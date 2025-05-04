'That was it, day done' – Broken wheel snaps Lachlan Morton’s Traka 360 hopes so now attention turns to Unbound XL

'I'll give it a good nudge and see where it gets me' says Australian of 350 mile overnight event in Kansas

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) in the earlier stages of The Traka 360 2025
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) in the earlier stages of The Traka 360 2025 (Image credit: ©Gravel Earth Series | ©The Traka | ©Roger Salanova)

Lachlan Morton’s return to The Traka 360 after coming second in 2022 may not have gone to plan but, while the anticipated long day on the bike at the flagship European gravel race ended prematurely, another even longer effort is just around the corner at the North American race that has long loomed large in the discipline.

“I broke my wheel about 150 km in so that was it, day done,” the EF Education-EasyPost rider told Cyclingnews in Girona the day after his Traka 360 race plans went awry. “The wheel, it was unridable, so I got a lift from a local guy out there who was headed back to town and then tracked down the crew.”

