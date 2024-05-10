Unbound Gravel 2024 route

By
published

New northbound route for 200-mile contest through the Flint Hills of Kansas has 10,750 feet of climbing

Image 1 of 3
Unbound Gravel 200 is renowned for the relentless climbing and exposed gravel roads (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

The start for Life Time Unbound Gravel events will all take place in downtown Emporia, Kansas on Commercial Street as the sun rises to illuminate the iconic Granada Theatre. Riders in the signature Unbound Gravel 200 event will have staged starts, the elite men taking off at 6:00 a.m. CT, followed by the elite women five minutes later. The mass start for all other 200-mile riders will commence at 6:30 a.m.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews