'Everyone's fighting to be top dog' - Can Keegan Swenson strike on new Sea Otter course to set up fourth Life Time Grand Prix title?

By published

Cape Epic teammate Matt Beers looks to unseat US rider in series, 'at the end of the day we race each other'

Keegan Swenson led Life Time Grand Prix men&#039;s standings start to finish in 2024 for third title
Keegan Swenson led Life Time Grand Prix men's standings start to finish in 2024 for third title (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix)

It's a whole new ball game, as the US saying goes, for the Life Time Grand Prix series as the six-race series opens Thursday in California. A gravel race launches the series for the first time in four years instead of a single-track-dominant mountain bike contest. 

There's a new course, a new dedicated start for elite riders and a fresh slate to populate the Grand Prix leaderboard, the men's division monopolised by Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz htSQD) for the past three years. A fourth edition begins in Monterey, California for a share of $200,000 in series prize money on offer for the top 10 pro women and pro men plus $30,000 at each of the six events. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.