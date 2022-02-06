Trending

Aleksandr Vlasov wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

By , published

Fabio Jakobsen wins final stage 5 sprint in Valencia

Image 1 of 10

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Orange Points Jersey celebrates winning during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 5 a 92km stage from Paterna to Valencia VCV2022 on February 06 2022 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 10

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 5 a 92km stage from Paterna to Valencia VCV2022 on February 06 2022 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora -Hansgrohe) wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 10

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 LR Manuele Boaro of Italy and Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Astana Qazaqstan Team compete in the breakaway during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 5 a 92km stage from Paterna to Valencia VCV2022 on February 06 2022 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibal and Manuele Boaro (Astana) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 10

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 LR Manuele Boaro of Italy and Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Astana Qazaqstan Team compete in the breakaway during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 5 a 92km stage from Paterna to Valencia VCV2022 on February 06 2022 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibal and Manuele Boaro (Astana) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 10

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Sven Erik Bystrom of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 5 a 92km stage from Paterna to Valencia VCV2022 on February 06 2022 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Sven Erik Bystrom (Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux) lead the peloton that is chasing the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 10

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 5 a 92km stage from Paterna to Valencia VCV2022 on February 06 2022 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Overall leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Team Bora Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 10

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Astana Qazaqstan Team competes in the breakaway during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 5 a 92km stage from Paterna to Valencia VCV2022 on February 06 2022 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 10

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 5 a 92km stage from Paterna to Valencia VCV2022 on February 06 2022 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 10

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Astana Qazaqstan Team competes in the breakaway during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 5 a 92km stage from Paterna to Valencia VCV2022 on February 06 2022 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The four-rider breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 10

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 LR Manuele Boaro of Italy and Astana Qazaqstan Team and Gotzon Martin Sanz of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi compete in the breakaway during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 5 a 92km stage from Paterna to Valencia VCV2022 on February 06 2022 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibali and Manuele Boaro, teammates at Astana Qazaqstan, lead an early breakaway that also included Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) won the final sprint stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, with Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) securing overall victory.  

After being blocked-in during Saturday’s sprint, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl doubled their efforts and lead-out the sprint with even Remco Evenepoel and Yves Lampaert playing a key role in the final three kilometres. Lead-out man Michael Morkov then positioned Jakobsen perfectly in the final 500 metres. The Dutchman opened up his sprint in the final 200 metres, giving his rivals little chance of matching his speed. 

Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) finished second and third. 

Vlasov finished carefully in the peloton and so kept the leader’s yellow jersey and celebrated overall success. Evenepoel finished 32 seconds down, with talented young Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) third overall at 36 seconds.

Vlasov dethroned Evenepoel on the dirt road climb to the Antenas del Maigmó hilltop finish on stage 3 and then Bora-Hansgrohe rode carefully on the two remaining sprint stages to protect his lead.

The final stage of the Volta a la Ciclista Valenciana was a blistering 92km from Paterna to Valencia, on a route raced on by the women's peloton and won by Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) earlier in the morning. 

There were a couple of smaller climbs on route but, in general, the day was meant for the sprinters in the field.

Vincenzo Nibali and Manuele Boaro, teammates at Astana Qazaqstan, lead an early breakaway that also included Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi), pushing their lead out to a minute after the first 15km of racing, and then stretching out to nearly two minutes at the halfway point of the race.

Overall leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) sat comfortably behind in the main field as rival teams Intermarche, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Trek-Segafredo led the peloton. 

As the race headed south back toward Valencia, the gap to the breakaway narrowed to under 45 seconds on the roads toward the finish.

Boaro led the break onto the city streets inside 15km to go, but with a gap down to 20 seconds, and Bora-Hansgrohe helping to pick up the chase behind, their efforts seems almost futile during the closing portion of the race.

The quartet rode as hard as they could, and continued to work together, but the gap was slashed in half with 13km out from the finish line, and then they were swarmed by the field a short time later, paving the way for a fast bunch sprint.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step AlphaVinyl 1:55:49
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
5Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
8Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01
9Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM

Final general classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:56:45
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step AlphaVinyl 0:00:32
3Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:36
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:02
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:05
7Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:14
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:00
9David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:28
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:54

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews