Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale) took a storming victory on the final stage of the Three Days of de Panne with a time of 17:51, three seconds ahead of Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura). The win is Bodnar's first, outside of the national championships since a team time trial win at the Giro d’Italia in 2010.

Bodnar looked comfortable along the short route, even overtaking Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka), who started two minutes ahead of him. With several specialists still to take to the road, it was a tense wait for the Polish rider, but his time proved unassailable.

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took the first general classification victory of his career, ahead of Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE). Van Keirsbulck started the day with a nine-second deficit to teammate Gert Steegmans, but rode a fine time trial to lose only 10 seconds to the winner. The 23-year-old has had a very good start to the year, with wins in the young rider’s classification at the Tour of Qatar and Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.

As we got towards the pointy end of the general classification, the times began to tumble, with the hot seat turning into a game of musical chairs, as three consecutive riders took their place at the top of the standings. David Boucher (FDJ.fr) was the first to dip under the 18 minutes mark, before Barta and Bodnar both went faster.

Durbridge was the fastest GC rider over the 14.3 kilometre course, but it wasn’t enough to overhaul the 11 second gap that Van Keirsbulck had over him at the start of the day. “My goal was the podium this week,” said Durbridge. “I am really happy with the podium. Thanks to my team for all the work that they’ve done this week.”

“I’ve always thrived on this king of course. It’s my third time at the de Panne and I think that I’m getting the hang of it. Maybe one day I can get on the podium of one of the big classics.” Durbridge will be riding his first Tour of Flanders this weekend.

Race favourite Niki Terpstra lost time, after he unclipped at the start. The misfortune cost him valuable time and ended up dropping off the podium. Steegmans benefitted from his teammate’s bad luck and held on for third place, giving Omega Pharma-QuickStep three of the top four places in the general classification.

After two disappointing sprints, Marcel Kittel channelled his energy into the final time trial. Harking back to his time as a junior rider, where he won the world junior time trial title twice, the German put in an impressive time. He finished sixth on the day, 13 seconds behind Bodnar, and ended the three days in fifth place overall.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:51 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:03 3 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:11 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:13 7 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:14 8 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:16 9 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 10 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:25 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:27 13 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:28 15 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 17 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:30 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 21 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:36 22 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:38 25 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 26 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:40 27 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:43 29 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:45 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:47 31 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:51 32 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 33 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:00:54 34 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:55 35 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 36 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:57 37 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:58 38 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:00 39 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 41 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:01 42 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 43 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 44 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:08 45 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step 0:01:10 46 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:11 47 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:12 48 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:15 49 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:01:26 50 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:28 51 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:31 52 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:32 53 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:33 54 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:37 56 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 57 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 58 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:01:38 60 Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:01:39 61 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:43 62 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 63 Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M 0:01:44 64 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 65 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:46 66 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:49 67 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 68 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 0:01:51 69 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:52 70 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:53 71 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 0:01:54 72 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:01:58 73 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:00 74 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:01 75 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:02 76 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:06 77 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 79 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 80 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:02:07 81 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:02:08 82 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:02:11 84 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:02:14 85 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 86 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:15 87 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:02:17 88 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 89 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 90 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:18 91 Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:02:20 92 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:21 93 Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:02:22 94 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:23 96 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:24 97 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:30 98 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:37 99 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:46 100 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:50 101 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:52 102 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:57 103 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:03:01 104 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:16 105 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:03:17 106 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:03:21 107 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:23 108 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:56 DNS Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team DNS Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha DNS Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF DNS Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNS Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNS Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNS Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano DNS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida DNS Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 9 3 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 8 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5 7 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 8 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 3 9 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 2 10 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEDGE 0:54:35 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:07 3 FDJ.fr 0:00:15 4 Cannondale 0:00:27 5 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:49 6 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:08 7 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:25 8 Team Europcar 0:01:26 9 Katusha Team 0:01:28 10 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:43 11 Neri Sottoli 0:01:46 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:48 14 Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:38 15 Lampre-Merida 0:03:15 16 Bardiani CSF 0:03:31 17 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:03:40 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:42 19 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:46 20 Team 3M 0:04:06 21 Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:04:23 22 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:06

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11:38:16 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 3 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:08 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:15 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:21 6 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:25 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:27 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:32 9 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:33 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:34 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:35 13 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:43 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:44 15 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:46 16 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:59 17 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:01:03 18 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:06 19 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 20 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 21 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:40 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:42 23 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:01:45 24 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:51 25 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:22 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:24 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:28 28 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:03:31 29 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:39 30 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:41 31 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:52 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:55 33 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:56 34 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:02 35 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:04:05 36 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:08 37 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:10 38 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:20 39 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:22 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:25 41 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:26 42 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:33 43 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step 0:04:35 44 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:36 45 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:37 46 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:47 47 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:04:51 48 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:04:58 49 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:05:02 51 Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M 0:05:09 52 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 0:05:17 53 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 54 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:05:23 55 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:05:32 56 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:05:36 57 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:41 58 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:43 59 Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:05:45 60 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:46 61 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:11 62 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:14 63 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:06:26 64 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:41 65 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:31 66 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:58 67 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:09:28 68 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:17 69 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:26 70 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:10:38 71 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:11:54 72 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:21 73 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 74 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 0:12:23 75 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:12:49 76 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 77 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 78 Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:13:37 79 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:13:45 80 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:05 81 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:15:20 82 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:15:25 83 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:42 84 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:15:56 85 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 86 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:16:12 87 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:44 88 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:54 89 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:17:16 90 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:23 91 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:31 92 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:00 93 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:08 94 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:09 95 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:22 96 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 98 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:18:29 99 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:18:39 100 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:40 101 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:19:08 102 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:19:58 103 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:20:03 104 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:20:58 105 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:21:03 106 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:48 107 Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:22:48 108 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 pts 2 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 20 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 6 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 13 8 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 13 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 9 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 9 15 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 9 16 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 18 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 8 19 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 8 20 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 8 21 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 22 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 6 23 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 24 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 26 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 27 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 3 28 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 29 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2 30 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1 31 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 1 32 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 pts 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 5 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 6 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 7 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 2 8 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 2 9 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 39 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 31 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 5 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 6 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 8 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 9 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 5 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 11 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 3 12 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis 1 15 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 1