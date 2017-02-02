Image 1 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski before for the start of stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Quick-Step floors lead the chase in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet rode into the Valencia race lead during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Magnus Cort-Nielsen (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Wout Poels and Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Stefan Kung before for the start of stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Tony Martin gets congratulations from Pavel Kochetkov after winning stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski prepares for the start of stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Nairo Quintana prepares for the start of stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Getting the ride ready for the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 David de la Cruz in red after stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Cyril Gautier in green after stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Tony Martin after winning stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Cyril Gautier and Johann Van Zyl during stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Luka Mezgec (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 David de la Cruz leads the breakaway during stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 David de la Cruz leads the breakaway during stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 David de la Cruz leads the breakaway during stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet finishes eighth during stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Thibaut Pinot crosses the finish line of stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Cyril Gautier gets the green jersey after stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Alberto Losada and Tony Martin celebrate after Martin won stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads the chasing group to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Tony Martin takes his first win for Katusha-Alpecin in Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) took an impressive solo victory after a daring attack on stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. After a disappointing team time trial on the opening day, Martin grabbed his first victory for his new squad and their second in less than an hour after his teammate Alexander Kristoff won at Etoile de Besseges.

"We received information that Kristoff also won today, so we knew we needed to do the same," Martin said. "I’m very happy that in my first road race for Katusha-Alpecin that I could get a victory and keep our morale high in the team for the next races."

Martin went off the front with a group of riders as they approached the final ascent but left them behind on the descent. The Katusha rider left it all out on the road, taking risks on the twisting route into the coastal town of Denia. The group behind were just seconds behind him as he reached the flat, but the multiple time trial world champion was in his element and there was nothing they could do to bring him back.

"I knew the final here from our training camps, and I knew I had good condition so I had a plan in my mind and the plan worked out," Martin said. "It’s nice to start the season for Katusha-Alpecin like this, especially after a bad day yesterday. This makes everything good. The team supported me 100 per cent on a stage that was kind of crazy with a lot of crashes and a lot of rain. I crashed two times myself. But I had a plan in my mind, and in wet conditions not so many riders can go with me. I took some risks but everything worked out to the plan. I usually win only in the time trial so it’s special to win in this road race."

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) launched a late attack but it was one for bonus seconds in the general classification rather than a true attempt for victory. The Colombian would roll through at the back of the chasing group, led by Pim Ligthart 12 seconds behind Martin, making up a handful of seconds on his rivals ahead of the more mountainous stages.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), who brought home the third group at 19 seconds down on Martin, would take hold of the yellow jersey, while defending champion Wout Poels (Team Sky) lost out in the finale and gave away almost a minute to Martin.

How it happened

Under greyer skies than the opening stage, the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana set off from Alicante. BMC’s Manuel Senni was the centre of attention in the leader’s yellow jersey after he led his team across the line in the team time trial.

Attacks kept coming from kilometre zero but the bunch’s pace was high, and it seemed the peloton was being picky about who would be allowed up the road. With almost 30 kilometres under their belt, a break began to form with Johan van Zyl (Dimension Data), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) and Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) jumping clear. By the second ascent of the day, the Alto de Xixona, the trio had more than five minutes.

The skies had been threatening something since the start of the stage and they finally opened up on the peloton as the race left Benifallim, leading to a rush for rain gear in the peloton.

After maxing out at just over six minutes, the gap to the peloton was consistently shut down in the final 100km. As the leaders passed the Alto de Montgó for the first time, it was barely over 1:30 and it seemed that it would come together for a reduced bunch sprint. Sensing the peloton behind them, Gautier decided to attack and dispensed with the tiring Saez. The Spaniard was brought back to the bunch while Gautier and Van Zyl continued.

With 15 kilometres to go, however, it was all back together. A brief moment of calm was followed by a flurry of movement, which saw a group of riders, including Quintana, leave the peloton behind. They could only manage to build a small lead, but Martin took his chance as they reached the top of the third category Alto de Montgó. Suspending any sense of fear, Martin glided down the snaking descent. Taking risks everywhere possible, he had built up just enough of a lead to hold off the chasers and raise his arms aloft in victory.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4:44:35 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:11 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain 15 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 16 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 29 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 30 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 31 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 34 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 35 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 36 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 39 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:27 40 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:40 41 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 42 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 43 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:43 44 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:47 45 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:00:56 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 47 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 50 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 51 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO 52 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 53 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 54 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 57 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 64 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 65 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 66 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 67 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 68 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:01:02 72 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 73 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 74 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:40 77 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:46 78 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 79 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:49 81 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:53 83 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:47 84 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:13 85 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 86 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:48 89 Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 90 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 91 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:22 92 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 93 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 94 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 96 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:37 97 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:55 98 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:13 99 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 100 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:29 101 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:59 102 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 105 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 106 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 107 Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto 108 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 109 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 110 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 112 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 113 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 114 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 115 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 116 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 117 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 118 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO 119 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:57 121 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:25 122 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:47 124 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 125 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:57 127 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 128 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:59 129 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:12:00 130 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 131 Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain 132 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain 133 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 134 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 135 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 136 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 137 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 138 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:03 139 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 140 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 142 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 143 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 144 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 145 Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 146 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 147 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:24 148 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 150 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 152 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO 153 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:14:52 154 Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:20:20 155 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 156 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 157 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 158 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 161 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 162 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO 163 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 164 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 165 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 166 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 167 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 168 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 169 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 170 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 171 Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain 172 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 173 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 174 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 175 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 176 Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO 177 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO 178 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO 179 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 180 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 181 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 182 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 183 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 184 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 185 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 186 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Oscar Linares Misioner (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team DNF Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team DNF Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team DNF William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team DNF Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team DNF Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNF Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain DNF Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team UKYO

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Maymo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de Xixona # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Alto Benifallim # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 6 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Montgo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2 3 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Montgo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Intermediate sprint - Dénia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha-Alpecin 14:14:23 2 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:11 3 Movistar Team 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Dimension Data 0:00:19 6 BMC Racing Team 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:27 9 Orica-Scott 0:00:40 10 FDJ 11 W52/FC Porto 0:01:16 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:25 13 Team Sky 0:01:33 14 Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:00 15 Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:07 16 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:42 17 Direct Energie 0:06:43 18 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:06:57 19 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:17 20 Burgos BH 0:10:11 21 Spain 0:12:37 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:52 23 Team UKYO 0:20:41 24 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:27 25 Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 1:00:22

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5:28:11 2 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:21 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 6 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:41 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:49 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:54 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:58 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 13 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:02 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 16 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:23 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:01:30 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 24 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 25 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39 26 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:49 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:51 29 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:52 30 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 32 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:02:00 33 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 34 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:02:07 37 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:15 38 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 39 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:02:21 40 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:23 41 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:27 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:29 44 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:34 45 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 46 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:39 47 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:52 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 49 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:57 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:04 51 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 52 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:03:24 54 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:31 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:37 56 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:41 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:53 58 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 59 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:05 60 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:04:09 61 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:19 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:20 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:42 64 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:45 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:46 66 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:47 67 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:55 68 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:56 69 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:05:04 70 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:05 71 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 72 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:05:10 73 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:11 74 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain 0:05:13 75 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:15 76 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:25 77 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:40 78 Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain 0:05:50 79 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:00 80 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:06:01 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 82 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:06 83 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:29 84 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:34 85 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO 0:06:51 87 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:52 88 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:54 89 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:56 90 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:07:10 91 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:23 92 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:24 93 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 94 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:27 96 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:31 97 Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:07:33 98 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:37 99 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:38 100 Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 101 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:07:40 102 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 103 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:08:07 104 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:28 105 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:33 106 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:38 107 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:08:56 108 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:13 109 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:27 110 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:59 111 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:00 112 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 113 Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:10:07 114 António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:15 116 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:25 117 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:30 119 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:53 120 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:56 121 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:52 123 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO 0:11:54 124 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:28 125 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:51 126 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:59 127 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:06 128 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:13:11 129 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:26 130 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 131 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:38 132 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:13:44 133 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 134 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 135 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:14:34 136 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:14:57 137 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:15:03 138 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:00 139 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:03 140 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:16:11 141 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:20 142 Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain 0:16:54 143 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain 144 Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 0:16:57 145 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:17 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:17:49 148 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:55 149 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:22 150 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:28 151 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:17 152 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO 0:20:19 153 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:16 154 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 155 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:28 156 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:22:58 157 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 158 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:23:04 159 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:23:17 160 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:18 161 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:47 164 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:51 165 Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:24:10 166 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 167 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 168 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 0:24:29 169 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 170 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:25:14 171 Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain 172 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:46 173 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:55 174 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:58 175 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO 0:26:15 176 Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO 177 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO 178 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO 179 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:21 180 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:26:49 181 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:27:16 182 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 183 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:27:28 184 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:27:32 185 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:27:34 186 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:25

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 11 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 3 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 7 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 11 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1 13 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5:28:11 2 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:02 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:02:00 4 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:27 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:34 7 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:52 8 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:04:55 9 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:56 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:25 11 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:40 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:00 13 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:34 14 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 15 Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:07:33 16 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:38 17 Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 18 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:08:56 19 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:00 20 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:25 21 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:30 22 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:56 23 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 24 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:38 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:13:44 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 27 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:15:03 28 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:03 29 Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain 0:16:54 30 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain 31 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:17 32 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:55 33 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:17 34 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:23:04 35 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:23:17 36 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:47 37 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:51 38 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:24:10 39 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:24:29 40 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:25:14 41 Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain 42 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:58 43 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO 0:26:15 44 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO 45 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team 0:27:16 46 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:27:28

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 118