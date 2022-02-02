Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Remco Evenepoel wins opening stage
By Stephen Farrand published
Vlasov takes second and Rodriguez in third from select group of six in Torralba Del Pinar
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlpaVinyl) immediately took control of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, attacking alone on the final climb and then time trialing to the finish line Torralba del Pinar.
The 22-year-old Belgian endured a difficult 2021 season as he returned from his Il Lombardia crash injuries but has worked quietly during the winter and appeared in impressve early-season form.
He held a gap all the way to the finish with Aleksandr Vlasov crossing the line 16 seconds down, on his debut for Bora-Hansgrohe. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third at 32 seconds, with Evenepoel’s other rivals even further back. Thanks to time bonuses, Evenepoel’s lead is already 20 seconds on Vlasov.
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl will now have to defend the race lead during Thursday's rolling 171km stage from Bétera to Torrent, while also perhaps working to set-up sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:16:32
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|3
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:31
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift alternatives: Who's giving the leader a run for its money?The best indoor training options outside of Watopia
-
2023 Glasgow 'mega-event' World Championships confirmed for August 3-13Multi-disciplined event will clash with traditional summer road racing calendar
-
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Remco Evenepoel wins opening stageVlasov takes second and Rodriguez in third from select group of six in Torralba Del Pinar
-
Castelli Tutto Nano ROS Jersey reviewIs there really such a thing as a three season jersey?