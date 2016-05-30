Coryn Rivera wins Winston Salem Cycling Classic Criterium
Erica Allar and Kimberley Wells complete the podium
Pro Women: Winston-Salem -
After the profound disappointment of narrowly missing out on the US national road race title on Saturday, for the second year in a row, UnitedHealthcare's Coryn Rivera rallied on Sunday night to take the win in round six of the USA Crits in rainy downtown Winston Salem.
Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) sprinted in for second ahead of Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Bianchi).
Wet roads and a technical route made for a difficult, attack-filled race, so Rivera had to rely on one teammate, Iris Slappendel, for the final lap.
"It was definitely not an easy course. It's not flat, so we didn't have our entire team [at the end] like we usually do in a criterium. We know what it takes to win races and it doesn't come by panicking. We knew what we had to do and it wasn't sitting on the front with five [laps] to go," Rivera said. "The key to this course with Iris and I left, and Anna [Diana Penuela], was to keep it fast in the second to last straight so that's all Iris needed to do for me and that's what we executed."
The victory was very welcome for Rivera who finished a close second in Sunday's USA Cycling Professional Road Championship. "It's a little bit better to come out of it with a win. But a championship is still a championship, I am still bummed out on that. But today was definitely a good day. It's nice to have a little bit more teammates too, now that it's not just all the Americans."
Americans Lindsay Bayer of Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team, Alison Jackson of Team Twenty16-Ridebiker and Ilaria Sanguineti (Italy) of BePink were some of the riders who tried to escape to no avail.
As the rain stopped and the roads dried, Skylar Schneider (USA) of ISCorp presented by Smart Choice MRI managed a solo escape with 17 laps to go in the race. Though she stayed away for six laps, her gap stayed under the 15-second mark, with the reigning USA Professional Criterium Champion Lauren Tamayo of UnitedHealthcare controlling the front of the field.
Attacks continued to fly off the front of the dwindling field but it was obvious with three laps to go that a bunch sprint was imminent. On the final lap, Rivera's teammate Iris Slappendel (Netherlands) took the front to keep the speed high until Rivera started her sprint at 350 meters to go. Celebrating her victory, Rivera crossed the finish line with over a bike length on second-place Erica Allar (USA) of Rally Cycling. Australian Kimberley Wells of Colavita-Bianchi was third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|4
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 Ridebiker
|7
|Irene Ossola (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|8
|Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|9
|Yussely Soto (Mex) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|10
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|11
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink
|12
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|13
|Jermaine Post (Ned) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|15
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|18
|Jess Mundy (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|19
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
|20
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|24
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|25
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|26
|Allison Arensman (USA) Twenty16 Ridebiker
|27
|Ana Cristina Sanabria (Col) Colombian National Team
|28
|Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|29
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Twenty16 Ridebiker Devo
|30
|Silva Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|31
|Justine Clift (Can) OrthoCarolina
|32
|Julie Kuliezca (USA) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
|33
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Fearless Femme Racing
|34
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|35
|Elizabeth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|36
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 Ridebiker
|37
|Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|38
|Katherin Hammes (Ger) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Jessi Uebelhart (Swi) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
|40
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|41
|Elle Anderson (USA) Rally Cycling
|42
|Jessica Parra (Col) Colombian National Team
|43
|Kristen Arnold (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|44
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
|45
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|46
|Anna Knauer (Ger) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|47
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) BePink
|48
|Clio Dinan (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|49
|Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|50
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|51
|Francesco Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|52
|Josie Talbot (Aus) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|53
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|54
|Natalia Franco (Col) Colombian National Team
|55
|Tate Devlin (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|56
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombian National Team
|57
|Katherine Shields (USA) OrthoCarolina
|58
|Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling
|59
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|60
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|61
|Kate Sherwin (USA) Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|62
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|63
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|64
|Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|65
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|66
|BrittLee Bowman (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|67
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|69
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|70
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|71
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) ParkHotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|72
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Lexie Millard (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|74
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
|75
|Mikayla Maier (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|76
|Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman|Supermint Pro Cycling
|77
|Manuela Escobar (Col) Colombian National Team
|78
|Cynthia Frazier (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|79
|Payten Maness (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|80
|Luz Adriana Tovar (Col) Colombian National Team
|81
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
