Image 1 of 20 Katerina Nash (Luna) takes the win while Georgia Gould (Luna) looks on and comes in for second during the elite women's race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 20 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leads Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) in the elite women's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group (Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative) Image 3 of 20 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leads down the fast downhill in the elite women's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group (Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative) Image 4 of 20 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) tops the podium of the elite women's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group (Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative) Image 5 of 20 The elite women’s final overall podium of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group (Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative) Image 6 of 20 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) takes a descent during the opening lap of the elite women's race. Huck went on to take sixth place in both the race and the overall standings. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 20 Georgia Gould (Luna) takes a fast descent while at the front during the opening lap of the elite women's race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 20 A rider during the elite women's cross country race makes her way up a singletrack section while the City of Colorado Springs, the race venue, and Pikes Peak are ever present. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 20 Riders from Stans No Tubes and Sports Garage make their way up a technical climb under the watchful of of Pike Peak in the background. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 20 Katerina Nash (Luna) and Georgia Gould (Luna) make their way up a tricky ascent on the back side of the course during the elite women's cross country race. Most of the women ended up dismounting and running the bike up the final section of the climb. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 20 Stans NoTubes rider Sarah Kaufmann during the early laps of the race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 20 Georgia Gould (Luna) takes a fast descent while at the front during the opening lap of the elite women's race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 20 The final elite women's podium, with Katerina Nash (Luna) at the top. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek) takes a handout while Cathrine Pendrel (Luna) sits on her wheel and looks on during the elite women's cross countryrace. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory) chases the race leader during the elite women's cross countryrace. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 20 Georgia Gould (Luna) off the front during mid-race of the elite women's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 17 of 20 Katie Compton (Trek) makes he way up short technical climb during the elite women's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 18 of 20 Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) finds running up the climb is more efficient than riding during the elite women's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 19 of 20 Katerina Nash (Luna) at the front in the lead group podium contenders during the Elite Women's race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 20 of 20 Katie Compton (Trek) makes her way down a tricky descent during the elite women's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the final round of the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday afternoon as well as the overal series title.

The elite women started off for seven laps of the high altitude course around Pulpit Rock on CCSU land, with Pike’s Peak as a backdrop. The start was a predictable sight, with Luna Pro Team’s Catharine Pendrel and Katerina Nash leading the large field up the first climb. However, it would be Mexico’s Daniel Campuzano first down the hill after the mid-course tight climb and its subsequent tricky descent. Campuzano had crashed while training earlier in the week and sported some nice road rash, but rode a tough, gutsy race throughout the day.

After stringing a lead group of 15 women into the back section on city land, where Nash and Gould forced a selection that only Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) could close down. Gould slalomed into the lead just outside of the start/finish area, while a chasing Pendrel fought back to rejoin near the hairpin turn towards the first passage of the finish line. Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) briefly chased onto this elite group only to drop off the pace on the second descent. She would spend the rest of the race in no-woman’s-land, fighting the wind, heat and altitude alone.

Gould attacked hard on lap two, only to pay for the effort by dropping back on lap four. By the fifth lap, a regrouping took place to give Luna a three-to-one advantage over Batty. At this point, Gould pushed hard again to gain a sizeable lead.

On the next lap, Nash attacked hard, possibly sensing Gould slowing, but certainly knowing that Batty couldn’t follow her. Her attack was so fierce that she clipped a fence, momentarily bobbling before regaining speed in pursuit of teammate Gould. Nash then caught and cleared past her teammate to take the win ahead of Gould, Batty and Pendrel.

"We obviously have the numbers and were riding super strong and you have to be respectful of your teammates," said Nash. "It was pretty clear that Emily wasn’t going to be able to chase so at one point I felt I had enough in the tank to get away from Emily and Kathy."

Gould said, "The course was really hard - it was a tactical race. People would go hard at the start and it would come back together on the flatter faster parts. I’ve had an on and off year don’t have the confidence I was hoping for. I just wanted to make it a good hard race and prepare for the national championships that are coming up."

Behind, Huck pushed hard to hold off a late challenge for the final podium spot from Campuzano, while Backcountry.com teammates Evelyn Dong and Chloe Woodruff joined forces to pace home in seventh and eighth place, respectively.

The women’s overall standings for the USA Cycling US Cup didn’t change at all in the final round other than point totals, with Nash (137 points) staying in the lead ahead of teammate Pendrel (117 points), with Batty (107 points) spoiling the Luna Pro Team’s party ahead of Georgia Gould (97 points). Backcountry.com’s Evelyn Dong (80 points) confirmed her breakout performance with a fine fifth overall.

"Georgia did a great job and I barely got to her in the end, so a great day for the team. The overall win is kind of emotional for me. I’ve raced for a really, really long time and it’s the very first time I’ve won an overall cross country series," said Nash. "I’m excited that the series came back the way it used to look. After all these years, it’s kind of humbling to come back and have and awesome series with a great payout and to hopefully do my job to inspire young racers."

Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1:43:42 2 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 4 Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:00:49 5 Daniela Campuzano Cha (Mex) Mexico National Team 0:02:40 6 Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes-Vcgraphix 0:02:51 7 Evelyn Dong (USA) Backcountry.Com 0:05:21 8 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:06:14 9 Adriana Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica 0:06:23 10 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:06:59 11 Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus 0:08:05 12 Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant 0:08:41 13 Crystal Anthony (USA) Riverside Racing 0:09:26 14 Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant-Tuffshed 0:10:07 15 Larissa Connors (USA) Marin Bikes Factory 0:10:16 16 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross 0:11:30 17 Megan Carrington (USA) Naked Womens Racing 0:13:56 18 Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant 0:14:25 -1lap Emily Shields (USA) Bmc Project Dirt -1lap Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team -1lap Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Icemelt -1lap Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing -1lap Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women -1lap Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis -1lap Shayna Powless (USA) Bmc Project Dirt -1lap Kaylee Blevins (USA) Bear Development -2laps Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans No Tubes Women -2laps Alexis Skarda (USA) -3laps Rebecca Gross (USA) Prima/Audi Denver -3laps Vicky Barclay (GBr) Stans No Tubes Elite -3laps Brianne Marshall (USA) Tough Girl Cycling -3laps Lauren Catlin (USA) Bear Development -4laps Rebecca Blatt (USA) -4laps Daniella Rojas Meneses (Chi) DNF Jena Greaser (USA)