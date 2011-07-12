Trending

Team Pursuit Women (10-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Addyson Albershardt (1 - Cat4) (FLYING PIGS)0:03:59.10
2Jacqueline Denny (2 - Cat4) (FLYING PIGS)
3Kate Wilson (1 - Cat3) (FLYING PIGS)
4Laurel Rathbun (2 - Cat3) (NATURAL CHIPOTLE WTP)0:04:23.90
5Madison Tuggle (3 - Cat3) (NATURAL CHIPOTLE WTP)
6Kirsten Williams (4 - Cat3) (NATURAL CHIPOTLE WTP)
7Julyn Aguila (3 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling)0:04:34.00
8Lucia Carreno (4 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling)
9Karla Lopez (5 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling)

Team Pursuit Men (10-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (1 - Cat5) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:04:31.20
2Mathew Lipscomb (1 - Cat3) (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
3Paul Lynch (2 - Cat5) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
4Thomas Wrona (3 - Cat5) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
5Ben Barthel (2 - Cat3) (Echelon Santa Barbara)0:04:45.30
6Collin Berry (1 - Cat2) (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
7Andrew Lanier Jr (2 - Cat2) (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
8Cory Williams (3 - Cat3) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
9Garrett Hankins (4 - Cat3) (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:04:52.60
10Neal Shepherd (5 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
11Max Thilen (6 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
12Lucas Wardein (7 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
13Zack Gould (3 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:04:53.00
14Daniel Parks (1 - Cat4) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
15Grahmm Smith (2 - Cat4) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
16Noah Williams (8 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
17Grayson Brookshire (9 - Cat3) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:04:59.10
18Jeremiah Dyer (10 - Cat3) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
19Connor Williams (4 - Cat5) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
20Evan Wynn (5 - Cat5) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
21Garrison Horton (3 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)0:05:25.90
22David Winski (4 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
23Peter Winski (5 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
24Christopher Winski (6 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)

Scratch Races Men (10-12)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jules Gilliam (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
2weston giem (The TEAM /The TEAM)
3Cody Denison (Track Teams by WAHU)
4Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
5R (Henry) Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club)
6Reydesel Garcia (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
7Ryan Madis (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
8Douglas Wells (Track Teams by WAHU)
9Devin Carlson
10Phil Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
11David Worsnop (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
12Matthew Wells (Track Teams by WAHU)
13Bradyn Smith
14Henry Ballard

Women (10-12)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Summer Moak (1 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)
2Courtney Comer (2 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
3Allyson Wasielewski (3 - Cat4) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)
4Kiley Krasley (4 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
5Anya Malarski (5 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
6Olivia Jones (6 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)
7Caitlin Denison (7 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)
8Cheyenne Comer (8 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
9Isabella Brookshire (9 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
10Christina Vargas (10 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
11Annalise Oestreich (11 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
12Katherine Lawrence (12 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
13Alexandra Gillman (13 - Cat4) (International Christian Cycling)
14Claire Crane (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)

Women (15-16)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nadia Latzgo (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
2Melissa Garcia (1 - Cat2) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
3Bailey Semian (2 - Cat3) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
4Tara McCormick (2 - Cat2) (Team TIBCO)
5Payton Thomas (3 - Cat2) (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder /Team Kenda)
6Kirsten Williams (3 - Cat3) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
7Evelyn Korbich (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
8Laurel Rathbun (4 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
9Pooja Bhatia (2 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
10Lucia Carreno (3 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
11Anna Suter (4 - Cat4) (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
12Ashlie Cooper (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
13Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
14Abbey Smich (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
15Julia Winski (Northwest Cycling Club)

Men (15-16)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zack Gould (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
2Michael Dessau (2 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
3Imari Miller (1 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
4Zachary Carlson (2 - Cat3) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
5Daniel Gay (1 - Cat4) (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
6Gregory Ratzell (3 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
7Calan Farley (3 - Cat2) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
8Scott Cohen (2 - Cat4) (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
9Max Thilen (4 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
10Noah Williams (5 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
11Donavon Johnson (3 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
12Anthony Novoa (4 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
13Justin Oien (1 - Cat5) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
14William Pestcoe (5 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
15Nicholas Cash (6 - Cat3) (Matrix Cycling Club)
16Grayson Brookshire (7 - Cat3) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
17Alex Lehmann (8 - Cat3) (Cycle Loft Velo)
18Alexander Riva (9 - Cat3) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
19Alexander Riva (10 - Cat3) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
20Zachary Houlik (6 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
21Spencer Buchanan (7 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
22Davis Wilkey (8 - Cat4)
23Garrison Horton (9 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
24Christopher Winski (10 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
25Haegan Altizer (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
26Landon Beauchamp (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
27Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
28Cale Denison (Track Teams by WAHU)
29James Hilyer (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
30Kenny Hopkins (Frisco Cycling Club/FCC Racing)
31Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
32Justin McQuerry (Team Type 1)
33Daniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
34Cole Reece (Philadelphia Cyclocross School/Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite)
35Kyle Sanders (Northwest Cycling Club)
36Nick Torraca
37David Winski (Northwest Cycling Club)
38Edward Horvet (LA County Bicycle Coalition)

Women (13-14)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Danielle Mullis (1 - Cat4) (Wolverine Sports Club)
2Julyn Aguila (2 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
3Hannah McDade (3 - Cat4) (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
4Courtney Krasley (4 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
5Emma Fickel (5 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)
6Salma Huque (6 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
7Victoria Lawrence (7 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
8Madison Curry (8 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
9Rebecca Israel (9 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
10Valerie McGoldrick (10 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
11Julia Sante (11 - Cat4) (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)

Men (13-14)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Broderick Hartley (1 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
2Gunnar Scheck (1 - Cat4)
3Grant McElroy (2 - Cat5) (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
4Jordan Marhanka (3 - Cat5) (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
5Eric Oien (4 - Cat5) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
6Chazmichael Morales (2 - Cat4) (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
7Adrien Costa (3 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
8Peter Winski (4 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
9Gavin Hoover (5 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
10Nicholas McRight (6 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
11Sebastian York (7 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
12Victor Morandi (8 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
13Luke Mullis (5 - Cat5) (Wolverine Sports Club)
14James Brookshire (9 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
15Angel Lopez (6 - Cat5) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
16Justin Leong (10 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
17Dylan Gray (11 - Cat4) (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Texas)
18Zach Prebosnyak (7 - Cat5) (Vortex Cycling Club/Team Vortex)
19Zachary Koeppe (12 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
20Ian Kleinguenther (8 - Cat5) (Vortex Cycling Club)
21Mikey Waine (9 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
22Maxl Freeman (10 - Cat5)
23Rob Sandusky (13 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
24Nick Oestreich (11 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)

Sprint Women (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
2Chloe Chepigin (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
3Stephanie Torres (2 - Cat3) (Affinity Cycles)
4Kaitlyn Lawrence (1 - Cat2) (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)

Men (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
2Kaleb Koch (1 - Cat2) (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
3Ryan Gadow (2 - Cat2) (San Jose Bicycle Club)
4Cesar Lopez (1 - Cat3) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
5Simon Ferguson (3 - Cat2) (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
6Jeremiah Dyer (2 - Cat3)

Points Race Men (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Lanier Jr (1 - Cat2) (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)34pts
2William Rader (1 - Cat3) (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)29
3Alexander Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)27
4Lucas Wardein (2 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)25
5Ben Barthel (3 - Cat3) (Echelon Santa Barbara)22
6Jeremiah Dyer (4 - Cat3)18
7Daniel Kosykh (5 - Cat3) (Encino Velo Cycling Club)11
8Garrett Hankins (6 - Cat3) (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)10
9Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
10Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)3pts
11Michael Pincus (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)-40
12Joe Prettyman (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)-13
13Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)-16
14Cory Williams (Major Motion Cycling Club)

Women (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)70pts
2Kate Wilson (1 - Cat3) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)58
3Corrie Karas (1 - Cat4)12
4Fiona Winder (2 - Cat4)4
5Taylor Meilahn (2 - Cat3) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
6Madison Tuggle (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
7Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)2pts

Flying TT Women (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)0:00:12.32
2Chloe Chepigin (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:00:12.87
3Stephanie Torres (2 - Cat4) (Affinity Cycles)0:00:13.73
4Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)0:00:13.81

Men (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:00:11.15
2Kaleb Koch (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)0:00:11.44
3Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:00:12.11
4Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club)0:00:12.23
5Simon Ferguson (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)0:00:12.23
6Jeremiah Dyer0:00:12.76

