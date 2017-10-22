European Championships Day 5: Britain's Barker and Dickinson take Madison gold
France's Maitre and Thomas squeak past Denmark for men's Madison title
Day 5: Berlin - Berlin
The final four titles of the 2017 UEC Track European Championships were decided on Sunday, with Germany grabbing gold in the women's sprint and men's keirin, while Great Britain took the women's Madison crown and France grabbed the Madison title for the men.
Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson claimed the women's Madison gold by eight points over runners-up Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley of Ireland, while Netherland's Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild were 12 points down for bronze. The men's Madison was considerably closer, with France's Florian Maitre and Benjamin Thomas slipping past Denmark's Niklas Larsen and Casper Pedersen by a single point. Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski took bronze, three points back.
Germany seized gold in the final two events of the championships, with Maximillian Levy winning the Keirin ahead of Shane Perkins (Russia) and Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine), and the women's sprint title going to Kristina Vogel over Mathilde Gros (France) and Daria Shmeleva (Russia).
The final wins lifted Germany to the top of the medals table with a total of 12, including five gold, four silver and three bronze. France was second best, notching five gold, one silver and two bronze for a total of eight. Great Britain scored only four medals, but three of them were gold and one silver. Netherlands, Denmark and Italy all had two golds, with Russia, Poland, Belgium and Spain each earning one gold.
Day 5 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|58
|pts
|Elinor Barker
|Eleanor Dickinson
|2
|Ireland
|50
|pts
|Lydia Boylan
|Lydia Gurley
|3
|Netherlands
|46
|pts
|Amy Pieters
|Kirsten Wild
|4
|Denmark
|43
|pts
|Amalie Dideriksen
|Trine Schmidt
|5
|Italy
|42
|pts
|Maria Giuli Confalonieri
|Letizia Paternoster
|6
|Ukraine
|12
|pts
|Anna Nahirna
|Ganna Solovei
|7
|France
|7
|pts
|Laurie Berthon
|Coralie Demay
|8
|Poland
|0
|Daria Pikulik
|Ikol Plosaj
|9
|Germany
|-20
|Romy Kasper
|Lisa Kullmer
|10
|Switzerland
|-20
|Aline Seitz
|Andrea Waldis
|11
|Czech Republic
|-40
|Lucie Hochmann
|Ema Kankovska
|12
|Belarus
|-40
|Polina Pivovarova
|Ina Savenka
|Belgium
|0
|Gilke Croket
|Saartje Vandenbroucke
|Russia
|0
|Mariia Averina
|Galina Streltsova
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|43
|pts
|Florian Maitre
|Benjamin Thomas
|2
|Denmark
|42
|pts
|Niklas Larsen
|Casper Pedersen
|3
|Poland
|40
|pts
|Wojciech Pszczolarski
|Daniel Staniszewski
|4
|Switzerland
|39
|pts
|Claudio Imhof
|Tristan Marguet
|5
|Spain
|29
|pts
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|Alberto Torres Barcelo
|6
|Belgium
|28
|pts
|Kenny De Ketele
|Moreno De Pauw
|7
|Ireland
|18
|pts
|Mark Downey
|Felix English
|8
|Austria
|9
|pts
|Andreas Graf
|Andreas Muller
|9
|Germany
|9
|pts
|Theo Reinhardt
|Kersten Thiele
|10
|Netherlands
|8
|pts
|Yoeri Havik
|Roy Pieters
|11
|Portugal
|7
|pts
|Joao Matias
|Ivo Oliveira
|12
|Italy
|5
|pts
|Simone Consonni
|Francesco Lamon
|13
|Christopher Latham
|3
|pts
|Oliver Wood
|14
|Czech Republic
|-40
|pts
|Jiri Hochmann
|Jan Kraus
|Belarus
|0
|Yauheni Akhramenka
|Mikhail Shemetau
|Greece
|0
|Christos Volikakis
|Zafeirios Volikakis
|Russia
|0
|Viktor Manakov
|Maksim Piskunov
|Ukraine
|0
|Roman Gladysh
|Taras Shevchuk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|2
|Shane Alan Perkins (Russian Federation)
|3
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|4
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|5
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|6
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|7
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|8
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|9
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|10
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|11
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|12
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|13
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Lithuania)
|13
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|13
|Luca Ceci (Italy)
|13
|Uladzislau Novik (Belarus)
|13
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|13
|Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
|13
|Mateusz Lipa (Poland)
|13
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|13
|David Askurava (Georgia)
|13
|Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
|13
|Volodymyr Buchynyskyy (Ukraine)
|13
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|13
|Artsiom Zaitsau (Belarus)
|13
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|13
|Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)
|13
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|13
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|13
|Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
|13
|Norbert Szabo (Romania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|3
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|4
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|5
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|6
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|7
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|8
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|9
|Hetty Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
|10
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|11
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|12
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|13
|Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)
|14
|Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)
|15
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|16
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|17
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|18
|Sandie Clair (France)
|19
|Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
|20
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|12
|pts
|2
|France
|8
|3
|Great Britain
|4
|4
|Netherlands
|8
|5
|Denmark
|5
|6
|Italy
|6
|7
|Russia
|10
|8
|Poland
|4
|9
|Belgium
|1
|9
|Spain
|1
|11
|Ukraine
|4
|12
|Portugal
|2
|13
|Hungary
|1
|13
|Lithuania
|1
|13
|Ireland
|1
|16
|Belarus
|1
