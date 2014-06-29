Image 1 of 28 Todd Wells (Specialized) takes a dominant win during the men's elite cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 28 Geoff Kabush (Scott) during the opening lap of the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 28 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group (Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative) Image 4 of 28 Men’s Elite winner Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group (Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative) Image 5 of 28 The Men’s Elite podium in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group (Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative) Image 6 of 28 Men’s Elite overall series winner Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) with his US CUP title belt in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group (Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative) Image 7 of 28 Men’s Elite winner Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group. (Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative) Image 8 of 28 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) tears down the technical descent during the second lap of the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 28 Raphael Gange makes his way up a short but difficult climb while in the lead group of riders during the elite men's race. Gange went on to take third during the day. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 28 Geoff Kabush (Scott) on top of the final US Cup podium (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 28 Geoff Kabush (Scott) hikes his bike during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 28 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM/Troy Lee) leads the front group of riders during the opening lap of the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 28 Geoff Kabush (Scott) trying to keep in contact with the lead group of riders during the second lap of the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 28 Benjamin Sonntag (Stans) lets it rip on a tricky descent during the second lap of the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 28 Cyclocross star, Jermey Driscoll (Raleigh), rides over a bumpy descent during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 28 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) tears down the technical descent during the secondnd lap of the elite men's cross countryrace. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 17 of 28 Cyclo-cross star, Jermey Driscoll (Raleigh), rides over a bumpy descent during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race.. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 18 of 28 A Sho-Air Cannondale rider makes his way down a twisty descent during the early laps of the elite men's race.. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 19 of 28 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) tears down the technical descent during the second lap of the elite men's race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 20 of 28 Jermy Driscoll (Raleigh) during the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 21 of 28 Todd Wells (Specialized) took the lead and never looked back during the men's race.. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 22 of 28 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM/Troy Lee) leads the front group of riders during the opening lap of the men's race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 23 of 28 Riders make their way down a technical descent while spectators look on during the elite men's race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 24 of 28 Todd Wells (Specialized) dismounts and runs his bike during the opening laps of the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 25 of 28 Bryan Alders (Marin) during the opening lap. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 26 of 28 Todd Wells (Specialized) during the opening lap of the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 27 of 28 Raphael Gange (Rocky Mountain) navigates over some rocks with the sound of a cowbell by a spectator during the elite men's race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 28 of 28 A rider makes his way down singletrack during the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) won the final round of the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday afternoon. In the final series standings, Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) won the series title belt.

After a fast start, it was Colombian Colorado Springs local Hector Fernando Rivero who emerged first out of the tricky climb and bombed the downhill, followed by another local in Russel Finsterwald (SRAM/Troy Lee Design), Keegan Swenson and Max Plaxton (both Cannondale Factory Racing), and Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing). These five were quickly joined by another five to form a 10-man lead group that would stay together for most of the first lap.

Swenson, Finsterwald and Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Racing) then got a gap, with Plaxton, series leader Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing), Mitchell Hoke (The Pro’s Closet/Stan’s), and Kabush bringing up the chase group. Plaxton would be first to make contact until Wells took the lead to force the pace on lap two.

The surprise of the early moves was that series leader Kabush had missed out on the lead group in the early laps.

On lap three, Wells and Finsterwald pressed on to gain a lead and were subsequently joined by Plaxton and Gagne, all riders who either live at altitude or were recently at altitude in preparation for the Colorado Springs finale. The next time through, the two again forced a move, with Plaxton finally forced to chase it down. Plaxton had to this point been content to stay just off the third wheel, but when the move went, he was forced to come around fellow Canadian Gagne to pull it back.

Finally, Wells attacked hard on a false flat to go off alone. At the start of last lap, Wells flew through the start/finish in his best aero position with a minute lead. Plaxton and Finsterwald were left to chase in vain, as Wells showed no signs of tiring.

"I got a small separation on the fourth or fifth lap, and I was hoping Finsty would come back but I think it took a bit too much out of him," said Wells. "I knew Kabush needed to finish 11th or worse and he doesn’t finish 11th on even his worst day."

Finsterwald said, "I had high ambitions here as this course is only 30 minutes from my house. The goal was just to be at the front and push it hard to put pressure on everyone. Todd hit it super hard and I just had nothing in the tank to go with him."

With the Specialized riders clearly out front and headed toward the victory, Kabush seemed to have found another gear, steadily working his way up to give the calculators and spreadsheets a rest. The Canadian clawed his way past rider after rider to eventually take second with a sprint to the line with Gagne. Plaxton would finish in fourth, making it a very Canadian podium with riders in second, third and fourth. Filling out the day’s podium was Finsterwald who rode a gutsy race.

The day’s result would be the final standing of the top two overall, with Kabush (121 points) taking the overall win of series, just 12 points in front of Wells (109 points). Plaxton took third (92 points), Zandstra fourth (69 points) and Sho-Air / Cannondale’s Jeremiah Bishop rounded out the podium in fifth (62 points).

Kabush said, "I felt pretty steady but not super so I was being conservative for a few laps but by the middle of the race I felt stronger and stronger. I was surprised the gap got out to over a minute but I knew I could keep those guys in sight and I’d be ok."

"I'm really excited for my Scott 3 Rox Racing Team to take home the belt for this first US Cup. It’s great to see the excitement building for cross country racing here in the US, and I’m also excited to take home this title. It’s definitely great to take home a big check as well, so big thanks to Scott Tedro for putting all of this together."

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory 1:29:53 2 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:00:21 3 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:00:22 4 Max Plaxton (Can) Cannodale Factory 0:01:04 5 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Troy Lee Design 0:01:28 6 Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet 0:01:53 7 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:01:59 8 Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory 0:02:24 9 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing 0:02:44 10 Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes 0:03:57 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) BMC Project Dirt 0:04:08 12 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:04:17 13 Hector Fern Riveros (Col) 0:04:29 14 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:04:57 15 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Stans No Tubes Elite 0:05:23 16 Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing 0:06:25 17 Mitch Bailey (Can) 0:06:37 18 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocross 0:06:43 19 Adam Morka (Can) Wfp Coaching/Trek 0:07:03 20 Chris Baddick (GBr) The Gear Movement 0:07:07 21 Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt 0:07:26 22 Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:07:36 23 Justin Lindine (USA) Team Redline 0:08:03 24 Tom Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing 0:08:21 25 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:10:09 26 Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete 0:10:38 27 Joseph Maloney (USA) Ks Energy Services 0:10:53 28 Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant-Tuff Shed 0:11:03 29 Elliot Reinecke (USA) Focus Bikes 0:11:08 30 Bryan Alders (USA) Marin Bikes Factory 0:11:09 31 Richard Cyp Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete 0:11:10 32 Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:11:42 33 Cameron Chambers (USA) Ethos Racing 0:11:50 34 Jason Siegle (USA) Sdg/Felt 0:12:13 35 Ryan Woodall (USA) The Pros Closet 0:12:15 36 Adrain Retief (NZl) 0:16:29 -1lap Samuel Chovan (USA) Honey Stinger -1lap Stephan Davoust (USA) San Juan Cycles -1lap Kacey Campbell (USA) -1lap Christhian Ravelo-Avila (Col) Colorado Bike -1lap Trevor Deruise (USA) Audi/Specialized -1lap Levi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College -1lap Ryan Geiger (USA) Topix-Frm Factory -1lap Shawn Milne (USA) Keoughp/B Felt -1lap Ryan Petry (USA) Tribe Multisport -1lap Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport -1lap Alex Pond (USA) Steamboat Velo -1lap Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Sports Garage -1lap Garet Steinmetz (USA) Ethos Racing -1lap Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling -2laps Randy Flores (USA) High Desert Bicycles -2laps Ryan Standish (USA) -2laps Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo -2laps Belanger Barre Mathieu (Can) Opus/Ogc -2laps Gareth Feldstein (USA) Muscle Milk -2laps Jaime Miranda (Mex) Niner Mexico-Bike -2laps Jason Hanson (USA) -2laps Mason Shea (USA) -2laps David Flaten (USA) Giant Northeast Pro -2laps Graham Ruhmann (USA) -2laps Wohlschlaeger Craig (USA) Giant Bicycle -3laps Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear/Cannondale -3laps Nick Thomas (USA) Az Devo DNF Payson Mcelveen (USA) Usa U23 DNS Colin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger DNS Ryan Trebon (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale DNS Brodie Stringer (USA) Team Baghouse