John Murphy wins Winston Salem Cycling Classic Criterium
UHC rider beats Brad Huff and Ty Magner in sprint finish
Pro Men: Winston-Salem -
John Murphy followed up his UnitedHealthcare teammate Coryn Rivera's victory with one of his own in downtown Winston-Salem at the USA Crits sixth round on Sunday. Murphy rode the 'blue train' lead-out for the last five laps, handily out-sprinting the US Criterium champion Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) to take the win. Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) rolled in for third.
Aggressive racing was at the fore-front on the 0.8-mile course around Bailey Park, an urban green space in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Attacks flew from the start of the 90-minute men's criterium, but no escape managed to stay away long.
"Our UnitedHealthcare team today was phenomenal. We were represented in every break. We weren't sure if it was going to be a break or a bunch sprint, so we had to be ready for both. We had all our guys ready for the bunch sprint, we lined it out at the end and they delivered me to the last corner, which is what I asked them to do. And then I was able to deliver with the win so we're very happy," said Murphy.
He does admit to a little pressure after seeing his teammate win in the women's USA CRITS Winston-Salem Cycling Classic criterium. "We have super strong teams for both men and women. Obviously our goals when it comes to crits are always to win. When the women go ahead and deliver for us, it puts pressure on us (men's squad) a bit that we have to be part of the bargain."
The dynamic racing led to many riders dropping off the pace as the laps ticked by until a promising move escaped halfway through the race. Six riders bridged up to American Ty Magner of UnitedHealthcare who attacked a previous short-lived break. The seven escapees pushed the gap up to 21 seconds, but the field would have none of it. Canadian Alex Cataford of the Silber Racing Team made the next attempt causing more re-shuffling at the front of the race. With seven laps to go, the field was down to 48 riders out of 108 starters.
With five laps to go in the race, the UnitedHealthcare team lined up at the front of the field with Murphy tucked in. No one could come around Murphy after he unleashed his sprint in the final corner.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Ty Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis-Sutter Home
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|7
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|9
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|10
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|12
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|13
|Thomas Gibbons (USA)
|14
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|15
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|16
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|17
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|18
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Team Finish Strong
|19
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|20
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|21
|Fletcher Lydick (USA) Team Finish Strong
|22
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|23
|Kris Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|24
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|25
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|26
|Bani Eugenio (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|27
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|28
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|29
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|30
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Support Clean Sport /Â SeaSucker /Â Guttenplan
|31
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|32
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|33
|Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|35
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|36
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|37
|Frank Travieso (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706P
|38
|Justin Meade (USA) Team Finish Strong
|39
|Eamon Lucas (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|40
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|41
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis-Sutter Home
|42
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis-Sutter Home
|43
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|44
|Orlando Garibay (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|45
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|46
|Clay Murfet (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|47
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Matt Moosa (USA) Team Finish Strong
|49
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|50
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate
|51
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|52
|Zachary Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|53
|Devin Reavis (USA) MockOrange
|54
|Nic Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|55
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis-Sutter Home
|56
|Jonah MeadVanCort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|57
|Andres Diaz (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|58
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Support Clean Sport /Â SeaSucker /Â Guttenplan
|59
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|60
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|61
|Joshua Brown (USA) Cyclus Sports
|62
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Cyclus Sports
|63
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel
|64
|Greg Capelle (USA) Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel
|65
|Jacob Hill (USA) Support Clean Sport /Â SeaSucker /Â Guttenplan
|66
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|67
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Finish Strong
|68
|Colton Brookshire (USA) NCCF Team Specialized
|69
|Samuel Connell (USA) Stradalli/Wizard Racing Development Team p/b Wizard Coaching Services
|70
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|71
|Dylan Cantrell (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706P
|72
|Zac Felpel (USA) MockOrange
|73
|Pete Custer (USA) Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel
|74
|Falvio de Luna (Mex) Team Illuminate
|75
|Kyle Knott (USA) Support Clean Sport /Â SeaSucker /Â Guttenplan
|76
|Ryan Joyce (USA) Cyclus Sports
|77
|Michael Jacques (USA) Team CLIF Bar
|78
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|79
|Michael Stoop (USA) Support Clean Sport /Â SeaSucker /Â Guttenplan
|80
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|81
|Diego Sandoval Arellano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|82
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|83
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|84
|Justin Pfaff (USA) Stradalli/Wizard Racing Development Team p/b Wizard Coaching Services
|85
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|86
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis-Sutter Home
|87
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|88
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Finish Strong
|89
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|90
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Cycling Academy Team
|91
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|92
|Andy Baker (USA) Cyclus Sports
|93
|Alex Ryan (USA) MockOrange
|94
|Philip Wikoff (USA) Super Squadra
|95
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
