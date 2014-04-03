Trending

Van Keirsbulck wins VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

Bodnar triumphs in final time trial stage

Image 1 of 22

Belgium's Guillaume van Keirsbulck of team Omega Pharma - Quick Step celebrates holding his trophy on the podium after winning the Three Days of De Panne

Belgium's Guillaume van Keirsbulck of team Omega Pharma - Quick Step celebrates holding his trophy on the podium after winning the Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 22

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 22

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

Jan Barta (Team NetApp - Endura) -

Jan Barta (Team NetApp - Endura) -
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale)

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale)

Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale) -

Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale) -
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on his way to overall victory

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on his way to overall victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium at de Panne

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium at de Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on his way to the overall title

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on his way to the overall title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Australia's Luke Durbridge of Orica GreenEDGE, second, Belgium's Guillaume van Keirsbulck of team Omega Pharma - Quick Step, first, and Belgian Gert Steegmans of team Omega Pharma - Quick Step pose on the podium

Australia's Luke Durbridge of Orica GreenEDGE, second, Belgium's Guillaume van Keirsbulck of team Omega Pharma - Quick Step, first, and Belgian Gert Steegmans of team Omega Pharma - Quick Step pose on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)

Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale) took a storming victory on the final stage of the Three Days of de Panne with a time of 17:51, three seconds ahead of Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura). The win is Bodnar's first, outside of the national championships since a team time trial win at the Giro d’Italia in 2010.

Bodnar looked comfortable along the short route, even overtaking Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka), who started two minutes ahead of him. With several specialists still to take to the road, it was a tense wait for the Polish rider, but his time proved unassailable.

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took the first general classification victory of his career, ahead of Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE). Van Keirsbulck started the day with a nine-second deficit to teammate Gert Steegmans, but rode a fine time trial to lose only 10 seconds to the winner. The 23-year-old has had a very good start to the year, with wins in the young rider’s classification at the Tour of Qatar and Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.

As we got towards the pointy end of the general classification, the times began to tumble, with the hot seat turning into a game of musical chairs, as three consecutive riders took their place at the top of the standings. David Boucher (FDJ.fr) was the first to dip under the 18 minutes mark, before Barta and Bodnar both went faster.

Durbridge was the fastest GC rider over the 14.3 kilometre course, but it wasn’t enough to overhaul the 11 second gap that Van Keirsbulck had over him at the start of the day. “My goal was the podium this week,” said Durbridge. “I am really happy with the podium. Thanks to my team for all the work that they’ve done this week.”

“I’ve always thrived on this king of course. It’s my third time at the de Panne and I think that I’m getting the hang of it. Maybe one day I can get on the podium of one of the big classics.” Durbridge will be riding his first Tour of Flanders this weekend.

Race favourite Niki Terpstra lost time, after he unclipped at the start. The misfortune cost him valuable time and ended up dropping off the podium. Steegmans benefitted from his teammate’s bad luck and held on for third place, giving Omega Pharma-QuickStep three of the top four places in the general classification.

After two disappointing sprints, Marcel Kittel channelled his energy into the final time trial. Harking back to his time as a junior rider, where he won the world junior time trial title twice, the German put in an impressive time. He finished sixth on the day, 13 seconds behind Bodnar, and ended the three days in fifth place overall.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:51
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:03
3David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:11
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:13
7Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:14
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:16
9Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
10Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:25
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:27
13Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:28
15Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
17Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:30
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:31
21Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:36
22Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:38
25Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
26Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:00:40
27Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
28Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:43
29Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:45
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:47
31Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:51
32Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
33Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:00:54
34Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:55
35Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
36Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:57
37Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:58
38Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:00
39Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
41Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:01
42Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
43Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
44Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:08
45Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step0:01:10
46Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:11
47Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
48Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:15
49John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:01:26
50James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:28
51Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:31
52Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:32
53Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:33
54Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:37
56Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
57Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
58Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
59Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:01:38
60Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:01:39
61Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:43
62Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M0:01:44
64Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
65Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:46
66Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:49
67Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
68Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M0:01:51
69Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52
70Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:53
71Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M0:01:54
72Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:01:58
73Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:00
74Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:01
75Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:02
76Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:06
77Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
79Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
80Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:02:07
81Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:02:08
82Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:02:11
84Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:02:14
85Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
86Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:15
87Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:02:17
88Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
89Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
90Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:18
91Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:20
92Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:21
93Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:02:22
94Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
95Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:23
96Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:24
97Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:30
98Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:37
99Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:46
100Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
101Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:52
102Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:57
103Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:01
104Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:16
105Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:17
106Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:03:21
107Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:23
108Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:56
DNSRüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
DNSViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
DNSSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNSAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNSFilippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNSDavide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNSJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
DNSAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSMaximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
DNSKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura9
3David Boucher (Fra) FDJ8
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5
7Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ3
9Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team2
10Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEDGE0:54:35
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:07
3FDJ.fr0:00:15
4Cannondale0:00:27
5Team Giant-Shimano0:00:49
6Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:08
7Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:25
8Team Europcar0:01:26
9Katusha Team0:01:28
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:43
11Neri Sottoli0:01:46
12Astana Pro Team
13Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:48
14Team NetApp-Endura0:02:38
15Lampre-Merida0:03:15
16Bardiani CSF0:03:31
17Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:03:40
18MTN - Qhubeka0:03:42
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:46
20Team 3M0:04:06
21Veranclassic - Doltcini0:04:23
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:06

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:38:16
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
3Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:08
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:15
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:21
6Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:25
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:27
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:32
9Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:33
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:34
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:35
13Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:43
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:44
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:46
16Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:59
17Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:01:03
18Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:06
19Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
20James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:36
21Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:40
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:42
23Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:01:45
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:51
25Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:22
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:24
27Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:28
28David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:03:31
29Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:39
30Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:03:41
31Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:52
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:55
33Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:56
34Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:02
35Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:04:05
36Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:08
37Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:10
38Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:20
39Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:22
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:25
41Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:26
42Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:33
43Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma Quick Step0:04:35
44Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:36
45Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:37
46Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:47
47John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:04:51
48Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:04:58
49Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team0:05:02
51Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M0:05:09
52Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M0:05:17
53Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:22
54Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:05:23
55Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:05:32
56Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:05:36
57Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:41
58Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:43
59Jonas van Genechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:05:45
60Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:46
61Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:11
62Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:14
63Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:06:26
64Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:41
65Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:31
66Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:58
67Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:09:28
68Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:17
69Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:26
70Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:38
71Roberto De Patre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:11:54
72Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:21
73Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
74Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M0:12:23
75Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:12:49
76Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
77Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Luke Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:13:37
79Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:13:45
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:05
81Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:15:20
82Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:15:25
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:42
84Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:15:56
85Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
86Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:16:12
87Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:44
88Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:54
89Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:17:16
90Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:23
91Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:31
92Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:00
93Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:08
94Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:09
95Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:22
96Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
98Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:18:29
99Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:18:39
100Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:40
101Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:19:08
102Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:19:58
103Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:20:03
104Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:20:58
105Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:21:03
106Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:48
107Murillo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:22:48
108Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida30pts
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise30
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team20
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli13
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli10
13Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar9
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis9
15Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura9
16Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
18Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team8
19David Boucher (Fra) FDJ8
20Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela8
21Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
22Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura6
23James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
24Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
26Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
27Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ3
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
29Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli2
30Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1
31Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team1
32Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise9pts
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
6Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
7Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M2
8Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team2
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert39pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka31
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise22
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
5James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli6
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
8Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela5
9Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar5
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
11Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli3
12Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis1
15Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep34:55:27
2FDJ.fr0:01:17
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:36
4Katusha Team0:03:32
5Lampre-Merida0:04:02
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:14
7Neri Sottoli0:05:31
8Cannondale0:07:10
9Orica GreenEDGE0:07:13
10Team Giant-Shimano0:08:10
11Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:08:27
12Team Europcar0:08:28
13Astana Pro Team0:09:07
14Bardiani CSF0:10:52
15Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:11:01
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:11:07
17Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:12:21
18Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:12:27
19MTN - Qhubeka0:14:20
20Team 3M0:14:44
21Veranclassic - Doltcini0:23:16
22Team NetApp-Endura0:26:07

