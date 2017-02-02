Tony Martin solos to stage 2 win in Valencia
First win with Katusha-Alpecin for German, Van Avermaet takes race lead
Stage 2 : Alicante - Denia
Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) took an impressive solo victory after a daring attack on stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. After a disappointing team time trial on the opening day, Martin grabbed his first victory for his new squad and their second in less than an hour after his teammate Alexander Kristoff won at Etoile de Besseges.
"We received information that Kristoff also won today, so we knew we needed to do the same," Martin said. "I’m very happy that in my first road race for Katusha-Alpecin that I could get a victory and keep our morale high in the team for the next races."
Martin went off the front with a group of riders as they approached the final ascent but left them behind on the descent. The Katusha rider left it all out on the road, taking risks on the twisting route into the coastal town of Denia. The group behind were just seconds behind him as he reached the flat, but the multiple time trial world champion was in his element and there was nothing they could do to bring him back.
"I knew the final here from our training camps, and I knew I had good condition so I had a plan in my mind and the plan worked out," Martin said. "It’s nice to start the season for Katusha-Alpecin like this, especially after a bad day yesterday. This makes everything good. The team supported me 100 per cent on a stage that was kind of crazy with a lot of crashes and a lot of rain. I crashed two times myself. But I had a plan in my mind, and in wet conditions not so many riders can go with me. I took some risks but everything worked out to the plan. I usually win only in the time trial so it’s special to win in this road race."
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) launched a late attack but it was one for bonus seconds in the general classification rather than a true attempt for victory. The Colombian would roll through at the back of the chasing group, led by Pim Ligthart 12 seconds behind Martin, making up a handful of seconds on his rivals ahead of the more mountainous stages.
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), who brought home the third group at 19 seconds down on Martin, would take hold of the yellow jersey, while defending champion Wout Poels (Team Sky) lost out in the finale and gave away almost a minute to Martin.
How it happened
Under greyer skies than the opening stage, the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana set off from Alicante. BMC’s Manuel Senni was the centre of attention in the leader’s yellow jersey after he led his team across the line in the team time trial.
Attacks kept coming from kilometre zero but the bunch’s pace was high, and it seemed the peloton was being picky about who would be allowed up the road. With almost 30 kilometres under their belt, a break began to form with Johan van Zyl (Dimension Data), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) and Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) jumping clear. By the second ascent of the day, the Alto de Xixona, the trio had more than five minutes.
The skies had been threatening something since the start of the stage and they finally opened up on the peloton as the race left Benifallim, leading to a rush for rain gear in the peloton.
After maxing out at just over six minutes, the gap to the peloton was consistently shut down in the final 100km. As the leaders passed the Alto de Montgó for the first time, it was barely over 1:30 and it seemed that it would come together for a reduced bunch sprint. Sensing the peloton behind them, Gautier decided to attack and dispensed with the tiring Saez. The Spaniard was brought back to the bunch while Gautier and Van Zyl continued.
With 15 kilometres to go, however, it was all back together. A brief moment of calm was followed by a flurry of movement, which saw a group of riders, including Quintana, leave the peloton behind. They could only manage to build a small lead, but Martin took his chance as they reached the top of the third category Alto de Montgó. Suspending any sense of fear, Martin glided down the snaking descent. Taking risks everywhere possible, he had built up just enough of a lead to hold off the chasers and raise his arms aloft in victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:44:35
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:11
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|11
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|16
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|25
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|29
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|30
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|31
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|39
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:27
|40
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:40
|41
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|42
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|43
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:43
|44
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:47
|45
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:00:56
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|47
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|50
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|51
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|52
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|53
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|64
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|65
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|66
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|67
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|68
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:01:02
|72
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|73
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|74
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:40
|77
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:46
|78
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|81
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:53
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:47
|84
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:13
|85
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:48
|89
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|90
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:22
|92
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|93
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|94
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|96
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:37
|97
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:55
|98
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:13
|99
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|100
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:29
|101
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:59
|102
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|106
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|107
|Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto
|108
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|109
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|110
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|113
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|114
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|115
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|116
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|117
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|118
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|119
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:57
|121
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:25
|122
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:47
|124
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:57
|127
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|128
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:59
|129
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:00
|130
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain
|132
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
|133
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|134
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|135
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|136
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|137
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:03
|139
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|140
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|142
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|143
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|144
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|146
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|147
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:24
|148
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|150
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|152
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO
|153
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:14:52
|154
|Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:20:20
|155
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|156
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|157
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|158
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|161
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|162
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO
|163
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|164
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|165
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|166
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|167
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|168
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|169
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|170
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|171
|Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
|172
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|173
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|174
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|175
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|176
|Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO
|177
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
|178
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
|179
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|180
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|181
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|182
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|183
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|184
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|185
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|186
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Oscar Linares Misioner (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team UKYO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|14:14:23
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:11
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:00:19
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:27
|9
|Orica-Scott
|0:00:40
|10
|FDJ
|11
|W52/FC Porto
|0:01:16
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:25
|13
|Team Sky
|0:01:33
|14
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:00
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:07
|16
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:42
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:06:43
|18
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:06:57
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:07:17
|20
|Burgos BH
|0:10:11
|21
|Spain
|0:12:37
|22
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:52
|23
|Team UKYO
|0:20:41
|24
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:27
|25
|Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:00:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5:28:11
|2
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|6
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:41
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:49
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|13
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:01:30
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|24
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|25
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|26
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:49
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:51
|29
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:52
|30
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|32
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:02:00
|33
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|34
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:07
|37
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:15
|38
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:02:21
|40
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:23
|41
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:02:27
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:29
|44
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:34
|45
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:39
|47
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:52
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:57
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:04
|51
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|52
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:03:24
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:31
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:37
|56
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:41
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:53
|58
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:54
|59
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:05
|60
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:04:09
|61
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:19
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:20
|63
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:42
|64
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:45
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:46
|66
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:47
|67
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:55
|68
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:56
|69
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:05:04
|70
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:05
|71
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|72
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:05:10
|73
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:11
|74
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain
|0:05:13
|75
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:15
|76
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:25
|77
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:40
|78
|Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain
|0:05:50
|79
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:00
|80
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:06:01
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|82
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:06
|83
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:29
|84
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:34
|85
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:06:51
|87
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:52
|88
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:54
|89
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:56
|90
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:10
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:23
|92
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:24
|93
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|94
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:27
|96
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:31
|97
|Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:07:33
|98
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:37
|99
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:07:38
|100
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|101
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:40
|102
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|103
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:08:07
|104
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:28
|105
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:33
|106
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:38
|107
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:08:56
|108
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:13
|109
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:27
|110
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:59
|111
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:00
|112
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|113
|Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:10:07
|114
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|115
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:15
|116
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:25
|117
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:30
|119
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:53
|120
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:56
|121
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:52
|123
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:11:54
|124
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:28
|125
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:51
|126
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:59
|127
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:06
|128
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:11
|129
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:26
|130
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|131
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:38
|132
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:13:44
|133
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|134
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|135
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:34
|136
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:14:57
|137
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:15:03
|138
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:00
|139
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:03
|140
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:16:11
|141
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:20
|142
|Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain
|0:16:54
|143
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
|144
|Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|0:16:57
|145
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:17
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:17:49
|148
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:55
|149
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:22
|150
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:28
|151
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:17
|152
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO
|0:20:19
|153
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:16
|154
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|155
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:22:28
|156
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:22:58
|157
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|158
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:04
|159
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:23:17
|160
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:18
|161
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:47
|164
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:51
|165
|Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:24:10
|166
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|167
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|168
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:24:29
|169
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|170
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:25:14
|171
|Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
|172
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:46
|173
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:55
|174
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:58
|175
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO
|0:26:15
|176
|Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO
|177
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
|178
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
|179
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:21
|180
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:26:49
|181
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:27:16
|182
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|183
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:27:28
|184
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:27:32
|185
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:27:34
|186
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|3
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|7
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5:28:11
|2
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:02:00
|4
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:27
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:34
|7
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:52
|8
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:55
|9
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:56
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:25
|11
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:40
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:00
|13
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:34
|14
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:07:33
|16
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:07:38
|17
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|18
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:08:56
|19
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:00
|20
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:25
|21
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:30
|22
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:56
|23
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|24
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:38
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:13:44
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|27
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:15:03
|28
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:03
|29
|Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain
|0:16:54
|30
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
|31
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:17
|32
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:55
|33
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:17
|34
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:04
|35
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:23:17
|36
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:47
|37
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:51
|38
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:24:10
|39
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:24:29
|40
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:25:14
|41
|Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
|42
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:58
|43
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO
|0:26:15
|44
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
|45
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:27:16
|46
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:27:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|118
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|16:24:33
|2
|Team Sky
|0:02:17
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:19
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:40
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:42
|7
|FDJ
|0:04:51
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:17
|9
|Orica-Scott
|0:06:21
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:53
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:07:21
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:39
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:36
|14
|W52/FC Porto
|0:14:18
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:15:15
|16
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:16:26
|17
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:20
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:19:25
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:32
|20
|Burgos BH
|0:23:16
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:03
|22
|Spain
|0:27:57
|23
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:59
|24
|Team UKYO
|0:39:04
|25
|Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|1:21:48
