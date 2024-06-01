Unbound 100 - Lauren Stephens and Elliott Baring victorious in Emporia

US gravel national champion Lauren Stephens (Cynisca) won the women’s division of the Life Time Unbound Gravel 100 while Elliott Baring (Baring Performance) outdueled four other riders to take the men’s victory in Emporia, Kansas.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 5 men
PositionRiderTime
1Elliott Baring04:56:30
2Alexis Cartier00:00:00
3Jim Snitzer00:00:01
4Stefano Barbieri00:00:01
5Spencer Miller00:01:38
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 5 women
PositionRiderTime
1Lauren Stephens05:22:34
2Flavia Oliveira Parks00:10:10
3Laura King00:10:50
4Amy Gammelgard00:10:52
5Sophie Vitzthum Von Eckstaedt00:11:13

