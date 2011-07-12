Baranoski and Valente win Keirin races
Pure Energy Cycling rider Baranoski doubles up with scratch race men
Day 3: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Ratzell (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:00:35.49
|2
|Michael Dessau (2 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:35.74
|3
|Zachary Carlson (3 - Cat3) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:36.20
|4
|Daniel Gay (1 - Cat4) (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:00:36.48
|5
|Zachary Houlik (4 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:00:36.69
|6
|Scott Cohen (2 - Cat4) (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
|0:00:36.93
|7
|Zack Gould (5 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:36.96
|8
|Anthony Novoa (1 - Cat5) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:37.07
|9
|Imari Miller (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:37.15
|10
|Calan Farley (6 - Cat3) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:00:37.15
|11
|David Winski (2 - Cat5) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:37.19
|12
|Spencer Buchanan (3 - Cat5) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:37.50
|13
|William Pestcoe (7 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|0:00:37.60
|14
|Noah Williams (2 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:37.70
|15
|Alexander Riva (3 - Cat4) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
|0:00:37.85
|16
|Alexander Riva (4 - Cat4) (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrinder)
|17
|Alex Lehmann (4 - Cat5) (Cycle Loft Velo)
|0:00:38.04
|18
|Stephen Israel (5 - Cat5) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:38.04
|19
|Grayson Brookshire (8 - Cat3) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|0:00:38.08
|20
|Garrison Horton (6 - Cat5) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|21
|Donavon Johnson (5 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:38.20
|22
|Nicholas Cash (6 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:00:38.21
|23
|Edward Horvet (7 - Cat5) (LA County Bicycle Coalition)
|0:00:38.23
|24
|Max Thilen (9 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|0:00:38.66
|25
|Landon Beauchamp (7 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:38.71
|26
|Kyle Sanders (8 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:38.83
|27
|Haegan Altizer (8 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:00:38.97
|28
|Justin Oien (10 - Cat3) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:00:39.17
|29
|Davis Wilkey (9 - Cat5)
|0:00:39.43
|30
|Daniel Parks (3 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|0:00:39.50
|31
|Justin McQuerry (9 - Cat4) (Team Type 1)
|0:00:39.54
|32
|Cale Denison (10 - Cat5) (Track Teams by WAHU)
|0:00:39.79
|33
|Kenny Hopkins (11 - Cat5) (Frisco Cycling Club/FCC Racing)
|0:00:39.82
|34
|Christopher Winski (12 - Cat5) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:00:39.86
|35
|James Hilyer (13 - Cat5) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:40.53
|36
|Cole Reece (14 - Cat5) (Philadelphia Cyclocross School/Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite)
|0:00:40.85
|37
|Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|38
|Nick Torraca
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tara McCormick (1 - Cat2) (Team TIBCO)
|2
|Nadia Latzgo (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|3
|Payton Thomas (2 - Cat3) (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder /Team Kenda)
|4
|Melissa Garcia (2 - Cat2) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|5
|Bailey Semian (3 - Cat3) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)
|6
|Evelyn Korbich (1 - Cat4) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|7
|Ashlie Cooper (2 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|8
|Kirsten Williams (3 - Cat4) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|9
|Julia Winski (4 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|10
|Laurel Rathbun (4 - Cat3) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|11
|Pooja Bhatia (5 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|12
|Lucia Carreno (6 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|13
|Anna Suter (7 - Cat4) (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|14
|Christina Koeppe (8 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|15
|Abbey Smich (5 - Cat3) (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jules Gilliam (1 - Cat5) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|2
|weston giem (1 - Cat4) (The TEAM /The TEAM)
|3
|Cody Denison (2 - Cat5) (Track Teams by WAHU)
|4
|R (Henry) Sandusky (2 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|5
|Reydesel Garcia (3 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|6
|Andrew Comer (3 - Cat5) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|7
|Ryan Madis (4 - Cat5) (J.O.N.E.S Racing)
|8
|Phil Oien (5 - Cat5) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|9
|Douglas Wells (6 - Cat5) (Track Teams by WAHU)
|10
|David Worsnop (7 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|11
|Matthew Wells (8 - Cat5) (Track Teams by WAHU)
|12
|Devin Carlson (4 - Cat4)
|13
|Bradyn Smith (9 - Cat5)
|14
|Henry Ballard (5 - Cat4)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Summer Moak (1 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)
|2
|Courtney Comer (2 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|3
|Allyson Wasielewski (3 - Cat4) (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)
|4
|Anya Malarski (4 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|5
|Olivia Jones (5 - Cat4) (Team Spincycle)
|6
|Annalise Oestreich (6 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|7
|Isabella Brookshire (7 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|8
|Cheyenne Comer (8 - Cat4) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|9
|Katherine Lawrence (9 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
|10
|Claire Crane (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
|11
|Caitlin Denison (Track Teams by WAHU)
|12
|Alexandra Gillman (International Christian Cycling)
|13
|Kiley Krasley (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|14
|Christina Vargas (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|2
|Ben Barthel (1 - Cat3) (Echelon Santa Barbara)
|3
|Jeremiah Dyer (2 - Cat3)
|4
|Alexander Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|5
|William Rader (3 - Cat3) (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|6
|Cory Williams (4 - Cat3) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|7
|Neal Shepherd (5 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|8
|Chandler Knop (1 - Cat2) (Chipotle Junior Development Team)
|9
|Joe Prettyman (2 - Cat2) (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|10
|Cesar Lopez (6 - Cat3) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|11
|Garrett Hankins (7 - Cat3) (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|12
|Bobby Unverzagt (3 - Cat2) (South Bay Wheelmen)
|13
|Michael Pincus (8 - Cat3) (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
|14
|Lucas Wardein (9 - Cat3) (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando Road Club)
|15
|Kaleb Koch (4 - Cat2) (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
|16
|Simon Ferguson (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jennifer Valente (1 - Cat1) (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|2
|Kate Wilson (1 - Cat3) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|3
|Corrie Karas (1 - Cat4)
|4
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (1 - Cat2) (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
|5
|Karla Lopez (2 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|6
|Taylor Meilahn (2 - Cat3) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|7
|Madison Tuggle (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|8
|Fiona Winder
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Costa (1 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|23
|pts
|2
|Chazmichael Morales (2 - Cat4) (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|11
|3
|Jordan Marhanka (1 - Cat5) (Les Amis/Les Amis Junior Develpment Team)
|10
|4
|Broderick Hartley (2 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|6
|5
|Eric Oien (3 - Cat5) (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|5
|6
|Gunnar Scheck (3 - Cat4)
|4
|7
|Grant McElroy (4 - Cat5) (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|3
|8
|Gavin Hoover (4 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|2
|9
|James Brookshire (5 - Cat4) (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY Music p/b Asheville Youth Cycling)
|10
|Nicholas McRight (6 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|11
|Sebastian York (7 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|12
|Justin Leong (8 - Cat4) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|13
|Nick Oestreich (5 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|14
|Peter Winski (9 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|-20
|15
|Zach Prebosnyak (6 - Cat5) (Vortex Cycling Club/Team Vortex)
|-20
|16
|Mikey Waine (7 - Cat5) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)
|-20
|17
|Victor Morandi (10 - Cat4) (Northwest Cycling Club)
|-20
|18
|Dylan Gray (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Texas)
|19
|Maxl Freeman
|-40
|20
|Ian Kleinguenther (Vortex Cycling Club)
|-40
|21
|Zachary Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|-60
|22
|Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|-20
|23
|Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|-20
|24
|Rob Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club)
|-40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah McDade (1 - Cat4) (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|29
|pts
|2
|Danielle Mullis (2 - Cat4) (Wolverine Sports Club)
|25
|3
|Julyn Aguila (3 - Cat4) (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|25
|4
|Courtney Krasley (4 - Cat4) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|9
|5
|Madison Curry (5 - Cat4) (Matrix Cycling Club)
|3
|6
|Victoria Lawrence (6 - Cat4) (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
|2
|7
|Valerie McGoldrick (7 - Cat4) (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|8
|Salma Huque (8 - Cat4) (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|9
|Emma Fickel (9 - Cat4) (Track Teams by WAHU)
|10
|Rebecca Israel (10 - Cat4) (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|11
|Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Juniors)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|2
|Chloe Chepigin (1 - Cat3) (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|3
|Melissa Garcia (1 - Cat2) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|4
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (2 - Cat2) (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
|5
|Stephanie Torres (2 - Cat3) (Affinity Cycles)
|6
|Taylor Meilahn (3 - Cat3) (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|7
|Madison Tuggle (4 - Cat3) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|2
|Kaleb Koch (1 - Cat2) (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)
|3
|Simon Ferguson (2 - Cat2) (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|4
|Daniel Kosykh (Encino Velo Cycling Club)
|5
|Calan Farley (3 - Cat2) (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|6
|Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy