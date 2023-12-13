Thompson claims men's junior title at US Cyclocross National Championships
Mattern, Coote round out podium in Louisville
|Rank
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|David John Thompson (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)
|0:43:37
|2
|Miles Mattern (CXD Trek Bikes)
|0:43:43
|3
|Henry Coote (Competive Edge Racing)
|0:44:25
|4
|Calvin Conaway (Ignition p/b Rigd\-Leitner)
|0:44:30
|5
|Benjamin Bravman (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:44:51
|6
|Henry Rapinz (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:44:57
|7
|Garrett Beshore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:45:07
|8
|James Halverson (Minnesota Junior Cycling)
|0:45:08
|9
|Luke Walter (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:45:29
|10
|Noah Shelton (Bear CX)
|0:45:45
|11
|Lukas Brandt (Competitive edge Racing)
|0:45:46
|12
|Nathaniel Gervez (Competitive edge Racing)
|0:45:50
|13
|Dylan Haynes (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:45:56
|14
|Aidan Vollmuth (NJCX Project)
|0:45:57
|15
|Eli Deboom (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:46:14
|16
|Finn Westover (Team Booger)
|0:46:19
|17
|Jack Bernhard (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)
|0:46:32
|18
|Zane Strait (Biciclista US)
|0:46:42
|19
|Ned Broersma (Shark River Devo)
|0:46:50
|20
|Otis Engel (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)
|0:46:54
|21
|Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (New England Devo p/b Cadence Wealth Management)
|0:47:01
|22
|Caden Freyre (TTEndurance Junior Devo.)
|0:47:05
|23
|Alec Clements (Midwest Devo)
|0:47:06
|24
|Noah Johnson (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:47:20
|25
|David Lapierre (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)
|0:47:25
|26
|Jade Rohde
|0:47:41
|27
|Kalen Brown (Build Cycling Academy)
|0:47:50
|28
|Aran Connolly (Team Booger)
|0:47:57
|29
|Jon Taber (Capital Bicycle Junior Cyclocross Devo Team)
|0:48:21
|30
|Luke Ozment (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:48:30
|31
|Boden Chenail (Columbia/Guipago Cycles)
|0:48:32
|32
|Alejandro Huber (TTEndurance Junior Devo.)
|0:48:57
|33
|George Frazier (Bear CX)
|0:48:59
|34
|Ryan Drummond (The Academy Bentonville)
|0:49:08
|35
|Patrick Urichich (All Out Nutrition)
|0:49:11
|36
|Kai Peterka (Team Booger)
|0:49:14
|37
|Tyler Morgenson (Team Booger / Cascadia Junior Cycling)
|0:49:14
|38
|Lucas Price-Glynn (Competitive edge Racing)
|0:49:32
|39
|Hudson Burnette (Hodson's Bay Racing (HBR))
|0:49:36
|40
|Owen Kuhl (Team LandShark)
|0:49:52
|41
|Luke Lehman (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|0:50:09
|42
|William Dodds (Shark RIver Devo)
|0:50:17
|43
|Cyrus Hembree (Santini Murphy Capital Advisors)
|0:50:18
|44
|James Falconeiri (AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle)
|0:50:32
|45
|Ezra Brown (Forza Portland)
|0:50:33
|46
|Maxwell Garwick (Trek Bicycle Rockford)
|0:50:53
|47
|Julian Wang (Pro Terra)
|0:51:24
|48
|Griffin Caskey (Corridor Devo)
|0:51:25
|49
|Levi Hall (Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot)
|0:51:37
|50
|Elijah Garris (ATHLETIC MENTORS)
|0:51:51
|51
|Myles Scott (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:52:16
|52
|Parker Nellis (Gould Academy)
|0:52:16
|53
|Jack Dausch (Rock Creek Velo)
|0:52:18
|54
|August Chamot (SEAVS-Haymarket)
|0:53:06
|55
|Jason Sullivan (Killington Mountain School)
|0:53:39
|56
|James Groenhof (F3 Cycling p/b 7 Mile Cycle)
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|57
|Ruben Dayton-Brantmeier (Minnesota Junior Cycling)
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|58
|Gus Lynott (Baltimore Youth Cycling)
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|59
|Braxton Boyer (Elevate Racing)
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|60
|Gunther Nowak (Stoic)
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|61
|Graham Halverson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|62
|Liam Smith (Baltimore Youth Cycling)
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|63
|Luke Callan (NJCX)
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|64
|Chris Braley (MoveUp Cycling Club)
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|65
|Mason Baturka (Baltimore Youth Cycling)
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|66
|Cooper Bernstein (nine13sports p/b SingletonCoaching)
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|67
|Reese Berman (Riverside Racing)
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|68
|Sean Minalga (ABD Cycling Club)
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|DNS
|Griffin Larson (Green Mountain Cyclocross)
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|DNS
|Charlie Laman (Wheels in Motion)
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|DNS
|Griffin (jet) Tran (Baltimore Youth Cycling)
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|DNS
|Coleman Files (Velocious Sport)
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|DNS
|Drake Dash (Athletes by Design)
|Row 72 - Cell 2
