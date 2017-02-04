Image 1 of 35 Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) leads the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 Nicolas Roche hits out for BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) rode for his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lays down a marker ahead of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Simon Yates (Orica Scott) couldn't match the favourites on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) lost his race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 Woet Poels (Team Sky) had no response when Quintana attacked (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 Team Sky line out the peloton before the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 4 and moves into the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) rode out of his skin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Woet Poels (Team Sky) heads for the team bus after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 Team Sky riders come to terms with a difficult day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) enjoys his time on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Woet Poels (Team Sky) saw his title defence fall apart on the final climb of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) out of the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 4 in Valencia and takes the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 Woet Poels (Team Sky) was unable to live with Quintana's pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) moved into second overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Daniel Martin (QuickStep Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) made the break once again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 Christopher Juul Jensen (Orica-Scott) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 Gilbert (QuickStep Floors) was in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 David De La Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 4 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) delivered a warning to his Grand Tour rivals with devastating performance on the queen stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The pint-sized Colombian climber attacked on the lower slopes of the Mas de la Costa to solo to his first win of the season, leaving the rest of the peloton trailing in his wake.

He was briefly joined on the climb by Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) but in reality Quintana was riding in a league of his own to take both the stage win and pull on the leader’s jersey after overturning Greg Van Avermaet's (BMC Racing) overnight lead. Quintana was almost on the podium before the struggling Belgian made it to the line after a brave but futile defence of the yellow jersey.

Even Quintana’s principal rivals in the race, David Lopez and Woet Poels (Team Sky), Daniel Martin (Quickstep Floors) and Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo), were powerless on the mystifyingly steep climb, with its pitches of over 22 per cent.

At the line, Quintana had 40 seconds on Kudus, with Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto) a further five seconds back. Quintana leads the race with one stage remaining, with Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) at 23 seconds and the young Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) in third at 42 seconds.

It was faultless performance from Movistar all round on Saturday. When an early break went clear, consisting of Lauren de Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep Floors), Igor Anton (Team Dimension Data) and Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), the Spanish team sat back, and allowed others to ride tempo on the front.

BMC Racing, with Van Averamet in the leader’s jersey, and Team Sky duly applied. The British team, with a number of GC options in their ranks and 2016 champion Woet Poels keen to defend his title, kept the leaders in check before turning on the gas inside the final 50km.

The break rallied, with Gautier picking up the maximum number of KOM points on offer before the final climb. However with 30km remaining the gap – which had leveled off at around four minutes – dropped to less than 40 seconds as Team Sky took more control on a greatly reduced bunch.

Gilbert saw that as his cue to sit up with Anton next to drop from the break as the race headed into the final 15km. Movistar only made their presence felt with around 8km to go as they moved up in order to position Quintana.

As the break swung left onto the lower slopes of the final climb they could feel the peloton breathing down their necks and almost as the catch was made Quintana took off.

His first acceleration drew him clear before Kudus and then Antunes joined him. The Colombian barely looked back. Antunes was the first to relent with 3km remaining before Kudus, unable to take a single pull, was dispatched moments later.

The stage win was going to the Movistar man but the ease at which he rose over the steepest set of inclines was the most impressive part of all.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5:02:19 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:40 3 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:45 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:48 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:57 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:07 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:10 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:17 11 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:25 13 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:59 15 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:02:07 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:02:09 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 19 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:37 20 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:05 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:10 22 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:03:19 23 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:22 25 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:53 26 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:02 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:04:09 29 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:04:24 30 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:31 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:44 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:18 34 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:31 35 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:05:40 36 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:57 37 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:43 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 39 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 41 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:56 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:25 43 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:48 44 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 45 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:51 46 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:58 47 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:26 48 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 49 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:44 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:10:02 51 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:36 52 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:10:40 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:11:07 54 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 55 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:26 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:13:58 57 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 58 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 59 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:25 60 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:19:48 61 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:22:56 62 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:23:00 63 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 64 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:23:02 65 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:23:05 66 Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain 67 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 68 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 69 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 71 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:09 73 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 75 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO 76 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:13 78 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO 0:23:14 79 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:25 80 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:23:29 81 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:23:30 82 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:23:56 83 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:24:08 84 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:10 85 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:24:13 86 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:24:18 87 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 88 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 89 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:28 90 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 91 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 92 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO 93 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 94 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 95 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 96 Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 97 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:33 98 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 99 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:39 100 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:24:41 101 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:42 102 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:44 103 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:50 106 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:52 107 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:53 108 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:24:56 110 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:24:59 111 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:01 112 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:25:04 113 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 114 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:25:06 115 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:25:07 116 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain 0:25:14 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 118 Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:25:16 119 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:25:25 120 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 121 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:30 122 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:25:33 124 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:25:38 125 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:25:40 126 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:49 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:51 128 Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:25:54 129 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:26:00 130 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:06 131 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:09 132 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:17 133 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:19 134 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:29 135 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:26:35 136 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:37 137 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:44 138 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:45 139 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:48 140 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:51 141 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:00 142 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:05 143 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 144 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 145 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:07 146 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 147 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:24 148 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO 0:27:34 149 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:37 150 Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:27:48 151 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:53 152 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:27:56 153 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:02 154 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 155 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:07 156 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:28:28 157 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:35 158 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:37 159 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:28:40 160 Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain 161 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:48 162 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:16 163 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 164 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:29:18 165 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 166 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:30 167 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:33 168 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:29:51 169 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:18 170 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO 0:30:40 172 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:47:05 DNF Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNF Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain DNF Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto DNF Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO DNF Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO DNF Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) - Alto de Arenillas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) - Alto Zucaina # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) - Castillo de Villamalefa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) - Alto Puertomingalbo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 6 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 5 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) - El Collado del Vidre # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) - Mas de la Costa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 8 3 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 6 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 1

Intermediate sprint - Montanejos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:11:01 2 Quick-Step Floors 0:02:12 3 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:34 4 BMC Racing Team 0:03:06 5 Team Sky 0:03:08 6 FDJ 0:04:36 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 8 Astana Pro Team 0:07:56 9 Dimension Data 0:11:45 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:52 11 Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:07 12 Orica-Scott 0:42:08 13 W52/FC Porto 0:42:50 14 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:45:54 15 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:47:51 16 Direct Energie 0:50:57 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:51 18 Burgos BH 0:55:49 19 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:06:56 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:08:08 21 Spain 1:08:43 22 Israel Cycling Academy 1:09:49 23 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:09:58 24 Team Ukyo 1:11:12 25 Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1:41:37

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14:20:26 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 3 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:52 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:09 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 7 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:53 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:12 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:13 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 11 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:02:50 13 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:52 14 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:53 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:05 16 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:16 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:03:29 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:32 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:43 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 21 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:17 22 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:04:32 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:05:07 24 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:05:42 25 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:12 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:06:47 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:51 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:55 29 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:58 30 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:06:59 31 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:15 32 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:49 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:54 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:00 35 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:11 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:43 37 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:59 38 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:40 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:09:52 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:01 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:07 42 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:09 43 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:13 44 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:34 45 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:09 46 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:28 47 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:13:24 48 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:51 49 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:12 50 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:15:58 51 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:16:46 52 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:17:17 53 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:19:12 54 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:29 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:20:34 56 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:20:44 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:21:32 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:05 59 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:24:13 60 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:18 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:19 62 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:28 63 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:29 64 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:24:32 65 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:25:46 66 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:50 67 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:10 68 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:15 69 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:17 70 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:28 71 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:03 72 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:27:05 73 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:14 74 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:27:20 75 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:27:31 76 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:36 77 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:27:37 78 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 79 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:03 80 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:28:16 81 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:28:51 82 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:52 83 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain 0:29:33 84 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:02 85 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:08 86 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:09 87 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:30:10 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:30:32 89 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:42 90 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:05 91 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:25 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:31:36 93 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:59 94 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:32:19 95 Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:32:21 96 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:32:44 97 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:32:48 98 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:32:57 99 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:07 100 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO 0:33:38 101 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:47 102 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:33:57 103 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:07 104 Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain 0:34:23 105 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:07 106 Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:35:28 107 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:58 108 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:36:06 109 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:36:26 110 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:36:38 111 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:39 112 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:21 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:37:48 114 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:09 115 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:38:11 116 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:38:22 117 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:38:59 118 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:39:06 119 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:39:20 120 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:39:27 121 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:39:42 122 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:39:45 123 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:39:53 124 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:40:12 125 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:16 126 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:40:29 127 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO 0:40:36 128 Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 0:40:52 129 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:40:53 130 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:41:06 131 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 132 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:41:56 133 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:42:16 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:25 135 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:42:38 136 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:29 137 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:43:51 138 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:44:19 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:20 140 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:45:12 141 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:57 142 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:04 143 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:46:22 144 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:34 145 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:46:53 146 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:39 147 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:50:00 148 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:12 149 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:51:37 150 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:55 151 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:52:03 152 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:52:37 153 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:52:43 154 Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:52:56 155 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:39 156 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:53:40 157 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:54:31 158 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:54:49 159 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:55:22 160 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:45 161 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:55:46 162 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO 0:56:22 163 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO 0:56:27 164 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:56:41 165 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:57:17 166 Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain 0:59:22 167 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:00:03 168 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1:02:02 169 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1:02:20 170 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:03:12 171 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1:19:49

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 4 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 11 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 8 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 7 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 9 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 6 10 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 6 11 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 1 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1 21 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 3 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 4 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 2 5 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 7 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 8 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14:20:58 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:41 3 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:20 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:23 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:41 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:02 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:19 8 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:20:12 9 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:46 10 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:33 11 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:42 12 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:26:59 13 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:37 14 Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:31:49 15 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:26 16 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:35:34 17 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:54 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:38:27 19 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:38:48 20 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:39:13 21 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:44 22 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:40:21 23 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:40:34 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:57 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:43:47 26 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:44:40 27 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:25 28 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:45:32 29 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:51:05 30 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:59 31 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:54:50 32 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:55:14 33 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO 0:55:50 34 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:56:09 35 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:56:45 36 Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain 0:58:50 37 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:59:31 38 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1:01:30

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 26 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 53 4 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 135