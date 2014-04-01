Sagan wins VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde opener
Cannondale rider becomes first leader of the race
Stage 1: De Panne - Zotegem
Sometimes it can seem as though Peter Sagan has forgotten how to lose, although it wasn't for the want of trying on the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne. Charged with leading out his Cannondale teammate Oscar Gatto in the finishing sprint in Zottegem, Sagan carried out his duties too well, if anything, and was simply unable to slow down to allow the Italian to come past.
The Cannondale one-two thus came in the wrong order, with Sagan heading to the winner's rostrum while Gatto soft-pedalled back to the team bus, but other than that late hiccup, the race went precisely as they had planned beforehand. Sagan's vicious acceleration on the penultimate climb of the Eikenmolen was a pre-meditated move designed to drag Gatto clear, and they were joined over the top by Omega Pharma-QuickStep pair Gert Steegmans and Niki Tepstra.
"I just attacked the last two climbs and we caught the group on the front. Then, in the finish I was pulling the sprint for Oscar. I was thinking he would pass me on the line and we would do first-second," Sagan said, adding with a laugh, "We did, but it was a little bit different."
Sagan's dig on the Eikenmolen saw them pick up the remnants of an earlier break featuring QuickStep's Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and with fewer than 10 kilometres remaining, it was clear that this 12-man move would decide the race, as QuickStep and Cannonale were natural allies of circumstance. Be it with Sagan or with Gatto, Cannondale's eyes were on stage victory, while Terpstra has designs on another overall win in De Panne.
Terpstra was the outstanding time triallist in the break, although Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) made a brave bid to catch the leaders in the final kilometres. Together with Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr), Durbridge came within touching distance of the leaders but could get no closer than that by the time the race reached the streets of Zottegem.
"It was good for us that Durbridge didn't get back on. It's good for Niki that there weren't other strong time trial riders in the break," QuickStep directur sportif Wilfried Peeters said.
Steegmans lost a position in the final corner and finished fourth, but he would have been hard-pressed to out-strip the flying Sagan, who opened his sprint with 200 metres remaining and quickly opened a small gap over Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Sagan denied afterwards that he had slammed on his brakes in an effort to help Gatto overtake him, and the Italian had to settle for second.
"I wanted to do well for him and the team because I'm just as happy when the guys who work for me in the big races get results in other days," Sagan said. "I want to be able to say thanks to the team for their work. We want to do well for the team."
Cavendish out
The stereotypical image of the Three Days of De Panne is of a race fought out under low, grey skies straight from Jacques Brel's Plat Pays, but instead pleasant sunshine and clear blue skies greeted the peloton as it lined up for the start on Tuesday morning. Indeed, the lack of wind meant that the race meant that the likes of Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) must have set out with lingering hopes of a bunch finish, in spite of the 13 hellingen on the course.
One sprinter was missing from the start, however. Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had planned to line up after missing Gent-Wevelgem through illness but the Manxman was a late withdrawal from the race, although his team remains hopeful that he will be ready for Scheldeprijs next week.
The day was marked by a five-man break featuring Tim De Troyer (Wanty), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Jay Robert Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka), Kevin Peeters (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) and Tom Devriendt (Team 3M), and with 50 kilometres remaining, they led by two minutes. Once on the series of hills around Zottegem, however, FDJ.fr began to make inroads into their lead, while a counter-attack featuring Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty) bridged across on the cobbles at Haaghoek with 28 kilometres remaining.
Van Keirsbulck's forcing on the Leberg soon afterwards saw him lead a delegation across to the front of the race by the next climb, the Langendries, but it was notable that the green jerseys of Cannondale were beginning to mass at the head of the bunch. The inevitable attack duly came on the Eikenmolen, where the two outstanding Tour of Flanders contenders in this race, Sagan and Terpstra, duly declared themselves present and correct.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:29:39
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|7
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:03
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:11
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:19
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|19
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|24
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|25
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|28
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|31
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|32
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|34
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|36
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|37
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|40
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|41
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|42
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|43
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|44
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|47
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|51
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|52
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|53
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|58
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|60
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|63
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|64
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|69
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|70
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|72
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|73
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|74
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|76
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|79
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|80
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|83
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
|85
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|86
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|87
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|89
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|91
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|93
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|94
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|96
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|99
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:32
|100
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|101
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|103
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:49
|106
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|107
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:55
|108
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|109
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:11
|110
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:38
|111
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:04:14
|112
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|113
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:18
|116
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:05:27
|117
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:07:26
|119
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|120
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|121
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|122
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|123
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|124
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|127
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|129
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|131
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|132
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|133
|Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
|134
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|135
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|136
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|137
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:08:52
|138
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|139
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|141
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|142
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|143
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|144
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:08:55
|145
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|146
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:10:34
|147
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|148
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
|149
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|150
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:10:36
|151
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|152
|Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|153
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|155
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|156
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|157
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|158
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|159
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|160
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|161
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|162
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M
|163
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|164
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|165
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNS
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M
|2
|3
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13:29:00
|2
|Cannondale
|0:00:16
|3
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Neri Sottoli
|0:00:35
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:46
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15
|Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|19
|Team 3M
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:29:29
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:06
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:07
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:10
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|7
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:13
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:23
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:27
|16
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|17
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:29
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|22
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|27
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|28
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|34
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|35
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|37
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|39
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|40
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|41
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|43
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|44
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|45
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|46
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|47
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|49
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|53
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|54
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|55
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|57
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|58
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|59
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|60
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|62
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|64
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|65
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|70
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|72
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|74
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|75
|Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|76
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|79
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|80
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|83
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
|85
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|86
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|87
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|89
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|91
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|93
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|94
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|96
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|99
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:42
|100
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|101
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|103
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:59
|106
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|107
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:05
|108
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|109
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:21
|110
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:48
|111
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:04:24
|112
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|113
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:28
|116
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:05:37
|117
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:07:36
|119
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|120
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|121
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|122
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|123
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|124
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|127
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|129
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|131
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|132
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|133
|Sea Keong Loh (Kor) Team Giant-Shimano
|134
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|135
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|136
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|137
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:09:02
|138
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|139
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|141
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|142
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|143
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|144
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:09:03
|145
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:09:05
|146
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M
|0:10:42
|147
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:10:44
|148
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|149
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli
|150
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|151
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:10:46
|152
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|153
|Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|154
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|156
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|157
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|158
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|159
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|160
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|161
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|162
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|163
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|164
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|165
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
