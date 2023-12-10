US Cyclocross Nationals: Gunsalus takes women's under-23 title
Brenneman, Hickey complete podium in Louisville
Lizzy Gunsalus (CCB) claimed the victory in the women's under-23 race at the US Cyclocross Nationals in Louisville, riding away from a four-rider leading group in the opening laps to the stars and stripes jersey.
Ella Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes) got away from Cassidy Hickey (Colorado Mesa University) to take the silver medal, while Hickey held off the chase from Lauren Zoerner and Michaela Thompson to secure the bronze.
