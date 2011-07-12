NOW-MS p/b Chipotle team of Berry and Knop take out Madison
SUB 49 win the team sprint with impressive sub-50-seconds time
Day 4: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Payton Thomas (1 - Cat4) (Young Kenda Medalist)
|0:00:39.26
|2
|Chloe Chepigin (2 - Cat4) (Young Kenda Medalist)
|3
|Lucia Carreno (3 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:00:42.45
|4
|Karla Lopez (4 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|5
|Laurel Rathbun (1 - Cat2) (Colorado Girls)
|0:00:42.96
|6
|Anna Suter (5 - Cat4) (Colorado Girls)
|DNF
|Jennifer Valente (Team SoCal)
|DNF
|Tara McCormick (Team SoCal)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaleb Koch (SUB 49)
|0:00:49.73
|2
|Matthew Baranoski (SUB 49)
|3
|Ryan Gadow (SUB 49)
|4
|Michael Dessau (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:54.43
|5
|Grahmm Smith (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|6
|Imari Miller (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|7
|Max Thilen (1 - Cat4) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|0:00:54.80
|8
|Lucas Wardein (1 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|9
|Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|10
|Noah Williams (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:55.36
|11
|Zack Gould (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|12
|Daniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|13
|Grant Mills (2 - Cat4) (Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:57.28
|14
|Nicholas McRight (3 - Cat4) (Matrix/RBM)
|15
|Landon Beauchamp (4 - Cat4) (Matrix/RBM)
|16
|Garrison Horton (5 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:57.87
|17
|Kyle Sanders (6 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|18
|David Winski (7 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|DNF
|Connor Williams (8 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|DNF
|Jeremiah Dyer (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara McCormick (1 - Cat2) (Team TIBCO II)
|17
|pts
|2
|Nadia Latzgo (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|11
|3
|Melissa Garcia (2 - Cat2) (Team Alliance Environmental)
|8
|4
|Bailey Semian (2 - Cat3) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)
|6
|5
|Evelyn Korbich (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|1
|6
|Kirsten Williams (3 - Cat3) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|1
|7
|Payton Thomas (3 - Cat2) (Team Kenda)
|8
|Pooja Bhatia (2 - Cat4) (SJBC)
|9
|Christina Koeppe (3 - Cat4) (Matrix/RBM)
|-40
|10
|Lucia Carreno (4 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|-60
|DNS
|Anna Suter (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|DNS
|Laurel Rathbun (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|DNS
|Abbey Smich (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|DNF
|Julia Winski (Northwest Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Ashlie Cooper (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Dessau (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|35
|pts
|2
|Gregory Ratzell (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|32
|3
|Max Thilen (2 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club)
|25
|4
|Zachary Houlik (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|22
|5
|Justin Oien (1 - Cat5) (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|20
|6
|Zachary Carlson (3 - Cat3) (Matrix/RBM)
|13
|7
|Alexander Riva (4 - Cat3) (Kenosha Velosport Inc)
|5
|8
|Calan Farley (2 - Cat2) (Team Alliance Environmental)
|5
|9
|Stephen Israel (2 - Cat5) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|3
|10
|Zack Gould (3 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|2
|11
|Daniel Gay (2 - Cat4) (Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|2
|12
|Noah Williams (5 - Cat3) (GS Tenzing)
|1
|13
|Imari Miller (6 - Cat3) (GS Tenzing)
|1
|14
|Spencer Buchanan (3 - Cat4) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|15
|Nicholas Cash (7 - Cat3) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|16
|Anthony Novoa (4 - Cat4) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|17
|James Hilyer (3 - Cat5) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|18
|Grayson Brookshire (8 - Cat3) (DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|19
|Donavon Johnson (5 - Cat4) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|-20
|20
|David Winski (Northwest Cycling Club)
|21
|Alex Lehmann (Cycle Loft Velo)
|22
|Scott Cohen (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
|23
|Landon Beauchamp (Matrix/RBM)
|24
|William Pestcoe (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Collin Berry (1 - Cat2) (NOW-MS p/b Chipotle)
|14
|pts
|2
|Chandler Knop (2 - Cat2) (NOW-MS p/b Chipotle)
|14
|3
|Andrew Lanier Jr (3 - Cat2) (Echelized)
|9
|4
|Ben Barthel (1 - Cat3) (Echelized)
|9
|5
|Bobby Unverzagt (4 - Cat2) (SOUTH HAMMER)
|8
|6
|Joe Prettyman (5 - Cat2) (SOUTH HAMMER)
|8
|7
|Neal Shepherd (2 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|10
|8
|Lucas Wardein (3 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|10
|9
|Max Thilen (4 - Cat3) (ENCINO ORLANDO)
|3
|10
|Daniel Kosykh (5 - Cat3) (ENCINO ORLANDO)
|3
