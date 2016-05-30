Trending

Coryn Rivera wins Winston Salem Cycling Classic Criterium

Erica Allar and Kimberley Wells complete the podium

Image 1 of 16

Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) shows of her new kit at todays rainy start.

Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) shows of her new kit at todays rainy start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 16

Kimberly Wells (Colavita) on the front before taking third place today.

Kimberly Wells (Colavita) on the front before taking third place today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 16

Cylance tried to get an early break up the road.

Cylance tried to get an early break up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 16

Good crowds came out for todays race.

Good crowds came out for todays race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 16

Alison Jackson (Twenty 16) tries to go up the road.

Alison Jackson (Twenty 16) tries to go up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 16

Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) shows off her national champ stars and stripes.

Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) shows off her national champ stars and stripes.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 16

Joanne Keisanowski (TIBCO) takes a turn.

Joanne Keisanowski (TIBCO) takes a turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 16

The women's field rides together at the Winston-Salem Classic criterium before more attacks.

The women's field rides together at the Winston-Salem Classic criterium before more attacks.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 16

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) riding in todays crit.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) riding in todays crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 16

The womens field bunches up over the steep climb.

The womens field bunches up over the steep climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 16

Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) leads the bunch up todays climb.

Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) leads the bunch up todays climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 16

Lauren Hall (Tibco-SVB) leads an attack.

Lauren Hall (Tibco-SVB) leads an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 16

The women get going on the rain-slicked course.

The women get going on the rain-slicked course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 16

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 16

Tibco-SVB sends riders to the front.

Tibco-SVB sends riders to the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 16

The women's podium: Allar, Rivera and Wells

The women's podium: Allar, Rivera and Wells
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After the profound disappointment of narrowly missing out on the US national road race title on Saturday, for the second year in a row, UnitedHealthcare's Coryn Rivera rallied on Sunday night to take the win in round six of the USA Crits in rainy downtown Winston Salem.

Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) sprinted in for second ahead of Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Bianchi).

Wet roads and a technical route made for a difficult, attack-filled race, so Rivera had to rely on one teammate, Iris Slappendel, for the final lap.

"It was definitely not an easy course. It's not flat, so we didn't have our entire team [at the end] like we usually do in a criterium. We know what it takes to win races and it doesn't come by panicking. We knew what we had to do and it wasn't sitting on the front with five [laps] to go," Rivera said. "The key to this course with Iris and I left, and Anna [Diana Penuela], was to keep it fast in the second to last straight so that's all Iris needed to do for me and that's what we executed."

The victory was very welcome for Rivera who finished a close second in Sunday's USA Cycling Professional Road Championship. "It's a little bit better to come out of it with a win. But a championship is still a championship, I am still bummed out on that. But today was definitely a good day. It's nice to have a little bit more teammates too, now that it's not just all the Americans."

Americans Lindsay Bayer of Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team, Alison Jackson of Team Twenty16-Ridebiker and Ilaria Sanguineti (Italy) of BePink were some of the riders who tried to escape to no avail.

As the rain stopped and the roads dried, Skylar Schneider (USA) of ISCorp presented by Smart Choice MRI managed a solo escape with 17 laps to go in the race. Though she stayed away for six laps, her gap stayed under the 15-second mark, with the reigning USA Professional Criterium Champion Lauren Tamayo of UnitedHealthcare controlling the front of the field.

Attacks continued to fly off the front of the dwindling field but it was obvious with three laps to go that a bunch sprint was imminent. On the final lap, Rivera's teammate Iris Slappendel (Netherlands) took the front to keep the speed high until Rivera started her sprint at 350 meters to go. Celebrating her victory, Rivera crossed the finish line with over a bike length on second-place Erica Allar (USA) of Rally Cycling. Australian Kimberley Wells of Colavita-Bianchi was third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
2Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
3Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
4Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
5Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
6Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 Ridebiker
7Irene Ossola (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
8Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
9Yussely Soto (Mex) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
10Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
11Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink
12Laura Jorgensen (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
13Jermaine Post (Ned) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
14Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
15Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
17Christina Gokey-­Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
18Jess Mundy (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
19Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
20Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Chanella Stougje (Ned) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
24Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
25Sophie De Boer (Ned) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
26Allison Arensman (USA) Twenty16 Ridebiker
27Ana Cristina Sanabria (Col) Colombian National Team
28Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
29Hannah Arensman (USA) Twenty16 Ridebiker Devo
30Silva Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
31Justine Clift (Can) OrthoCarolina
32Julie Kuliezca (USA) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
33Hanna Muegge (Ger) Fearless Femme Racing
34Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
35Elizabeth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
36Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 Ridebiker
37Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
38Katherin Hammes (Ger) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
39Jessi Uebelhart (Swi) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
40Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
41Elle Anderson (USA) Rally Cycling
42Jessica Parra (Col) Colombian National Team
43Kristen Arnold (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
44Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
45Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
46Anna Knauer (Ger) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
47Lenore Pipes (Gum) BePink
48Clio Dinan (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
49Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
50Ashlyn Woods (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
51Francesco Pattaro (Ita) BePink
52Josie Talbot (Aus) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
53Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
54Natalia Franco (Col) Colombian National Team
55Tate Devlin (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
56Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombian National Team
57Katherine Shields (USA) OrthoCarolina
58Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling
59Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
60Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
61Kate Sherwin (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
62Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
63Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
64Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
65Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
66BrittLee Bowman (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
67Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
68Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
69Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
70Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
71Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
72Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Lexie Millard (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
74Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
75Mikayla Maier (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
76Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
77Manuela Escobar (Col) Colombian National Team
78Cynthia Frazier (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
79Payten Maness (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
80Luz Adriana Tovar (Col) Colombian National Team
81Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank

 

