Modolo wins stage 2 of VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde
Steegmans takes over as race leader
Stage 2: Zotegem - Koksijde (Oostduinkerke)
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the battle of the sprinters on the second stage of the Three Days of de Panne, beating Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on Wednesday.
Modolo lost out to Kristoff in the final road stage of last year's race, but didn't miss a trick here. Maximiliano Richeze lead-out the Italian from the 250-metre-to-go barrier, giving Modolo a clear run to the line and his fifth victory of the season.
"It went like it was supposed to. I had (Davide) Cimolai and Richeze with me, and Richeze did a great job to lead me out. All I could do after that was win. I actually didn't expect much today as I didn't think I'd have the legs after the weekend," Modolo said at the finish.
Démare spent much of the final 500 metres going elbow to elbow with Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Gert Steegmans, as the sprinters jostled for postion. The Frenchman was quick to get into wheel of the Lampre-Merida rider, but didn't have the legs to come around him. Today's favourite for the victory, Marcel Kittel, finished the day down in eighth. He was in the middle of the pack as Molodo went and found himself boxed in with nowhere to go.
Steegmans took some bonus seconds at an intermediate sprint and takes the race lead, one second ahead of Oscar Gatto (Cannondale).
Sagan calls it quits
The second stage of the Three Days of de Panne was a 206-kilometre run from Zottegem into de Panne. It took 21km of racing, but eventually seven men got off the front. Sébastian Rosseler (Veranclassic-Doltcini), who won the event in 2011, was joined by James Vanlandschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF), Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli-Venuzuela), Daniele Colli (Yello Fluo) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare).
The eight men were given a lot of leeway and at one stage held a lead of more than seven minutes over the peloton, before they were slowly reeled back in. After "accidentally" winning yesterday's stage, when he didn't brake hard enough to allow his teammate Oscar Gatto take victory, Peter Sagan began the day in the leader's jersey.
With his mind on the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, it was no surprise when Sagan sat up and dropped back when the peloton rode over the Kemmelberg. He rolled across the finish line at the end of the first lap in de Panne more than nine minutes back and climbed off his bike.
The stage had been billed as one for the fast men, but it nearly didn't happen with a three-man group disappearing off the front with 23 kilometres to go. In the group were Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Gatto. Looking to secure his place in the general classification, Terpstra hoovered up the remaining bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints. The trio were eventually caught with three kilometres remaining, but he had done enough to move Terpstra up to fourth and gain more time on his rivals.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:28:15
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|16
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:05
|30
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|31
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|32
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:29
|33
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:17
|34
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|35
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|37
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|38
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|39
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|40
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|41
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|42
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|43
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
|45
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|46
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|48
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|50
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|52
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|58
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|59
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|64
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|67
|Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|68
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|71
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|72
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|78
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|79
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|80
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|81
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|82
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|83
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|85
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|87
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|88
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|90
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|91
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|93
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|94
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|95
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|98
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|100
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|101
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|103
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|104
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|105
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|106
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|107
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|109
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:34
|110
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:16:08
|111
|Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|112
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|113
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|116
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|117
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|121
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|122
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
|123
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|125
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|126
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|127
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|128
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|129
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|130
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|131
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|133
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|134
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|135
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|136
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|137
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|138
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|139
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|140
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|141
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|142
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|143
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|144
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|145
|Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
|146
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|147
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|148
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|149
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|151
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|152
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|153
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|154
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|155
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|156
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNS
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNS
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|18
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|16
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|9
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|11
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|3
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|15
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|3
|3
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|13:24:45
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:23
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|6
|Neri Sottoli
|0:03:17
|7
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:06:34
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|12
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|13
|Cannondale
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|16
|Orica GreenEDGE
|17
|Team Europcar
|18
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:08:03
|19
|Team 3M
|0:09:51
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8:57:45
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:03
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:05
|5
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:09
|6
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|12
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:27
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:28
|14
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|21
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|22
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|24
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|28
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:33
|29
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:58
|30
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:43
|31
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:26
|32
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|33
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:39
|34
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|35
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:45
|36
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|37
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|39
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|40
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|41
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|43
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|45
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|47
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|49
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|51
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|53
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|56
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|58
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|60
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|61
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
|63
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|65
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|67
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|70
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|71
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|72
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|73
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|75
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|77
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|79
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|80
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:26
|81
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|83
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:21
|84
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:02
|85
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:04
|86
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:35
|87
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:07:40
|88
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:44
|90
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:08:53
|91
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:10:30
|93
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:10:52
|94
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|95
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|97
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|98
|Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|99
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|100
|Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:12:18
|101
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|102
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:12:19
|104
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:14:02
|105
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|106
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|108
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|109
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|110
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:16:36
|111
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|112
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|113
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|115
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|116
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|118
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|120
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|121
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|123
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|124
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|125
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|127
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:16:49
|128
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:18:06
|129
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|130
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:18:12
|131
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:31
|132
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|133
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:23:43
|134
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|136
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|138
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|139
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|140
|Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
|141
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|142
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:09
|143
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|144
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|145
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:25:12
|146
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
|0:26:51
|147
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|148
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|149
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:26:53
|151
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|152
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|153
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|154
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|155
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|156
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|22
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|17
|7
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|13
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|11
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|13
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|9
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|16
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|17
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|18
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|19
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|22
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|7
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|8
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|pts
|2
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|31
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|5
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|6
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|8
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|9
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|3
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|1
|15
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|26:53:45
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:35
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|4
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:09
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:02:11
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:33
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|0:03:52
|8
|Cannondale
|0:06:50
|9
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:07:09
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:07:20
|12
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:07:28
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:45
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Team 3M
|21
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:19:00
|22
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:23:36
