John Murphy wins Winston Salem Cycling Classic Criterium

UHC rider beats Brad Huff and Ty Magner in sprint finish

Image 1 of 18

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win at the Winston-Salem Classic criterium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 18

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) going hard all the way to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 18

UnitedHealthcare leads the going into the final lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 18

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) starts the leadout with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 18

A break rides between old tobacco warehouses along the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 18

The peloton passes through the start/finish area.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 18

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) goes up the side and the field reacts.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 18

Fans watch from a bridge as the race passes by.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 18

Riders string out heading back into the industrial district.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 18

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 18

UnitedHealthcare starts to pick up the pace.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 18

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) covers an attack before todays win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 18

A break in the mens race goes up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 18

Brad Huff (Rally) takes a turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 18

The peloton gets strung out over todays climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 18

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) leads one of the days early attacks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 18

Brad Huff (Rally) was happy to show off his new national crit champ kit today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 18

The mens podium: Huff, Murphy and Magner
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

John Murphy followed up his UnitedHealthcare teammate Coryn Rivera's victory with one of his own in downtown Winston-Salem at the USA Crits sixth round on Sunday. Murphy rode the 'blue train' lead-out for the last five laps, handily out-sprinting the US Criterium champion Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) to take the win. Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) rolled in for third.

Aggressive racing was at the fore-front on the 0.8-mile course around Bailey Park, an urban green space in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Attacks flew from the start of the 90-minute men's criterium, but no escape managed to stay away long.

"Our UnitedHealthcare team today was phenomenal. We were represented in every break. We weren't sure if it was going to be a break or a bunch sprint, so we had to be ready for both. We had all our guys ready for the bunch sprint, we lined it out at the end and they delivered me to the last corner, which is what I asked them to do. And then I was able to deliver with the win so we're very happy," said Murphy.

He does admit to a little pressure after seeing his teammate win in the women's USA CRITS Winston-Salem Cycling Classic criterium. "We have super strong teams for both men and women. Obviously our goals when it comes to crits are always to win. When the women go ahead and deliver for us, it puts pressure on us (men's squad) a bit that we have to be part of the bargain."

The dynamic racing led to many riders dropping off the pace as the laps ticked by until a promising move escaped halfway through the race. Six riders bridged up to American Ty Magner of UnitedHealthcare who attacked a previous short-lived break. The seven escapees pushed the gap up to 21 seconds, but the field would have none of it. Canadian Alex Cataford of the Silber Racing Team made the next attempt causing more re-shuffling at the front of the race. With seven laps to go, the field was down to 48 riders out of 108 starters.

With five laps to go in the race, the UnitedHealthcare team lined up at the front of the field with Murphy tucked in. No one could come around Murphy after he unleashed his sprint in the final corner.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
2Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
3Ty Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis-Sutter Home
5Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Ryan Aitcheson (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
7Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
9Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
10Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
12Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
13Thomas Gibbons (USA)
14Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
15Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
16Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
17Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
18Christopher Uberti (USA) Team Finish Strong
19Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
20Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
21Fletcher Lydick (USA) Team Finish Strong
22Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
23Kris Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
24Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
25Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
26Bani Eugenio (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
27Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
28Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
29Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
30Scottie Weiss (USA) Support Clean Sport /Â SeaSucker /Â Guttenplan
31Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
32Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
33Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
35Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
36Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
37Frank Travieso (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706P
38Justin Meade (USA) Team Finish Strong
39Eamon Lucas (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
40Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
41Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis-Sutter Home
42Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis-Sutter Home
43Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
44Orlando Garibay (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
45Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
46Clay Murfet (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
47Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Matt Moosa (USA) Team Finish Strong
49Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Jason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate
51Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
52Zachary Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
53Devin Reavis (USA) MockOrange
54Nic Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
55Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis-Sutter Home
56Jonah MeadVanCort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
57Andres Diaz (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
58Greg Wittwer (USA) Support Clean Sport /Â SeaSucker /Â Guttenplan
59Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
60Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
61Joshua Brown (USA) Cyclus Sports
62Lucas Livermon (USA) Cyclus Sports
63Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel
64Greg Capelle (USA) Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel
65Jacob Hill (USA) Support Clean Sport /Â SeaSucker /Â Guttenplan
66Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
67Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Finish Strong
68Colton Brookshire (USA) NCCF Team Specialized
69Samuel Connell (USA) Stradalli/Wizard Racing Development Team p/b Wizard Coaching Services
70Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
71Dylan Cantrell (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706P
72Zac Felpel (USA) MockOrange
73Pete Custer (USA) Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel
74Falvio de Luna (Mex) Team Illuminate
75Kyle Knott (USA) Support Clean Sport /Â SeaSucker /Â Guttenplan
76Ryan Joyce (USA) Cyclus Sports
77Michael Jacques (USA) Team CLIF Bar
78Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
79Michael Stoop (USA) Support Clean Sport /Â SeaSucker /Â Guttenplan
80Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
81Diego Sandoval Arellano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
82Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
83Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
84Justin Pfaff (USA) Stradalli/Wizard Racing Development Team p/b Wizard Coaching Services
85Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
86Javier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis-Sutter Home
87Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
88Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Finish Strong
89Roy Goldstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
90Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Cycling Academy Team
91Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
92Andy Baker (USA) Cyclus Sports
93Alex Ryan (USA) MockOrange
94Philip Wikoff (USA) Super Squadra
95Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World

 

