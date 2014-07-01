Trending

Russell Finsterwald took an early lead and didn't look back in the elite men's short track cross country race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group.

(Image credit: Sho-Air Cycling Group)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) took the win in the elite women's short track cross country race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group.

(Image credit: Sho-Air Cycling Group)
The elite women's podium for the short track cross country race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group.

(Image credit: Sho-Air Cycling Group)
The elite men's podium for the short track cross country race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group.

(Image credit: Sho-Air Cycling Group)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Racing) and Russell Finsterwald (SRAM / Troy Lee Designs) won the short track races of the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon.

Elite women

Twenty-two elite women headed out on what was considered a vertical course for a short track race, with a steady climb followed by a descent back into the start/finish area. The women were set to run 15 minutes plus two laps. Luna’s Katerina Nash, winner of Saturday’s cross country race and the US Cuo overall title, and Mexico’s Daniela Campuzano started fast and set the early tempo.

Soon joined by Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross), the lead group played cat and mouse until two laps to go when the active Gould attacked once more to get the lead she needed. It quickly built up to around 10 second as Nash, Woodruff and Compton formed a group behind with Campuzano chasing just behind. Woodruff and Nash would break free from this group but couldn’t catch Gould, who won by five seconds over teammate Nash, with Woodruff in third just behind.

Elite men

The men's elite short track saw 40 riders toe the line. Right from the start, local pro Russell Finsterwald and Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) jumped from the group on the initial climb to form a large lead over the chasing group. The two young riders seemingly had a plan to upset the established names in the sport.

One notable absence front the front of the race, was Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing), who wrapped up the US Cup cross country overall title on the previous day. Crossing the line dead last at the end of lap one, Kabush was forced to chase down the group after getting tangled with course tape and restarting. Determination and fine form pushed the Canadian to chase back into 14th by the finish.

Riding to about a two-minute lap time, Finsterwald found himself alone in front after Swenson was unable to keep the blazing pace on.

On lap three, Saturday’s winner Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) was joined by Specialized Canada’s Antoine Caron in the chase. Wells would eventually distance himself from Caron, pass a fading Swenson and make contact with Finsterwald with two laps to go. The Specialized rider possibly paid for his effort, as Finsterwald attacked and build up an insurmountable lead to the delight of his home crowd. Finsterwald crossed the line in front of Wells and Swenson in an impressive display that saw him lead his hometown race from wire to wire.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Troy Lee Design0:20:19
2Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory0:00:10
3Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory0:00:22
4Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:22
5Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet0:00:24
6Hector Fern Riveros (Col)0:00:32
7Adam Morka (Can) Wfp Coaching/Trek0:00:40
8Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing0:00:44
9Tom Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing0:00:49
10Rotem Ishay (USA) Team Jamis Bikes0:00:55
11Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete0:00:56
12Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:01:00
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Bmc Project Dirt0:01:09
14Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:01:12
15Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:01:27
16Joseph Maloney (USA) Ks Energy Services0:01:28
17Ryan Geiger (USA) Topix-Frm Factory0:01:29
18Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant-Tuff Shed0:01:34
19Christhian Ravelo-Avila (Col) Colorado Bike0:01:36
20James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocros0:01:37
21Adrain Retief (NZl)0:01:45
22Kerry Werner (USA) Bmc Project Dirt0:01:50
23Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:01:50
24Payson Mcelveen (USA) Usa U230:01:51
25Stephan Davoust (USA) San Juan Cycles0:02:11
26Alex Pond (USA) Steamboat Velo0:02:15
27Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Sports Garage0:02:22
-1lapLevi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College
-2lapsRyan Standish (USA)
-2lapsBelanger Barre Mathieu (Can) Opus/Ogc
-2lapsDavid Flaten (USA) Giant Northeast Pro
-3lapsSamuel Chovan (USA) Honey Stinger
-3lapsCody Lacosta (USA) High Gear/Cannondale
-3lapsKasey Campbell (USA)
-4lapsJason Hanson (USA)
-4lapsMatthew Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo
-6lapsWohlschlaeger Craig (USA) Giant Bicycle
-6lapsBruce Dalton (USA)
-6lapsMason Shea (USA)
DNSJustin Lindine (USA) Team Redline
DNSMax Plaxton (Can) Cannodale Factory
DNSJeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:20:45
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:05
3Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:00:25
4Daniela Campuzano Cha (Mex) Mexico National Team0:00:34
5Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross0:00:37
6Crystal Anthony (USA) Riverside Racing0:00:52
7Evelyn Dong (USA) Backcountry.Com0:00:57
8Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus0:01:01
9Adriana Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica0:01:02
10Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:01:35
11Emily Shields (USA) Bmc Project Dirt0:01:44
12Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team0:01:48
13Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing0:01:56
14Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Icemelt0:01:56
15Shayna Powless (USA) Bmc Project Dirt0:02:15
16Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis0:02:40
-1lapNina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women
-1lapSarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans No Tubes Women
-2lapsBrianne Marshall (USA) Tough Girl Cycling
-2lapsRebecca Gross (USA) Prima/Audi Denver
-6lapsJena Greaser (USA)
-6lapsDaniella Rojas Meneses (Chi) Oxford Kona
DNSCatherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team

