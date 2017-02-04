Trending

Quintana claims stage 4 and surges into race lead in Valencia

Kudus nabs second with Antunes in third

Image 1 of 35

Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) leads the chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 35

Nicolas Roche hits out for BMC Racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 35

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 35

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 35

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) rode for his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lays down a marker ahead of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Simon Yates (Orica Scott) couldn't match the favourites on the final climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) lost his race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

Woet Poels (Team Sky) had no response when Quintana attacked

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

Team Sky line out the peloton before the final climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 4 and moves into the race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) rode out of his skin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

Woet Poels (Team Sky) heads for the team bus after the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 35

Team Sky riders come to terms with a difficult day in the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) enjoys his time on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 35

Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) in the white jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Woet Poels (Team Sky) saw his title defence fall apart on the final climb of stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 35

Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) out of the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 4 in Valencia and takes the race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 35

Woet Poels (Team Sky) was unable to live with Quintana's pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 35

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) moved into second overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Daniel Martin (QuickStep Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) made the break once again

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

Christopher Juul Jensen (Orica-Scott) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 35

Gilbert (QuickStep Floors) was in the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 35

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 35

Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 35

David De La Cruz (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 35

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 4 in Valencia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) delivered a warning to his Grand Tour rivals with devastating performance on the queen stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The pint-sized Colombian climber attacked on the lower slopes of the Mas de la Costa to solo to his first win of the season, leaving the rest of the peloton trailing in his wake.

He was briefly joined on the climb by Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) but in reality Quintana was riding in a league of his own to take both the stage win and pull on the leader’s jersey after overturning Greg Van Avermaet's (BMC Racing) overnight lead. Quintana was almost on the podium before the struggling Belgian made it to the line after a brave but futile defence of the yellow jersey.

Even Quintana’s principal rivals in the race, David Lopez and Woet Poels (Team Sky), Daniel Martin (Quickstep Floors) and Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo), were powerless on the mystifyingly steep climb, with its pitches of over 22 per cent.

At the line, Quintana had 40 seconds on Kudus, with Amaro Antunes (W52/FC Porto) a further five seconds back. Quintana leads the race with one stage remaining, with Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) at 23 seconds and the young Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) in third at 42 seconds.

It was faultless performance from Movistar all round on Saturday. When an early break went clear, consisting of Lauren de Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep Floors), Igor Anton (Team Dimension Data) and Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), the Spanish team sat back, and allowed others to ride tempo on the front.

BMC Racing, with Van Averamet in the leader’s jersey, and Team Sky duly applied. The British team, with a number of GC options in their ranks and 2016 champion Woet Poels keen to defend his title, kept the leaders in check before turning on the gas inside the final 50km.

The break rallied, with Gautier picking up the maximum number of KOM points on offer before the final climb. However with 30km remaining the gap – which had leveled off at around four minutes – dropped to less than 40 seconds as Team Sky took more control on a greatly reduced bunch.

Gilbert saw that as his cue to sit up with Anton next to drop from the break as the race headed into the final 15km. Movistar only made their presence felt with around 8km to go as they moved up in order to position Quintana.

As the break swung left onto the lower slopes of the final climb they could feel the peloton breathing down their necks and almost as the catch was made Quintana took off.

His first acceleration drew him clear before Kudus and then Antunes joined him. The Colombian barely looked back. Antunes was the first to relent with 3km remaining before Kudus, unable to take a single pull, was dispatched moments later.

The stage win was going to the Movistar man but the ease at which he rose over the steepest set of inclines was the most impressive part of all.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5:02:19
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:40
3Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto0:00:45
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:48
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:57
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:07
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:10
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:17
11Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:25
13Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:54
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:59
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:02:07
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:02:09
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:20
19Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:37
20Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:03:05
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:10
22Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:03:19
23David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:22
25Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:03:53
26Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:02
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:09
29Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:04:24
30Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:31
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:44
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:18
34Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:31
35Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:05:40
36Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:57
37Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:43
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
39Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
41Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:56
42Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:25
43Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:48
44Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
45Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:51
46Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:08:58
47Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:26
48Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
49Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:44
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:10:02
51Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:36
52Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:10:40
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:11:07
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
55David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:26
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:13:58
57Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
58Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
59Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:16:25
60Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:19:48
61Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:22:56
62Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:23:00
63Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
64Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:23:02
65Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:23:05
66Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain
67Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
68Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
69Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
71Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:09
73Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
74Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
75Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
76Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:13
78Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO0:23:14
79Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:25
80Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:23:29
81Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:23:30
82José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:23:56
83Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:08
84Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:10
85Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:24:13
86Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:24:18
87Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
88António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
89Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:28
90Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
91Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
92Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
93Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
94Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
96Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
97Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:33
98Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
99Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:39
100Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:24:41
101Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:42
102Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:44
103Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:50
106Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:52
107Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:53
108Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:24:56
110Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:24:59
111Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:01
112Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:25:04
113Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
114Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:25:06
115Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:25:07
116Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain0:25:14
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
118Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:25:16
119Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:25:25
120Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
121Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:30
122Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
123Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:25:33
124Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:25:38
125William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:25:40
126Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:49
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:51
128Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto0:25:54
129Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:26:00
130Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:06
131Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:09
132Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:17
133Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:19
134Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:29
135Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:26:35
136Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:37
137Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:44
138Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:45
139Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:48
140Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:51
141Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:00
142Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:05
143Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
144Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
145Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:07
146Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
147Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:24
148Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO0:27:34
149Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:37
150Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:27:48
151Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:53
152Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:27:56
153Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:02
154Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
155Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:07
156Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:28:28
157Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:35
158Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:37
159Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:28:40
160Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
161Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:48
162Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:16
163Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
164Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:29:18
165Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
166Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:30
167Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:33
168Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:29:51
169Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:18
170Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO0:30:40
172Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:47:05
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFOscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFEduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain
DNFAngel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto
DNFBenjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO
DNFSalvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
DNFTanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) - Alto de Arenillas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
3Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) - Alto Zucaina
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
4Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) - Castillo de Villamalefa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
4Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) - Alto Puertomingalbo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
5Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) - El Collado del Vidre
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) - Mas de la Costa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data8
3Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto6
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors1

Intermediate sprint - Montanejos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:11:01
2Quick-Step Floors0:02:12
3Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:34
4BMC Racing Team0:03:06
5Team Sky0:03:08
6FDJ0:04:36
7AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
8Astana Pro Team0:07:56
9Dimension Data0:11:45
10Katusha-Alpecin0:12:52
11Cannondale-Drapac0:31:07
12Orica-Scott0:42:08
13W52/FC Porto0:42:50
14Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:45:54
15Gazprom – Rusvelo0:47:51
16Direct Energie0:50:57
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:51
18Burgos BH0:55:49
19Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:06:56
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:08
21Spain1:08:43
22Israel Cycling Academy1:09:49
23Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:09:58
24Team Ukyo1:11:12
25Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:41:37

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team14:20:26
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
3Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:52
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:09
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
7David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:53
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:12
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:13
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:25
11Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:02:50
13Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:52
14David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:02:53
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:05
16Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:03:16
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:03:29
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:32
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
21Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto0:04:17
22Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:04:32
23Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:05:07
24Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:05:42
25Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:12
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:06:47
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:51
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:55
29Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:58
30Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:06:59
31Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:07:15
32Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:49
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:54
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:00
35Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:11
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:08:43
37Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:59
38Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:40
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:09:52
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:01
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:07
42Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:09
43Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:13
44Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:34
45Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:09
46Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:28
47Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:13:24
48Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:51
49Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:12
50David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:15:58
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:16:46
52Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:17:17
53Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:19:12
54Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:19:29
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:20:34
56Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:20:44
57Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:21:32
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:23:05
59Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:24:13
60Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:18
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:19
62Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:28
63Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:29
64Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:24:32
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:25:46
66Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:50
67Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:10
68Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:15
69Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:17
70Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:28
71Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:03
72Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:27:05
73Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:14
74Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:27:20
75Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:27:31
76Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:36
77Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:27:37
78Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
79Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:03
80Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:28:16
81Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:51
82Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:52
83Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain0:29:33
84Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:02
85Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:08
86Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:09
87Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:30:10
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:30:32
89Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:42
90Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:05
91Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:25
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:31:36
93Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:59
94Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:32:19
95Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:32:21
96Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:32:44
97Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:32:48
98Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:32:57
99Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:07
100Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO0:33:38
101Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:47
102Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:33:57
103Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:07
104Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain0:34:23
105Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:07
106Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto0:35:28
107José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:58
108Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:36:06
109Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:36:26
110Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:36:38
111Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:39
112Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:21
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:37:48
114Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:09
115Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:38:11
116Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:38:22
117Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:38:59
118Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:39:06
119Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:39:20
120William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:39:27
121Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:39:42
122Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:45
123António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto0:39:53
124Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:40:12
125Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:40:16
126Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:40:29
127Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO0:40:36
128Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain0:40:52
129Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:40:53
130Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:41:06
131Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
132Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:41:56
133Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:42:16
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:25
135Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:42:38
136Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:29
137Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:43:51
138Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:44:19
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:44:20
140Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:45:12
141Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:57
142Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:04
143Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:46:22
144Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:34
145Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:46:53
146Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:39
147Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:50:00
148Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:12
149Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:51:37
150Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:55
151Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:52:03
152Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:52:37
153Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:52:43
154Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:52:56
155Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:39
156Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:53:40
157Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:54:31
158Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:54:49
159Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:55:22
160Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:45
161Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:55:46
162Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO0:56:22
163Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO0:56:27
164Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:56:41
165Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:57:17
166Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain0:59:22
167Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:00:03
168Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:02:02
169Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:02:20
170Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:03:12
171Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:19:49

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team11
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data11
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors9
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data8
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac7
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
9Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto6
10Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data6
11Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
13Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
15Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors1
18Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1
21Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH3
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
4Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2
5Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
7Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
8Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:20:58
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:41
3Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:20
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:23
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:41
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:02
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:19
8Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:20:12
9Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:46
10Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:33
11Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:42
12Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:26:59
13Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:37
14Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:31:49
15José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:26
16Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:35:34
17Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:54
18Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:38:27
19Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:38:48
20Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:13
21Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:44
22Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:40:21
23Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:40:34
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:57
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:43:47
26Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:44:40
27Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:25
28Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:32
29Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:51:05
30Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:59
31Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:54:50
32Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:55:14
33Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO0:55:50
34Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:56:09
35Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:56:45
36Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain0:58:50
37Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:59:31
38Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:01:30

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors26pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale36
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac53
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data135

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team43:05:52
2BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Quick-Step Floors0:01:19
4Team Sky0:02:20
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:25
6FDJ0:06:36
7Astana Pro Team0:08:38
8AG2R La Mondiale0:14:23
9Katusha-Alpecin0:15:50
10Dimension Data0:16:01
11Cannondale-Drapac0:36:41
12Orica-Scott0:45:24
13W52/FC Porto0:54:10
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:07
15Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1:02:42
16Direct Energie1:03:28
17Gazprom – Rusvelo1:07:41
18Burgos BH1:16:53
19Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:22:18
20Israel Cycling Academy1:27:16
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:55
22Spain1:40:11
23Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:40:50
24Team Ukyo1:53:54
25Inteja Dominican Cycling Team3:19:19

