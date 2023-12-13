Lopez de san Roman wins women's junior title at US Cyclocross National Championships

By Cyclingnews
published

White, Bond round out podium in Louisville

Junior Women's 17-18 Podium
Junior Women's 17-18 Podium (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRider (Team)Time
1Vida Lopez de san Roman (Bear CX National Team)0:40:09
2Alyssa White (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)0:41:00
3Jorja Bond (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:41:20
4Haylee Johnson (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)0:41:50
5Alyssa Sarkisov (CXD Trek Bikes)0:42:02
6Madeline Fisher (Blue Ridge Cross)0:42:16
7Lyllie Sonnemann (CXD Trek Bikes)0:42:26
8Rachel Lev-Tov (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:42:48
9Rylie Cahill (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:43:11
10Ellen Davis (Team Stampede)0:43:13
11Lidia Cusack (CXD Trek Bikes)0:43:28
12Haydn Hludzinski (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:44:01
13Sage Hummon (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:44:10
14Bridget Wilson (Killington Mountain School)0:45:04
15Stella Bressler (Team Booger)0:45:12
16Isabelle Jensen (Miller School of Albemarle)0:45:38
17Sawyer Hundhausen (BYRDS)0:46:10
18Anna Munro (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:46:16
19Madeline Gabe (The Academy @ Bike School Bentonville)0:48:26
20Riley Pearman (Velocious Sport)0:48:48
21Natalie Miller (BYRDS)0:49:18
22Maggie Reid (Donovan Racing Development)0:49:47
23Asha Anthony (Rock Creek Velo)0:50:23
24Sylvia Nunn (NCTC)0:50:59
25Josie Bozeman (Lionhearts Junior Cycling)0:52:06
26Nora Dausch (Rock Creek Velo)Row 25 - Cell 2
27Danielle Szymanski (Szymanski)Row 26 - Cell 2
28Brooke Evans (NCTC)Row 27 - Cell 2
29Brianna Ward (Shenanigans)Row 28 - Cell 2

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews