European Championships: French men, Italian women take team pursuit titles
Kirsten Wild wins elimination race gold
Day 2: Berlin - Berlin
Italy beat Great Britain to gold in the women’s team pursuit on day 2 of the Track European Championships, while France soared to the top of the medal table in Berlin.
The British men had missed out on an opportunity for a medal after Andy Tennant crashed on the final lap of their qualifying effort. However, the women’s team set up a match-up with a strong looking Italian line-up after beating Germany in round 1. Italy proved much too quick for the British squad, going more than three seconds quicker in the finals.
Italy was edged out by the French in the men’s team pursuit, with the French just two tenths quicker over the four kilometres. The French team dominated the top step of the podium on day two with further gold medals in the men’s scratch race and team sprint.
Russia came out on top in the women’s sprint with Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva beating Germany’s Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel. Kirsten Wild scored the Netherlands’ gold medal of the competition with victory ahead of Evgenia Augustinas (Russia) in the elimination race.
Day 2 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|2
|Evgenia Augustinas (Russian Federation)
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|5
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|6
|Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
|7
|Romy Kasper (Germany)
|8
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|9
|Valentine Fortin (France)
|10
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|11
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|12
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|13
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|14
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|15
|Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
|16
|Monika Graczewska (Poland)
|17
|Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
|18
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Garel (France)
|2
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|3
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|4
|Marc Potts (Ireland)
|5
|Anders Oddli (Norway)
|6
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|7
|Maksim Piskunov (Russian Federation)
|-1
|8
|Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
|-1
|9
|Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
|-1
|10
|Stefan Matzner (Austria)
|-1
|11
|Edgar Stepanyan (Armenia)
|-1
|12
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|-1
|13
|Xavier Caaellas Sanchez (Spain)
|-1
|14
|Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
|-1
|15
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|-1
|16
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|-1
|17
|Filip Taragel (Slovakia)
|-1
|18
|Raman Ramanau (Belarus)
|-1
|19
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Sweden)
|-1
|20
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|-1
|21
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)
|-2
|22
|Valentin Plesea (Romania)
|-2
|23
|Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|-1
|DNF
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:04:34.062
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Anastasiia Iakovenko
|Alexandra Goncharova
|Aleksandra Chekina
|2
|Belgium
|0:04:35.264
|Gilke Croket
|Saartje Vandenbroucke
|Lotte Kopecky
|Annelies Dom
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:04:25.680
|ELise Delzenne
|Coralie Demay
|Laurie Berthon
|Marion Borras
|2
|Belarus
|0:04:35.273
|Polina Pivovarova
|Tatsiana Sharakova
|Hanna Tserah
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Great Britain
|Elinor Barker
|Katie Archibald
|Emily Kay
|Manon Lloyd
|DNF
|Germany
|Charlotte Becker
|Gudrun Stock
|Lisa Klein
|Lisa Brennauer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:04:22.847
|Letizia Paternoster
|Silvia Valsecchi
|Elisa Balsamo
|Tatiana Guderzo
|2
|Poland
|0:04:24.872
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Daria Pikulik
|Nikol Plosaj
|Justyna Kaczkowska
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:04:17.853
|Elisa Balsamo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|Letizia Paternoster
|Tatiana Guderzo
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:21.164
|Katie Archibald
|Emily Kay
|Manon Lloyd
|Elinor Barker
|3
|Poland
|0:04:24.705
|Justyna Kaczkowska
|Nikol Plosaj
|Daria Pikulik
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|4
|France
|0:04:26.116
|Laurie Berthon
|Coralie Demay
|Elise Delzenne
|Marion Borras
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Poland
|0:03:58.523
|Alan Banaszek
|Bartosz Rudyk
|Szymon Sajnok
|Szymon Krawczyk
|2
|Switzerland
|0:04:02.027
|Claudio Imhof
|Cyrille Thiery
|Loic Perizzolo
|Frank Pasche
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|0:03:57.693
|Casper Pedersen
|Casper Von Folsach
|Julius Johansen
|Niklas Larsen
|2
|Belgium
|0:04:02.512
|Moreno De Pauw
|Gerben Thijssen
|Sasha Weemaes
|Kenny De Ketele
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:03:56.917
|Filippo Ganna
|Liam Bertazzo
|Simone Consonni
|Francesco Lamon
|2
|Russia
|0:03:57.688
|Alexander Evtushenko
|Alekse Kurbatov
|Dmitrii Sokolov
|Mamyr Stash
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:03:56.207
|Florian Maitre
|Benjamin Thomas
|Thomas Denis
|Corentin Ermenault
|2
|Germany
|0:03:57.676
|Theo Reinhardt
|Kersten Thiele
|Domenic Weinstein
|Felix Gross
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:03:55.780
|Louis Pijourlet
|Benjamin Thomas
|Florian Maitre
|Corentin Ermenault
|2
|Italy
|0:03:55.986
|Liam Bertazzo
|Simone Consonni
|Francesco Lamon
|Filippo Ganna
|3
|Russia
|0:03:57.517
|Alexander Evtushenko
|Alekse Kurbatov
|Dmitrii Sokolov
|Mamyr Stash
|4
|Germany
|0:03:58.435
|Felix Gross
|Domenic Weinstein
|Nils Schomber
|Theo Reinhardt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:00:43.323
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|Denis Dmitriev
|Shane Alan Perkins
|2
|Czech Republic
|0:00:43.498
|Pavel Kelemen
|David Sojka
|Tomas Babek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.254
|Joachim Eilers
|Robert Forstemann
|Maximilian Levy
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.775
|Ryan Owens
|Callum Skinner
|Jack Carlin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:43.302
|Harrie Lavreysen
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|Matthijs Buchli
|2
|Poland
|0:00:44.088
|Maciej Bielecki
|Krzysztof Maksel
|Mateusz Rudyk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:43.111
|Quentin Lafargue
|Benjamin Edelin
|Sebastien Vigier
|2
|Belarus
|0:00:44.178
|Artsiom Zaitsau
|Uladzislau Novik
|Yauhen Veramchuk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:43.254
|Benjamin Edelin
|Quentin Lafargue
|Sebastien Vigier
|2
|Germany
|0:00:43.337
|Robert Forstemann
|Joachim Eilers
|Maximilian Levy
|3
|Netherlands
|0:00:43.405
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|Matthijs Buchli
|Harrie Lavreysen
|4
|Russia
|OK
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|Denis Dmitriev
|Shane Alan Perkins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:32.969
|Kyra Lamberink
|Shanne Braspennincx
|2
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.390
|Migle Marozaite
|Simona Krupeckaite
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:32.324
|Sandie Clair
|Mathilde Gros
|2
|Spain
|0:00:34.228
|Helena Casas Roige
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:00:32.324
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasiia Voinova
|2
|Italy
|0:00:34.228
|Miriam Vece
|Elena Bissolati
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.951
|Miriam Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:34.147
|Katy Marchant
|Sophie Capewell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:00:32.560
|Anastasiia Voinova
|Daria Shmeleva
|2
|Germany
|0:00:32.807
|Miriam Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|3
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.180
|Kyra Lamberink
|Shanne Braspennincx
|4
|France
|0:00:33.700
|Sandie Clair
|Mathilde Gros
