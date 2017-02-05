Coquard wins final stage in Valencia as Quintana seals overall
Stage shortened due to dangerous winds
Stage 5: Paterna - Valenica
Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) took a thrilling stage win on the final day of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana after a two-man break consisting of Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) were caught within the final 500 meters. Coquard led the peloton home to finish ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Coen Vermeltfoort (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij).
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton to seal the overall title after claiming the Queen stage with a scintillating display on stage 4.
The stage was cut to just 35 kilometres due to high winds buffering the main climb of the day and the city-centre, but the riders made up for the lack of kilometres with a gripping criterium.
“It was difficult out there. The escape of two guys did a terrific job. The Roompot rider attacked with 400 metres to go and messed it up for us a bit. That left us all out of power and I was out on my own but in the end it was great. I’m happy that the riders and teams and riders found a solution to race today,” Coquard said, after taking his first win of the season.
It was track specialist Keisse who kicked off the racing with a long-range attack in the opening kilometres. He was briefly joined by Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) but the partnership was short-lived with Keisse going clear.
It looked liked a suicide mission to begin with but the Belgian was in no mood to ease off as he sailed through the corners, adjusting his body to the windy conditions as the peloton struggled to build momentum.
With Cannondale still eager to impress, Davide Formolo was the next rider to try his luck. He fared no better, and despite opening up an initial gap he too was swallowed up as Keisse held his lead at around 35 seconds with 25 kilometres remaining.
The gap gradually began to slip as Keisse fought through a brisk headwind and with the leader in sight, Kwiatkowski seized his chance. He decisively made contact with his former teammate, adding new zest to a move that appeared doomed and as they battled into the final 8 kilometres they still held a near 25-second lead.
BMC Racing, Orica Scott and Cofidis all mustered a chase, with race leader Nairo Quintana at one stage forced to close a dangerous gap.
But just when the leading two looked as though they had the stage win between them, Orica surged once more and brought the pair back with one final corner remaining.
With the lead out trains splintered from such huge efforts, Vermeltfoort moved clear and as he rounded the final corner he looked to have the win. However Coquard had other ideas. He used the Roompot rider as marker before gathering pace and coming through the centre. Not even a late lunge from Bouhanni could deny the Direct Energie rider.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:01:23
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|16
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|17
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|19
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|21
|Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|22
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|27
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|28
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|35
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|38
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|39
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|40
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|42
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|45
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|49
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
|50
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|52
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|60
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|62
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|65
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
|69
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|71
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto
|74
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|76
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|77
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|79
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|81
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|83
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|85
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|87
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:19
|88
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|89
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:21
|90
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|91
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|93
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:49
|94
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|95
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:42
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:43
|97
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:45
|98
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|99
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|100
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|103
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|108
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|109
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|110
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|112
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|113
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|114
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|115
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|116
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|117
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|119
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|121
|Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain
|122
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|124
|Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
|125
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|126
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|127
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|128
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|129
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|131
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|133
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|134
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|137
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|141
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|142
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|143
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|144
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|145
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|146
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|147
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|148
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|149
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|150
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|151
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|152
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|153
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|154
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|156
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|157
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|158
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|159
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|160
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|161
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|162
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|163
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|164
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|165
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:01
|166
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:17
|167
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:28
|168
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO
|0:02:43
|169
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|DNF
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|3:04:09
|2
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Dimension Data
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Team UKYO
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|FDJ
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|W52/FC Porto
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:00:38
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|20
|Spain
|0:01:45
|21
|Orica-Scott
|22
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|23
|Burgos BH
|0:03:30
|24
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:15
|25
|Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15:21:49
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:09
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|7
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:53
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:12
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:13
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|11
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:02:50
|13
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:52
|14
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:53
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:05
|16
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:16
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:03:29
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|20
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:17
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:05:07
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:17
|23
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:05:42
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:12
|25
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:06:17
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:06:47
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:51
|28
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:06:58
|29
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:07:15
|30
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:49
|31
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:11
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:40
|33
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:43
|34
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:08:44
|35
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:59
|36
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:39
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:45
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:01
|39
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:07
|40
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:25
|41
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:34
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:37
|43
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:09
|44
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:22
|45
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:28
|46
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:58
|47
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:24
|48
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:51
|49
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:13
|50
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:21
|51
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:17:43
|52
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:02
|53
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:19:12
|54
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:20:44
|55
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:14
|56
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:23:17
|57
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:26
|58
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:18
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:29
|60
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:50
|61
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:58
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:04
|63
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:10
|64
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:13
|65
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:15
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:26:17
|67
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:28
|69
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:27:05
|70
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:27:31
|71
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:27:37
|72
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:03
|73
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:28:35
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:48
|75
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:29:05
|76
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:29:16
|77
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:29:22
|78
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain
|0:29:33
|79
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:42
|80
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:53
|81
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:02
|82
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:08
|83
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:30:10
|84
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:30:32
|85
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:30:36
|86
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:37
|87
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:42
|88
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:54
|89
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:58
|90
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:32:21
|91
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:32:48
|92
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:32:50
|93
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:32:57
|94
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:33:21
|95
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:33:38
|96
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:44
|97
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:34:04
|98
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:34:07
|99
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:34:29
|100
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:07
|101
|Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:35:28
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:32
|103
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:35:42
|104
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:58
|105
|Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain
|0:36:08
|106
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:38
|107
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37:48
|108
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:37:51
|109
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:38:07
|110
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:38:11
|111
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:04
|112
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:39:20
|113
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:39:35
|114
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:54
|115
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:00
|116
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:40:07
|117
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:40:12
|118
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:40:44
|119
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:51
|120
|Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|0:40:52
|121
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:40:53
|122
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:41:27
|123
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:41:38
|124
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:41:55
|125
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:01
|126
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:14
|127
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:42:21
|128
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:42:38
|129
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:51
|130
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:43:41
|131
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:44:01
|132
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:10
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:20
|134
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:14
|135
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:45:33
|136
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:04
|137
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|138
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:34
|139
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:46:57
|140
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:47:12
|141
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:42
|142
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:48:07
|143
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:48:51
|144
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:50:24
|145
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:06
|146
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:51:37
|147
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:51:45
|148
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:52:03
|149
|Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:52:56
|150
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:53:40
|151
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:54:22
|153
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:54:28
|154
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:24
|155
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:45
|156
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:55:46
|157
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:56:16
|158
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:56:22
|159
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:56:34
|160
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:57:07
|161
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:58:26
|162
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:59:02
|163
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO
|0:59:10
|164
|Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
|1:01:07
|165
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:01:48
|166
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:04:05
|167
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:04:57
|168
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:06:18
|169
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:19:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|6
|10
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|21
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|4
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|5
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|7
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|8
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:22:21
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:41
|3
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:20
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:08
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:02
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:26
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:19
|8
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:20:12
|9
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:46
|10
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:33
|11
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:28:44
|12
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:10
|13
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:22
|14
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:31:49
|15
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:26
|16
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:37:19
|17
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37:39
|18
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:38:48
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:39:03
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:40:12
|21
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:40:21
|22
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:41:23
|23
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:29
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:42
|25
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:32
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|27
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:46:25
|28
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:10
|29
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:51:05
|30
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:55:14
|31
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:55:44
|32
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:55:50
|33
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:56:35
|34
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:57:54
|35
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:58:30
|36
|Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
|1:00:35
|37
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:01:16
|38
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:05:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|46:10:01
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:19
|4
|Team Sky
|0:02:20
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:25
|6
|FDJ
|0:06:36
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:38
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:23
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:16:01
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:03
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:36:41
|12
|Orica-Scott
|0:47:09
|13
|W52/FC Porto
|0:54:10
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:56:07
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:02:42
|16
|Direct Energie
|1:04:06
|17
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:09:26
|18
|Burgos BH
|1:20:23
|19
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:22:18
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:27:16
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:55
|22
|Spain
|1:41:56
|23
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:46:05
|24
|Team UKYO
|1:49:29
|25
|Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|3:25:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy