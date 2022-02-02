Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Remco Evenepoel wins opening stage

Image 1 of 15 Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl takes solo stage 1 win on Wednesday (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 2 of 15 Remco Evenepoel rides solo across the finish for stage 1 victory (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 3 of 15 Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) broke away from front of race with 1km to go in final climb toward finish (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 4 of 15 Riding in new colours for Bora-Hansgrohe, Aleksandr Vlasov finished second (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 5 of 15 Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished with select group for third place (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 6 of 15 Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl during stage 1 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 7 of 15 Peloton passes tangerine fields on 166.7km Stage 1 from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 8 of 15 Fans in attendance at stage 1 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 9 of 15 Peloton during stage 1 of Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 10 of 15 Alexander Kristoff in new colours of Team Intérmarch-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 11 of 15 Michael Morkov of QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl rides behind Juri Hollmann of Movistar Team at front of the peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 12 of 15 Australian Kaden Groves of Team Bikeexchange-Jayco competes during stage 1 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 13 of 15 Scenery between Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 14 of 15 Josef Cerny of QuickStep-Alpha-Vinyl sets pace on climb during stage 1 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 15 of 15 Fabio Jakobsen of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl in the peloton behind Alejandro Valverde of Movistar (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlpaVinyl) immediately took control of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, attacking alone on the final climb and then time trialing to the finish line Torralba del Pinar.

The 22-year-old Belgian endured a difficult 2021 season as he returned from his Il Lombardia crash injuries but has worked quietly during the winter and appeared in impressve early-season form.

He held a gap all the way to the finish with Aleksandr Vlasov crossing the line 16 seconds down, on his debut for Bora-Hansgrohe. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third at 32 seconds, with Evenepoel’s other rivals even further back. Thanks to time bonuses, Evenepoel’s lead is already 20 seconds on Vlasov.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl will now have to defend the race lead during Thursday's rolling 171km stage from Bétera to Torrent, while also perhaps working to set-up sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.

More to come.