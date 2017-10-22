Image 1 of 45 Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson compete in the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 45 France's Florian Maitre and Benjamin Thomas took the Madison title (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 45 Men's keirin winner Maximillian Levy (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 45 keirin winner Maximilian Levi (Germany) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 45 Great Britain's women's Madison team on the way to gold (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 45 Sprint winner Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 45 Women's Madison winners Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 45 Women's Madison winners Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 45 Women's Madison winners Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 45 Riders drop off the barriers for the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 45 Men's Madison action (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 45 Riders hit the deck (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 45 Sprint winner Kristina Vogel (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 45 The women's Madison podium: Ireland, Great Britain and Netherlands (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 45 Belarus' Polina Pivovarova and Ina Savenka compete in the women's Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 45 Keirin podium: Perkins, Levy and Vynokurov. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 45 Women's sprint winner Kristina Vogel (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 45 The women's Madison in action (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 45 Belarus riders compete in the women's Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 45 Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski compete in the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 45 Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild compete for the Netherlands in the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 45 Czech Republic's Lucie Hochmann and Ema Kankovska in the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 45 Madison action (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 45 The men's Madison podium: Denmark, France and Poland (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 45 Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski compete for Poland in the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 45 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 45 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 45 Crash! (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 45 The Keirin is underway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 45 Italy's Maria Confalonieri and Letizia Paternoster (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 45 Florian Maitre and Benjamin Thomas on their way to winning the Madison for France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 45 A crash in the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 45 Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild compete in the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 45 The Keirin is underway! (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 45 The Keirin is underway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 45 Keirin winner Maximilian Levi (Germany) on the front (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 45 Celebrating the European track championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 45 Poland's Daria Pikulik and Ikol Plosaj compete in the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 45 Riders down in the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 45 Switzerland's Aline Seitz and Andrea Waldis (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 45 Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen and Trine Shcmidt (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 45 The Keirin is underway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 45 The Ducth women in the Madison (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 45 Keirin winner Maximilian Levi (Germany) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 45 of 45 The men's Keirin (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The final four titles of the 2017 UEC Track European Championships were decided on Sunday, with Germany grabbing gold in the women's sprint and men's keirin, while Great Britain took the women's Madison crown and France grabbed the Madison title for the men.

Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson claimed the women's Madison gold by eight points over runners-up Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley of Ireland, while Netherland's Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild were 12 points down for bronze. The men's Madison was considerably closer, with France's Florian Maitre and Benjamin Thomas slipping past Denmark's Niklas Larsen and Casper Pedersen by a single point. Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski took bronze, three points back.

Germany seized gold in the final two events of the championships, with Maximillian Levy winning the Keirin ahead of Shane Perkins (Russia) and Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine), and the women's sprint title going to Kristina Vogel over Mathilde Gros (France) and Daria Shmeleva (Russia).

The final wins lifted Germany to the top of the medals table with a total of 12, including five gold, four silver and three bronze. France was second best, notching five gold, one silver and two bronze for a total of eight. Great Britain scored only four medals, but three of them were gold and one silver. Netherlands, Denmark and Italy all had two golds, with Russia, Poland, Belgium and Spain each earning one gold.

Day 5 Results

Women's Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 58 pts Elinor Barker Eleanor Dickinson 2 Ireland 50 pts Lydia Boylan Lydia Gurley 3 Netherlands 46 pts Amy Pieters Kirsten Wild 4 Denmark 43 pts Amalie Dideriksen Trine Schmidt 5 Italy 42 pts Maria Giuli Confalonieri Letizia Paternoster 6 Ukraine 12 pts Anna Nahirna Ganna Solovei 7 France 7 pts Laurie Berthon Coralie Demay 8 Poland 0 Daria Pikulik Ikol Plosaj 9 Germany -20 Romy Kasper Lisa Kullmer 10 Switzerland -20 Aline Seitz Andrea Waldis 11 Czech Republic -40 Lucie Hochmann Ema Kankovska 12 Belarus -40 Polina Pivovarova Ina Savenka Belgium 0 Gilke Croket Saartje Vandenbroucke Russia 0 Mariia Averina Galina Streltsova

Men's Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 43 pts Florian Maitre Benjamin Thomas 2 Denmark 42 pts Niklas Larsen Casper Pedersen 3 Poland 40 pts Wojciech Pszczolarski Daniel Staniszewski 4 Switzerland 39 pts Claudio Imhof Tristan Marguet 5 Spain 29 pts Sebastian Mora Vedri Alberto Torres Barcelo 6 Belgium 28 pts Kenny De Ketele Moreno De Pauw 7 Ireland 18 pts Mark Downey Felix English 8 Austria 9 pts Andreas Graf Andreas Muller 9 Germany 9 pts Theo Reinhardt Kersten Thiele 10 Netherlands 8 pts Yoeri Havik Roy Pieters 11 Portugal 7 pts Joao Matias Ivo Oliveira 12 Italy 5 pts Simone Consonni Francesco Lamon 13 Christopher Latham 3 pts Oliver Wood 14 Czech Republic -40 pts Jiri Hochmann Jan Kraus Belarus 0 Yauheni Akhramenka Mikhail Shemetau Greece 0 Christos Volikakis Zafeirios Volikakis Russia 0 Viktor Manakov Maksim Piskunov Ukraine 0 Roman Gladysh Taras Shevchuk

Men's Keirin Final Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 2 Shane Alan Perkins (Russian Federation) 3 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 4 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 5 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 6 Sebastien Vigier (France) 7 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 8 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 9 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 10 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 11 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 12 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 13 Svajunas Jonauskas (Lithuania) 13 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 13 Luca Ceci (Italy) 13 Uladzislau Novik (Belarus) 13 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 13 Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan) 13 Mateusz Lipa (Poland) 13 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 13 David Askurava (Georgia) 13 Sotirios Bretas (Greece) 13 Volodymyr Buchynyskyy (Ukraine) 13 Quentin Lafargue (France) 13 Artsiom Zaitsau (Belarus) 13 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary) 13 Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium) 13 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 13 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 13 Eoin Mullen (Ireland) 13 Norbert Szabo (Romania)

Women's Sprint Final Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Mathilde Gros (France) 3 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 4 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 5 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 6 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 7 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 8 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 9 Hetty Van De Wouw (Netherlands) 10 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 11 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 12 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 13 Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic) 14 Julita Jagodzinska (Poland) 15 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 16 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 17 Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) 18 Sandie Clair (France) 19 Robyn Stewart (Ireland) 20 Marlena Karwacka (Poland)