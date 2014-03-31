Trending

VDK Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde past winners

Race history 1977-2013

Past winners
2013Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
2012Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
2011Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
2010David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
2009Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas
2008Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
2007Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2006Leif Hoste (Bel) Discovery Channel
2005Stijn Devolder (Bel) Discovery Channel
2004George Hincapie (USA) US Postal Service presented by Berry Floor
2003Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
2002Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2001Nico Mattan (Bel)
2000Vjatcheslav Ekimov (Rus)
1999Peter Van Petegem (Bel)
1998Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1997Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1996Vjatcheslav Ekimov (Rus)
1995Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1994Fabio Roscioli (Ita)
1993Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1992Frans Maassen (Ned)
1991Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
1990Erwin Nijboer (Ned)
1989Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1988Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1987Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1985Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1984Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
1983Cees Priem (Ned)
1982Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1981Jan Bogaert (Bel)
1980Sean Kelly (Ire)
1979Gustave Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
1978Guido Van Sweevelt (Bel)
1977Roger Rosiers (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews