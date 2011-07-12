Gregory Daniel rides a scorching 3:34.2 in the individual pursuit to take title
Albershadt wins women's pursuit with 2:40.7
Day 1: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chazmichael Morales (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:00:37.12
|2
|Victor Morandi (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:37.88
|3
|Gunnar Scheck
|0:00:38.20
|4
|Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:00:38.34
|5
|Broderick Hartley (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:00:38.36
|6
|Peter Winski (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:39.31
|7
|Zach Prebosnyak (Vortex Cycling Club/Team Vortex)
|0:00:40.16
|8
|Jordan Marhanka (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|0:00:40.19
|9
|Sebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:00:40.21
|10
|Nicholas McRight (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:00:40.55
|11
|Maxl Freeman
|0:00:40.59
|12
|Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:00:41.23
|13
|Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:00:41.31
|14
|Gavin Hoover (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:41.39
|15
|Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:00:41.63
|16
|Eric Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:00:41.84
|17
|Ian Kleinguenther (Vortex Cycling Club)
|0:00:42.25
|18
|Justin Leong (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:00:42.45
|19
|Rob Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:00:42.67
|20
|Mikey Waine (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:00:42.88
|21
|James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:00:42.94
|22
|Nick Oestreich (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:00:43.53
|23
|Dylan Gray (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Texas)
|0:00:45.07
|24
|Zachary Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:45.60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah McDade (1 - Cat4) (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:00:41.81
|2
|Julia Sante (2 - Cat4) (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
|0:00:42.35
|3
|Courtney Krasley (3 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:00:43.16
|4
|Julyn Aguila (4 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:00:43.36
|5
|Emma Fickel (5 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)
|0:00:44.75
|6
|Salma Huque (6 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:00:45.12
|7
|Danielle Mullis (7 - Cat4) (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:00:45.50
|8
|Victoria Lawrence (8 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
|0:00:46.33
|9
|Rebecca Israel (9 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:46.34
|10
|Madison Curry (10 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:00:47.30
|11
|Valerie McGoldrick (11 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|0:00:47.96
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jules Gilliam (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:40.87
|2
|weston giem (The TEAM /The TEAM)
|0:00:42.56
|3
|Reydesel Garcia (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:44.17
|4
|Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:00:44.41
|5
|Cody Denison (Track Teams by WAHU)
|0:00:44.47
|6
|R (Henry) Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:00:45.05
|7
|Ryan Madis (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|0:00:45.49
|8
|Phil Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:00:47.76
|9
|David Worsnop (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:00:47.89
|10
|Douglas Wells (Track Teams by WAHU)
|0:00:48.02
|11
|Devin Carlson
|0:00:49.26
|12
|Bradyn Smith
|0:00:49.95
|13
|Henry Ballard
|0:00:50.84
|14
|Matthew Wells (Track Teams by WAHU)
|0:00:52.22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Summer Moak (1 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)
|0:00:40.89
|2
|Allyson Wasielewski (2 - Cat4)
|0:00:43.94
|3
|Courtney Comer (3 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:00:44.62
|4
|Anya Malarski (4 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|0:00:45.48
|5
|Kiley Krasley (5 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:00:46.37
|6
|Olivia Jones (6 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)
|0:00:47.05
|7
|Isabella Brookshire (7 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:00:48.12
|8
|Caitlin Denison (8 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)
|0:00:49.87
|9
|Cheyenne Comer (9 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:00:49.93
|10
|Annalise Oestreich (10 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|0:00:50.35
|11
|Christina Vargas (11 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:50.94
|12
|Alexandra Gillman (12 - Cat4) (International Christian Cycling)
|0:00:53.00
|13
|Katherine Lawrence (13 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
|0:00:53.72
|DNS
|Claire Crane (14 - Cat4) (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|0:00:38.23
|2
|Chloe Chepigin (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:00:39.13
|3
|Stephanie Torres (Affinity Cycles)
|0:00:39.43
|4
|Corrie Karas
|0:00:40.81
|5
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:00:41.74
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (1 - Cat2) (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:01:05.60
|2
|Kaleb Koch (1 - Cat3) (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:01:08.40
|3
|Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|0:01:09.50
|4
|Colin Joyce (2 - Cat2) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:01:11.80
|5
|Bobby Unverzagt (1 - Cat4) (South Bay Wheelmen)
|0:01:12.10
|6
|Garrett Hankins (2 - Cat3) (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:01:12.50
|7
|Daniel Secor (2 - Cat4)
|0:01:14.30
|8
|Alexander Freund (3 - Cat2) (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|0:01:14.90
|9
|Grant Mills (1 - Cat5) (Frisco Cycling Club)
|0:01:16.50
|10
|Evan Wynn (4 - Cat2) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:01:17.20
|11
|Connor Williams (3 - Cat3) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:01:18.20
|DNS
|John Ryan (5 - Cat2) (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedicated Race Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tara McCormick (1 - Cat2) (Team TIBCO II)
|2
|Nadia Latzgo (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|3
|Bailey Semian (2 - Cat3) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)
|4
|Melissa Garcia (2 - Cat2) (Team Alliance Environmental)
|5
|Kirsten Williams (3 - Cat3) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|6
|Payton Thomas (3 - Cat2) (Team Kenda)
|7
|Laurel Rathbun (4 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|8
|Evelyn Korbich (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Zachary Carlson (1 - Cat3) (Matrix/RBM)
|2
|Daniel Gay (1 - Cat4) (Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|3
|Michael Dessau (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|4
|Gregory Ratzell (2 - Cat3) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|5
|Imari Miller (3 - Cat3) (GS Tenzing)
|6
|Zachary Houlik (2 - Cat4) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|7
|Anthony Novoa (3 - Cat4) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|8
|William Pestcoe (4 - Cat4) (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|9
|Calan Farley (2 - Cat2) (Team Alliance Environmental)
|10
|Zack Gould (3 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|11
|Noah Williams (4 - Cat3) (GS Tenzing)
|12
|Landon Beauchamp (5 - Cat4) (Matrix/RBM)
|13
|Edward Horvet (1 - Cat5) (LA County Bicycle Coalition)
|14
|Stephen Israel (2 - Cat5) (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|15
|Scott Cohen (6 - Cat4) (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
|16
|Max Thilen (5 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (1 - Cat5) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:03:34.20
|2
|Mathew Lipscomb (1 - Cat3) (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|3
|Paul Lynch (2 - Cat5) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:03:37.30
|4
|Thomas Wrona (3 - Cat5) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:03:39.90
|5
|William Rader (2 - Cat3) (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|0:03:40.10
|6
|Ben Barthel (3 - Cat3) (Echelon Santa Barbara)
|0:03:41.30
|7
|Collin Berry (1 - Cat2) (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:03:42.50
|8
|Joe Prettyman (2 - Cat2) (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|0:03:45.10
|9
|Colin Joyce (4 - Cat5) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:03:45.60
|10
|Jake Boone (4 - Cat3) (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|0:03:46.60
|11
|Andrew Lanier Jr (3 - Cat2) (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:03:46.90
|12
|Alexander Freund (1 - Cat4) (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|0:03:47.00
|13
|Daniel Secor (2 - Cat4)
|0:03:48.90
|14
|Bobby Unverzagt (4 - Cat2) (South Bay Wheelmen)
|0:03:52.40
|15
|Grant Mills (3 - Cat4) (Frisco Cycling Club)
|0:03:56.90
|16
|Evan Wynn (5 - Cat5) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:04:02.00
|17
|Connor Williams (6 - Cat5) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:04:12.00
|DNS
|John Ryan (4 - Cat4) (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedicated Race Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Addyson Albershardt (1 - Cat4) (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:40.70
|2
|Kate Wilson (1 - Cat3) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:02:42.70
|3
|Jacqueline Denny (2 - Cat4) (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:02:49.80
|4
|Corrie Karas (3 - Cat4)
|0:02:54.30
|5
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (1 - Cat2) (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:02:56.10
|6
|Fiona Winder (4 - Cat4)
|0:02:59.00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Ratzell (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:00:12.05
|2
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:12.19
|3
|Imari Miller (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:12.36
|4
|Daniel Gay (2 - Cat4) (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:00:12.36
|5
|Zachary Houlik (3 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:00:12.37
|6
|Michael Dessau (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:12.42
|7
|Anthony Novoa (4 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:12.43
|8
|William Pestcoe (5 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:00:12.44
|9
|Zack Gould (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:12.55
|10
|Scott Cohen (6 - Cat4) (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
|0:00:12.61
|11
|Calan Farley (7 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:00:12.63
|12
|Noah Williams (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:12.71
|13
|Max Thilen (8 - Cat4) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|0:00:12.88
|14
|Stephen Israel (9 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:12.92
|15
|Landon Beauchamp (10 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:12.92
|16
|Edward Horvet (11 - Cat4) (LA County Bicycle Coalition)
|0:00:12.97
|17
|Spencer Buchanan (12 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:13.00
|18
|Alex Lehmann (13 - Cat4) (Cycle Loft Velo)
|0:00:13.03
|19
|Alexander Riva (14 - Cat4) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
|0:00:13.08
|20
|Alexander Riva (15 - Cat4) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
|21
|Justin Oien (16 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:00:13.14
|22
|Kyle Sanders (17 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:13.15
|23
|Garrison Horton (18 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:13.16
|24
|Donavon Johnson (19 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:13.22
|25
|James Hilyer (20 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:13.22
|26
|Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:00:13.23
|27
|Christopher Winski (21 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:13.23
|28
|David Winski (22 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:13.25
|29
|Cole Reece (23 - Cat4) (Philadelphia Cyclocross School/Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite)
|0:00:13.30
|30
|Nicholas Cash (24 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:00:13.34
|31
|Justin McQuerry (Team Type 1)
|0:00:13.51
|32
|Cale Denison (25 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)
|0:00:13.56
|33
|Davis Wilkey (26 - Cat4)
|0:00:13.63
|34
|Nick Torraca (27 - Cat4)
|0:00:14.22
|35
|Haegan Altizer (28 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:00:14.34
|36
|Kenny Hopkins (29 - Cat4) (Frisco Cycling Club/FCC Racing)
|0:00:14.37
|DNS
|Tony Comer (30 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|DNS
|Daniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara McCormick (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:12.93
|2
|Nadia Latzgo (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:00:13.18
|3
|Bailey Semian (1 - Cat3) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|0:00:13.68
|4
|Melissa Garcia (2 - Cat3) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:00:13.74
|5
|Evelyn Korbich (2 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:00:14.04
|6
|Payton Thomas (3 - Cat4) (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder /Team Kenda)
|0:00:14.08
|7
|Laurel Rathbun (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:14.28
|8
|Kirsten Williams (4 - Cat4) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:00:14.39
|9
|Julia Winski (5 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:14.67
|10
|Lucia Carreno (6 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:00:15.02
|11
|Anna Suter (7 - Cat4) (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:00:15.02
|12
|Pooja Bhatia (8 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:00:15.88
|13
|Ashlie Cooper (9 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:15.93
|14
|Christina Koeppe (10 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:15.94
|15
|Abbey Smich (11 - Cat4) (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|0:00:17.64
