Baranoski and Valente win Keirin races

Pure Energy Cycling rider Baranoski doubles up with scratch race men

Time Trial Men (15-16)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Ratzell (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:00:35.49
2Michael Dessau (2 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:35.74
3Zachary Carlson (3 - Cat3) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:00:36.20
4Daniel Gay (1 - Cat4) (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:00:36.48
5Zachary Houlik (4 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:00:36.69
6Scott Cohen (2 - Cat4) (Encino Velo Cycling Club)0:00:36.93
7Zack Gould (5 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:36.96
8Anthony Novoa (1 - Cat5) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:37.07
9Imari Miller (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:37.15
10Calan Farley (6 - Cat3) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:00:37.15
11David Winski (2 - Cat5) (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:37.19
12Spencer Buchanan (3 - Cat5) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:37.50
13William Pestcoe (7 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:00:37.60
14Noah Williams (2 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:37.70
15Alexander Riva (3 - Cat4) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)0:00:37.85
16Alexander Riva (4 - Cat4) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
17Alex Lehmann (4 - Cat5) (Cycle Loft Velo)0:00:38.04
18Stephen Israel (5 - Cat5) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:38.04
19Grayson Brookshire (8 - Cat3) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)0:00:38.08
20Garrison Horton (6 - Cat5) (Northwest Cycling Club)
21Donavon Johnson (5 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:38.20
22Nicholas Cash (6 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)0:00:38.21
23Edward Horvet (7 - Cat5) (LA County Bicycle Coalition)0:00:38.23
24Max Thilen (9 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)0:00:38.66
25Landon Beauchamp (7 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:00:38.71
26Kyle Sanders (8 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:38.83
27Haegan Altizer (8 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:00:38.97
28Justin Oien (10 - Cat3) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:00:39.17
29Davis Wilkey (9 - Cat5)0:00:39.43
30Daniel Parks (3 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:00:39.50
31Justin McQuerry (9 - Cat4) (Team Type 1)0:00:39.54
32Cale Denison (10 - Cat5) (Track Teams by WAHU)0:00:39.79
33Kenny Hopkins (11 - Cat5) (Frisco Cycling Club/FCC Racing)0:00:39.82
34Christopher Winski (12 - Cat5) (Northwest Cycling Club)0:00:39.86
35James Hilyer (13 - Cat5) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:40.53
36Cole Reece (14 - Cat5) (Philadelphia Cyclocross School/Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite)0:00:40.85
37Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
38Nick Torraca

Women (15-16)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tara McCormick (1 - Cat2) (Team TIBCO)
2Nadia Latzgo (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
3Payton Thomas (2 - Cat3) (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder /Team Kenda)
4Melissa Garcia (2 - Cat2) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
5Bailey Semian (3 - Cat3) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
6Evelyn Korbich (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
7Ashlie Cooper (2 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
8Kirsten Williams (3 - Cat4) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
9Julia Winski (4 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
10Laurel Rathbun (4 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
11Pooja Bhatia (5 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
12Lucia Carreno (6 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
13Anna Suter (7 - Cat4) (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
14Christina Koeppe (8 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
15Abbey Smich (5 - Cat3) (J.O.N.E.S Racing)

Scratch Race Men (10-12)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jules Gilliam (1 - Cat5) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
2weston giem (1 - Cat4) (The TEAM /The TEAM)
3Cody Denison (2 - Cat5) (Track Teams by WAHU)
4R (Henry) Sandusky (2 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
5Reydesel Garcia (3 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
6Andrew Comer (3 - Cat5) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
7Ryan Madis (4 - Cat5) (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
8Phil Oien (5 - Cat5) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
9Douglas Wells (6 - Cat5) (Track Teams by WAHU)
10David Worsnop (7 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
11Matthew Wells (8 - Cat5) (Track Teams by WAHU)
12Devin Carlson (4 - Cat4)
13Bradyn Smith (9 - Cat5)
14Henry Ballard (5 - Cat4)

Women (10-12)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Summer Moak (1 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)
2Courtney Comer (2 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
3Allyson Wasielewski (3 - Cat4) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)
4Anya Malarski (4 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
5Olivia Jones (5 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)
6Annalise Oestreich (6 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
7Isabella Brookshire (7 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
8Cheyenne Comer (8 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
9Katherine Lawrence (9 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
10Claire Crane (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
11Caitlin Denison (Track Teams by WAHU)
12Alexandra Gillman (International Christian Cycling)
13Kiley Krasley (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
14Christina Vargas (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)

Men (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
2Ben Barthel (1 - Cat3) (Echelon Santa Barbara)
3Jeremiah Dyer (2 - Cat3)
4Alexander Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
5William Rader (3 - Cat3) (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
6Cory Williams (4 - Cat3) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
7Neal Shepherd (5 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
8Chandler Knop (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
9Joe Prettyman (2 - Cat2) (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
10Cesar Lopez (6 - Cat3) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
11Garrett Hankins (7 - Cat3) (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
12Bobby Unverzagt (3 - Cat2) (South Bay Wheelmen)
13Michael Pincus (8 - Cat3) (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
14Lucas Wardein (9 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
15Kaleb Koch (4 - Cat2) (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
16Simon Ferguson (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)

Women (17-18)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennifer Valente (1 - Cat1) (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
2Kate Wilson (1 - Cat3) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
3Corrie Karas (1 - Cat4)
4Kaitlyn Lawrence (1 - Cat2) (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
5Karla Lopez (2 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
6Taylor Meilahn (2 - Cat3) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
7Madison Tuggle (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
8Fiona Winder

Men (13-14)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (1 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)23pts
2Chazmichael Morales (2 - Cat4) (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)11
3Jordan Marhanka (1 - Cat5) (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)10
4Broderick Hartley (2 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)6
5Eric Oien (3 - Cat5) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)5
6Gunnar Scheck (3 - Cat4)4
7Grant McElroy (4 - Cat5) (Beaverton Bicycle Club)3
8Gavin Hoover (4 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)2
9James Brookshire (5 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
10Nicholas McRight (6 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
11Sebastian York (7 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
12Justin Leong (8 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
13Nick Oestreich (5 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
14Peter Winski (9 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)-20
15Zach Prebosnyak (6 - Cat5) (Vortex Cycling Club/Team Vortex)-20
16Mikey Waine (7 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)-20
17Victor Morandi (10 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)-20
18Dylan Gray (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Texas)
19Maxl Freeman-40
20Ian Kleinguenther (Vortex Cycling Club)-40
21Zachary Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)-60
22Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)-20
23Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)-20
24Rob Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club)-40

Women (13-14)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah McDade (1 - Cat4) (Beaverton Bicycle Club)29pts
2Danielle Mullis (2 - Cat4) (Wolverine Sports Club)25
3Julyn Aguila (3 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)25
4Courtney Krasley (4 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)9
5Madison Curry (5 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)3
6Victoria Lawrence (6 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)2
7Valerie McGoldrick (7 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
8Salma Huque (8 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
9Emma Fickel (9 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)
10Rebecca Israel (10 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
11Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)

Keirin Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
2Chloe Chepigin (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
3Melissa Garcia (1 - Cat2) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
4Kaitlyn Lawrence (2 - Cat2) (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
5Stephanie Torres (2 - Cat3) (Affinity Cycles)
6Taylor Meilahn (3 - Cat3) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
7Madison Tuggle (4 - Cat3) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)

Keirin Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
2Kaleb Koch (1 - Cat2) (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
3Simon Ferguson (2 - Cat2) (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
4Daniel Kosykh (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
5Calan Farley (3 - Cat2) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
6Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club)

