Gould and Finsterwald win Colorado Springs short track
UC Cup racing wraps up
Short track: -
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Racing) and Russell Finsterwald (SRAM / Troy Lee Designs) won the short track races of the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon.
Elite women
Twenty-two elite women headed out on what was considered a vertical course for a short track race, with a steady climb followed by a descent back into the start/finish area. The women were set to run 15 minutes plus two laps. Luna’s Katerina Nash, winner of Saturday’s cross country race and the US Cuo overall title, and Mexico’s Daniela Campuzano started fast and set the early tempo.
Soon joined by Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross), the lead group played cat and mouse until two laps to go when the active Gould attacked once more to get the lead she needed. It quickly built up to around 10 second as Nash, Woodruff and Compton formed a group behind with Campuzano chasing just behind. Woodruff and Nash would break free from this group but couldn’t catch Gould, who won by five seconds over teammate Nash, with Woodruff in third just behind.
Elite men
The men's elite short track saw 40 riders toe the line. Right from the start, local pro Russell Finsterwald and Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) jumped from the group on the initial climb to form a large lead over the chasing group. The two young riders seemingly had a plan to upset the established names in the sport.
One notable absence front the front of the race, was Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing), who wrapped up the US Cup cross country overall title on the previous day. Crossing the line dead last at the end of lap one, Kabush was forced to chase down the group after getting tangled with course tape and restarting. Determination and fine form pushed the Canadian to chase back into 14th by the finish.
Riding to about a two-minute lap time, Finsterwald found himself alone in front after Swenson was unable to keep the blazing pace on.
On lap three, Saturday’s winner Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) was joined by Specialized Canada’s Antoine Caron in the chase. Wells would eventually distance himself from Caron, pass a fading Swenson and make contact with Finsterwald with two laps to go. The Specialized rider possibly paid for his effort, as Finsterwald attacked and build up an insurmountable lead to the delight of his home crowd. Finsterwald crossed the line in front of Wells and Swenson in an impressive display that saw him lead his hometown race from wire to wire.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Troy Lee Design
|0:20:19
|2
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory
|0:00:10
|3
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory
|0:00:22
|4
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:22
|5
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet
|0:00:24
|6
|Hector Fern Riveros (Col)
|0:00:32
|7
|Adam Morka (Can) Wfp Coaching/Trek
|0:00:40
|8
|Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing
|0:00:44
|9
|Tom Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing
|0:00:49
|10
|Rotem Ishay (USA) Team Jamis Bikes
|0:00:55
|11
|Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:00:56
|12
|Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:01:00
|13
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Bmc Project Dirt
|0:01:09
|14
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:01:12
|15
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:01:27
|16
|Joseph Maloney (USA) Ks Energy Services
|0:01:28
|17
|Ryan Geiger (USA) Topix-Frm Factory
|0:01:29
|18
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant-Tuff Shed
|0:01:34
|19
|Christhian Ravelo-Avila (Col) Colorado Bike
|0:01:36
|20
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocros
|0:01:37
|21
|Adrain Retief (NZl)
|0:01:45
|22
|Kerry Werner (USA) Bmc Project Dirt
|0:01:50
|23
|Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:01:50
|24
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Usa U23
|0:01:51
|25
|Stephan Davoust (USA) San Juan Cycles
|0:02:11
|26
|Alex Pond (USA) Steamboat Velo
|0:02:15
|27
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Sports Garage
|0:02:22
|-1lap
|Levi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College
|-2laps
|Ryan Standish (USA)
|-2laps
|Belanger Barre Mathieu (Can) Opus/Ogc
|-2laps
|David Flaten (USA) Giant Northeast Pro
|-3laps
|Samuel Chovan (USA) Honey Stinger
|-3laps
|Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear/Cannondale
|-3laps
|Kasey Campbell (USA)
|-4laps
|Jason Hanson (USA)
|-4laps
|Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo
|-6laps
|Wohlschlaeger Craig (USA) Giant Bicycle
|-6laps
|Bruce Dalton (USA)
|-6laps
|Mason Shea (USA)
|DNS
|Justin Lindine (USA) Team Redline
|DNS
|Max Plaxton (Can) Cannodale Factory
|DNS
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:20:45
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:00:25
|4
|Daniela Campuzano Cha (Mex) Mexico National Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross
|0:00:37
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:00:52
|7
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Backcountry.Com
|0:00:57
|8
|Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus
|0:01:01
|9
|Adriana Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:01:02
|10
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:35
|11
|Emily Shields (USA) Bmc Project Dirt
|0:01:44
|12
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:48
|13
|Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing
|0:01:56
|14
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Icemelt
|0:01:56
|15
|Shayna Powless (USA) Bmc Project Dirt
|0:02:15
|16
|Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis
|0:02:40
|-1lap
|Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women
|-1lap
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans No Tubes Women
|-2laps
|Brianne Marshall (USA) Tough Girl Cycling
|-2laps
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Prima/Audi Denver
|-6laps
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|-6laps
|Daniella Rojas Meneses (Chi) Oxford Kona
|DNS
|Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
