Image 1 of 18 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win at the Winston-Salem Classic criterium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 18 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) going hard all the way to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 18 UnitedHealthcare leads the going into the final lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 18 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) starts the leadout with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 18 A break rides between old tobacco warehouses along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 18 The peloton passes through the start/finish area. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 18 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) goes up the side and the field reacts. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 18 Fans watch from a bridge as the race passes by. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 18 Riders string out heading back into the industrial district. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 18 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 18 UnitedHealthcare starts to pick up the pace. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 18 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) covers an attack before todays win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 18 A break in the mens race goes up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 18 Brad Huff (Rally) takes a turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 18 The peloton gets strung out over todays climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 18 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) leads one of the days early attacks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 18 Brad Huff (Rally) was happy to show off his new national crit champ kit today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 18 The mens podium: Huff, Murphy and Magner (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

John Murphy followed up his UnitedHealthcare teammate Coryn Rivera's victory with one of his own in downtown Winston-Salem at the USA Crits sixth round on Sunday. Murphy rode the 'blue train' lead-out for the last five laps, handily out-sprinting the US Criterium champion Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) to take the win. Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) rolled in for third.

Aggressive racing was at the fore-front on the 0.8-mile course around Bailey Park, an urban green space in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Attacks flew from the start of the 90-minute men's criterium, but no escape managed to stay away long.

"Our UnitedHealthcare team today was phenomenal. We were represented in every break. We weren't sure if it was going to be a break or a bunch sprint, so we had to be ready for both. We had all our guys ready for the bunch sprint, we lined it out at the end and they delivered me to the last corner, which is what I asked them to do. And then I was able to deliver with the win so we're very happy," said Murphy.

He does admit to a little pressure after seeing his teammate win in the women's USA CRITS Winston-Salem Cycling Classic criterium. "We have super strong teams for both men and women. Obviously our goals when it comes to crits are always to win. When the women go ahead and deliver for us, it puts pressure on us (men's squad) a bit that we have to be part of the bargain."

The dynamic racing led to many riders dropping off the pace as the laps ticked by until a promising move escaped halfway through the race. Six riders bridged up to American Ty Magner of UnitedHealthcare who attacked a previous short-lived break. The seven escapees pushed the gap up to 21 seconds, but the field would have none of it. Canadian Alex Cataford of the Silber Racing Team made the next attempt causing more re-shuffling at the front of the race. With seven laps to go, the field was down to 48 riders out of 108 starters.

With five laps to go in the race, the UnitedHealthcare team lined up at the front of the field with Murphy tucked in. No one could come around Murphy after he unleashed his sprint in the final corner.

Full Results