Lachlan Morton out-sprints Chad Haga to win Unbound Gravel 200 pro men's race

Australian celebrates his first win in Unbound

Lachlan Morton celebrates his win in the 2024 Unbound Gravel
Lachlan Morton celebrates his win in the 2024 Unbound Gravel (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) delivered an thrilling victory at Unbound Gravel 200, crossing the Emporia finish line ahead of Chad Haga in the elite men's race.

Tobias Kongstad came third in the 203 mile (327 km) battle through the Flint Hills of Kansas.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRiderTime
1Lachlan Morton9:11:47
2Chad Haga0:00:01
3Tobias Kongstad0:03:36
4Piotr Havik0:03:37
5Mattia De Marchi0:03:41
6Simen Nordahl Svendsen0:04:41
7Greg Van Avermaet0:04:47
8Payson McElveen0:04:48
9Sebastian Schönberger0:04:48
10Dylan Johnson0:04:49
11Torbjørn Andre Røed0:04:49
12Russell Finsterwald0:04:49
13Matthew Beers0:05:04
14Keegan Swenson0:08:51
15Brendan Johnston0:11:08
16Peter Stetina0:11:10
17Cameron Jones0:13:18
18Lance Haidet0:13:18
19Hugo Drechou0:13:21
20Lars Loohuis0:13:21
21Andrew L’Esperance0:13:57
22Paul Sandmann0:13:57
23Declan Irvine0:13:57
24Zach Calton0:13:57
25Alban Lakata0:14:21
26John Borstelmann0:19:27
27Jan Bakelants0:19:28
28Joe Goettl0:19:32
29Thijs Zonneveld0:19:32
30Freddy Ovett0:19:32
31Jesse Yates0:20:08
32Jasper Ockeloen0:23:34
33Ted King0:24:46
34Benjamin Perry0:25:51
35Connor Kamm0:25:51
36Joris Nieuwenhuis0:33:18
37Adam Roberge0:34:25
38Innokenty Zavyalov0:34:25

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

