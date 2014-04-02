Image 1 of 36 The winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Race director Bernard Vandekerckhove (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Sea Loh (Giant Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 in Koksijde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 36 Race leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Podium girls (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Tim De Troyer holds onto the red mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 The white VDK leaders jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Kenneth van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) is the new points leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Niki Terpstra and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) withdraw from the race after Stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Racers during stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) showed up the other sprinters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins in Koksijde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) powers to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 36 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 36 Sean de Bie (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the stage over Arnaud Demare and Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took over as race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads after Peter Sagan dropped out. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) triumphs in stage 2 in Koksijde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory in stage 2 in Koksijde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 in Koksijde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) enjoys winning stage 2 in Koksijde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) leads the charge toward the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 in Koksijde (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the battle of the sprinters on the second stage of the Three Days of de Panne, beating Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on Wednesday.

Modolo lost out to Kristoff in the final road stage of last year's race, but didn't miss a trick here. Maximiliano Richeze lead-out the Italian from the 250-metre-to-go barrier, giving Modolo a clear run to the line and his fifth victory of the season.

"It went like it was supposed to. I had (Davide) Cimolai and Richeze with me, and Richeze did a great job to lead me out. All I could do after that was win. I actually didn't expect much today as I didn't think I'd have the legs after the weekend," Modolo said at the finish.

Démare spent much of the final 500 metres going elbow to elbow with Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Gert Steegmans, as the sprinters jostled for postion. The Frenchman was quick to get into wheel of the Lampre-Merida rider, but didn't have the legs to come around him. Today's favourite for the victory, Marcel Kittel, finished the day down in eighth. He was in the middle of the pack as Molodo went and found himself boxed in with nowhere to go.

Steegmans took some bonus seconds at an intermediate sprint and takes the race lead, one second ahead of Oscar Gatto (Cannondale).

Sagan calls it quits

The second stage of the Three Days of de Panne was a 206-kilometre run from Zottegem into de Panne. It took 21km of racing, but eventually seven men got off the front. Sébastian Rosseler (Veranclassic-Doltcini), who won the event in 2011, was joined by James Vanlandschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF), Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli-Venuzuela), Daniele Colli (Yello Fluo) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare).

The eight men were given a lot of leeway and at one stage held a lead of more than seven minutes over the peloton, before they were slowly reeled back in. After "accidentally" winning yesterday's stage, when he didn't brake hard enough to allow his teammate Oscar Gatto take victory, Peter Sagan began the day in the leader's jersey.

With his mind on the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, it was no surprise when Sagan sat up and dropped back when the peloton rode over the Kemmelberg. He rolled across the finish line at the end of the first lap in de Panne more than nine minutes back and climbed off his bike.

The stage had been billed as one for the fast men, but it nearly didn't happen with a three-man group disappearing off the front with 23 kilometres to go. In the group were Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Gatto. Looking to secure his place in the general classification, Terpstra hoovered up the remaining bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints. The trio were eventually caught with three kilometres remaining, but he had done enough to move Terpstra up to fourth and gain more time on his rivals.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:28:15 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 4 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 7 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 16 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:05 30 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23 31 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:17 32 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:29 33 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:17 34 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 35 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 37 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 38 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 39 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 40 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 41 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 42 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 43 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M 45 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 46 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 48 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 49 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 50 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 52 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 53 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 59 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 63 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 64 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 65 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 67 Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 68 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 69 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step 71 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 72 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 76 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 78 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 79 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 80 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 81 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 82 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 83 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 85 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 87 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 88 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 90 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 91 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 93 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 94 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 95 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 97 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 98 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 100 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 101 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 102 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 103 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 104 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 105 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 106 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 107 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 109 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:34 110 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:16:08 111 Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 112 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 113 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 116 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 117 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 121 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 122 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli 123 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli 125 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 126 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 127 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 128 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 129 Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 130 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 131 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 132 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 133 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 134 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 135 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 136 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 137 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 138 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 139 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 140 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 141 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 142 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 143 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 144 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 145 Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano 146 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 147 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 148 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 149 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 151 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 152 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini 153 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 154 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 155 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 156 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela DNF Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert DNF Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M DNF Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNS Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNS Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 4 - Aankomstlijn - Oostduinkerke # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 18 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 16 4 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 7 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 9 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 8 9 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 11 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 12 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 13 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 3 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 15 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 1

Mountain 1 - Monteberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 1

Mountain 2 - Kemmelberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 3 - Rodeberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 4 - Vidaigneberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 pts 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 3 3 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 13:24:45 2 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 FDJ.fr 0:00:23 5 Katusha Team 0:01:17 6 Neri Sottoli 0:03:17 7 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:06:34 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Lotto-Belisol Team 11 Bardiani CSF 12 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 13 Cannondale 14 Team Giant-Shimano 15 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 16 Orica GreenEDGE 17 Team Europcar 18 Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:08:03 19 Team 3M 0:09:51 20 MTN - Qhubeka 21 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:42

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8:57:45 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:03 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:05 5 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:09 6 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:14 9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:20 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:24 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:26 12 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:27 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:28 14 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 17 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 21 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 22 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 23 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 24 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 27 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:31 28 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:33 29 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:58 30 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:02:43 31 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:26 32 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 33 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:39 34 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:44 35 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:45 36 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 37 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 39 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 40 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 41 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 43 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 45 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 47 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step 49 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 51 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 52 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 53 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 56 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 57 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 58 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 59 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 60 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 61 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M 63 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 65 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 67 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 70 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 71 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 72 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 73 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 75 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 77 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 79 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 80 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:26 81 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 83 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:21 84 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:02 85 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:04 86 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:35 87 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:07:40 88 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:44 90 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:08:53 91 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:10:30 93 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:10:52 94 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 95 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 97 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 98 Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 99 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 100 Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:12:18 101 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 102 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:12:19 104 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:14:02 105 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 106 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 107 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 108 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 109 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 110 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:16:36 111 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 112 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 113 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 115 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 116 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 117 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 118 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 120 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 121 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 123 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 124 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 125 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 127 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:16:49 128 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:18:06 129 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 130 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:18:12 131 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:31 132 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 133 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:23:43 134 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 136 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 137 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 138 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 139 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 140 Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano 141 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 142 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:09 143 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 144 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini 145 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:25:12 146 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli 0:26:51 147 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli 148 Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 149 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 150 Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:26:53 151 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 152 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 153 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 154 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 155 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 156 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 22 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 17 7 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 13 9 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 10 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 13 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 9 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 9 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 16 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 17 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 19 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 22 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 6 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 7 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 8 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 2 9 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 39 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 31 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 5 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 6 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 8 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 9 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 5 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 11 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 3 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 1 15 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 1