Trending

Modolo wins stage 3a of Three Days of de Panne

Steegmans holds lead ahead of time trial

Image 1 of 23

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 23

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol Team) crashed on the last corner

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol Team) crashed on the last corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) on the attack

Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

Francesco Chicchi (Neri Sottoli)

Francesco Chicchi (Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

The sprint for the line on stage 3a of de Panne

The sprint for the line on stage 3a of de Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team) at the finish

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team) at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

The Katusha team missed out on a stage win

The Katusha team missed out on a stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 23

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) picked up his second stage

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) picked up his second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 23

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the leader's jersey

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 23

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads with one stage to go

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads with one stage to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 23

Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano

Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 23

Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) at the start

Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 23

The break wer caught inside the final 15km on stage 3a

The break wer caught inside the final 15km on stage 3a
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 23

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 23

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins for the second day in a row

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins for the second day in a row
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 23

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 23

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 23

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins for the second day in a row

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins for the second day in a row
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 23

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) beats Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) beats Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 23

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed his second consecutive stage win at the Three Days of De Panne on Thursday’s 3a stage in the centre of De Panne, holding off a late challenge from Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed his second consecutive stage win at the Three Days of De Panne on Thursday’s 3a stage in the centre of De Panne, holding off a late challenge from Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 23

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) leads the way in de Panne

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) leads the way in de Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 23

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 3a in de Panne

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 3a in de Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 23

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed his second consecutive stage win at the Three Days of De Panne on Thursday’s 3a stage in the centre of De Panne, holding off a late challenge from Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) on the line.

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli – Venezuela) finished further back in third, while a late crash for Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol Team) split the field on the final corner.

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) retains his overall lead ahead of the final stage, an individual time trial. Second placed rider Oscar Gatto failed to start this morning's stage, leaving Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) as Steegmans' main challengers.

Gatto wasn’t the only rider to pull out of the race on the final morning with Arnaud Demare (FDJ), Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli – Venezuela) all failing to start.

With the time trial set to decide the overall honours it was left to the sprinters and the riders further down in the overall classification to entertain the local crowds that had turned out to watch the race.

Joren Segers, (Team 3M), Jaap De Man (Team 3M), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Jay Robert Thomson (MTN – Qhubeka) and Maaskant (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) duly obliged, taking centre stage with a grouped attack just after 20 kilometres of racing.

With Steel the best placed in the general classification, at 3:39, the five-man move was given close to three minutes by the peloton. With 25 kilometres to go that advantage had dropped to 2:36 but despite the break's best efforts the might of Omega Pharma, Giant-Shimano and Lampre soon began to tell.

A minute was shaved off the break’s lead inside five kilometres and with 12 kilometres remaining the leaders squeezed the last of their efforts out as Segers and Thomson moved clear.

Behind them the sprinters' teams were stretching into action. The tough nature of the course with its long and exposed sections were always going to be a hindrance to a small group. Even the dotted and extensive road furniture that litters the city centre couldn’t hold off the peloton’s charge.

As the two leaders crossed the finish line for the first and penultimate time their gap on the field stood at just 14 seconds and even when they were finally caught and Michael Vingerling (Team 3M) catapulted off the front inside 5,000 meters the sprinters’ teams always looked in control.

Giant-Shimano looked the strongest. Kittel hadn’t featured in the opening two stage sprints and the Dutch team were looking for a late redemption. It wasn’t to be. First, despite their control at the front, Kittel lost his leadout when it appeared that a rider from Astana moved – fairly - into his line.

A crash inside the final 3 kilometres saw Andrew Fenn hit the floor and it was Lampre who assumed control when it mattered most. Kittel had fought back, sneaking onto Modolo’s rear wheel inside the final 800 meters. Yet again he was squeezed out of the action and as the leaders approached the final corner, Modolo was in the driving seat.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:22:20
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
4Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
10Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
11Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
13Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
15Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
17John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
18Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
19Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
20Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
21Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
22Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
23Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
24Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
26Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
29Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
30Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
31Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
32Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
34Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
35Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
36Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
38Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
39Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
40Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
41Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
42Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
44Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
46Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
47Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
48Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
49Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
50Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
51Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
52Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
55Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
56Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
57Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
60Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
61Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
62Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
63Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
64Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
65James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
66Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
68Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
69Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
70Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
71Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
72Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
73Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
75Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
76Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
77Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
79Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
80Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
81Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
82Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
83Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
84Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
85Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
86Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
87Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
89Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
91Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
94Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
95Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
96Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
97Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
99Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
101Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
102Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
104Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
106Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
107Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
108Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
109Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
110Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
111Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
112Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
113Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
114Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
115Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
116Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
117Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:56
119Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
120Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
121Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
122Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
123Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
124Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:27
125Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
126Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
127Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
128Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
129Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
131Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:06:44
132Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
133Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
134Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:09:54
135Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
136Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
137Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
138Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
139Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
140Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
141Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
142Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
143Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
144Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
145Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
146Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:58
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
DNFMickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNSLuca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
DNSJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNSArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
DNSOscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M2
3Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis1

Sprint 2 - Aankomstliljn - De Panne
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
3Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela8
4Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
5Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura6
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
7Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team3
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli2
10Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise7:07:00
2Astana Pro Team
3Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Team NetApp-Endura
5Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
6Neri Sottoli
7Team 3M
8Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
9Katusha Team
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11FDJ.fr
12Team Europcar
13Lampre-Merida
14Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
15Orica GreenEDGE
16Veranclassic - Doltcini
17MTN - Qhubeka
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Team Giant-Shimano
20Bardiani CSF
21Lotto-Belisol Team
22Cannondale

General classification after stage 3a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:20:05
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:03
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:05
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:09
5Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:20
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:24
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:27
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
15Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
18Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
19James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
20Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
21Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
22Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
23Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
24Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:26
27Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:36
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:41
29Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M0:03:43
30Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:44
31Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:45
32Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
33Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
34Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
36Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
38Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
39David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
40Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
41Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
44Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
45Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
46Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
47Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
48Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
49Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
50Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
51Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
54Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
56Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
57Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
59Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
60Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
61Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
62Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
63Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
65Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
66Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
67Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
68Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
70Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
71Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:26
72Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:21
73Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:02
74Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:41
75Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:04
76Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:35
77Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:40
78Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
79Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:44
80Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:08:53
81Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:29
83Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:10:52
84Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
85Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
86Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
87Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:12:18
90Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
91Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
92Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:12:19
93Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:14:02
94Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
95Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
96Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
97Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
98Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
99Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:24
100Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:16:34
101Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:16:36
102Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
103Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
104Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
105Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
107Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
109Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
111Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
113Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
114Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:18:06
115Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
116Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:18:12
117Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:20:24
118Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:31
119Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:20:46
120Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:43
121Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
122Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
123Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
124Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
125Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
126Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:25:09
127Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
128Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:25:12
129Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:26:30
130Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
131Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:26:43
132Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:53
133Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
134Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
135Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
136Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
137Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:10
138Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:30:27
139Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:31:20
140Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:33:37
141Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:35:03
142Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:36:45
143Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
144Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
145Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
146Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:36:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida30pts
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise30
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team20
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
5Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli13
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano10
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli10
10Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar9
11Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis9
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
14Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela8
15Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
16Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6
17Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura6
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
19James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
20Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
21Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
24Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli2
25Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team1
26Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise9pts
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
5Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
7Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M2
8Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team2
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert39pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka31
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise22
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
5James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli6
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
8Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela5
9Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar5
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli3
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis1
15Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep34:00:45
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:35
3Lampre-Merida0:00:54
4FDJ.fr0:01:09
5Katusha Team0:02:11
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:33
7Neri Sottoli0:03:52
8Cannondale0:06:50
9Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:07:09
10Team Europcar
11Orica GreenEDGE0:07:20
12Astana Pro Team0:07:28
13Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
14Lotto-Belisol Team
15Bardiani CSF
16Team Giant-Shimano
17Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
18Team 3M0:10:45
19Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20MTN - Qhubeka
21Veranclassic - Doltcini0:19:00
22Team NetApp-Endura0:23:36

Latest on Cyclingnews