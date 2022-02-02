Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Remco Evenepoel wins opening stage

Vlasov takes second and Rodriguez in third from select group of six in Torralba Del Pinar

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022 - 72nd Edition - 1st stage Les Alqueries - Torralba del Pinar 166,7 km - 02/02/2022 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl takes solo stage 1 win on Wednesday (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel rides solo across the finish for stage 1 victory (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl attacks to win the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) broke away from front of race with 1km to go in final climb toward finish (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022 - 72nd Edition - 1st stage Les Alqueries - Torralba del Pinar 166,7 km - 02/02/2022 - Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Riding in new colours for Bora-Hansgrohe, Aleksandr Vlasov finished second (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022 - 72nd Edition - 1st stage Les Alqueries - Torralba del Pinar 166,7 km - 02/02/2022 - Carlos Rodriguez (ESP - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished with select group for third place (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl during stage 1 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 A general view of the peloton competing through a tangerines field during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Peloton passes tangerine fields on 166.7km Stage 1 from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl fans prior to the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Fans in attendance at stage 1 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Peloton during stage 1 of Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 LR Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and Team Trek Segafredo and Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Alexander Kristoff in new colours of Team Intérmarch-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 LR Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and Juri Hollmann of Germany and Movistar Team lead the peloton during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Michael Morkov of QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl rides behind Juri Hollmann of Movistar Team at front of the peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Bikeexchange Jayco competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Australian Kaden Groves of Team Bikeexchange-Jayco competes during stage 1 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 A general view of the peloton competing during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Scenery between Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 Josef Cerny of Czech Republic and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Josef Cerny of QuickStep-Alpha-Vinyl sets pace on climb during stage 1 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl in the peloton behind Alejandro Valverde of Movistar (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlpaVinyl) immediately took control of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, attacking alone on the final climb and then time trialing to the finish line Torralba del Pinar. 

The 22-year-old Belgian endured a difficult 2021 season as he returned from his Il Lombardia crash injuries but has worked quietly during the winter and appeared in impressve early-season form. 

He held a gap all the way to the finish with Aleksandr Vlasov crossing the line 16 seconds down, on his debut for Bora-Hansgrohe. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third at 32 seconds, with Evenepoel’s other rivals even further back. Thanks to time bonuses, Evenepoel’s lead is already 20 seconds on Vlasov.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl will now have to defend the race lead during Thursday's rolling 171km stage from Bétera to Torrent, while also perhaps working to set-up sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.  

More to come.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4:16:32
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16
3Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

