Van Keirsbulck wins VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde
Bodnar triumphs in final time trial stage
Stage 3b: De Panne (ITT) -
Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale) took a storming victory on the final stage of the Three Days of de Panne with a time of 17:51, three seconds ahead of Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura). The win is Bodnar's first, outside of the national championships since a team time trial win at the Giro d’Italia in 2010.
Bodnar looked comfortable along the short route, even overtaking Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka), who started two minutes ahead of him. With several specialists still to take to the road, it was a tense wait for the Polish rider, but his time proved unassailable.
Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took the first general classification victory of his career, ahead of Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE). Van Keirsbulck started the day with a nine-second deficit to teammate Gert Steegmans, but rode a fine time trial to lose only 10 seconds to the winner. The 23-year-old has had a very good start to the year, with wins in the young rider’s classification at the Tour of Qatar and Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.
As we got towards the pointy end of the general classification, the times began to tumble, with the hot seat turning into a game of musical chairs, as three consecutive riders took their place at the top of the standings. David Boucher (FDJ.fr) was the first to dip under the 18 minutes mark, before Barta and Bodnar both went faster.
Durbridge was the fastest GC rider over the 14.3 kilometre course, but it wasn’t enough to overhaul the 11 second gap that Van Keirsbulck had over him at the start of the day. “My goal was the podium this week,” said Durbridge. “I am really happy with the podium. Thanks to my team for all the work that they’ve done this week.”
“I’ve always thrived on this king of course. It’s my third time at the de Panne and I think that I’m getting the hang of it. Maybe one day I can get on the podium of one of the big classics.” Durbridge will be riding his first Tour of Flanders this weekend.
Race favourite Niki Terpstra lost time, after he unclipped at the start. The misfortune cost him valuable time and ended up dropping off the podium. Steegmans benefitted from his teammate’s bad luck and held on for third place, giving Omega Pharma-QuickStep three of the top four places in the general classification.
After two disappointing sprints, Marcel Kittel channelled his energy into the final time trial. Harking back to his time as a junior rider, where he won the world junior time trial title twice, the German put in an impressive time. He finished sixth on the day, 13 seconds behind Bodnar, and ended the three days in fifth place overall.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:51
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:03
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:11
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:13
|7
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:16
|9
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|10
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:25
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:27
|13
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:28
|15
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|17
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:30
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|21
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|22
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:38
|25
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|26
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:40
|27
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:43
|29
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:45
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:47
|31
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:51
|32
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|33
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:00:54
|34
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:55
|35
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:57
|37
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:58
|38
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:00
|39
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|41
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:01
|42
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|43
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|44
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:08
|45
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|0:01:10
|46
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:11
|47
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|48
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|49
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:01:26
|50
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:28
|51
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:31
|52
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:32
|53
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:33
|54
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:37
|56
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|58
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:38
|60
|Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:01:39
|61
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:43
|62
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
|0:01:44
|64
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|65
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:46
|66
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:49
|67
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|68
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|0:01:51
|69
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|70
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:53
|71
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:01:54
|72
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:01:58
|73
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:00
|74
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:01
|75
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:02
|76
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:06
|77
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|79
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|80
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:02:07
|81
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:02:08
|82
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:11
|84
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:02:14
|85
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|86
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:15
|87
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:02:17
|88
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|89
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|90
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:18
|91
|Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:20
|92
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:21
|93
|Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:02:22
|94
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:23
|96
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:24
|97
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:30
|98
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:37
|99
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:46
|100
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|101
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:52
|102
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:57
|103
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:01
|104
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:16
|105
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:17
|106
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:03:21
|107
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:23
|108
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:56
|DNS
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|DNS
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNS
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNS
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNS
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNS
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNS
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|8
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|7
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|9
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|10
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:54:35
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:07
|3
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:15
|4
|Cannondale
|0:00:27
|5
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:49
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:08
|7
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:25
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:01:26
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:01:28
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:43
|11
|Neri Sottoli
|0:01:46
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:48
|14
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:38
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:15
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|0:03:31
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:03:40
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:42
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:46
|20
|Team 3M
|0:04:06
|21
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:04:23
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:38:16
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|3
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:08
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:15
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:21
|6
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:25
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:27
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:34
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:35
|13
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:43
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:44
|15
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:46
|16
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:59
|17
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:03
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:06
|19
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|20
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|21
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:40
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:42
|23
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:01:45
|24
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:51
|25
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:22
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:24
|27
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:28
|28
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:31
|29
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:39
|30
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:41
|31
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:52
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:55
|33
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:56
|34
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:02
|35
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:04:05
|36
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:08
|37
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:10
|38
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:20
|39
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:22
|40
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:25
|41
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:26
|42
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:33
|43
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|0:04:35
|44
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:36
|45
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:37
|46
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:47
|47
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:04:51
|48
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:04:58
|49
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:05:02
|51
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
|0:05:09
|52
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:05:17
|53
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|54
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:05:23
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:05:32
|56
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:05:36
|57
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:41
|58
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:43
|59
|Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:05:45
|60
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:46
|61
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:11
|62
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:14
|63
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:06:26
|64
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:41
|65
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:31
|66
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:58
|67
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:09:28
|68
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:17
|69
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:26
|70
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:38
|71
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:11:54
|72
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:21
|73
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|74
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|0:12:23
|75
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:12:49
|76
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|77
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:13:37
|79
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:13:45
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:05
|81
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:20
|82
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:15:25
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:42
|84
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:15:56
|85
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|86
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:16:12
|87
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:44
|88
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:54
|89
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:17:16
|90
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:23
|91
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:31
|92
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:00
|93
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:08
|94
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:09
|95
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:22
|96
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:18:29
|99
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:18:39
|100
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:40
|101
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:19:08
|102
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:19:58
|103
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:20:03
|104
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:20:58
|105
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:21:03
|106
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:48
|107
|Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:22:48
|108
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|20
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|13
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|13
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|9
|15
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|16
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|18
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|8
|19
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|8
|20
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|8
|21
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|22
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|23
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|24
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|26
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|27
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|29
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|2
|30
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|31
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|32
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|pts
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|6
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|7
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|2
|8
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|pts
|2
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|31
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|5
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|6
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|8
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|9
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|11
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|3
|12
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|1
|15
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|34:55:27
|2
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:17
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:36
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:03:32
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:02
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:14
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|0:05:31
|8
|Cannondale
|0:07:10
|9
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:07:13
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:10
|11
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:08:27
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:08:28
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:07
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:52
|15
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:11:01
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:11:07
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:12:21
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:12:27
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:20
|20
|Team 3M
|0:14:44
|21
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:23:16
|22
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy