Thompson claims men's junior title at US Cyclocross National Championships

By Cyclingnews
published

Mattern, Coote round out podium in Louisville

Junior Men's 17-18 Podium
Junior Men's 17-18 Podium (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
RankRider (Team)Time
1David John Thompson (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)0:43:37
2Miles Mattern (CXD Trek Bikes)0:43:43
3Henry Coote (Competive Edge Racing)0:44:25
4Calvin Conaway (Ignition p/b Rigd\-Leitner)0:44:30
5Benjamin Bravman (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:44:51
6Henry Rapinz (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:44:57
7Garrett Beshore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:45:07
8James Halverson (Minnesota Junior Cycling)0:45:08
9Luke Walter (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:45:29
10Noah Shelton (Bear CX)0:45:45
11Lukas Brandt (Competitive edge Racing)0:45:46
12Nathaniel Gervez (Competitive edge Racing)0:45:50
13Dylan Haynes (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:45:56
14Aidan Vollmuth (NJCX Project)0:45:57
15Eli Deboom (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:46:14
16Finn Westover (Team Booger)0:46:19
17Jack Bernhard (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)0:46:32
18Zane Strait (Biciclista US)0:46:42
19Ned Broersma (Shark River Devo)0:46:50
20Otis Engel (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)0:46:54
21Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (New England Devo p/b Cadence Wealth Management)0:47:01
22Caden Freyre (TTEndurance Junior Devo.)0:47:05
23Alec Clements (Midwest Devo)0:47:06
24Noah Johnson (Motor Mile Racing)0:47:20
25David Lapierre (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)0:47:25
26Jade Rohde0:47:41
27Kalen Brown (Build Cycling Academy)0:47:50
28Aran Connolly (Team Booger)0:47:57
29Jon Taber (Capital Bicycle Junior Cyclocross Devo Team)0:48:21
30Luke Ozment (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:48:30
31Boden Chenail (Columbia/Guipago Cycles)0:48:32
32Alejandro Huber (TTEndurance Junior Devo.)0:48:57
33George Frazier (Bear CX)0:48:59
34Ryan Drummond (The Academy Bentonville)0:49:08
35Patrick Urichich (All Out Nutrition)0:49:11
36Kai Peterka (Team Booger)0:49:14
37Tyler Morgenson (Team Booger / Cascadia Junior Cycling)0:49:14
38Lucas Price-Glynn (Competitive edge Racing)0:49:32
39Hudson Burnette (Hodson's Bay Racing (HBR))0:49:36
40Owen Kuhl (Team LandShark)0:49:52
41Luke Lehman (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)0:50:09
42William Dodds (Shark RIver Devo)0:50:17
43Cyrus Hembree (Santini Murphy Capital Advisors)0:50:18
44James Falconeiri (AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle)0:50:32
45Ezra Brown (Forza Portland)0:50:33
46Maxwell Garwick (Trek Bicycle Rockford)0:50:53
47Julian Wang (Pro Terra)0:51:24
48Griffin Caskey (Corridor Devo)0:51:25
49Levi Hall (Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot)0:51:37
50Elijah Garris (ATHLETIC MENTORS)0:51:51
51Myles Scott (Competitive Edge Racing)0:52:16
52Parker Nellis (Gould Academy)0:52:16
53Jack Dausch (Rock Creek Velo)0:52:18
54August Chamot (SEAVS-Haymarket)0:53:06
55Jason Sullivan (Killington Mountain School)0:53:39
56James Groenhof (F3 Cycling p/b 7 Mile Cycle)Row 55 - Cell 2
57Ruben Dayton-Brantmeier (Minnesota Junior Cycling)Row 56 - Cell 2
58Gus Lynott (Baltimore Youth Cycling)Row 57 - Cell 2
59Braxton Boyer (Elevate Racing)Row 58 - Cell 2
60Gunther Nowak (Stoic)Row 59 - Cell 2
61Graham Halverson (Boulder Junior Cycling)Row 60 - Cell 2
62Liam Smith (Baltimore Youth Cycling)Row 61 - Cell 2
63Luke Callan (NJCX)Row 62 - Cell 2
64Chris Braley (MoveUp Cycling Club)Row 63 - Cell 2
65Mason Baturka (Baltimore Youth Cycling)Row 64 - Cell 2
66Cooper Bernstein (nine13sports p/b SingletonCoaching)Row 65 - Cell 2
67Reese Berman (Riverside Racing)Row 66 - Cell 2
68Sean Minalga (ABD Cycling Club)Row 67 - Cell 2
DNSGriffin Larson (Green Mountain Cyclocross)Row 68 - Cell 2
DNSCharlie Laman (Wheels in Motion)Row 69 - Cell 2
DNSGriffin (jet) Tran (Baltimore Youth Cycling)Row 70 - Cell 2
DNSColeman Files (Velocious Sport)Row 71 - Cell 2
DNSDrake Dash (Athletes by Design)Row 72 - Cell 2

