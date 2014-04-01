Trending

Sagan wins VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde opener

Cannondale rider becomes first leader of the race

Image 1 of 46

Stijn Steels in the blue jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Peter Sagan was to fast today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck puts in an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) setting the tempo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Jay Robert Thompson (MTN Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Peter Sagan wins stage 1 of the VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 46

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the green jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) with Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) with Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Mauro Finetto (Yellow Fluo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Arnaud Démare protected by his FDJ teamamtes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins as Oscar Gatto celebrates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 46

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) swings off

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 46

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) tried to give the win to the celebrating Oscar Gatto, but it didn't quite work out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 46

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sprints to a win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 46

Jerome Vincent (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 46

Sander Cordeel (Vastgoedservice Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 46

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Team Omega Pharma - Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 46

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sets the pace

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 46

The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 46

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 46

Tim De Troyer (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 46

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 46

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol) and Mathew Hayman (Orica Greenedge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

Tim De Troyer (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 46

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 46

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Andrea Palini (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

Luca Paolini checks on Alexander Kristoff during the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

The De Panne countryside

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

The photo finish of stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Tim de Troyer in the red mountain jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

The gap the break had established

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) thinks he's won the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Oscar Gatto celebrates prematurely as he had not won the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Peter Sagan attempted to give the stage to Oscar Gatto, but was declared winner in the photo finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took the first stage of De Panne for the third consecutive year

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Marcel Kittel leads the peloton home in 14th place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Peter Sagan leads the Driedaagse De Panne, but may depart to save himself for Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) celebrates, well, second place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Sagan and Gatto hit the front in the Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde opening stage sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: AFP)

Sometimes it can seem as though Peter Sagan has forgotten how to lose, although it wasn't for the want of trying on the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne. Charged with leading out his Cannondale teammate Oscar Gatto in the finishing sprint in Zottegem, Sagan carried out his duties too well, if anything, and was simply unable to slow down to allow the Italian to come past.

The Cannondale one-two thus came in the wrong order, with Sagan heading to the winner's rostrum while Gatto soft-pedalled back to the team bus, but other than that late hiccup, the race went precisely as they had planned beforehand. Sagan's vicious acceleration on the penultimate climb of the Eikenmolen was a pre-meditated move designed to drag Gatto clear, and they were joined over the top by Omega Pharma-QuickStep pair Gert Steegmans and Niki Tepstra.

"I just attacked the last two climbs and we caught the group on the front. Then, in the finish I was pulling the sprint for Oscar. I was thinking he would pass me on the line and we would do first-second," Sagan said, adding with a laugh, "We did, but it was a little bit different."

Sagan's dig on the Eikenmolen saw them pick up the remnants of an earlier break featuring QuickStep's Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and with fewer than 10 kilometres remaining, it was clear that this 12-man move would decide the race, as QuickStep and Cannonale were natural allies of circumstance. Be it with Sagan or with Gatto, Cannondale's eyes were on stage victory, while Terpstra has designs on another overall win in De Panne.

Terpstra was the outstanding time triallist in the break, although Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) made a brave bid to catch the leaders in the final kilometres. Together with Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr), Durbridge came within touching distance of the leaders but could get no closer than that by the time the race reached the streets of Zottegem.

"It was good for us that Durbridge didn't get back on. It's good for Niki that there weren't other strong time trial riders in the break," QuickStep directur sportif Wilfried Peeters said.

Steegmans lost a position in the final corner and finished fourth, but he would have been hard-pressed to out-strip the flying Sagan, who opened his sprint with 200 metres remaining and quickly opened a small gap over Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Sagan denied afterwards that he had slammed on his brakes in an effort to help Gatto overtake him, and the Italian had to settle for second.

"I wanted to do well for him and the team because I'm just as happy when the guys who work for me in the big races get results in other days," Sagan said. "I want to be able to say thanks to the team for their work. We want to do well for the team."

Cavendish out

The stereotypical image of the Three Days of De Panne is of a race fought out under low, grey skies straight from Jacques Brel's Plat Pays, but instead pleasant sunshine and clear blue skies greeted the peloton as it lined up for the start on Tuesday morning. Indeed, the lack of wind meant that the race meant that the likes of Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) must have set out with lingering hopes of a bunch finish, in spite of the 13 hellingen on the course.

One sprinter was missing from the start, however. Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had planned to line up after missing Gent-Wevelgem through illness but the Manxman was a late withdrawal from the race, although his team remains hopeful that he will be ready for Scheldeprijs next week.

The day was marked by a five-man break featuring Tim De Troyer (Wanty), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Jay Robert Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka), Kevin Peeters (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) and Tom Devriendt (Team 3M), and with 50 kilometres remaining, they led by two minutes. Once on the series of hills around Zottegem, however, FDJ.fr began to make inroads into their lead, while a counter-attack featuring Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty) bridged across on the cobbles at Haaghoek with 28 kilometres remaining.

Van Keirsbulck's forcing on the Leberg soon afterwards saw him lead a delegation across to the front of the race by the next climb, the Langendries, but it was notable that the green jerseys of Cannondale were beginning to mass at the head of the bunch. The inevitable attack duly came on the Eikenmolen, where the two outstanding Tour of Flanders contenders in this race, Sagan and Terpstra, duly declared themselves present and correct.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:29:39
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
7Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:03
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:11
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:19
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
19Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
24Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
25Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
27Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
28Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
31Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
32Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
34Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
36Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
37Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
38Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
39Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
40Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
41Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
42Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
43Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
44Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
45Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
46Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
47Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
49Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
51Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
52Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
53Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
56Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
57Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
58Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
60Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
63Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
64Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
65Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
67Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
69Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
70Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
72Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
73Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
74Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
76David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
77Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
80Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
81Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
82Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
83Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
85Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
86Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
87Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
88Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
89Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
91Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
93Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
94Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
95Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
96Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
97Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
98Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
99Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:32
100Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
101Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
103Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
104Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:49
106Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
107Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:55
108Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
109Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:11
110Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:38
111Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:04:14
112Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
113Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
115Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:18
116Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:05:27
117Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:07:26
119Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
120Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
121Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
122Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
123Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
124Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
125Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
126Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
127Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
128Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
129William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
130Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
131Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
132Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
133Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
134Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
135Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
136Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
137Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:08:52
138Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
139Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
140Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
141Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
142Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
143Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
144Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:08:55
145Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
146Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:10:34
147Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
148Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
149Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
150Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:10:36
151Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
152Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
153Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
154Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
155Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
156Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
157Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
158Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
159Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
160Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
161Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
162Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M
163Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
164Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
165Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNSJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSMark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M2
3Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M2
3Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1

Sprint 4 - Aankomstlijn - Zottegem
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling20pts
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise16
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli10
7Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
10Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1

Mountain 1 - Edelare
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
3Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 2 - Leberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5pts
2Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1

Mountain 3 - Langendries
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1

Mountain 4 - Leberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1

Mountain 5 - Langendries
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1

Mountain 6 - Ten Bosse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 7 - Eikenmolen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 8 - Klemhoustraat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 9 - Leberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team1

Mountain 10 - Langendries
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka5pts
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 11 - Ten Bosse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka5pts
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli3
3Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 12 - Eikenmolen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka5pts
2Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 13 - Klenhoutstraat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5pts
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli3
3Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep13:29:00
2Cannondale0:00:16
3Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Neri Sottoli0:00:35
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
7Team Europcar
8FDJ.fr0:00:46
9Orica GreenEdge
10Katusha Team0:00:54
11Astana Pro Team
12Team Giant-Shimano
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
15Team NetApp-Endura
16Lampre-Merida
17MTN - Qhubeka
18Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
19Team 3M
20Bardiani CSF
21Lotto-Belisol Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:29:29
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:06
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:07
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:10
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
7Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:13
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
14Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:23
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:27
16Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:28
17Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:29
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
21Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
22Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
26Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
27Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
28Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
30Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
34Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
35Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
39Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
40Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
41Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
42Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
43Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
44Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
45Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
46Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
47Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
48Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
49Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
51Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
53Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
54Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
55Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
57Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
58Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
59Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
60Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
62Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
64Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
65Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
66Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
68Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
70Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
72Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
74Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
75Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
76David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
77Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
80Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
81Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
82Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
83Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
85Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
86Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
87Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
88Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
89Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
91Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
93Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
94Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
95Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
96Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
97Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
98Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
99Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:42
100Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
101Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
103Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
104Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:59
106Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
107Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:05
108Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
109Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:21
110Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:48
111Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:04:24
112Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
113Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
115Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:28
116Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:05:37
117Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:07:36
119Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
120Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
121Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
122Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
123Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
124Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
125Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
126Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
127Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
128Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
129William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
130Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
131Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
132Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
133Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
134Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
135Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
136Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
137Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:09:02
138Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
139Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
140Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
141Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
142Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
143Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
144Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:09:03
145Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:09:05
146Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M0:10:42
147Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:10:44
148Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
149Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
150Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
151Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:10:46
152Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
153Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
154Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
155Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
156Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
157Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
158Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
159Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
160Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
161Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
162Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
163Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
164Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
165Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling20pts
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise16
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli10
7Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
10Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6pts
2Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M4
3Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
5Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team2
6Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert39pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka31
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise22
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli6
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
6Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar5
7Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
8Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
9Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep13:29:00
2Cannondale0:00:16
3Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Neri Sottoli0:00:35
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
7Team Europcar
8FDJ.fr0:00:46
9Orica GreenEdge
10Katusha Team0:00:54
11Astana Pro Team
12Team Giant-Shimano
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
15Team NetApp-Endura
16Lampre-Merida
17MTN - Qhubeka
18Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
19Team 3M
20Bardiani CSF
21Lotto-Belisol Team

 

