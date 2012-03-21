Valverde out of Volta a Catalunya following second stage crash

Image 1 of 3 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was banged up and a bit stunned after crashing. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 3 Alejandro Valverde in the company of three Movistar teammates tries to limit his losses after crashing. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 3 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remounting after a crash which occurred soon after exiting the day's second feed zone. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Alejandro Valverde has abandoned the Volta a Catalunya following a crash in the second stage. He will not be at the start of stage three, Team Movistar announced on Wednesday morning.

“The rain and gruelling mountain route that await us in the Pyrenees today discourage his participation because of the pains in his shoulder after falling yesterday,” the team said on Facebook.

Valverde crashed over a water bottle on the road just after the feed zone and hit the curb with his right side. He eventually continued racing, suffering from dizziness and “much pain, especially on the right side, in my shoulder.” He eventually finished 2:09 behind stage winner and overall leader Michael Albasini of GreenEdge.

Movistar will be reduced to only six riders in the race as Javier Moreno will also not start on Wednesday due to gastrointestinal problems.