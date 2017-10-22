Trending

European Championships Day 5: Britain's Barker and Dickinson take Madison gold

France's Maitre and Thomas squeak past Denmark for men's Madison title

Image 1 of 45

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson compete in the Madison

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson compete in the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 45

France's Florian Maitre and Benjamin Thomas took the Madison title

France's Florian Maitre and Benjamin Thomas took the Madison title
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 45

Men's keirin winner Maximillian Levy

Men's keirin winner Maximillian Levy
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 45

keirin winner Maximilian Levi (Germany)

keirin winner Maximilian Levi (Germany)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 45

Great Britain's women's Madison team on the way to gold

Great Britain's women's Madison team on the way to gold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 45

Sprint winner Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Sprint winner Kristina Vogel (Germany)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 45

Women's Madison winners Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)

Women's Madison winners Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 45

Women's Madison winners Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)

Women's Madison winners Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 45

Women's Madison winners Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)

Women's Madison winners Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 45

Riders drop off the barriers for the Madison

Riders drop off the barriers for the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 45

Men's Madison action

Men's Madison action
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 45

Riders hit the deck

Riders hit the deck
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 45

Sprint winner Kristina Vogel

Sprint winner Kristina Vogel
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 45

The women's Madison podium: Ireland, Great Britain and Netherlands

The women's Madison podium: Ireland, Great Britain and Netherlands
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 45

Belarus' Polina Pivovarova and Ina Savenka compete in the women's Madison

Belarus' Polina Pivovarova and Ina Savenka compete in the women's Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 45

Keirin podium: Perkins, Levy and Vynokurov.

Keirin podium: Perkins, Levy and Vynokurov.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 45

Women's sprint winner Kristina Vogel

Women's sprint winner Kristina Vogel
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 45

The women's Madison in action

The women's Madison in action
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 45

Belarus riders compete in the women's Madison

Belarus riders compete in the women's Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 45

Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski compete in the Madison

Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski compete in the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 45

Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild compete for the Netherlands in the Madison

Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild compete for the Netherlands in the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 45

Czech Republic's Lucie Hochmann and Ema Kankovska in the Madison

Czech Republic's Lucie Hochmann and Ema Kankovska in the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 45

Madison action

Madison action
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 45

The men's Madison podium: Denmark, France and Poland

The men's Madison podium: Denmark, France and Poland
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 45

Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski compete for Poland in the Madison

Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski compete for Poland in the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 45

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 45

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 45

Crash!

Crash!
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 45

The Keirin is underway

The Keirin is underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 45

Italy's Maria Confalonieri and Letizia Paternoster

Italy's Maria Confalonieri and Letizia Paternoster
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 45

Florian Maitre and Benjamin Thomas on their way to winning the Madison for France

Florian Maitre and Benjamin Thomas on their way to winning the Madison for France
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 45

A crash in the Madison

A crash in the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 45

Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild compete in the Madison

Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild compete in the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 45

The Keirin is underway!

The Keirin is underway!
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 45

The Keirin is underway

The Keirin is underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 45

Keirin winner Maximilian Levi (Germany) on the front

Keirin winner Maximilian Levi (Germany) on the front
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 45

Celebrating the European track championships

Celebrating the European track championships
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 45

Poland's Daria Pikulik and Ikol Plosaj compete in the Madison

Poland's Daria Pikulik and Ikol Plosaj compete in the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 45

Riders down in the Madison

Riders down in the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 45

Switzerland's Aline Seitz and Andrea Waldis

Switzerland's Aline Seitz and Andrea Waldis
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 45

Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen and Trine Shcmidt

Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen and Trine Shcmidt
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 45

The Keirin is underway

The Keirin is underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 45

The Ducth women in the Madison

The Ducth women in the Madison
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 45

Keirin winner Maximilian Levi (Germany)

Keirin winner Maximilian Levi (Germany)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 45

The men's Keirin

The men's Keirin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The final four titles of the 2017 UEC Track European Championships were decided on Sunday, with Germany grabbing gold in the women's sprint and men's keirin, while Great Britain took the women's Madison crown and France grabbed the Madison title for the men.

Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson claimed the women's Madison gold by eight points over runners-up Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley of Ireland, while Netherland's Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild were 12 points down for bronze. The men's Madison was considerably closer, with France's Florian Maitre and Benjamin Thomas slipping past Denmark's Niklas Larsen and Casper Pedersen by a single point. Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski took bronze, three points back.

Germany seized gold in the final two events of the championships, with Maximillian Levy winning the Keirin ahead of Shane Perkins (Russia) and Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine), and the women's sprint title going to Kristina Vogel over Mathilde Gros (France) and Daria Shmeleva (Russia).

The final wins lifted Germany to the top of the medals table with a total of 12, including five gold, four silver and three bronze. France was second best, notching five gold, one silver and two bronze for a total of eight. Great Britain scored only four medals, but three of them were gold and one silver. Netherlands, Denmark and Italy all had two golds, with Russia, Poland, Belgium and Spain each earning one gold.

Day 5 Results

Women's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain58pts
Elinor Barker
Eleanor Dickinson
2Ireland50pts
Lydia Boylan
Lydia Gurley
3Netherlands46pts
Amy Pieters
Kirsten Wild
4Denmark43pts
Amalie Dideriksen
Trine Schmidt
5Italy42pts
Maria Giuli Confalonieri
Letizia Paternoster
6Ukraine12pts
Anna Nahirna
Ganna Solovei
7France7pts
Laurie Berthon
Coralie Demay
8Poland0
Daria Pikulik
Ikol Plosaj
9Germany-20
Romy Kasper
Lisa Kullmer
10Switzerland-20
Aline Seitz
Andrea Waldis
11Czech Republic-40
Lucie Hochmann
Ema Kankovska
12Belarus-40
Polina Pivovarova
Ina Savenka
Belgium0
Gilke Croket
Saartje Vandenbroucke
Russia0
Mariia Averina
Galina Streltsova

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France43pts
Florian Maitre
Benjamin Thomas
2Denmark42pts
Niklas Larsen
Casper Pedersen
3Poland40pts
Wojciech Pszczolarski
Daniel Staniszewski
4Switzerland39pts
Claudio Imhof
Tristan Marguet
5Spain29pts
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Alberto Torres Barcelo
6Belgium28pts
Kenny De Ketele
Moreno De Pauw
7Ireland18pts
Mark Downey
Felix English
8Austria9pts
Andreas Graf
Andreas Muller
9Germany9pts
Theo Reinhardt
Kersten Thiele
10Netherlands8pts
Yoeri Havik
Roy Pieters
11Portugal7pts
Joao Matias
Ivo Oliveira
12Italy5pts
Simone Consonni
Francesco Lamon
13Christopher Latham3pts
Oliver Wood
14Czech Republic-40pts
Jiri Hochmann
Jan Kraus
Belarus0
Yauheni Akhramenka
Mikhail Shemetau
Greece0
Christos Volikakis
Zafeirios Volikakis
Russia0
Viktor Manakov
Maksim Piskunov
Ukraine0
Roman Gladysh
Taras Shevchuk

Men's Keirin Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)
2Shane Alan Perkins (Russian Federation)
3Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
4Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
5Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
6Sebastien Vigier (France)
7Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
8Joachim Eilers (Germany)
9Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
10Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
11Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
12Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
13Svajunas Jonauskas (Lithuania)
13Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
13Luca Ceci (Italy)
13Uladzislau Novik (Belarus)
13Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
13Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
13Mateusz Lipa (Poland)
13Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
13David Askurava (Georgia)
13Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
13Volodymyr Buchynyskyy (Ukraine)
13Quentin Lafargue (France)
13Artsiom Zaitsau (Belarus)
13Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
13Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)
13Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
13Francesco Ceci (Italy)
13Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
13Norbert Szabo (Romania)

Women's Sprint Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Mathilde Gros (France)
3Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
4Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
5Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
6Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
7Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
8Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
9Hetty Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
10Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
11Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
12Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
13Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)
14Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)
15Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
16Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
17Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
18Sandie Clair (France)
19Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
20Marlena Karwacka (Poland)

Final Medals Standing
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany12pts
2France8
3Great Britain4
4Netherlands8
5Denmark5
6Italy6
7Russia10
8Poland4
9Belgium1
9Spain1
11Ukraine4
12Portugal2
13Hungary1
13Lithuania1
13Ireland1
16Belarus1

 

