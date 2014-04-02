Trending

Modolo wins stage 2 of VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

Steegmans takes over as race leader

Image 1 of 36

The winners trophy

The winners trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) in the points jersey

Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli)

Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Race director Bernard Vandekerckhove

Race director Bernard Vandekerckhove
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Sea Loh (Giant Shimano)

Sea Loh (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 in Koksijde

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 in Koksijde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

Race leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs on

Race leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Podium girls

Podium girls
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Tim De Troyer holds onto the red mountains jersey

Tim De Troyer holds onto the red mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

The white VDK leaders jersey

The white VDK leaders jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli)

Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Kenneth van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) is the new points leader

Kenneth van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) is the new points leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Niki Terpstra and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the cobbles

Niki Terpstra and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) withdraw from the race after Stage 2

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) withdraw from the race after Stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the blue jersey

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Racers during stage 2

Racers during stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) showed up the other sprinters

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) showed up the other sprinters
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins in Koksijde

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins in Koksijde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 of De Panne

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) powers to the stage win

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) powers to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 36

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 36

Sean de Bie (Lotto Belisol)

Sean de Bie (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the stage over Arnaud Demare and Alexander Kristoff

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the stage over Arnaud Demare and Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took over as race leader

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took over as race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads after Peter Sagan dropped out.

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads after Peter Sagan dropped out.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) triumphs in stage 2 in Koksijde

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) triumphs in stage 2 in Koksijde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory in stage 2 in Koksijde

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory in stage 2 in Koksijde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 in Koksijde

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 in Koksijde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) enjoys winning stage 2 in Koksijde

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) enjoys winning stage 2 in Koksijde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) leads the charge toward the finish

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) leads the charge toward the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 36

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 in Koksijde

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 in Koksijde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the battle of the sprinters on the second stage of the Three Days of de Panne, beating Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on Wednesday.

Modolo lost out to Kristoff in the final road stage of last year's race, but didn't miss a trick here. Maximiliano Richeze lead-out the Italian from the 250-metre-to-go barrier, giving Modolo a clear run to the line and his fifth victory of the season.

"It went like it was supposed to. I had (Davide) Cimolai and Richeze with me, and Richeze did a great job to lead me out. All I could do after that was win. I actually didn't expect much today as I didn't think I'd have the legs after the weekend," Modolo said at the finish.

Démare spent much of the final 500 metres going elbow to elbow with Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Gert Steegmans, as the sprinters jostled for postion. The Frenchman was quick to get into wheel of the Lampre-Merida rider, but didn't have the legs to come around him. Today's favourite for the victory, Marcel Kittel, finished the day down in eighth. He was in the middle of the pack as Molodo went and found himself boxed in with nowhere to go.

Steegmans took some bonus seconds at an intermediate sprint and takes the race lead, one second ahead of Oscar Gatto (Cannondale).

Sagan calls it quits

The second stage of the Three Days of de Panne was a 206-kilometre run from Zottegem into de Panne. It took 21km of racing, but eventually seven men got off the front. Sébastian Rosseler (Veranclassic-Doltcini), who won the event in 2011, was joined by James Vanlandschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF), Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli-Venuzuela), Daniele Colli (Yello Fluo) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare).

The eight men were given a lot of leeway and at one stage held a lead of more than seven minutes over the peloton, before they were slowly reeled back in. After "accidentally" winning yesterday's stage, when he didn't brake hard enough to allow his teammate Oscar Gatto take victory, Peter Sagan began the day in the leader's jersey.

With his mind on the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, it was no surprise when Sagan sat up and dropped back when the peloton rode over the Kemmelberg. He rolled across the finish line at the end of the first lap in de Panne more than nine minutes back and climbed off his bike.

The stage had been billed as one for the fast men, but it nearly didn't happen with a three-man group disappearing off the front with 23 kilometres to go. In the group were Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Gatto. Looking to secure his place in the general classification, Terpstra hoovered up the remaining bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints. The trio were eventually caught with three kilometres remaining, but he had done enough to move Terpstra up to fourth and gain more time on his rivals.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:28:15
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
11James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
16Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
24Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:05
30Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
31Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:17
32Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:29
33Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:17
34Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
35Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
37Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
38Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
39Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
40Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
41Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
42Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
43Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
45Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
46Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
48David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
49Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
50Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
52Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
53Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
55Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
59Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
63Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
64Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
67Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
68Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
71Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
72Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
76Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
78Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
79Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
80Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
81Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
82Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
83Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
84Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
85Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
87Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
88Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
89Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
90Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
91Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
92Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
93Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
94Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
97Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
98Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
100Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
101Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
102Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
103Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
104Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
105Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
106Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
107Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
108Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
109Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:34
110Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:16:08
111Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
112Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
113Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
116Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
117Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
120Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
121Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
122Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
123Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
124Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
125Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
126Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
127Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
128Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
129Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
130Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
131Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
132Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
133Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
134Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
135Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
136Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
137Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
138Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
139Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
140Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
141Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
142Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
143Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
144Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
145Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
146Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
147Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
148Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
149Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
150Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
151Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
152Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
153Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
154Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
155Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
156Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M
DNFAlphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNSKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNSLeigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSZakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 4 - Aankomstlijn - Oostduinkerke
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida20pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ18
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team16
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli10
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis9
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano8
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
10Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
11James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli3
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
15Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team1

Mountain 1 - Monteberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela5pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis1

Mountain 2 - Kemmelberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 3 - Rodeberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 4 - Vidaigneberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5pts
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli3
3James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida13:24:45
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4FDJ.fr0:00:23
5Katusha Team0:01:17
6Neri Sottoli0:03:17
7Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:06:34
9Astana Pro Team
10Lotto-Belisol Team
11Bardiani CSF
12Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
13Cannondale
14Team Giant-Shimano
15Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
16Orica GreenEDGE
17Team Europcar
18Veranclassic - Doltcini0:08:03
19Team 3M0:09:51
20MTN - Qhubeka
21Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Team NetApp-Endura0:22:42

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8:57:45
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:03
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:05
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:09
6Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:20
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:24
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
12Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:27
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:28
14Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
21Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
22Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
23Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
24Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
27Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:31
28Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:33
29Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:58
30Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:43
31Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:26
32Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
33Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:39
34Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:44
35Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:45
36Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
37Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
39Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
40Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
41Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
43Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
45Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
47Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
49Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
51Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
53Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
56Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
58David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
59Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
60Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
61Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
63Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
64Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
65Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
67Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
68Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
70Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
71Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
72Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
73Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
74Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
75Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
76Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
77Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
78Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
79Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
80Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:26
81Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
83Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:21
84Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:02
85Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:04
86Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:35
87Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:07:40
88Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:44
90Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:08:53
91Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:10:30
93Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:10:52
94Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
95Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
96Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
97Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
99Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
100Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:12:18
101Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
102Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
103Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:12:19
104Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:14:02
105Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
106Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
107Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
108Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
109Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
110Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:16:36
111Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
112Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
113Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
114Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
115Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
116Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
117Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
118Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
120Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
121Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
123Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
124Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
125Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
126Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
127Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:16:49
128Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:18:06
129Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
130Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:18:12
131Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:31
132Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
133Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:23:43
134Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
135Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
136Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
138Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
139Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
140Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
141Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
142Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:09
143Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
144Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
145Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:25:12
146Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli0:26:51
147Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
148Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
149Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
150Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:26:53
151Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
152Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
153Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
154Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
155Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
156Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise23pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ22
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team17
7Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli13
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano10
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli10
13Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar9
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis9
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
16Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
17Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
19James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
22Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
6Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
8Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team2
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert39pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka31
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise22
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
5James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli6
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
8Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela5
9Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar5
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli3
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis1
15Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep26:53:45
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:35
3Lampre-Merida0:00:54
4FDJ.fr0:01:09
5Katusha Team0:02:11
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:33
7Neri Sottoli0:03:52
8Cannondale0:06:50
9Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:07:09
10Team Europcar
11Orica GreenEDGE0:07:20
12Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:07:28
13Astana Pro Team
14Lotto-Belisol Team
15Bardiani CSF
16Team Giant-Shimano
17Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:45
19MTN - Qhubeka
20Team 3M
21Veranclassic - Doltcini0:19:00
22Team NetApp-Endura0:23:36

 

