Quintana claims stage 4 and surges into race lead in Valencia
Kudus nabs second with Antunes in third
Stage 4: Segorbe - Llucena
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) delivered a warning to his Grand Tour rivals with devastating performance on the queen stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The pint-sized Colombian climber attacked on the lower slopes of the Mas de la Costa to solo to his first win of the season, leaving the rest of the peloton trailing in his wake.
He was briefly joined on the climb by Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) but in reality Quintana was riding in a league of his own to take both the stage win and pull on the leader’s jersey after overturning Greg Van Avermaet's (BMC Racing) overnight lead. Quintana was almost on the podium before the struggling Belgian made it to the line after a brave but futile defence of the yellow jersey.
Even Quintana’s principal rivals in the race, David Lopez and Woet Poels (Team Sky), Daniel Martin (Quickstep Floors) and Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo), were powerless on the mystifyingly steep climb, with its pitches of over 22 per cent.
At the line, Quintana had 40 seconds on Kudus, with Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto) a further five seconds back. Quintana leads the race with one stage remaining, with Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) at 23 seconds and the young Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) in third at 42 seconds.
It was faultless performance from Movistar all round on Saturday. When an early break went clear, consisting of Lauren de Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep Floors), Igor Anton (Team Dimension Data) and Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), the Spanish team sat back, and allowed others to ride tempo on the front.
BMC Racing, with Van Averamet in the leader’s jersey, and Team Sky duly applied. The British team, with a number of GC options in their ranks and 2016 champion Woet Poels keen to defend his title, kept the leaders in check before turning on the gas inside the final 50km.
The break rallied, with Gautier picking up the maximum number of KOM points on offer before the final climb. However with 30km remaining the gap – which had leveled off at around four minutes – dropped to less than 40 seconds as Team Sky took more control on a greatly reduced bunch.
Gilbert saw that as his cue to sit up with Anton next to drop from the break as the race headed into the final 15km. Movistar only made their presence felt with around 8km to go as they moved up in order to position Quintana.
As the break swung left onto the lower slopes of the final climb they could feel the peloton breathing down their necks and almost as the catch was made Quintana took off.
His first acceleration drew him clear before Kudus and then Antunes joined him. The Colombian barely looked back. Antunes was the first to relent with 3km remaining before Kudus, unable to take a single pull, was dispatched moments later.
The stage win was going to the Movistar man but the ease at which he rose over the steepest set of inclines was the most impressive part of all.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5:02:19
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:40
|3
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:45
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:57
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:07
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:17
|11
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:25
|13
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:59
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:02:07
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:09
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|19
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:37
|20
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:05
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:10
|22
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:03:19
|23
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:22
|25
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:53
|26
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:02
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:05
|28
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:09
|29
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:04:24
|30
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:31
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:44
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|34
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:31
|35
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:05:40
|36
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:57
|37
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:43
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|39
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|41
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:56
|42
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:25
|43
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:48
|44
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:51
|46
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:58
|47
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:26
|48
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:44
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:02
|51
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:36
|52
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:40
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:11:07
|54
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|55
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:26
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:13:58
|57
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|58
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|59
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:25
|60
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:19:48
|61
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:56
|62
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:23:00
|63
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|64
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:23:02
|65
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:05
|66
|Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain
|67
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|68
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|69
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|71
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:09
|73
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|74
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
|76
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:13
|78
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:23:14
|79
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:25
|80
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:23:29
|81
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:30
|82
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:23:56
|83
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:08
|84
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:10
|85
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:24:13
|86
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:24:18
|87
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|89
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:28
|90
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|91
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|92
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
|93
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|94
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|95
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|96
|Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|97
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:33
|98
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|99
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:39
|100
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:24:41
|101
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:42
|102
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:44
|103
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:50
|106
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:52
|107
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:53
|108
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:24:56
|110
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:24:59
|111
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:01
|112
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:25:04
|113
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|114
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:25:06
|115
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:25:07
|116
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain
|0:25:14
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|118
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:25:16
|119
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:25:25
|120
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|121
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:30
|122
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:25:33
|124
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:25:38
|125
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:40
|126
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:49
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:51
|128
|Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:25:54
|129
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:26:00
|130
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:06
|131
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:09
|132
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:17
|133
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:19
|134
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:29
|135
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:26:35
|136
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:37
|137
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:44
|138
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:45
|139
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:48
|140
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:51
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:00
|142
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:05
|143
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|144
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|145
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:07
|146
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|147
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:24
|148
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:27:34
|149
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:37
|150
|Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:27:48
|151
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:53
|152
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:27:56
|153
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:02
|154
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|155
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:07
|156
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:28
|157
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:35
|158
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:37
|159
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:28:40
|160
|Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
|161
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:48
|162
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:16
|163
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|164
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:29:18
|165
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|166
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:30
|167
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:33
|168
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:29:51
|169
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:18
|170
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO
|0:30:40
|172
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:47:05
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|DNF
|Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO
|DNF
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
|DNF
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|5
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|3
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|6
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|15:11:01
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:12
|3
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:34
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:06
|5
|Team Sky
|0:03:08
|6
|FDJ
|0:04:36
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:56
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:11:45
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:52
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:07
|12
|Orica-Scott
|0:42:08
|13
|W52/FC Porto
|0:42:50
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:45:54
|15
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:47:51
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:50:57
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:51:51
|18
|Burgos BH
|0:55:49
|19
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:06:56
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:08
|21
|Spain
|1:08:43
|22
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:09:49
|23
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:09:58
|24
|Team Ukyo
|1:11:12
|25
|Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:41:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14:20:26
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:09
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|7
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:53
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:12
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:13
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|11
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:02:50
|13
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:52
|14
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:53
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:05
|16
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:16
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:03:29
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:32
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|21
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:17
|22
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:04:32
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:05:07
|24
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:05:42
|25
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:12
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:06:47
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:51
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:55
|29
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:06:58
|30
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:06:59
|31
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:07:15
|32
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:49
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:54
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:00
|35
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:11
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:43
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:59
|38
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:40
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:52
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:01
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:07
|42
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:09
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:13
|44
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:34
|45
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:09
|46
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:28
|47
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:24
|48
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:51
|49
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:12
|50
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:15:58
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:16:46
|52
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:17
|53
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:19:12
|54
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:29
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:20:34
|56
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:20:44
|57
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:21:32
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:05
|59
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:13
|60
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:18
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:19
|62
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:28
|63
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:29
|64
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:24:32
|65
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:25:46
|66
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:50
|67
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:10
|68
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:15
|69
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:17
|70
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:28
|71
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:03
|72
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:27:05
|73
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:14
|74
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:27:20
|75
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:27:31
|76
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:36
|77
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:27:37
|78
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|79
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:03
|80
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:28:16
|81
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:51
|82
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:52
|83
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain
|0:29:33
|84
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:02
|85
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:08
|86
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:09
|87
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:30:10
|88
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:30:32
|89
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:42
|90
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:05
|91
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:25
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:31:36
|93
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:59
|94
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:32:19
|95
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:32:21
|96
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:32:44
|97
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:32:48
|98
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:32:57
|99
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:07
|100
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:33:38
|101
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:47
|102
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:33:57
|103
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:34:07
|104
|Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain
|0:34:23
|105
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:07
|106
|Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:35:28
|107
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:58
|108
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:36:06
|109
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:26
|110
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:38
|111
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:39
|112
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:21
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37:48
|114
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:09
|115
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:38:11
|116
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:38:22
|117
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:38:59
|118
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:39:06
|119
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:39:20
|120
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:27
|121
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:39:42
|122
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:39:45
|123
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:39:53
|124
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:40:12
|125
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:16
|126
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:40:29
|127
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:40:36
|128
|Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|0:40:52
|129
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:40:53
|130
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:06
|131
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|132
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:41:56
|133
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:42:16
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:25
|135
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:42:38
|136
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:29
|137
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:43:51
|138
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:44:19
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:20
|140
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:45:12
|141
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:57
|142
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:04
|143
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:46:22
|144
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:34
|145
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:46:53
|146
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:48:39
|147
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:50:00
|148
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:12
|149
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:51:37
|150
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:55
|151
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:52:03
|152
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:52:37
|153
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:52:43
|154
|Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:52:56
|155
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:39
|156
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:53:40
|157
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:54:31
|158
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:54:49
|159
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:55:22
|160
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:45
|161
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:55:46
|162
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:56:22
|163
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO
|0:56:27
|164
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:56:41
|165
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:57:17
|166
|Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
|0:59:22
|167
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:00:03
|168
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:02:02
|169
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:02:20
|170
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:03:12
|171
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:19:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|6
|10
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|21
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|4
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|5
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|7
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|8
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:20:58
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:41
|3
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:20
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:23
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:41
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:02
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:19
|8
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:20:12
|9
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:46
|10
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:33
|11
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:42
|12
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:26:59
|13
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:37
|14
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:31:49
|15
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:26
|16
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:35:34
|17
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:54
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:38:27
|19
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:38:48
|20
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:39:13
|21
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:44
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:40:21
|23
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:40:34
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:57
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:43:47
|26
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:44:40
|27
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:25
|28
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:32
|29
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:51:05
|30
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:59
|31
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:54:50
|32
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:55:14
|33
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:55:50
|34
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:56:09
|35
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:56:45
|36
|Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
|0:58:50
|37
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:59:31
|38
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:01:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|53
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|43:05:52
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:19
|4
|Team Sky
|0:02:20
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:25
|6
|FDJ
|0:06:36
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:38
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:23
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:50
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:16:01
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:36:41
|12
|Orica-Scott
|0:45:24
|13
|W52/FC Porto
|0:54:10
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:56:07
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:02:42
|16
|Direct Energie
|1:03:28
|17
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:07:41
|18
|Burgos BH
|1:16:53
|19
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:22:18
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:27:16
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:55
|22
|Spain
|1:40:11
|23
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:40:50
|24
|Team Ukyo
|1:53:54
|25
|Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|3:19:19
