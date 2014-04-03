Modolo wins stage 3a of Three Days of de Panne
Steegmans holds lead ahead of time trial
Stage 3a: De Panne -
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed his second consecutive stage win at the Three Days of De Panne on Thursday’s 3a stage in the centre of De Panne, holding off a late challenge from Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) on the line.
Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli – Venezuela) finished further back in third, while a late crash for Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol Team) split the field on the final corner.
Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) retains his overall lead ahead of the final stage, an individual time trial. Second placed rider Oscar Gatto failed to start this morning's stage, leaving Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) as Steegmans' main challengers.
Gatto wasn’t the only rider to pull out of the race on the final morning with Arnaud Demare (FDJ), Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli – Venezuela) all failing to start.
With the time trial set to decide the overall honours it was left to the sprinters and the riders further down in the overall classification to entertain the local crowds that had turned out to watch the race.
Joren Segers, (Team 3M), Jaap De Man (Team 3M), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Jay Robert Thomson (MTN – Qhubeka) and Maaskant (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) duly obliged, taking centre stage with a grouped attack just after 20 kilometres of racing.
With Steel the best placed in the general classification, at 3:39, the five-man move was given close to three minutes by the peloton. With 25 kilometres to go that advantage had dropped to 2:36 but despite the break's best efforts the might of Omega Pharma, Giant-Shimano and Lampre soon began to tell.
A minute was shaved off the break’s lead inside five kilometres and with 12 kilometres remaining the leaders squeezed the last of their efforts out as Segers and Thomson moved clear.
Behind them the sprinters' teams were stretching into action. The tough nature of the course with its long and exposed sections were always going to be a hindrance to a small group. Even the dotted and extensive road furniture that litters the city centre couldn’t hold off the peloton’s charge.
As the two leaders crossed the finish line for the first and penultimate time their gap on the field stood at just 14 seconds and even when they were finally caught and Michael Vingerling (Team 3M) catapulted off the front inside 5,000 meters the sprinters’ teams always looked in control.
Giant-Shimano looked the strongest. Kittel hadn’t featured in the opening two stage sprints and the Dutch team were looking for a late redemption. It wasn’t to be. First, despite their control at the front, Kittel lost his leadout when it appeared that a rider from Astana moved – fairly - into his line.
A crash inside the final 3 kilometres saw Andrew Fenn hit the floor and it was Lampre who assumed control when it mattered most. Kittel had fought back, sneaking onto Modolo’s rear wheel inside the final 800 meters. Yet again he was squeezed out of the action and as the leaders approached the final corner, Modolo was in the driving seat.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:22:20
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|4
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|11
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|17
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|18
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|19
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|21
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|22
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|23
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|26
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|29
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|34
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|35
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|38
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|40
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|42
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|47
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|48
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|50
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|51
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|52
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|56
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|57
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|60
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
|61
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|62
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|63
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|64
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|65
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|66
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|69
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|72
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|73
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|76
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|77
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|78
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|79
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|80
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|81
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|83
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|84
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|85
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|86
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|87
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|89
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|91
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|95
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|96
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|97
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|99
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|101
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|102
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|104
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|106
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|107
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|108
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|109
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|110
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|112
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|114
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|116
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:56
|119
|Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
|120
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|121
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|122
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|123
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|124
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:27
|125
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|126
|Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|127
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|128
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|129
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|131
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:06:44
|132
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|133
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|134
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:09:54
|135
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|136
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|137
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|138
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|139
|Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|140
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|141
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
|142
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|143
|Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|144
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|145
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|146
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:58
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|DNF
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNS
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNS
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|2
|3
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|8
|4
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|5
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|7
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|3
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|2
|10
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7:07:00
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|6
|Neri Sottoli
|7
|Team 3M
|8
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|FDJ.fr
|12
|Team Europcar
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15
|Orica GreenEDGE
|16
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|22
|Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:20:05
|2
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:03
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:05
|4
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:09
|5
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:27
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|18
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|19
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|21
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|22
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|24
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:26
|27
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:36
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:41
|29
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:03:43
|30
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|31
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:45
|32
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|33
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|34
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|36
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|44
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|45
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
|49
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|50
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|54
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|56
|Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|57
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|58
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|59
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|61
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|62
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|63
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|65
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|66
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|67
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|68
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:26
|72
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:21
|73
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:02
|74
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:41
|75
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:04
|76
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:35
|77
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:40
|78
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|79
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:44
|80
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:08:53
|81
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:29
|83
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:10:52
|84
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|85
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|86
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|87
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|89
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:12:18
|90
|Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|91
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:12:19
|93
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:14:02
|94
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|95
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|97
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|98
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|99
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:24
|100
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:16:34
|101
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:16:36
|102
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|104
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|105
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|107
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|109
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|111
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:18:06
|115
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|116
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:18:12
|117
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:20:24
|118
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:31
|119
|Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:20:46
|120
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:43
|121
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|122
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|123
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|124
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|125
|Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
|126
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:25:09
|127
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:25:12
|129
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:26:30
|130
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|131
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:26:43
|132
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:53
|133
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|134
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|135
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|136
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|137
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:10
|138
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:30:27
|139
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:31:20
|140
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:33:37
|141
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:35:03
|142
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:36:45
|143
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
|144
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|145
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|146
|Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:36:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|20
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|5
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|13
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|9
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|10
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|11
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|9
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|14
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|8
|15
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|16
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|17
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|18
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|19
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|20
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|21
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|22
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|23
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|24
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|2
|25
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|26
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|pts
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|5
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|7
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|2
|8
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|pts
|2
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|31
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|5
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|6
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|8
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|9
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|3
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|1
|15
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|34:00:45
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:35
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|4
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:09
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:02:11
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:33
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|0:03:52
|8
|Cannondale
|0:06:50
|9
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:07:09
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:07:20
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:28
|13
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|18
|Team 3M
|0:10:45
|19
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:19:00
|22
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:23:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
