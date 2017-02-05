Image 1 of 40 BMC's Ben Herman's and Manuel Senni finished on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Best regional rider was David Belda (Burgos BH) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Points winner Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale) also won the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Nairo Quintana in his winner's press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Stage winner Bryan Coquard points to the sponsor logo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Michael Schär (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Iljo Keisse attacking (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 The best team was Movistar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Of course there were Colombian fans cheering on Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Race leader Nairo Quintana looking relaxed pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Nairo Quintana enjoying the spoils of his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) won the combine classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 The podium and classification winners at the 2017 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Direct Energie's Antoine Duchesne and Adrien Petit celebrate the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Nairo Quintana tastes the cava (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) wins in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) wins the final stage in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) enjoys his moment on the podium after taking his first win of 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floor) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) winner of the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the top step in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rolled home to take the overall win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Movistar keep Nairo Quintana (Movistar) out of trouble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Tony Martin (Katusha Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 Heading to the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Orica Scott before the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 On the start line of stage 5 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 The final podium at the 2017 Vuelta Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) took a thrilling stage win on the final day of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana after a two-man break consisting of Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) were caught within the final 500 meters. Coquard led the peloton home to finish ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Coen Vermeltfoort (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton to seal the overall title after claiming the Queen stage with a scintillating display on stage 4.

The stage was cut to just 35 kilometres due to high winds buffering the main climb of the day and the city-centre, but the riders made up for the lack of kilometres with a gripping criterium.

“It was difficult out there. The escape of two guys did a terrific job. The Roompot rider attacked with 400 metres to go and messed it up for us a bit. That left us all out of power and I was out on my own but in the end it was great. I’m happy that the riders and teams and riders found a solution to race today,” Coquard said, after taking his first win of the season.

It was track specialist Keisse who kicked off the racing with a long-range attack in the opening kilometres. He was briefly joined by Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) but the partnership was short-lived with Keisse going clear.

It looked liked a suicide mission to begin with but the Belgian was in no mood to ease off as he sailed through the corners, adjusting his body to the windy conditions as the peloton struggled to build momentum.

With Cannondale still eager to impress, Davide Formolo was the next rider to try his luck. He fared no better, and despite opening up an initial gap he too was swallowed up as Keisse held his lead at around 35 seconds with 25 kilometres remaining.

The gap gradually began to slip as Keisse fought through a brisk headwind and with the leader in sight, Kwiatkowski seized his chance. He decisively made contact with his former teammate, adding new zest to a move that appeared doomed and as they battled into the final 8 kilometres they still held a near 25-second lead.

BMC Racing, Orica Scott and Cofidis all mustered a chase, with race leader Nairo Quintana at one stage forced to close a dangerous gap.

But just when the leading two looked as though they had the stage win between them, Orica surged once more and brought the pair back with one final corner remaining.

With the lead out trains splintered from such huge efforts, Vermeltfoort moved clear and as he rounded the final corner he looked to have the win. However Coquard had other ideas. He used the Roompot rider as marker before gathering pace and coming through the centre. Not even a late lunge from Bouhanni could deny the Direct Energie rider.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:01:23 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 9 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 16 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 17 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 18 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 19 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 21 Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 22 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 27 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 28 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 33 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 35 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 38 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 39 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 40 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 42 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 45 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 49 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO 50 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 52 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 55 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 56 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 60 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 62 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 65 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 66 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO 69 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 71 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto 74 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 76 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 77 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 78 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 79 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 80 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 81 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 82 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 83 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 85 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 87 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:19 88 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 89 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:21 90 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:33 91 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 92 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:35 93 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:49 94 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:13 95 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:42 96 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:43 97 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:45 98 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 99 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 100 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 101 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 103 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 108 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 109 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 110 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 112 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 113 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 114 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 115 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 116 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 117 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 119 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 120 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 121 Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain 122 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 124 Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain 125 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 126 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 127 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 128 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 129 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 131 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 133 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 134 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 135 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 137 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 141 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 142 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 143 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 144 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 145 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 146 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 147 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 148 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 149 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 150 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 151 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 152 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO 153 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 154 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 155 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 156 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 157 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 158 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 159 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 160 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 161 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 162 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 163 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 164 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 165 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:01 166 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:17 167 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:28 168 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO 0:02:43 169 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:16 DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky DNF Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 3:04:09 2 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 3 Team Sky 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Dimension Data 6 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Team UKYO 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Movistar Team 12 FDJ 13 Cannondale-Drapac 14 Israel Cycling Academy 15 W52/FC Porto 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 Direct Energie 0:00:38 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:13 20 Spain 0:01:45 21 Orica-Scott 22 Gazprom – Rusvelo 23 Burgos BH 0:03:30 24 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:15 25 Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:01

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15:21:49 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 3 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:52 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:09 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 7 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:53 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:12 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:13 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 11 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:02:50 13 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:52 14 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:53 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:05 16 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:16 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:03:29 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:43 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 20 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:17 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:05:07 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:17 23 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:05:42 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:12 25 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:06:17 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:06:47 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:51 28 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:58 29 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:15 30 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:49 31 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:11 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:40 33 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:43 34 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:08:44 35 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:59 36 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:39 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:45 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:01 39 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:07 40 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:25 41 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:34 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:11:37 43 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:09 44 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:22 45 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:28 46 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:58 47 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:13:24 48 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:51 49 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:13 50 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:21 51 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:17:43 52 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:19:02 53 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:19:12 54 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:20:44 55 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:14 56 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:23:17 57 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:26 58 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:18 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:29 60 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:50 61 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:25:58 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:04 63 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:10 64 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:13 65 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:15 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:26:17 67 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:28 69 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:27:05 70 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:27:31 71 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:27:37 72 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:03 73 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:28:35 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:48 75 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:29:05 76 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:29:16 77 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:29:22 78 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain 0:29:33 79 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:42 80 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:53 81 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:02 82 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:08 83 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:30:10 84 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:30:32 85 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:30:36 86 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:37 87 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:42 88 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:54 89 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:58 90 Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:32:21 91 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:32:48 92 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:32:50 93 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:32:57 94 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:33:21 95 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO 0:33:38 96 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:44 97 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:04 98 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:07 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:34:29 100 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:07 101 Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:35:28 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:32 103 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:35:42 104 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:58 105 Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain 0:36:08 106 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:36:38 107 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:37:48 108 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:37:51 109 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:38:07 110 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:38:11 111 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:04 112 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:39:20 113 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:39:35 114 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:54 115 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:40:00 116 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:40:07 117 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:40:12 118 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:40:44 119 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:51 120 Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 0:40:52 121 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:40:53 122 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:41:27 123 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:41:38 124 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:41:55 125 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:01 126 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:14 127 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO 0:42:21 128 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:42:38 129 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:42:51 130 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:43:41 131 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:44:01 132 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:10 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:20 134 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:14 135 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:45:33 136 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:04 137 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 138 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:34 139 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:46:57 140 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:47:12 141 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:42 142 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:48:07 143 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO 0:48:51 144 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:50:24 145 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:06 146 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:51:37 147 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:51:45 148 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:52:03 149 Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:52:56 150 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:53:40 151 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:54:22 153 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:54:28 154 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:24 155 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:45 156 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:55:46 157 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:56:16 158 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO 0:56:22 159 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:56:34 160 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:57:07 161 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:58:26 162 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:59:02 163 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO 0:59:10 164 Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain 1:01:07 165 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:01:48 166 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1:04:05 167 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:04:57 168 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1:06:18 169 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1:19:49

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 4 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 11 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 8 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 7 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 9 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 6 10 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 6 11 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 1 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1 21 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 3 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 4 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 2 5 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 7 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 8 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15:22:21 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:41 3 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:20 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:08 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:02 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:26 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:19 8 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:20:12 9 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:46 10 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:33 11 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:28:44 12 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:10 13 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:22 14 Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:31:49 15 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:26 16 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:37:19 17 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:37:39 18 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:38:48 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:39:03 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:40:12 21 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:40:21 22 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:41:23 23 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:29 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:42 25 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:45:32 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 27 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:46:25 28 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:10 29 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:51:05 30 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:55:14 31 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:44 32 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO 0:55:50 33 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:56:35 34 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:57:54 35 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:58:30 36 Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain 1:00:35 37 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:01:16 38 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1:05:46

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 46 4 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 126