Wells wins Colorado Springs US Cup
Kabush claims series title
Elite men cross country: -
Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) won the final round of the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday afternoon. In the final series standings, Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) won the series title belt.
After a fast start, it was Colombian Colorado Springs local Hector Fernando Rivero who emerged first out of the tricky climb and bombed the downhill, followed by another local in Russel Finsterwald (SRAM/Troy Lee Design), Keegan Swenson and Max Plaxton (both Cannondale Factory Racing), and Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing). These five were quickly joined by another five to form a 10-man lead group that would stay together for most of the first lap.
Swenson, Finsterwald and Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Racing) then got a gap, with Plaxton, series leader Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing), Mitchell Hoke (The Pro’s Closet/Stan’s), and Kabush bringing up the chase group. Plaxton would be first to make contact until Wells took the lead to force the pace on lap two.
The surprise of the early moves was that series leader Kabush had missed out on the lead group in the early laps.
On lap three, Wells and Finsterwald pressed on to gain a lead and were subsequently joined by Plaxton and Gagne, all riders who either live at altitude or were recently at altitude in preparation for the Colorado Springs finale. The next time through, the two again forced a move, with Plaxton finally forced to chase it down. Plaxton had to this point been content to stay just off the third wheel, but when the move went, he was forced to come around fellow Canadian Gagne to pull it back.
Finally, Wells attacked hard on a false flat to go off alone. At the start of last lap, Wells flew through the start/finish in his best aero position with a minute lead. Plaxton and Finsterwald were left to chase in vain, as Wells showed no signs of tiring.
"I got a small separation on the fourth or fifth lap, and I was hoping Finsty would come back but I think it took a bit too much out of him," said Wells. "I knew Kabush needed to finish 11th or worse and he doesn’t finish 11th on even his worst day."
Finsterwald said, "I had high ambitions here as this course is only 30 minutes from my house. The goal was just to be at the front and push it hard to put pressure on everyone. Todd hit it super hard and I just had nothing in the tank to go with him."
With the Specialized riders clearly out front and headed toward the victory, Kabush seemed to have found another gear, steadily working his way up to give the calculators and spreadsheets a rest. The Canadian clawed his way past rider after rider to eventually take second with a sprint to the line with Gagne. Plaxton would finish in fourth, making it a very Canadian podium with riders in second, third and fourth. Filling out the day’s podium was Finsterwald who rode a gutsy race.
The day’s result would be the final standing of the top two overall, with Kabush (121 points) taking the overall win of series, just 12 points in front of Wells (109 points). Plaxton took third (92 points), Zandstra fourth (69 points) and Sho-Air / Cannondale’s Jeremiah Bishop rounded out the podium in fifth (62 points).
Kabush said, "I felt pretty steady but not super so I was being conservative for a few laps but by the middle of the race I felt stronger and stronger. I was surprised the gap got out to over a minute but I knew I could keep those guys in sight and I’d be ok."
"I'm really excited for my Scott 3 Rox Racing Team to take home the belt for this first US Cup. It’s great to see the excitement building for cross country racing here in the US, and I’m also excited to take home this title. It’s definitely great to take home a big check as well, so big thanks to Scott Tedro for putting all of this together."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory
|1:29:53
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:00:21
|3
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:00:22
|4
|Max Plaxton (Can) Cannodale Factory
|0:01:04
|5
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Troy Lee Design
|0:01:28
|6
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet
|0:01:53
|7
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:01:59
|8
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory
|0:02:24
|9
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|0:02:44
|10
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes
|0:03:57
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) BMC Project Dirt
|0:04:08
|12
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:17
|13
|Hector Fern Riveros (Col)
|0:04:29
|14
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:04:57
|15
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Stans No Tubes Elite
|0:05:23
|16
|Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing
|0:06:25
|17
|Mitch Bailey (Can)
|0:06:37
|18
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocross
|0:06:43
|19
|Adam Morka (Can) Wfp Coaching/Trek
|0:07:03
|20
|Chris Baddick (GBr) The Gear Movement
|0:07:07
|21
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt
|0:07:26
|22
|Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:07:36
|23
|Justin Lindine (USA) Team Redline
|0:08:03
|24
|Tom Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing
|0:08:21
|25
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:10:09
|26
|Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:10:38
|27
|Joseph Maloney (USA) Ks Energy Services
|0:10:53
|28
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant-Tuff Shed
|0:11:03
|29
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Focus Bikes
|0:11:08
|30
|Bryan Alders (USA) Marin Bikes Factory
|0:11:09
|31
|Richard Cyp Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:11:10
|32
|Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:11:42
|33
|Cameron Chambers (USA) Ethos Racing
|0:11:50
|34
|Jason Siegle (USA) Sdg/Felt
|0:12:13
|35
|Ryan Woodall (USA) The Pros Closet
|0:12:15
|36
|Adrain Retief (NZl)
|0:16:29
|-1lap
|Samuel Chovan (USA) Honey Stinger
|-1lap
|Stephan Davoust (USA) San Juan Cycles
|-1lap
|Kacey Campbell (USA)
|-1lap
|Christhian Ravelo-Avila (Col) Colorado Bike
|-1lap
|Trevor Deruise (USA) Audi/Specialized
|-1lap
|Levi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College
|-1lap
|Ryan Geiger (USA) Topix-Frm Factory
|-1lap
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keoughp/B Felt
|-1lap
|Ryan Petry (USA) Tribe Multisport
|-1lap
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport
|-1lap
|Alex Pond (USA) Steamboat Velo
|-1lap
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Sports Garage
|-1lap
|Garet Steinmetz (USA) Ethos Racing
|-1lap
|Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|-2laps
|Randy Flores (USA) High Desert Bicycles
|-2laps
|Ryan Standish (USA)
|-2laps
|Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo
|-2laps
|Belanger Barre Mathieu (Can) Opus/Ogc
|-2laps
|Gareth Feldstein (USA) Muscle Milk
|-2laps
|Jaime Miranda (Mex) Niner Mexico-Bike
|-2laps
|Jason Hanson (USA)
|-2laps
|Mason Shea (USA)
|-2laps
|David Flaten (USA) Giant Northeast Pro
|-2laps
|Graham Ruhmann (USA)
|-2laps
|Wohlschlaeger Craig (USA) Giant Bicycle
|-3laps
|Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear/Cannondale
|-3laps
|Nick Thomas (USA) Az Devo
|DNF
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Usa U23
|DNS
|Colin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger
|DNS
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|DNS
|Brodie Stringer (USA) Team Baghouse
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|121
|pts
|2
|Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
|109
|3
|Max Plaxton (Cannodale Factory Team)
|92
|4
|Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|69
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|62
|6
|Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory)
|61
|7
|Sergio Mantecon Gutie (Trek Factory Racing Team)
|57
|8
|Russell Finsterwald (Sram/Troy Lee Designs Race)
|56
|9
|Benjamin Sonntag (Stans No Tubes Elite Racing)
|53
|10
|Marco Aurelio Fontan (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|53
|11
|Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|53
|12
|Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|50
|13
|Hector Fernando Rive
|48
|14
|Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox Racing)
|45
|15
|Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|44
|16
|Mitchell Hoke (The Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes)
|38
|17
|Adam Morka (Wfp Coaching/Trek Bikes)
|38
|18
|Spencer Paxson (Kona)
|38
|19
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)
|37
|20
|Payson Mcelveen (Usa U23)
|35
|21
|Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis Bikes)
|33
|22
|Sepp Kuss (BMC Project Dirt)
|30
|23
|Daniel Mcconnell (Trek Factory Racing Team)
|30
|24
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team)
|29
|25
|Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro Xc Team)
|26
|26
|Kerry Werner (BMC Project Dirt)
|25
|27
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|25
|28
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|23
|29
|Chris Baddick (The Gear Movement/Epic Pro)
|21
|30
|Sam Schultz (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|21
|31
|Antoine Caron (Specialized Racing Canada)
|20
|32
|Ryan Woodall (The Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes)
|20
|33
|Joseph Maloney (Ks Energy Services)
|20
|34
|David Flaten (Giant Northeast Pro Team)
|20
|35
|Gareth Feldstein (Muscle Milk)
|20
|36
|Kalan Beisel (Giant-Tuff Shed)
|20
|37
|Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar)
|20
|38
|Tom Sampson (Adigga Racing)
|20
|39
|Elliot Reinecke (Focus Bikes/Velo Hanger)
|20
|40
|Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling)
|20
|41
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (Giant Bicycle)
|20
|42
|Bryan Alders (Marin Bikes Factory Team)
|20
|43
|Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cylcing)
|20
|44
|Ryan Geiger (Topix-Frm Factory Race Team)
|20
|45
|Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team)
|20
|46
|Jason Sager (Backcountry.Com)
|19
|47
|Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|19
|48
|James Reid (Trek Racing South Africa)
|17
|49
|Alexandre Vialle (Espresso Sport)
|15
|50
|Jason Siegle (Sdg/Felt)
|15
|51
|Matthew Turner (Summit Utah Devo)
|15
|52
|Miguel Valadez Ortiz (Bear Valley Bikes)
|15
|53
|Michael Hosey (Marin Factory)
|15
|54
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|15
|55
|Alex Wild (Trail Head Racing)
|15
|56
|Dan Wolf (Old Line Velo)
|15
|57
|Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.Com)
|15
|58
|William Melone (Riverside Racing)
|15
|59
|Ernest Watenpaugh
|15
|60
|Rocky Gingg (Momentum Endurance)
|15
|61
|Mitch Bailey
|14
|62
|Ryan Trebon (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|14
|63
|Jeremy Martin
|11
|64
|Garet Steinmetz (Ethos Racing)
|10
|65
|Cody Lacosta (High Gear/Cannondale)
|10
|66
|Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling)
|10
|67
|Mason Shea
|10
|68
|Ryan Standish
|10
|69
|Stephan Davoust (San Juan Cycles/Steamworks)
|10
|70
|Levi Kurlander (Fort Lewis College)
|10
|71
|Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)
|10
|72
|Brodie Stringer (Team Baghouse)
|10
|73
|Skyler Taylor (Bear Development Team)
|10
|74
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing/Gu Energy)
|10
|75
|Pete Macleod (Barfly)
|10
|76
|Drew Edsall (Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes)
|10
|77
|Stephane Roch (Swami's/Skliz)
|10
|78
|Joel Titius (Socal Endurance)
|10
|79
|Hal Helbock (Cytomax Khs)
|10
|80
|Evan Guthrie (Norco Factory Team)
|10
|81
|Eliel Anttila (Uc Berkeley)
|10
|82
|Anthony Stein
|10
|83
|Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express/Kona)
|10
|84
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
|10
|85
|Christopher Hamlin
|10
|86
|Julien Bourdevaire (Team Blackstar)
|10
|87
|Trey Jarno (Bear Valley Bikes)
|10
|88
|Sean Donovan (Khs/Cytomax/Esi)
|10
|89
|Patrick Chartrand (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
|10
|90
|David (Tinker) Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|10
|91
|Tyler Johnson
|10
|92
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|10
|93
|Jett Chandler (Doug Chandler Performance)
|10
|94
|Barry Wicks
|10
|95
|John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
|10
|96
|Quinn Moberg (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
|10
|97
|Charles Jenkins (Khs/Cytomax/Esi)
|10
|98
|Christopher Wieczore (Total Cyclist)
|10
|99
|Jakub Valigura (92Fifty' Cyclery)
|10
|100
|James Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.)
|8
|101
|Richard Cypress Gorr (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|5
|102
|Shawn Milne (Keoughp/B Felt)
|5
|103
|Samuel Chovan (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)
|5
|104
|Jason Hanson
|5
|105
|Trevor Deruise (Audi/Specialized)
|5
|106
|Mathieu Belanger Barr (Opus/Ogc)
|5
|107
|Graham Ruhmann
|5
|108
|Raphael Campbell
|5
|109
|Jaime Miranda (Niner Mexico-Bikes & More)
|5
|110
|Randy Flores (High Desert Bicycles Team)
|5
|111
|Alex Pond (Steamboat Velo)
|5
|112
|Cameron Chambers (Ethos Racing)
|5
|113
|Adrain Retief
|5
|114
|Ryan Petry (Tribe Multisport)
|5
|115
|Justin Lindine (Team Redline)
|5
|116
|Christhian Ravelo-Avil (Colorado Bike Service/Santa)
|5
|117
|Nick Thomas (Az Devo)
|5
|118
|Jack Hinkens (BMC Mtb Development Team Us)
|5
|119
|Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
|5
|120
|Ignacio Torres (Turbo Bicycles)
|5
|121
|Keck Baker
|5
|122
|Carson Lange
|5
|123
|Brian Barrow
|5
|124
|Brady Stewart
|5
|125
|David Vaughn
|5
|126
|Timothy Rugg
|5
|127
|Martin Cox (Endurancefac)
|5
|128
|Alex Muecci
|5
|129
|Andrew Dahlheim
|5
|130
|Steve Tilford
|5
|131
|Marco Antonio Escarc (Alu Bike-Krbo Cycling Team)
|5
|132
|Jose Escarcega (Alu Bike-Krbo Cycling Team)
|5
|133
|Lucas Newcomb (Bear Development Team)
|5
|134
|Aaron Oakes (Bicycle Express)
|5
|135
|Jarred Jordan
|5
|136
|Sergio Hernandez (Incyle-Predator Components)
|5
|137
|Juan Carlos Nunez Gal
|5
|138
|David Pinedo (Ellin Cycling Team)
|5
|139
|Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stans No Tubes)
|5
|140
|Ryan Cook
|5
|141
|Garnet Vertican (Bear Valley Bikes)
|5
|142
|Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team)
|5
|143
|Cody Kaiser (Muscle Milk/Specialized)
|5
|144
|Stuart Gonzalez (Bear Valley Bikes)
|5
|145
|Bryan Horsley
|5
|146
|Connor Bell (Rocktown Racing)
|5
|147
|William Curtis (Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion)
|5
|148
|Christopher Kelly (Evergreen Cycling)
|5
|149
|Cody Cupp
|5
|150
|Bryson Perry (Dna Cycling)
|5
|151
|Anibal Valadez (Ellin Cycling Team)
|5
|152
|Miguel Ramos (Bh/Smith Optics)
|5
