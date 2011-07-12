Flying Pigs and Chipotle take pursuit races
Lanier Jr wins mens points race
Day 2: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Addyson Albershardt (1 - Cat4) (FLYING PIGS)
|0:03:59.10
|2
|Jacqueline Denny (2 - Cat4) (FLYING PIGS)
|3
|Kate Wilson (1 - Cat3) (FLYING PIGS)
|4
|Laurel Rathbun (2 - Cat3) (NATURAL CHIPOTLE WTP)
|0:04:23.90
|5
|Madison Tuggle (3 - Cat3) (NATURAL CHIPOTLE WTP)
|6
|Kirsten Williams (4 - Cat3) (NATURAL CHIPOTLE WTP)
|7
|Julyn Aguila (3 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling)
|0:04:34.00
|8
|Lucia Carreno (4 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling)
|9
|Karla Lopez (5 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (1 - Cat5) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:04:31.20
|2
|Mathew Lipscomb (1 - Cat3) (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|3
|Paul Lynch (2 - Cat5) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|4
|Thomas Wrona (3 - Cat5) (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|5
|Ben Barthel (2 - Cat3) (Echelon Santa Barbara)
|0:04:45.30
|6
|Collin Berry (1 - Cat2) (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|7
|Andrew Lanier Jr (2 - Cat2) (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|8
|Cory Williams (3 - Cat3) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|9
|Garrett Hankins (4 - Cat3) (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:04:52.60
|10
|Neal Shepherd (5 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|11
|Max Thilen (6 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|12
|Lucas Wardein (7 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|13
|Zack Gould (3 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:04:53.00
|14
|Daniel Parks (1 - Cat4) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|15
|Grahmm Smith (2 - Cat4) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|16
|Noah Williams (8 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|17
|Grayson Brookshire (9 - Cat3) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:04:59.10
|18
|Jeremiah Dyer (10 - Cat3) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|19
|Connor Williams (4 - Cat5) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|20
|Evan Wynn (5 - Cat5) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|21
|Garrison Horton (3 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:05:25.90
|22
|David Winski (4 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|23
|Peter Winski (5 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|24
|Christopher Winski (6 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jules Gilliam (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|2
|weston giem (The TEAM /The TEAM)
|3
|Cody Denison (Track Teams by WAHU)
|4
|Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|5
|R (Henry) Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club)
|6
|Reydesel Garcia (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|7
|Ryan Madis (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|8
|Douglas Wells (Track Teams by WAHU)
|9
|Devin Carlson
|10
|Phil Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|11
|David Worsnop (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|12
|Matthew Wells (Track Teams by WAHU)
|13
|Bradyn Smith
|14
|Henry Ballard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Summer Moak (1 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)
|2
|Courtney Comer (2 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|3
|Allyson Wasielewski (3 - Cat4) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)
|4
|Kiley Krasley (4 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|5
|Anya Malarski (5 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|6
|Olivia Jones (6 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)
|7
|Caitlin Denison (7 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)
|8
|Cheyenne Comer (8 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|9
|Isabella Brookshire (9 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|10
|Christina Vargas (10 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|11
|Annalise Oestreich (11 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|12
|Katherine Lawrence (12 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
|13
|Alexandra Gillman (13 - Cat4) (International Christian Cycling)
|14
|Claire Crane (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nadia Latzgo (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|2
|Melissa Garcia (1 - Cat2) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|3
|Bailey Semian (2 - Cat3) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|4
|Tara McCormick (2 - Cat2) (Team TIBCO)
|5
|Payton Thomas (3 - Cat2) (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder /Team Kenda)
|6
|Kirsten Williams (3 - Cat3) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|7
|Evelyn Korbich (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|8
|Laurel Rathbun (4 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|9
|Pooja Bhatia (2 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|10
|Lucia Carreno (3 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|11
|Anna Suter (4 - Cat4) (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|12
|Ashlie Cooper (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|13
|Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|14
|Abbey Smich (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|15
|Julia Winski (Northwest Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Zack Gould (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|2
|Michael Dessau (2 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|3
|Imari Miller (1 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|4
|Zachary Carlson (2 - Cat3) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|5
|Daniel Gay (1 - Cat4) (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|6
|Gregory Ratzell (3 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|7
|Calan Farley (3 - Cat2) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|8
|Scott Cohen (2 - Cat4) (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
|9
|Max Thilen (4 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|10
|Noah Williams (5 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|11
|Donavon Johnson (3 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|12
|Anthony Novoa (4 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|13
|Justin Oien (1 - Cat5) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|14
|William Pestcoe (5 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|15
|Nicholas Cash (6 - Cat3) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|16
|Grayson Brookshire (7 - Cat3) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|17
|Alex Lehmann (8 - Cat3) (Cycle Loft Velo)
|18
|Alexander Riva (9 - Cat3) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
|19
|Alexander Riva (10 - Cat3) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
|20
|Zachary Houlik (6 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|21
|Spencer Buchanan (7 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|22
|Davis Wilkey (8 - Cat4)
|23
|Garrison Horton (9 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|24
|Christopher Winski (10 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|25
|Haegan Altizer (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|26
|Landon Beauchamp (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|27
|Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|28
|Cale Denison (Track Teams by WAHU)
|29
|James Hilyer (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|30
|Kenny Hopkins (Frisco Cycling Club/FCC Racing)
|31
|Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|32
|Justin McQuerry (Team Type 1)
|33
|Daniel Parks (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|34
|Cole Reece (Philadelphia Cyclocross School/Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite)
|35
|Kyle Sanders (Northwest Cycling Club)
|36
|Nick Torraca
|37
|David Winski (Northwest Cycling Club)
|38
|Edward Horvet (LA County Bicycle Coalition)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Danielle Mullis (1 - Cat4) (Wolverine Sports Club)
|2
|Julyn Aguila (2 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|3
|Hannah McDade (3 - Cat4) (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|4
|Courtney Krasley (4 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|5
|Emma Fickel (5 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)
|6
|Salma Huque (6 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|7
|Victoria Lawrence (7 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
|8
|Madison Curry (8 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|9
|Rebecca Israel (9 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|10
|Valerie McGoldrick (10 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|11
|Julia Sante (11 - Cat4) (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Broderick Hartley (1 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|2
|Gunnar Scheck (1 - Cat4)
|3
|Grant McElroy (2 - Cat5) (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|4
|Jordan Marhanka (3 - Cat5) (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|5
|Eric Oien (4 - Cat5) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|6
|Chazmichael Morales (2 - Cat4) (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|7
|Adrien Costa (3 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|8
|Peter Winski (4 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|9
|Gavin Hoover (5 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|10
|Nicholas McRight (6 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|11
|Sebastian York (7 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|12
|Victor Morandi (8 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|13
|Luke Mullis (5 - Cat5) (Wolverine Sports Club)
|14
|James Brookshire (9 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|15
|Angel Lopez (6 - Cat5) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|16
|Justin Leong (10 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|17
|Dylan Gray (11 - Cat4) (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Texas)
|18
|Zach Prebosnyak (7 - Cat5) (Vortex Cycling Club/Team Vortex)
|19
|Zachary Koeppe (12 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|20
|Ian Kleinguenther (8 - Cat5) (Vortex Cycling Club)
|21
|Mikey Waine (9 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|22
|Maxl Freeman (10 - Cat5)
|23
|Rob Sandusky (13 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|24
|Nick Oestreich (11 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|2
|Chloe Chepigin (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|3
|Stephanie Torres (2 - Cat3) (Affinity Cycles)
|4
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (1 - Cat2) (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|2
|Kaleb Koch (1 - Cat2) (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
|3
|Ryan Gadow (2 - Cat2) (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|4
|Cesar Lopez (1 - Cat3) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|5
|Simon Ferguson (3 - Cat2) (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|6
|Jeremiah Dyer (2 - Cat3)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Lanier Jr (1 - Cat2) (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|34
|pts
|2
|William Rader (1 - Cat3) (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|29
|3
|Alexander Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|27
|4
|Lucas Wardein (2 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|25
|5
|Ben Barthel (3 - Cat3) (Echelon Santa Barbara)
|22
|6
|Jeremiah Dyer (4 - Cat3)
|18
|7
|Daniel Kosykh (5 - Cat3) (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
|11
|8
|Garrett Hankins (6 - Cat3) (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|10
|9
|Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|10
|Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|3
|pts
|11
|Michael Pincus (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|-40
|12
|Joe Prettyman (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|-13
|13
|Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)
|-16
|14
|Cory Williams (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|70
|pts
|2
|Kate Wilson (1 - Cat3) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|58
|3
|Corrie Karas (1 - Cat4)
|12
|4
|Fiona Winder (2 - Cat4)
|4
|5
|Taylor Meilahn (2 - Cat3) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|6
|Madison Tuggle (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|7
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|0:00:12.32
|2
|Chloe Chepigin (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:00:12.87
|3
|Stephanie Torres (2 - Cat4) (Affinity Cycles)
|0:00:13.73
|4
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:00:13.81
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:00:11.15
|2
|Kaleb Koch (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:00:11.44
|3
|Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:00:12.11
|4
|Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|0:00:12.23
|5
|Simon Ferguson (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|0:00:12.23
|6
|Jeremiah Dyer
|0:00:12.76
