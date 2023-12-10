Clara Honsinger wins fourth elite US cyclocross title

Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX) shrugged off the early challenge from Katie Clouse (Steve Tilford Foundation) to cruise to her fourth elite US national championship title in Louisville, Kentucky.

Clouse leapt off the front from the gun, taking the hole shot and the early lead, forcing Honsinger to chase with Steve Tilford teammate Raylyn Nuss on her wheel, but first Nuss lost contact and then Clouse stumbled on the steps and lost touch with Honsinger.

From there on, it was just a matter of staying on the bike and powering to the finish, which Honsinger did with apparent ease, coming to the line with a 29-second advantage over Clouse.

Nuss came through 1:48 behind to seal the bronze medal.