Sometimes it can seem as though Peter Sagan has forgotten how to lose, although it wasn't for the want of trying on the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne. Charged with leading out his Cannondale teammate Oscar Gatto in the finishing sprint in Zottegem, Sagan carried out his duties too well, if anything, and was simply unable to slow down to allow the Italian to come past.

The Cannondale one-two thus came in the wrong order, with Sagan heading to the winner's rostrum while Gatto soft-pedalled back to the team bus, but other than that late hiccup, the race went precisely as they had planned beforehand. Sagan's vicious acceleration on the penultimate climb of the Eikenmolen was a pre-meditated move designed to drag Gatto clear, and they were joined over the top by Omega Pharma-QuickStep pair Gert Steegmans and Niki Tepstra.

"I just attacked the last two climbs and we caught the group on the front. Then, in the finish I was pulling the sprint for Oscar. I was thinking he would pass me on the line and we would do first-second," Sagan said, adding with a laugh, "We did, but it was a little bit different."

Sagan's dig on the Eikenmolen saw them pick up the remnants of an earlier break featuring QuickStep's Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and with fewer than 10 kilometres remaining, it was clear that this 12-man move would decide the race, as QuickStep and Cannonale were natural allies of circumstance. Be it with Sagan or with Gatto, Cannondale's eyes were on stage victory, while Terpstra has designs on another overall win in De Panne.

Terpstra was the outstanding time triallist in the break, although Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) made a brave bid to catch the leaders in the final kilometres. Together with Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr), Durbridge came within touching distance of the leaders but could get no closer than that by the time the race reached the streets of Zottegem.

"It was good for us that Durbridge didn't get back on. It's good for Niki that there weren't other strong time trial riders in the break," QuickStep directur sportif Wilfried Peeters said.

Steegmans lost a position in the final corner and finished fourth, but he would have been hard-pressed to out-strip the flying Sagan, who opened his sprint with 200 metres remaining and quickly opened a small gap over Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Sagan denied afterwards that he had slammed on his brakes in an effort to help Gatto overtake him, and the Italian had to settle for second.

"I wanted to do well for him and the team because I'm just as happy when the guys who work for me in the big races get results in other days," Sagan said. "I want to be able to say thanks to the team for their work. We want to do well for the team."

Cavendish out

The stereotypical image of the Three Days of De Panne is of a race fought out under low, grey skies straight from Jacques Brel's Plat Pays, but instead pleasant sunshine and clear blue skies greeted the peloton as it lined up for the start on Tuesday morning. Indeed, the lack of wind meant that the race meant that the likes of Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) must have set out with lingering hopes of a bunch finish, in spite of the 13 hellingen on the course.

One sprinter was missing from the start, however. Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had planned to line up after missing Gent-Wevelgem through illness but the Manxman was a late withdrawal from the race, although his team remains hopeful that he will be ready for Scheldeprijs next week.

The day was marked by a five-man break featuring Tim De Troyer (Wanty), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Jay Robert Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka), Kevin Peeters (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) and Tom Devriendt (Team 3M), and with 50 kilometres remaining, they led by two minutes. Once on the series of hills around Zottegem, however, FDJ.fr began to make inroads into their lead, while a counter-attack featuring Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty) bridged across on the cobbles at Haaghoek with 28 kilometres remaining.

Van Keirsbulck's forcing on the Leberg soon afterwards saw him lead a delegation across to the front of the race by the next climb, the Langendries, but it was notable that the green jerseys of Cannondale were beginning to mass at the head of the bunch. The inevitable attack duly came on the Eikenmolen, where the two outstanding Tour of Flanders contenders in this race, Sagan and Terpstra, duly declared themselves present and correct.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:29:39 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 7 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:03 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:11 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:19 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 19 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 24 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 25 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 28 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 31 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step 32 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 34 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 36 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 37 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 40 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 41 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 42 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 43 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 44 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 45 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 46 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 47 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 51 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 52 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 53 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 56 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 58 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 60 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 63 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 65 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 67 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 69 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 70 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 72 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 73 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 74 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 76 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 77 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 79 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 80 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 82 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 83 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M 85 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 86 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 87 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 88 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 89 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 91 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 93 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 94 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 96 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 97 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 98 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 99 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:32 100 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 101 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 103 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 104 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:49 106 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 107 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:55 108 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 109 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:02:11 110 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:38 111 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:04:14 112 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 113 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:18 116 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:05:27 117 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:07:26 119 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 120 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 121 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 122 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 123 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 124 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 127 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 128 Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 129 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 130 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 131 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 132 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 133 Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano 134 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 135 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 136 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 137 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:08:52 138 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 139 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 140 Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 141 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 142 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 143 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini 144 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:08:55 145 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 146 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:10:34 147 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 148 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli 149 Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 150 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:10:36 151 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 152 Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 153 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 154 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 155 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 156 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 157 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 158 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 159 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 160 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 161 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 162 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M 163 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 164 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 165 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNS Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M 2 3 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M 2 3 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1

Sprint 4 - Aankomstlijn - Zottegem # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 pts 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 7 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 10 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 1 - Edelare # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 3 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 2 - Leberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 pts 2 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 3 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Mountain 3 - Langendries # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Mountain 4 - Leberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Mountain 5 - Langendries # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Mountain 6 - Ten Bosse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 7 - Eikenmolen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 8 - Klemhoustraat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 9 - Leberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 1

Mountain 10 - Langendries # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 11 - Ten Bosse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 3 3 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 12 - Eikenmolen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 13 - Klenhoutstraat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 pts 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 3 3 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13:29:00 2 Cannondale 0:00:16 3 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 Neri Sottoli 0:00:35 5 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 7 Team Europcar 8 FDJ.fr 0:00:46 9 Orica GreenEdge 10 Katusha Team 0:00:54 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Team Giant-Shimano 13 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 Team NetApp-Endura 16 Lampre-Merida 17 MTN - Qhubeka 18 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 19 Team 3M 20 Bardiani CSF 21 Lotto-Belisol Team

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:29:29 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:04 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:06 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:07 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:10 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 7 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:13 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:23 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:27 16 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:28 17 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:29 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 22 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 23 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 26 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 27 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 28 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 31 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 34 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step 35 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 37 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 39 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 40 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 41 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 42 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 43 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 44 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 45 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 46 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 47 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 48 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 49 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 53 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 55 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 57 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 58 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 60 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 62 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 63 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 64 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 65 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 66 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 69 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 70 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 72 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 74 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 75 Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 76 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 77 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 79 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 80 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 82 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 83 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M 85 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 86 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 87 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 88 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 89 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 91 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 93 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 94 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 96 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 97 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 98 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 99 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:42 100 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 101 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 103 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 104 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:59 106 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 107 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:05 108 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 109 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:02:21 110 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:48 111 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:04:24 112 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 113 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:28 116 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:05:37 117 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:07:36 119 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 120 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 121 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 122 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 123 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 124 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 127 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 128 Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 129 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 130 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 131 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 132 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 133 Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano 134 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 135 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 136 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 137 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:09:02 138 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 139 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 140 Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 141 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 142 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 143 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini 144 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:09:03 145 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:09:05 146 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M 0:10:42 147 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:10:44 148 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 149 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli 150 Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 151 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:10:46 152 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 153 Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 154 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 155 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 156 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 157 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 158 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 159 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 160 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 161 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 162 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 163 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 164 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 165 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 pts 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 7 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 10 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 pts 2 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M 4 3 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 5 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 2 6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 39 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 31 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 4 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 6 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 6 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 5 7 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 8 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 9 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 1