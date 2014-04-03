Image 1 of 23 Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol Team) crashed on the last corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Francesco Chicchi (Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 The sprint for the line on stage 3a of de Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team) at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 The Katusha team missed out on a stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) picked up his second stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads with one stage to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 23 Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 23 The break wer caught inside the final 15km on stage 3a (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 23 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 23 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins for the second day in a row (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 23 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 23 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 23 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins for the second day in a row (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 23 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) beats Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 23 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed his second consecutive stage win at the Three Days of De Panne on Thursday’s 3a stage in the centre of De Panne, holding off a late challenge from Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 23 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) leads the way in de Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 3a in de Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed his second consecutive stage win at the Three Days of De Panne on Thursday’s 3a stage in the centre of De Panne, holding off a late challenge from Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) on the line.

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli – Venezuela) finished further back in third, while a late crash for Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol Team) split the field on the final corner.

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) retains his overall lead ahead of the final stage, an individual time trial. Second placed rider Oscar Gatto failed to start this morning's stage, leaving Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) as Steegmans' main challengers.

Gatto wasn’t the only rider to pull out of the race on the final morning with Arnaud Demare (FDJ), Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli – Venezuela) all failing to start.

With the time trial set to decide the overall honours it was left to the sprinters and the riders further down in the overall classification to entertain the local crowds that had turned out to watch the race.

Joren Segers, (Team 3M), Jaap De Man (Team 3M), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Jay Robert Thomson (MTN – Qhubeka) and Maaskant (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) duly obliged, taking centre stage with a grouped attack just after 20 kilometres of racing.

With Steel the best placed in the general classification, at 3:39, the five-man move was given close to three minutes by the peloton. With 25 kilometres to go that advantage had dropped to 2:36 but despite the break's best efforts the might of Omega Pharma, Giant-Shimano and Lampre soon began to tell.

A minute was shaved off the break’s lead inside five kilometres and with 12 kilometres remaining the leaders squeezed the last of their efforts out as Segers and Thomson moved clear.

Behind them the sprinters' teams were stretching into action. The tough nature of the course with its long and exposed sections were always going to be a hindrance to a small group. Even the dotted and extensive road furniture that litters the city centre couldn’t hold off the peloton’s charge.

As the two leaders crossed the finish line for the first and penultimate time their gap on the field stood at just 14 seconds and even when they were finally caught and Michael Vingerling (Team 3M) catapulted off the front inside 5,000 meters the sprinters’ teams always looked in control.

Giant-Shimano looked the strongest. Kittel hadn’t featured in the opening two stage sprints and the Dutch team were looking for a late redemption. It wasn’t to be. First, despite their control at the front, Kittel lost his leadout when it appeared that a rider from Astana moved – fairly - into his line.

A crash inside the final 3 kilometres saw Andrew Fenn hit the floor and it was Lampre who assumed control when it mattered most. Kittel had fought back, sneaking onto Modolo’s rear wheel inside the final 800 meters. Yet again he was squeezed out of the action and as the leaders approached the final corner, Modolo was in the driving seat.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:22:20 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 4 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 11 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 13 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 15 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini 17 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 18 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 19 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 21 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 22 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 23 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 26 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 29 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 34 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 35 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 38 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 39 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 40 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 42 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 43 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 45 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 46 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 47 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 48 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 49 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 50 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 51 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 52 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 56 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 57 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 59 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 60 Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M 61 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 62 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 63 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 64 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 65 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 66 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 68 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 69 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 70 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step 72 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 73 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 75 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 76 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 77 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 78 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 79 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 80 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 81 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 82 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 83 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 84 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 86 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 87 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 89 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 91 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 95 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 96 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 97 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 99 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 101 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 102 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 104 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 106 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 107 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 108 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 109 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 110 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 112 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 114 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 116 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:56 119 Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano 120 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 121 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 122 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 123 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 124 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:27 125 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 126 Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 127 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 128 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 129 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 130 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 131 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:06:44 132 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 133 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 134 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:09:54 135 Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 136 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 137 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 138 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli 139 Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 140 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 141 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli 142 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 143 Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 144 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 145 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 146 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:58 DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis DNF Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ DNF Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNS Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team DNS Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela DNS Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ DNS Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 2 3 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 1

Sprint 2 - Aankomstliljn - De Panne # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 8 4 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 5 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 6 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 7 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 3 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2 10 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7:07:00 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 Team NetApp-Endura 5 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 6 Neri Sottoli 7 Team 3M 8 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 9 Katusha Team 10 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 FDJ.fr 12 Team Europcar 13 Lampre-Merida 14 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 Orica GreenEDGE 16 Veranclassic - Doltcini 17 MTN - Qhubeka 18 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 Team Giant-Shimano 20 Bardiani CSF 21 Lotto-Belisol Team 22 Cannondale

General classification after stage 3a # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11:20:05 2 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:03 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:05 4 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:09 5 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:20 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:24 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:25 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:26 11 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:27 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 18 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 19 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 20 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 21 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 22 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 23 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 24 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:26 27 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:36 28 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:41 29 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 0:03:43 30 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:44 31 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:45 32 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 33 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 34 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 36 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 39 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 40 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 44 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step 45 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 46 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M 49 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 50 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 52 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 54 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 55 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 56 Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 57 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 58 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 59 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 61 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 62 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 63 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 65 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 66 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 67 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 68 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 70 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:26 72 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:21 73 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:02 74 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:41 75 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:04 76 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:35 77 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:40 78 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 79 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:44 80 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:08:53 81 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:29 83 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:10:52 84 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 85 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 86 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 87 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 89 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:12:18 90 Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 91 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 92 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:12:19 93 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:14:02 94 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 95 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 96 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 97 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 98 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 99 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:24 100 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:16:34 101 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:16:36 102 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 104 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 105 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 107 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 109 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 111 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:18:06 115 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 116 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:18:12 117 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:20:24 118 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:31 119 Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:20:46 120 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:43 121 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 122 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 123 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 124 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 125 Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano 126 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:25:09 127 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 128 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:25:12 129 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:26:30 130 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 131 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:26:43 132 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:53 133 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 134 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 135 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 136 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 137 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:10 138 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:30:27 139 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:31:20 140 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:33:37 141 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:35:03 142 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:36:45 143 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli 144 Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 145 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 146 Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:36:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 pts 2 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 20 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 5 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 13 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 10 9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 10 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 9 11 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 9 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 14 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 8 15 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 16 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 17 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 6 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 19 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 20 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 21 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 22 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 23 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 24 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2 25 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 1 26 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 pts 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 5 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 7 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 2 8 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 2 9 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 39 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 31 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 5 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 6 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 8 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 9 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 5 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 11 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 3 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 1 15 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 1