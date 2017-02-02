Trending

Tony Martin solos to stage 2 win in Valencia

First win with Katusha-Alpecin for German, Van Avermaet takes race lead

Image 1 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski before for the start of stage 2 in Valencia

Michal Kwiatkowski before for the start of stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Quick-Step floors lead the chase in Valencia

Quick-Step floors lead the chase in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet rode into the Valencia race lead during stage 2

Greg Van Avermaet rode into the Valencia race lead during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 2 in Valencia

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Magnus Cort-Nielsen (Orica-Scott)

Magnus Cort-Nielsen (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Wout Poels and Michal Kwiatkowski

Wout Poels and Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Stefan Kung before for the start of stage 2 in Valencia

Stefan Kung before for the start of stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Tony Martin gets congratulations from Pavel Kochetkov after winning stage 2 in Valencia

Tony Martin gets congratulations from Pavel Kochetkov after winning stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski prepares for the start of stage 2 in Valencia

Michal Kwiatkowski prepares for the start of stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Nairo Quintana prepares for the start of stage 2 in Valencia

Nairo Quintana prepares for the start of stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Getting the ride ready for the race

Getting the ride ready for the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 2 in Valencia

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

David de la Cruz in red after stage 2 in Valencia

David de la Cruz in red after stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Cyril Gautier in green after stage 2 in Valencia

Cyril Gautier in green after stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Tony Martin after winning stage 2 in Valencia

Tony Martin after winning stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Cyril Gautier and Johann Van Zyl during stage 2 in Valencia

Cyril Gautier and Johann Van Zyl during stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 2 in Valencia

The peloton in action during stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Luka Mezgec (Orica-Scott)

Luka Mezgec (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Tony Martin celebrates winning stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

David de la Cruz leads the breakaway during stage 2 in Valencia

David de la Cruz leads the breakaway during stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

David de la Cruz leads the breakaway during stage 2 in Valencia

David de la Cruz leads the breakaway during stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

David de la Cruz leads the breakaway during stage 2 in Valencia

David de la Cruz leads the breakaway during stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Tony Martin wins stage 2 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet finishes eighth during stage 2 in Valencia

Greg Van Avermaet finishes eighth during stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Thibaut Pinot crosses the finish line of stage 2 in Valencia

Thibaut Pinot crosses the finish line of stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 2 in Valencia

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Cyril Gautier gets the green jersey after stage 2 in Valencia

Cyril Gautier gets the green jersey after stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Alberto Losada and Tony Martin celebrate after Martin won stage 2 in Valencia

Alberto Losada and Tony Martin celebrate after Martin won stage 2 in Valencia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) on the attack

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads the chasing group to the line

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads the chasing group to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Tony Martin takes his first win for Katusha-Alpecin in Valenciana

Tony Martin takes his first win for Katusha-Alpecin in Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) took an impressive solo victory after a daring attack on stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. After a disappointing team time trial on the opening day, Martin grabbed his first victory for his new squad and their second in less than an hour after his teammate Alexander Kristoff won at Etoile de Besseges.

"We received information that Kristoff also won today, so we knew we needed to do the same," Martin said. "I’m very happy that in my first road race for Katusha-Alpecin that I could get a victory and keep our morale high in the team for the next races."

Martin went off the front with a group of riders as they approached the final ascent but left them behind on the descent. The Katusha rider left it all out on the road, taking risks on the twisting route into the coastal town of Denia. The group behind were just seconds behind him as he reached the flat, but the multiple time trial world champion was in his element and there was nothing they could do to bring him back.

"I knew the final here from our training camps, and I knew I had good condition so I had a plan in my mind and the plan worked out," Martin said. "It’s nice to start the season for Katusha-Alpecin like this, especially after a bad day yesterday. This makes everything good. The team supported me 100 per cent on a stage that was kind of crazy with a lot of crashes and a lot of rain. I crashed two times myself. But I had a plan in my mind, and in wet conditions not so many riders can go with me. I took some risks but everything worked out to the plan. I usually win only in the time trial so it’s special to win in this road race."

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) launched a late attack but it was one for bonus seconds in the general classification rather than a true attempt for victory. The Colombian would roll through at the back of the chasing group, led by Pim Ligthart 12 seconds behind Martin, making up a handful of seconds on his rivals ahead of the more mountainous stages.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), who brought home the third group at 19 seconds down on Martin, would take hold of the yellow jersey, while defending champion Wout Poels (Team Sky) lost out in the finale and gave away almost a minute to Martin.

How it happened

Under greyer skies than the opening stage, the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana set off from Alicante. BMC’s Manuel Senni was the centre of attention in the leader’s yellow jersey after he led his team across the line in the team time trial.

Attacks kept coming from kilometre zero but the bunch’s pace was high, and it seemed the peloton was being picky about who would be allowed up the road. With almost 30 kilometres under their belt, a break began to form with Johan van Zyl (Dimension Data), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) and Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) jumping clear. By the second ascent of the day, the Alto de Xixona, the trio had more than five minutes.

The skies had been threatening something since the start of the stage and they finally opened up on the peloton as the race left Benifallim, leading to a rush for rain gear in the peloton.

After maxing out at just over six minutes, the gap to the peloton was consistently shut down in the final 100km. As the leaders passed the Alto de Montgó for the first time, it was barely over 1:30 and it seemed that it would come together for a reduced bunch sprint. Sensing the peloton behind them, Gautier decided to attack and dispensed with the tiring Saez. The Spaniard was brought back to the bunch while Gautier and Van Zyl continued.

With 15 kilometres to go, however, it was all back together. A brief moment of calm was followed by a flurry of movement, which saw a group of riders, including Quintana, leave the peloton behind. They could only manage to build a small lead, but Martin took his chance as they reached the top of the third category Alto de Montgó. Suspending any sense of fear, Martin glided down the snaking descent. Taking risks everywhere possible, he had built up just enough of a lead to hold off the chasers and raise his arms aloft in victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4:44:35
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:11
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
16Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
19Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
21Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
22Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
27Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
29Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
30Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
31Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
34David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
35Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
36Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
37Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
38Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
39Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27
40Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:00:40
41Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
42Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
43Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:43
44Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:00:47
45Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:56
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
47Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
48Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
49Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
50Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
51Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
52Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
53José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
54Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
57Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
58Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
61Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
64David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
65Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
66Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
67Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
68Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:01:02
72Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
73Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
74Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
76Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:40
77Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:46
78Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
79Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
81Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:53
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:47
84Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:13
85Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
86Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
87Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
88Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:03:48
89Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
90Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
91Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:22
92Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
93Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
94Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
96Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:37
97Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:55
98Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:13
99Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
100Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:29
101Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:59
102Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
103Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
105Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
106Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
107Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto
108Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
109Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
110Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
112Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
113Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
114Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
115Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
116Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
117António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
118Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
119Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:06:57
121David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:25
122Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:47
124Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
125Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
126Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:57
127Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
128Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:08:59
129Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:12:00
130William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
131Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain
132Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
133Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
134Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
135Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
136Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
137Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
138Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:03
139Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
140Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
142Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
143Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
144Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
145Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
146Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
147Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:24
148Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
150Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
152Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO
153Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:14:52
154Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:20:20
155Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
156Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
157Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
158Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
161Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
162Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO
163Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
164Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
165Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
166Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
167Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
168Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
169Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
170Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
171Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
172Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
173Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
174Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
175Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
176Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO
177Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
178Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
179Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
180Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
181Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
182Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
183Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
184Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
185Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
186Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFOscar Linares Misioner (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFJuan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFIgnacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFGregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFWilliam De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFRafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFJason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
DNFYusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team UKYO

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Maymo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de Xixona
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Alto Benifallim
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data6pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Montgo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2
3Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Montgo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Intermediate sprint - Dénia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin14:14:23
2Quick-Step Floors0:00:11
3Movistar Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Dimension Data0:00:19
6BMC Racing Team
7AG2R La Mondiale
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27
9Orica-Scott0:00:40
10FDJ
11W52/FC Porto0:01:16
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:25
13Team Sky0:01:33
14Israel Cycling Academy0:03:00
15Cannondale-Drapac0:03:07
16Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:42
17Direct Energie0:06:43
18Gazprom – Rusvelo0:06:57
19Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:07:17
20Burgos BH0:10:11
21Spain0:12:37
22Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:52
23Team UKYO0:20:41
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:27
25Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:00:22

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5:28:11
2Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:00:21
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
6David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:41
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:49
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:54
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:58
12Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
13Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:02
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
16Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:23
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:01:30
23Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
24Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
25Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
26Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:49
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:01:51
29Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:52
30Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
32Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:02:00
33Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
34Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:02:07
37Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:15
38Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:02:21
40Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:23
41Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:02:27
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:29
44Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:34
45Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
46Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:39
47Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:52
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:57
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:04
51Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
52Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
53Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:03:24
54Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:31
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:37
56Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:41
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:53
58Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
59Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:05
60Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:04:09
61Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto0:04:19
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:20
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:42
64Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:45
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:46
66Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:47
67Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:04:55
68Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:56
69Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:05:04
70Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:05
71David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
72Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:05:10
73Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:11
74Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain0:05:13
75Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:15
76Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:05:25
77Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:40
78Adriá Moreno Sala (Spa) Spain0:05:50
79Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:00
80Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:06:01
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
82Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:06
83Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:29
84Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:34
85José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
86Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO0:06:51
87Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:52
88Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:54
89Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:56
90Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:07:10
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:07:23
92Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:24
93Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
94Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
95Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:07:27
96Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:31
97Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:07:33
98Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:37
99Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:07:38
100Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
101Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:07:40
102Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
103Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:08:07
104Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:28
105Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:33
106Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:38
107Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:08:56
108Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:13
109Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:27
110Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:59
111Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:00
112Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
113Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52/FC Porto0:10:07
114António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:15
116Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:25
117Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
118Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:30
119Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:10:53
120David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:56
121Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:52
123Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO0:11:54
124Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:28
125Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:51
126Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:59
127Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:06
128Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:13:11
129Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:26
130Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
131Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:38
132Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:13:44
133Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
134Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
135William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:14:34
136Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:14:57
137Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:15:03
138Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:16:00
139Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:16:03
140Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:16:11
141Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:20
142Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain0:16:54
143Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
144Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain0:16:57
145Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:17
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:17:49
148Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:55
149Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:22
150Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:19:28
151Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:17
152Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team UKYO0:20:19
153Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:16
154Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
155Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:22:28
156Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:22:58
157Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
158Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:23:04
159Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:23:17
160Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:18
161Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:47
164Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:51
165Aitor Gonzales (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:24:10
166Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
167Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
168Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH0:24:29
169Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
170Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:25:14
171Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
172Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:46
173Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:55
174Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:58
175Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO0:26:15
176Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO
177Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
178Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
179Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:21
180Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:26:49
181Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:27:16
182Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
183Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:27:28
184Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:27:32
185Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:27:34
186Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:25

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data11pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
3Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
5Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
7David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
11Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1
13Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team5:28:11
2Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:02
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:02:00
4Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:27
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:34
7Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:52
8Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto0:04:55
9Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:56
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:05:25
11Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:40
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:00
13Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:34
14José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
15Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:07:33
16Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:07:38
17Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
18Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:08:56
19Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:00
20Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:25
21Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:30
22Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:56
23Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
24Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:38
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:13:44
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
27Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:15:03
28Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:16:03
29Eduardo Llacer Gabarron (Spa) Spain0:16:54
30Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
31Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:17
32Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:55
33Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:17
34Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:23:04
35Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:23:17
36Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:47
37Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:51
38Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:24:10
39Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:24:29
40Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:25:14
41Manuel Jimenez Garcia (Spa) Spain
42Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:58
43Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team UKYO0:26:15
44Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team UKYO
45Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:27:16
46Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:27:28

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale66pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data118

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team16:24:33
2Team Sky0:02:17
3Quick-Step Floors0:02:19
4Movistar Team0:02:58
5Astana Pro Team0:03:40
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:42
7FDJ0:04:51
8Katusha-Alpecin0:05:17
9Orica-Scott0:06:21
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:53
11Dimension Data0:07:21
12Cannondale-Drapac0:08:39
13AG2R La Mondiale0:09:36
14W52/FC Porto0:14:18
15Direct Energie0:15:15
16Gazprom – Rusvelo0:16:26
17Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:18:20
18Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:19:25
19Israel Cycling Academy0:20:32
20Burgos BH0:23:16
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:03
22Spain0:27:57
23Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:59
24Team UKYO0:39:04
25Inteja Dominican Cycling Team1:21:48

