Wells wins Colorado Springs US Cup

Kabush claims series title

Image 1 of 28

Todd Wells (Specialized) takes a dominant win during the men's elite cross country race.

Todd Wells (Specialized) takes a dominant win during the men's elite cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 28

Geoff Kabush (Scott) during the opening lap of the elite men's cross country race.

Geoff Kabush (Scott) during the opening lap of the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 28

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group
(Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative)
Image 4 of 28

Men's Elite winner Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group

Men’s Elite winner Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group
(Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative)
Image 5 of 28

The Men's Elite podium in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group

The Men’s Elite podium in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group
(Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative)
Image 6 of 28

Men's Elite overall series winner Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) with his US CUP title belt in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group

Men’s Elite overall series winner Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) with his US CUP title belt in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group
(Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative)
Image 7 of 28

Men's Elite winner Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group.

Men’s Elite winner Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group.
(Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative)
Image 8 of 28

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) tears down the technical descent during the second lap of the elite men's cross country race.

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) tears down the technical descent during the second lap of the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 28

Raphael Gange makes his way up a short but difficult climb while in the lead group of riders during the elite men's race. Gange went on to take third during the day.

Raphael Gange makes his way up a short but difficult climb while in the lead group of riders during the elite men's race. Gange went on to take third during the day.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 28

Geoff Kabush (Scott) on top of the final US Cup podium

Geoff Kabush (Scott) on top of the final US Cup podium
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 28

Geoff Kabush (Scott) hikes his bike during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race.

Geoff Kabush (Scott) hikes his bike during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 28

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM/Troy Lee) leads the front group of riders during the opening lap of the elite men's cross country race.

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM/Troy Lee) leads the front group of riders during the opening lap of the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 28

Geoff Kabush (Scott) trying to keep in contact with the lead group of riders during the second lap of the elite men's cross country race.

Geoff Kabush (Scott) trying to keep in contact with the lead group of riders during the second lap of the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 14 of 28

Benjamin Sonntag (Stans) lets it rip on a tricky descent during the second lap of the elite men's cross country race.

Benjamin Sonntag (Stans) lets it rip on a tricky descent during the second lap of the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 15 of 28

Cyclocross star, Jermey Driscoll (Raleigh), rides over a bumpy descent during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race.

Cyclocross star, Jermey Driscoll (Raleigh), rides over a bumpy descent during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 16 of 28

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) tears down the technical descent during the secondnd lap of the elite men's cross countryrace.

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) tears down the technical descent during the secondnd lap of the elite men's cross countryrace.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 17 of 28

Cyclo-cross star, Jermey Driscoll (Raleigh), rides over a bumpy descent during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race..

Cyclo-cross star, Jermey Driscoll (Raleigh), rides over a bumpy descent during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race..
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 18 of 28

A Sho-Air Cannondale rider makes his way down a twisty descent during the early laps of the elite men's race..

A Sho-Air Cannondale rider makes his way down a twisty descent during the early laps of the elite men's race..
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 19 of 28

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) tears down the technical descent during the second lap of the elite men's race.

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) tears down the technical descent during the second lap of the elite men's race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 20 of 28

Jermy Driscoll (Raleigh) during the elite men's cross country race.

Jermy Driscoll (Raleigh) during the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 21 of 28

Todd Wells (Specialized) took the lead and never looked back during the men's race..

Todd Wells (Specialized) took the lead and never looked back during the men's race..
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 22 of 28

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM/Troy Lee) leads the front group of riders during the opening lap of the men's race.

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM/Troy Lee) leads the front group of riders during the opening lap of the men's race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 23 of 28

Riders make their way down a technical descent while spectators look on during the elite men's race.

Riders make their way down a technical descent while spectators look on during the elite men's race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 24 of 28

Todd Wells (Specialized) dismounts and runs his bike during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race.

Todd Wells (Specialized) dismounts and runs his bike during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 25 of 28

Bryan Alders (Marin) during the opening lap.

Bryan Alders (Marin) during the opening lap.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 26 of 28

Todd Wells (Specialized) during the opening lap of the elite men's cross country race.

Todd Wells (Specialized) during the opening lap of the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 27 of 28

Raphael Gange (Rocky Mountain) navigates over some rocks with the sound of a cowbell by a spectator during the elite men's race.

Raphael Gange (Rocky Mountain) navigates over some rocks with the sound of a cowbell by a spectator during the elite men's race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 28 of 28

A rider makes his way down singletrack during the elite men's cross country race.

A rider makes his way down singletrack during the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) won the final round of the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday afternoon. In the final series standings, Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) won the series title belt.

After a fast start, it was Colombian Colorado Springs local Hector Fernando Rivero who emerged first out of the tricky climb and bombed the downhill, followed by another local in Russel Finsterwald (SRAM/Troy Lee Design), Keegan Swenson and Max Plaxton (both Cannondale Factory Racing), and Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing). These five were quickly joined by another five to form a 10-man lead group that would stay together for most of the first lap.

Swenson, Finsterwald and Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Racing) then got a gap, with Plaxton, series leader Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing), Mitchell Hoke (The Pro’s Closet/Stan’s), and Kabush bringing up the chase group. Plaxton would be first to make contact until Wells took the lead to force the pace on lap two.

The surprise of the early moves was that series leader Kabush had missed out on the lead group in the early laps.

On lap three, Wells and Finsterwald pressed on to gain a lead and were subsequently joined by Plaxton and Gagne, all riders who either live at altitude or were recently at altitude in preparation for the Colorado Springs finale. The next time through, the two again forced a move, with Plaxton finally forced to chase it down. Plaxton had to this point been content to stay just off the third wheel, but when the move went, he was forced to come around fellow Canadian Gagne to pull it back.

Finally, Wells attacked hard on a false flat to go off alone. At the start of last lap, Wells flew through the start/finish in his best aero position with a minute lead. Plaxton and Finsterwald were left to chase in vain, as Wells showed no signs of tiring.

"I got a small separation on the fourth or fifth lap, and I was hoping Finsty would come back but I think it took a bit too much out of him," said Wells. "I knew Kabush needed to finish 11th or worse and he doesn’t finish 11th on even his worst day."

Finsterwald said, "I had high ambitions here as this course is only 30 minutes from my house. The goal was just to be at the front and push it hard to put pressure on everyone. Todd hit it super hard and I just had nothing in the tank to go with him."

With the Specialized riders clearly out front and headed toward the victory, Kabush seemed to have found another gear, steadily working his way up to give the calculators and spreadsheets a rest. The Canadian clawed his way past rider after rider to eventually take second with a sprint to the line with Gagne. Plaxton would finish in fourth, making it a very Canadian podium with riders in second, third and fourth. Filling out the day’s podium was Finsterwald who rode a gutsy race.

The day’s result would be the final standing of the top two overall, with Kabush (121 points) taking the overall win of series, just 12 points in front of Wells (109 points). Plaxton took third (92 points), Zandstra fourth (69 points) and Sho-Air / Cannondale’s Jeremiah Bishop rounded out the podium in fifth (62 points).

Kabush said, "I felt pretty steady but not super so I was being conservative for a few laps but by the middle of the race I felt stronger and stronger. I was surprised the gap got out to over a minute but I knew I could keep those guys in sight and I’d be ok."

"I'm really excited for my Scott 3 Rox Racing Team to take home the belt for this first US Cup. It’s great to see the excitement building for cross country racing here in the US, and I’m also excited to take home this title. It’s definitely great to take home a big check as well, so big thanks to Scott Tedro for putting all of this together."

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory1:29:53
2Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:00:21
3Raphael Gagne (Can)0:00:22
4Max Plaxton (Can) Cannodale Factory0:01:04
5Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Troy Lee Design0:01:28
6Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet0:01:53
7Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:01:59
8Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory0:02:24
9Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing0:02:44
10Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes0:03:57
11Sepp Kuss (USA) BMC Project Dirt0:04:08
12Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:17
13Hector Fern Riveros (Col)0:04:29
14Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:04:57
15Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Stans No Tubes Elite0:05:23
16Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing0:06:25
17Mitch Bailey (Can)0:06:37
18James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocross0:06:43
19Adam Morka (Can) Wfp Coaching/Trek0:07:03
20Chris Baddick (GBr) The Gear Movement0:07:07
21Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt0:07:26
22Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:07:36
23Justin Lindine (USA) Team Redline0:08:03
24Tom Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing0:08:21
25Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:10:09
26Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete0:10:38
27Joseph Maloney (USA) Ks Energy Services0:10:53
28Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant-Tuff Shed0:11:03
29Elliot Reinecke (USA) Focus Bikes0:11:08
30Bryan Alders (USA) Marin Bikes Factory0:11:09
31Richard Cyp Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete0:11:10
32Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar0:11:42
33Cameron Chambers (USA) Ethos Racing0:11:50
34Jason Siegle (USA) Sdg/Felt0:12:13
35Ryan Woodall (USA) The Pros Closet0:12:15
36Adrain Retief (NZl)0:16:29
-1lapSamuel Chovan (USA) Honey Stinger
-1lapStephan Davoust (USA) San Juan Cycles
-1lapKacey Campbell (USA)
-1lapChristhian Ravelo-Avila (Col) Colorado Bike
-1lapTrevor Deruise (USA) Audi/Specialized
-1lapLevi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College
-1lapRyan Geiger (USA) Topix-Frm Factory
-1lapShawn Milne (USA) Keoughp/B Felt
-1lapRyan Petry (USA) Tribe Multisport
-1lapAlexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport
-1lapAlex Pond (USA) Steamboat Velo
-1lapJoseph Clemenzi (USA) Sports Garage
-1lapGaret Steinmetz (USA) Ethos Racing
-1lapCole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
-2lapsRandy Flores (USA) High Desert Bicycles
-2lapsRyan Standish (USA)
-2lapsMatthew Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo
-2lapsBelanger Barre Mathieu (Can) Opus/Ogc
-2lapsGareth Feldstein (USA) Muscle Milk
-2lapsJaime Miranda (Mex) Niner Mexico-Bike
-2lapsJason Hanson (USA)
-2lapsMason Shea (USA)
-2lapsDavid Flaten (USA) Giant Northeast Pro
-2lapsGraham Ruhmann (USA)
-2lapsWohlschlaeger Craig (USA) Giant Bicycle
-3lapsCody Lacosta (USA) High Gear/Cannondale
-3lapsNick Thomas (USA) Az Devo
DNFPayson Mcelveen (USA) Usa U23
DNSColin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger
DNSRyan Trebon (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
DNSBrodie Stringer (USA) Team Baghouse

Elite men final US Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing)121pts
2Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)109
3Max Plaxton (Cannodale Factory Team)92
4Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing)69
5Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)62
6Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory)61
7Sergio Mantecon Gutie (Trek Factory Racing Team)57
8Russell Finsterwald (Sram/Troy Lee Designs Race)56
9Benjamin Sonntag (Stans No Tubes Elite Racing)53
10Marco Aurelio Fontan (Cannondale Factory Racing)53
11Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)53
12Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)50
13Hector Fernando Rive48
14Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox Racing)45
15Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing)44
16Mitchell Hoke (The Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes)38
17Adam Morka (Wfp Coaching/Trek Bikes)38
18Spencer Paxson (Kona)38
19Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)37
20Payson Mcelveen (Usa U23)35
21Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis Bikes)33
22Sepp Kuss (BMC Project Dirt)30
23Daniel Mcconnell (Trek Factory Racing Team)30
24Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team)29
25Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro Xc Team)26
26Kerry Werner (BMC Project Dirt)25
27Kris Sneddon (Kona)25
28Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized)23
29Chris Baddick (The Gear Movement/Epic Pro)21
30Sam Schultz (Sho-Air/Cannondale)21
31Antoine Caron (Specialized Racing Canada)20
32Ryan Woodall (The Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes)20
33Joseph Maloney (Ks Energy Services)20
34David Flaten (Giant Northeast Pro Team)20
35Gareth Feldstein (Muscle Milk)20
36Kalan Beisel (Giant-Tuff Shed)20
37Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar)20
38Tom Sampson (Adigga Racing)20
39Elliot Reinecke (Focus Bikes/Velo Hanger)20
40Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling)20
41Craig Wohlschlaeger (Giant Bicycle)20
42Bryan Alders (Marin Bikes Factory Team)20
43Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cylcing)20
44Ryan Geiger (Topix-Frm Factory Race Team)20
45Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team)20
46Jason Sager (Backcountry.Com)19
47Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing)19
48James Reid (Trek Racing South Africa)17
49Alexandre Vialle (Espresso Sport)15
50Jason Siegle (Sdg/Felt)15
51Matthew Turner (Summit Utah Devo)15
52Miguel Valadez Ortiz (Bear Valley Bikes)15
53Michael Hosey (Marin Factory)15
54Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)15
55Alex Wild (Trail Head Racing)15
56Dan Wolf (Old Line Velo)15
57Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.Com)15
58William Melone (Riverside Racing)15
59Ernest Watenpaugh15
60Rocky Gingg (Momentum Endurance)15
61Mitch Bailey14
62Ryan Trebon (Sho-Air/Cannondale)14
63Jeremy Martin11
64Garet Steinmetz (Ethos Racing)10
65Cody Lacosta (High Gear/Cannondale)10
66Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling)10
67Mason Shea10
68Ryan Standish10
69Stephan Davoust (San Juan Cycles/Steamworks)10
70Levi Kurlander (Fort Lewis College)10
71Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)10
72Brodie Stringer (Team Baghouse)10
73Skyler Taylor (Bear Development Team)10
74Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing/Gu Energy)10
75Pete Macleod (Barfly)10
76Drew Edsall (Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes)10
77Stephane Roch (Swami's/Skliz)10
78Joel Titius (Socal Endurance)10
79Hal Helbock (Cytomax Khs)10
80Evan Guthrie (Norco Factory Team)10
81Eliel Anttila (Uc Berkeley)10
82Anthony Stein10
83Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express/Kona)10
84Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)10
85Christopher Hamlin10
86Julien Bourdevaire (Team Blackstar)10
87Trey Jarno (Bear Valley Bikes)10
88Sean Donovan (Khs/Cytomax/Esi)10
89Patrick Chartrand (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)10
90David (Tinker) Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale)10
91Tyler Johnson10
92Marc-Antoine Nadon (Scott 3 Rox Racing)10
93Jett Chandler (Doug Chandler Performance)10
94Barry Wicks10
95John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)10
96Quinn Moberg (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)10
97Charles Jenkins (Khs/Cytomax/Esi)10
98Christopher Wieczore (Total Cyclist)10
99Jakub Valigura (92Fifty' Cyclery)10
100James Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.)8
101Richard Cypress Gorr (Whole Athlete Specialized)5
102Shawn Milne (Keoughp/B Felt)5
103Samuel Chovan (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)5
104Jason Hanson5
105Trevor Deruise (Audi/Specialized)5
106Mathieu Belanger Barr (Opus/Ogc)5
107Graham Ruhmann5
108Raphael Campbell5
109Jaime Miranda (Niner Mexico-Bikes & More)5
110Randy Flores (High Desert Bicycles Team)5
111Alex Pond (Steamboat Velo)5
112Cameron Chambers (Ethos Racing)5
113Adrain Retief5
114Ryan Petry (Tribe Multisport)5
115Justin Lindine (Team Redline)5
116Christhian Ravelo-Avil (Colorado Bike Service/Santa)5
117Nick Thomas (Az Devo)5
118Jack Hinkens (BMC Mtb Development Team Us)5
119Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)5
120Ignacio Torres (Turbo Bicycles)5
121Keck Baker5
122Carson Lange5
123Brian Barrow5
124Brady Stewart5
125David Vaughn5
126Timothy Rugg5
127Martin Cox (Endurancefac)5
128Alex Muecci5
129Andrew Dahlheim5
130Steve Tilford5
131Marco Antonio Escarc (Alu Bike-Krbo Cycling Team)5
132Jose Escarcega (Alu Bike-Krbo Cycling Team)5
133Lucas Newcomb (Bear Development Team)5
134Aaron Oakes (Bicycle Express)5
135Jarred Jordan5
136Sergio Hernandez (Incyle-Predator Components)5
137Juan Carlos Nunez Gal5
138David Pinedo (Ellin Cycling Team)5
139Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stans No Tubes)5
140Ryan Cook5
141Garnet Vertican (Bear Valley Bikes)5
142Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team)5
143Cody Kaiser (Muscle Milk/Specialized)5
144Stuart Gonzalez (Bear Valley Bikes)5
145Bryan Horsley5
146Connor Bell (Rocktown Racing)5
147William Curtis (Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion)5
148Christopher Kelly (Evergreen Cycling)5
149Cody Cupp5
150Bryson Perry (Dna Cycling)5
151Anibal Valadez (Ellin Cycling Team)5
152Miguel Ramos (Bh/Smith Optics)5

