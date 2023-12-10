US Cyclocross Nationals: Spranger bests Zakrajsek in U23 men's title race

Jack Spranger takes the win in the men's under-23 race at the 2023 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships

Jack Spranger (Bear CX) claimed the men's under-23 title at the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Louisville in a heated two-man battle on the closing lap.

Spranger and Dylan Zakrajsek (FSA/Van Dessel) traded blows with Spranger taking the lead on the limestone steps before Zakrajsek took over across the barriers. Then, in a series of tight turns, Zakrajsek passed in one turn and Spranger returned the favour, taking a tight inside line to make the pass, forcing his rival into the course tape where he got tangled on a post.

Zakrajsek, undaunted, fought his way back onto Spranger's wheel but it was too late, and Spranger sprinted to the title.

Ivan Sippy (Segment 28) rounded out the podium ahead of two of Spranger's teammates, Daniel English and Macris Shelton.