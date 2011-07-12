Trending

Gregory Daniel rides a scorching 3:34.2 in the individual pursuit to take title

Albershadt wins women's pursuit with 2:40.7

Time Trials - Men (13-14)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chazmichael Morales (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:00:37.12
2Victor Morandi (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:37.88
3Gunnar Scheck0:00:38.20
4Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:00:38.34
5Broderick Hartley (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:00:38.36
6Peter Winski (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:39.31
7Zach Prebosnyak (Vortex Cycling Club/Team Vortex)0:00:40.16
8Jordan Marhanka (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)0:00:40.19
9Sebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)0:00:40.21
10Nicholas McRight (Matrix Cycling Club)0:00:40.55
11Maxl Freeman0:00:40.59
12Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:00:41.23
13Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:00:41.31
14Gavin Hoover (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:41.39
15Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:00:41.63
16Eric Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:00:41.84
17Ian Kleinguenther (Vortex Cycling Club)0:00:42.25
18Justin Leong (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:00:42.45
19Rob Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club)0:00:42.67
20Mikey Waine (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:00:42.88
21James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:00:42.94
22Nick Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:00:43.53
23Dylan Gray (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Texas)0:00:45.07
24Zachary Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:00:45.60

Women (13-14)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah McDade (1 - Cat4) (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:00:41.81
2Julia Sante (2 - Cat4) (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)0:00:42.35
3Courtney Krasley (3 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:00:43.16
4Julyn Aguila (4 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:00:43.36
5Emma Fickel (5 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)0:00:44.75
6Salma Huque (6 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:00:45.12
7Danielle Mullis (7 - Cat4) (Wolverine Sports Club)0:00:45.50
8Victoria Lawrence (8 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)0:00:46.33
9Rebecca Israel (9 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:46.34
10Madison Curry (10 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)0:00:47.30
11Valerie McGoldrick (11 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)0:00:47.96

Men (10-12)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jules Gilliam (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:40.87
2weston giem (The TEAM /The TEAM)0:00:42.56
3Reydesel Garcia (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:00:44.17
4Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:00:44.41
5Cody Denison (Track Teams by WAHU)0:00:44.47
6R (Henry) Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club)0:00:45.05
7Ryan Madis (J.O.N.E.S Racing)0:00:45.49
8Phil Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:00:47.76
9David Worsnop (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:00:47.89
10Douglas Wells (Track Teams by WAHU)0:00:48.02
11Devin Carlson0:00:49.26
12Bradyn Smith0:00:49.95
13Henry Ballard0:00:50.84
14Matthew Wells (Track Teams by WAHU)0:00:52.22

Women (10-12)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Summer Moak (1 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)0:00:40.89
2Allyson Wasielewski (2 - Cat4)0:00:43.94
3Courtney Comer (3 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:00:44.62
4Anya Malarski (4 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)0:00:45.48
5Kiley Krasley (5 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:00:46.37
6Olivia Jones (6 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)0:00:47.05
7Isabella Brookshire (7 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:00:48.12
8Caitlin Denison (8 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)0:00:49.87
9Cheyenne Comer (9 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:00:49.93
10Annalise Oestreich (10 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:00:50.35
11Christina Vargas (11 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:00:50.94
12Alexandra Gillman (12 - Cat4) (International Christian Cycling)0:00:53.00
13Katherine Lawrence (13 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)0:00:53.72
DNSClaire Crane (14 - Cat4) (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)

Women (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)0:00:38.23
2Chloe Chepigin (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:00:39.13
3Stephanie Torres (Affinity Cycles)0:00:39.43
4Corrie Karas0:00:40.81
5Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)0:00:41.74

Men (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Baranoski (1 - Cat2) (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:01:05.60
2Kaleb Koch (1 - Cat3) (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:08.40
3Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)0:01:09.50
4Colin Joyce (2 - Cat2) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:01:11.80
5Bobby Unverzagt (1 - Cat4) (South Bay Wheelmen)0:01:12.10
6Garrett Hankins (2 - Cat3) (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:01:12.50
7Daniel Secor (2 - Cat4)0:01:14.30
8Alexander Freund (3 - Cat2) (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)0:01:14.90
9Grant Mills (1 - Cat5) (Frisco Cycling Club)0:01:16.50
10Evan Wynn (4 - Cat2) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:01:17.20
11Connor Williams (3 - Cat3) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:01:18.20
DNSJohn Ryan (5 - Cat2) (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedicated Race Team)

Sprint - Junior Women (15-16)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tara McCormick (1 - Cat2) (Team TIBCO II)
2Nadia Latzgo (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
3Bailey Semian (2 - Cat3) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)
4Melissa Garcia (2 - Cat2) (Team Alliance Environmental)
5Kirsten Williams (3 - Cat3) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
6Payton Thomas (3 - Cat2) (Team Kenda)
7Laurel Rathbun (4 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
8Evelyn Korbich (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)

Sprint - Junior Men (15-16)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zachary Carlson (1 - Cat3) (Matrix/RBM)
2Daniel Gay (1 - Cat4) (Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
3Michael Dessau (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
4Gregory Ratzell (2 - Cat3) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
5Imari Miller (3 - Cat3) (GS Tenzing)
6Zachary Houlik (2 - Cat4) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
7Anthony Novoa (3 - Cat4) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
8William Pestcoe (4 - Cat4) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
9Calan Farley (2 - Cat2) (Team Alliance Environmental)
10Zack Gould (3 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
11Noah Williams (4 - Cat3) (GS Tenzing)
12Landon Beauchamp (5 - Cat4) (Matrix/RBM)
13Edward Horvet (1 - Cat5) (LA County Bicycle Coalition)
14Stephen Israel (2 - Cat5) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
15Scott Cohen (6 - Cat4) (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
16Max Thilen (5 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club)

Individual Pursuit Men (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (1 - Cat5) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:03:34.20
2Mathew Lipscomb (1 - Cat3) (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
3Paul Lynch (2 - Cat5) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:03:37.30
4Thomas Wrona (3 - Cat5) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:03:39.90
5William Rader (2 - Cat3) (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:03:40.10
6Ben Barthel (3 - Cat3) (Echelon Santa Barbara)0:03:41.30
7Collin Berry (1 - Cat2) (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:03:42.50
8Joe Prettyman (2 - Cat2) (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)0:03:45.10
9Colin Joyce (4 - Cat5) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:03:45.60
10Jake Boone (4 - Cat3) (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:03:46.60
11Andrew Lanier Jr (3 - Cat2) (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:46.90
12Alexander Freund (1 - Cat4) (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)0:03:47.00
13Daniel Secor (2 - Cat4)0:03:48.90
14Bobby Unverzagt (4 - Cat2) (South Bay Wheelmen)0:03:52.40
15Grant Mills (3 - Cat4) (Frisco Cycling Club)0:03:56.90
16Evan Wynn (5 - Cat5) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:04:02.00
17Connor Williams (6 - Cat5) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:04:12.00
DNSJohn Ryan (4 - Cat4) (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedicated Race Team)

Individual Pursuit Women (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Addyson Albershardt (1 - Cat4) (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:40.70
2Kate Wilson (1 - Cat3) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:02:42.70
3Jacqueline Denny (2 - Cat4) (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:49.80
4Corrie Karas (3 - Cat4)0:02:54.30
5Kaitlyn Lawrence (1 - Cat2) (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)0:02:56.10
6Fiona Winder (4 - Cat4)0:02:59.00

Flying TT Mens Juniors (15-16)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Ratzell (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:00:12.05
2Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:00:12.19
3Imari Miller (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:12.36
4Daniel Gay (2 - Cat4) (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:00:12.36
5Zachary Houlik (3 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:00:12.37
6Michael Dessau (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:12.42
7Anthony Novoa (4 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:12.43
8William Pestcoe (5 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:00:12.44
9Zack Gould (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:12.55
10Scott Cohen (6 - Cat4) (Encino Velo Cycling Club)0:00:12.61
11Calan Farley (7 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:00:12.63
12Noah Williams (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:12.71
13Max Thilen (8 - Cat4) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)0:00:12.88
14Stephen Israel (9 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:12.92
15Landon Beauchamp (10 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:00:12.92
16Edward Horvet (11 - Cat4) (LA County Bicycle Coalition)0:00:12.97
17Spencer Buchanan (12 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:13.00
18Alex Lehmann (13 - Cat4) (Cycle Loft Velo)0:00:13.03
19Alexander Riva (14 - Cat4) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)0:00:13.08
20Alexander Riva (15 - Cat4) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
21Justin Oien (16 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:00:13.14
22Kyle Sanders (17 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:13.15
23Garrison Horton (18 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:13.16
24Donavon Johnson (19 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:13.22
25James Hilyer (20 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:13.22
26Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:00:13.23
27Christopher Winski (21 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:13.23
28David Winski (22 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:13.25
29Cole Reece (23 - Cat4) (Philadelphia Cyclocross School/Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite)0:00:13.30
30Nicholas Cash (24 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)0:00:13.34
31Justin McQuerry (Team Type 1)0:00:13.51
32Cale Denison (25 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)0:00:13.56
33Davis Wilkey (26 - Cat4)0:00:13.63
34Nick Torraca (27 - Cat4)0:00:14.22
35Haegan Altizer (28 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:00:14.34
36Kenny Hopkins (29 - Cat4) (Frisco Cycling Club/FCC Racing)0:00:14.37
DNSTony Comer (30 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
DNSDaniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Team)

Flying TT Womens Juniors (15-16)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara McCormick (Team TIBCO)0:00:12.93
2Nadia Latzgo (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:00:13.18
3Bailey Semian (1 - Cat3) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)0:00:13.68
4Melissa Garcia (2 - Cat3) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:00:13.74
5Evelyn Korbich (2 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:00:14.04
6Payton Thomas (3 - Cat4) (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder /Team Kenda)0:00:14.08
7Laurel Rathbun (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:14.28
8Kirsten Williams (4 - Cat4) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:00:14.39
9Julia Winski (5 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:14.67
10Lucia Carreno (6 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:00:15.02
11Anna Suter (7 - Cat4) (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:00:15.02
12Pooja Bhatia (8 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:00:15.88
13Ashlie Cooper (9 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:15.93
14Christina Koeppe (10 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:00:15.94
15Abbey Smich (11 - Cat4) (J.O.N.E.S Racing)0:00:17.64

Latest on Cyclingnews