Lopez de san Roman wins women's junior title at US Cyclocross National Championships
White, Bond round out podium in Louisville
|Rank
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Vida Lopez de san Roman (Bear CX National Team)
|0:40:09
|2
|Alyssa White (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)
|0:41:00
|3
|Jorja Bond (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:41:20
|4
|Haylee Johnson (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)
|0:41:50
|5
|Alyssa Sarkisov (CXD Trek Bikes)
|0:42:02
|6
|Madeline Fisher (Blue Ridge Cross)
|0:42:16
|7
|Lyllie Sonnemann (CXD Trek Bikes)
|0:42:26
|8
|Rachel Lev-Tov (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:42:48
|9
|Rylie Cahill (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:43:11
|10
|Ellen Davis (Team Stampede)
|0:43:13
|11
|Lidia Cusack (CXD Trek Bikes)
|0:43:28
|12
|Haydn Hludzinski (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:44:01
|13
|Sage Hummon (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:44:10
|14
|Bridget Wilson (Killington Mountain School)
|0:45:04
|15
|Stella Bressler (Team Booger)
|0:45:12
|16
|Isabelle Jensen (Miller School of Albemarle)
|0:45:38
|17
|Sawyer Hundhausen (BYRDS)
|0:46:10
|18
|Anna Munro (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:46:16
|19
|Madeline Gabe (The Academy @ Bike School Bentonville)
|0:48:26
|20
|Riley Pearman (Velocious Sport)
|0:48:48
|21
|Natalie Miller (BYRDS)
|0:49:18
|22
|Maggie Reid (Donovan Racing Development)
|0:49:47
|23
|Asha Anthony (Rock Creek Velo)
|0:50:23
|24
|Sylvia Nunn (NCTC)
|0:50:59
|25
|Josie Bozeman (Lionhearts Junior Cycling)
|0:52:06
|26
|Nora Dausch (Rock Creek Velo)
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|27
|Danielle Szymanski (Szymanski)
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|28
|Brooke Evans (NCTC)
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|29
|Brianna Ward (Shenanigans)
|Row 28 - Cell 2
