmed by the field a short time later, paving the way for a fast bunch sprint.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step AlphaVinyl 1:55:49 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 5 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 8 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01 9 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM