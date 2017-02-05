Trending

Coquard wins final stage in Valencia as Quintana seals overall

Stage shortened due to dangerous winds

Image 1 of 40

BMC's Ben Herman's and Manuel Senni finished on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Best regional rider was David Belda (Burgos BH)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Points winner Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale) also won the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Nairo Quintana in his winner's press conference

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Stage winner Bryan Coquard points to the sponsor logo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Michael Schär (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Iljo Keisse attacking

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

The best team was Movistar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) after his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Of course there were Colombian fans cheering on Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Race leader Nairo Quintana looking relaxed pre-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Nairo Quintana enjoying the spoils of his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) won the combine classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

The podium and classification winners at the 2017 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Direct Energie's Antoine Duchesne and Adrien Petit celebrate the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh during the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Nairo Quintana tastes the cava

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) wins in Valencia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) wins the final stage in Valencia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) enjoys his moment on the podium after taking his first win of 2017

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floor)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Manuel Senni (BMC Racing Team) winner of the white jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the top step in Valencia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rolled home to take the overall win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Movistar keep Nairo Quintana (Movistar) out of trouble

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Tony Martin (Katusha Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Heading to the start of stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Orica Scott before the start of stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

On the start line of stage 5 in Valencia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

The final podium at the 2017 Vuelta Valencia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) took a thrilling stage win on the final day of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana after a two-man break consisting of Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) were caught within the final 500 meters. Coquard led the peloton home to finish ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Coen Vermeltfoort (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton to seal the overall title after claiming the Queen stage with a scintillating display on stage 4.

The stage was cut to just 35 kilometres due to high winds buffering the main climb of the day and the city-centre, but the riders made up for the lack of kilometres with a gripping criterium.

“It was difficult out there. The escape of two guys did a terrific job. The Roompot rider attacked with 400 metres to go and messed it up for us a bit. That left us all out of power and I was out on my own but in the end it was great. I’m happy that the riders and teams and riders found a solution to race today,” Coquard said, after taking his first win of the season.

It was track specialist Keisse who kicked off the racing with a long-range attack in the opening kilometres. He was briefly joined by Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) but the partnership was short-lived with Keisse going clear.

It looked liked a suicide mission to begin with but the Belgian was in no mood to ease off as he sailed through the corners, adjusting his body to the windy conditions as the peloton struggled to build momentum.

With Cannondale still eager to impress, Davide Formolo was the next rider to try his luck. He fared no better, and despite opening up an initial gap he too was swallowed up as Keisse held his lead at around 35 seconds with 25 kilometres remaining.

The gap gradually began to slip as Keisse fought through a brisk headwind and with the leader in sight, Kwiatkowski seized his chance. He decisively made contact with his former teammate, adding new zest to a move that appeared doomed and as they battled into the final 8 kilometres they still held a near 25-second lead.

BMC Racing, Orica Scott and Cofidis all mustered a chase, with race leader Nairo Quintana at one stage forced to close a dangerous gap.

But just when the leading two looked as though they had the stage win between them, Orica surged once more and brought the pair back with one final corner remaining.

With the lead out trains splintered from such huge efforts, Vermeltfoort moved clear and as he rounded the final corner he looked to have the win. However Coquard had other ideas. He used the Roompot rider as marker before gathering pace and coming through the centre. Not even a late lunge from Bouhanni could deny the Direct Energie rider.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:01:23
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
5Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
6Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
7Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
9Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
16Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
17Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
18Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
19Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
21Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
22Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
25Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
26Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
27Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
28Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
30Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
31Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
33Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
34Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
35Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
37Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
38Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
39Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
40Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
42Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
43Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
45Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
46Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
49Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
50Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
52Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
55José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
56Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
60Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
61Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
62Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
65Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
66Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
67Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
69Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto
74Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
76David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
77Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
78Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
79Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
80Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
81Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
82Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
83Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
84Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
85Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
86Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
87Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:19
88Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
89Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:21
90Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
91William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
92Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:35
93Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:49
94Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:13
95Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:42
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:43
97Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:45
98António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
99Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
100Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
101Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
103Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
105Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
108Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
109Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
112Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
113Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
114Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
115Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
116Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
117Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
118Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
119Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
120Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
121Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain
122Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
123Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
124Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
125Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
126David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
127Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
128Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
129Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
131Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
133Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
134Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
135Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
137Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
138Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
141Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
142Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
143Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
144Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
145Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
146Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
147Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
148Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
149Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
150Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
151Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
152Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
153Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
154Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
155Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
156Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
157Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
158Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
159Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
160Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
161Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
162Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
163Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
164Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
165Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:01
166Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:17
167Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:28
168Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO0:02:43
169Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:04:16
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
DNFNikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFSergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors3:04:09
2Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
3Team Sky
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Dimension Data
6Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Team UKYO
10BMC Racing Team
11Movistar Team
12FDJ
13Cannondale-Drapac
14Israel Cycling Academy
15W52/FC Porto
16Astana Pro Team
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Direct Energie0:00:38
19Katusha-Alpecin0:01:13
20Spain0:01:45
21Orica-Scott
22Gazprom – Rusvelo
23Burgos BH0:03:30
24Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:15
25Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:06:01

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15:21:49
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
3Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:52
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:09
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
7David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:53
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:12
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:13
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:25
11Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:02:50
13Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:52
14David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:02:53
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:05
16Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:03:16
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:03:29
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
20Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto0:04:17
21Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:05:07
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:17
23Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:05:42
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:12
25Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:06:17
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:06:47
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:51
28Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:58
29Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:07:15
30Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:49
31Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:11
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:40
33Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:08:43
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:08:44
35Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:59
36Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:39
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:45
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:01
39Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:07
40Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:25
41Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:34
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:11:37
43Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:09
44Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:22
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:28
46Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:58
47Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:13:24
48Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:51
49Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:13
50Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:17:21
51David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:17:43
52Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:19:02
53Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:19:12
54Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:20:44
55Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:21:14
56Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:23:17
57Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:23:26
58Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:18
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:29
60Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:50
61Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:25:58
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:04
63Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:10
64Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:13
65Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:15
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:26:17
67Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:28
69Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:27:05
70Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:27:31
71Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:27:37
72Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:03
73Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:28:35
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:48
75Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:29:05
76Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:29:16
77Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:29:22
78Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain0:29:33
79Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:42
80Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:53
81Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:02
82Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:08
83Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:30:10
84Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:30:32
85Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:30:36
86Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:37
87Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:42
88Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:54
89Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:58
90Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:32:21
91Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:32:48
92Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:32:50
93Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:32:57
94Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:33:21
95Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO0:33:38
96Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:44
97Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:04
98Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:07
99Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:34:29
100Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:07
101Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto0:35:28
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:32
103Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:35:42
104José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:58
105Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain0:36:08
106Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:36:38
107Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:37:48
108Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:37:51
109Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:38:07
110Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:38:11
111Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:04
112Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:39:20
113Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:35
114Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:54
115William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:40:00
116Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:40:07
117Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:40:12
118Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:40:44
119Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:51
120Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain0:40:52
121Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:40:53
122Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:41:27
123António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto0:41:38
124Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:41:55
125Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:01
126Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:14
127Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO0:42:21
128Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:42:38
129Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:42:51
130Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:43:41
131Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:44:01
132Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:10
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:44:20
134Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:14
135Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:45:33
136Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:04
137Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
138Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:34
139Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:46:57
140Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:47:12
141Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:42
142Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:48:07
143Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO0:48:51
144Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:50:24
145Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:06
146Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:51:37
147Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:51:45
148Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:52:03
149Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:52:56
150Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:53:40
151Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:54:22
153Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:54:28
154Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:24
155Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:45
156Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:55:46
157Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:56:16
158Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO0:56:22
159Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:34
160Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:57:07
161Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:58:26
162Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:59:02
163Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO0:59:10
164Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain1:01:07
165Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:01:48
166Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:04:05
167Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:04:57
168Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:06:18
169Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:19:49

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team11
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data11
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors9
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data8
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac7
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
9Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto6
10Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data6
11Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
13Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
15Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors1
18Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1
21Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH3
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
4Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2
5Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
7Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
8Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:22:21
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:41
3Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:20
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:08
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:02
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:26
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:19
8Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:20:12
9Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:46
10Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:33
11Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:28:44
12Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:10
13Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:22
14Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:31:49
15José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:26
16Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:37:19
17Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:37:39
18Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:38:48
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:03
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:40:12
21Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:40:21
22Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:41:23
23Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:29
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:42
25Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:32
26Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
27Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:46:25
28Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:10
29Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:51:05
30Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:55:14
31Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:44
32Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO0:55:50
33Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:56:35
34Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:57:54
35Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:58:30
36Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain1:00:35
37Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:01:16
38Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:05:46

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac46
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data126

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team46:10:01
2BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Quick-Step Floors0:01:19
4Team Sky0:02:20
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:25
6FDJ0:06:36
7Astana Pro Team0:08:38
8AG2R La Mondiale0:14:23
9Dimension Data0:16:01
10Katusha-Alpecin0:17:03
11Cannondale-Drapac0:36:41
12Orica-Scott0:47:09
13W52/FC Porto0:54:10
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:07
15Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1:02:42
16Direct Energie1:04:06
17Gazprom – Rusvelo1:09:26
18Burgos BH1:20:23
19Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:22:18
20Israel Cycling Academy1:27:16
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:55
22Spain1:41:56
23Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:46:05
24Team UKYO1:49:29
25Inteja Dominican Cycling Team3:25:20

