Team Sprint Women (10-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Payton Thomas (1 - Cat4) (Young Kenda Medalist)0:00:39.26
2Chloe Chepigin (2 - Cat4) (Young Kenda Medalist)
3Lucia Carreno (3 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:00:42.45
4Karla Lopez (4 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
5Laurel Rathbun (1 - Cat2) (Colorado Girls)0:00:42.96
6Anna Suter (5 - Cat4) (Colorado Girls)
DNFJennifer Valente (Team SoCal)
DNFTara McCormick (Team SoCal)

Men (10-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaleb Koch (SUB 49)0:00:49.73
2Matthew Baranoski (SUB 49)
3Ryan Gadow (SUB 49)
4Michael Dessau (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:54.43
5Grahmm Smith (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
6Imari Miller (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
7Max Thilen (1 - Cat4) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)0:00:54.80
8Lucas Wardein (1 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
9Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
10Noah Williams (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:55.36
11Zack Gould (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
12Daniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
13Grant Mills (2 - Cat4) (Matrix/RBM)0:00:57.28
14Nicholas McRight (3 - Cat4) (Matrix/RBM)
15Landon Beauchamp (4 - Cat4) (Matrix/RBM)
16Garrison Horton (5 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:57.87
17Kyle Sanders (6 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
18David Winski (7 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
DNFGrayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
DNFConnor Williams (8 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
DNFJeremiah Dyer (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)

Women 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara McCormick (1 - Cat2) (Team TIBCO II)17pts
2Nadia Latzgo (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)11
3Melissa Garcia (2 - Cat2) (Team Alliance Environmental)8
4Bailey Semian (2 - Cat3) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)6
5Evelyn Korbich (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)1
6Kirsten Williams (3 - Cat3) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)1
7Payton Thomas (3 - Cat2) (Team Kenda)
8Pooja Bhatia (2 - Cat4) (SJBC)
9Christina Koeppe (3 - Cat4) (Matrix/RBM)-40
10Lucia Carreno (4 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)-60
DNSAnna Suter (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
DNSLaurel Rathbun (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
DNSAbbey Smich (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
DNFJulia Winski (Northwest Cycling Club)
DNFAshlie Cooper (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)

Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Dessau (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)35pts
2Gregory Ratzell (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)32
3Max Thilen (2 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club)25
4Zachary Houlik (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)22
5Justin Oien (1 - Cat5) (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)20
6Zachary Carlson (3 - Cat3) (Matrix/RBM)13
7Alexander Riva (4 - Cat3) (Kenosha Velosport Inc)5
8Calan Farley (2 - Cat2) (Team Alliance Environmental)5
9Stephen Israel (2 - Cat5) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)3
10Zack Gould (3 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)2
11Daniel Gay (2 - Cat4) (Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)2
12Noah Williams (5 - Cat3) (GS Tenzing)1
13Imari Miller (6 - Cat3) (GS Tenzing)1
14Spencer Buchanan (3 - Cat4) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
15Nicholas Cash (7 - Cat3) (Matrix Cycling Club)
16Anthony Novoa (4 - Cat4) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
17James Hilyer (3 - Cat5) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
18Grayson Brookshire (8 - Cat3) (DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
19Donavon Johnson (5 - Cat4) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)-20
20David Winski (Northwest Cycling Club)
21Alex Lehmann (Cycle Loft Velo)
22Scott Cohen (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
23Landon Beauchamp (Matrix/RBM)
24William Pestcoe (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Collin Berry (1 - Cat2) (NOW-MS p/b Chipotle)14pts
2Chandler Knop (2 - Cat2) (NOW-MS p/b Chipotle)14
3Andrew Lanier Jr (3 - Cat2) (Echelized)9
4Ben Barthel (1 - Cat3) (Echelized)9
5Bobby Unverzagt (4 - Cat2) (SOUTH HAMMER)8
6Joe Prettyman (5 - Cat2) (SOUTH HAMMER)8
7Neal Shepherd (2 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)10
8Lucas Wardein (3 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)10
9Max Thilen (4 - Cat3) (ENCINO ORLANDO)3
10Daniel Kosykh (5 - Cat3) (ENCINO ORLANDO)3

