European Championships: French men, Italian women take team pursuit titles

Kirsten Wild wins elimination race gold

Germany crashes during round 1 of the team pursuit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rui Oliveira (Portugal)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Roman Gladys (Ukraine)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Scratch race podium: Kristin Lodassy, Adrien Garel and Roman Gladys

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Scratch race winner Adrien Garel (France)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Kirsten Wild competes in the elimination race

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Kirsten Wild win's the women's elimination race

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Kirsten Wild win's the women's elimination race

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The winning French men's team sprint squad: Benjamin Edelin, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The winning French men's team sprint squad: Benjamin Edelin, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Children fly international flags at the European track championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Adrien Garel (France) in the men's scratch race

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Italian team pursuit winner Elisa Balsamo and Letizia Paternoster sign a jersey

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Women's team sprint winners Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shemeleva

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Italy's men's team sprint riders crash

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
An Italian coach cheers on the team pursuit squad

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Italy's Letizia Paternoster celebrates the team pursuit win

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Kristin Lodassy (Hungary) rides in the men's scratch race

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Superman was on hand at the Euro championhships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
France on the men's team pursuit podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Adrien Garel (France) wins the scratch race at the Euro championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Kristin Lodassy (Hungary) was second in the scratch race

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Women's team sprint winners Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shemeleva

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Riders compete at the European track championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The men's team sprint podium at the European track championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Riders compete at the European track championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The British women's team pursuit squad won silver

(Image credit: British Cycling)
The British women's team pursuit squad in action

(Image credit: British Cycling)
The Italian men en route to silver in the team pursuit at the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The Italian women's team pursuit riders took gold at the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The Italian women en route to winning gold in the team pursuit at the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Italy, France and Russia on the European championships team pursuit podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The French men en route to gold in the Euro Championships team pursuit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Children fly international flags at the European track championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Riders compete at the European track championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Press row at the European track championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
France rides to gold in the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Italy's Maria Giulia Confalonieri finished 3rd in the elimination race

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The official bell at the UEC Track European Championships in Berlin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The Russian Federation in the women's team sprint

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The velodrome in Berlin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
France gets started in round 1 of the team pursuit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Italy competes during round 1 of the team pursuit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Belgium competes in round 1 during the team pursuit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Italy competes during round 1 of the team pursuit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A packed velodrome for the European championships

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Great Britain passes by the crashed German riders during round 1 of the team pursuit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
German riders compete in the women's team sprint

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Italy competes during round 1 of the team pursuit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy beat Great Britain to gold in the women’s team pursuit on day 2 of the Track European Championships, while France soared to the top of the medal table in Berlin.

The British men had missed out on an opportunity for a medal after Andy Tennant crashed on the final lap of their qualifying effort. However, the women’s team set up a match-up with a strong looking Italian line-up after beating Germany in round 1. Italy proved much too quick for the British squad, going more than three seconds quicker in the finals.

Italy was edged out by the French in the men’s team pursuit, with the French just two tenths quicker over the four kilometres. The French team dominated the top step of the podium on day two with further gold medals in the men’s scratch race and team sprint.

Russia came out on top in the women’s sprint with Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva beating Germany’s Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel. Kirsten Wild scored the Netherlands’ gold medal of the competition with victory ahead of Evgenia Augustinas (Russia) in the elimination race.

Day 2 Results

Women's Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
2Evgenia Augustinas (Russian Federation)
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
4Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
5Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
6Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
7Romy Kasper (Germany)
8Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
9Valentine Fortin (France)
10Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
11Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
12Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
13Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
14Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
15Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
16Monika Graczewska (Poland)
17Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
18Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)

Men's Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Garel (France)
2Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
3Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
4Marc Potts (Ireland)
5Anders Oddli (Norway)
6Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
7Maksim Piskunov (Russian Federation)-1
8Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)-1
9Christopher Latham (Great Britain)-1
10Stefan Matzner (Austria)-1
11Edgar Stepanyan (Armenia)-1
12Christos Volikakis (Greece)-1
13Xavier Caaellas Sanchez (Spain)-1
14Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)-1
15Lucas Liss (Germany)-1
16Gael Suter (Switzerland)-1
17Filip Taragel (Slovakia)-1
18Raman Ramanau (Belarus)-1
19Jonas Ahlstrand (Sweden)-1
20Adrian Teklinski (Poland)-1
21Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)-2
22Valentin Plesea (Romania)-2
23Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)-1
DNFFrancesco Lamon (Italy)

Women's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:04:34.062
Gulnaz Badykova
Anastasiia Iakovenko
Alexandra Goncharova
Aleksandra Chekina
2Belgium0:04:35.264
Gilke Croket
Saartje Vandenbroucke
Lotte Kopecky
Annelies Dom

Women's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:04:25.680
ELise Delzenne
Coralie Demay
Laurie Berthon
Marion Borras
2Belarus0:04:35.273
Polina Pivovarova
Tatsiana Sharakova
Hanna Tserah
Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya

Women's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain
Elinor Barker
Katie Archibald
Emily Kay
Manon Lloyd
DNFGermany
Charlotte Becker
Gudrun Stock
Lisa Klein
Lisa Brennauer

Women's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:04:22.847
Letizia Paternoster
Silvia Valsecchi
Elisa Balsamo
Tatiana Guderzo
2Poland0:04:24.872
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Daria Pikulik
Nikol Plosaj
Justyna Kaczkowska

Women's Team Pursuit Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:04:17.853
Elisa Balsamo
Silvia Valsecchi
Letizia Paternoster
Tatiana Guderzo
2Great Britain0:04:21.164
Katie Archibald
Emily Kay
Manon Lloyd
Elinor Barker
3Poland0:04:24.705
Justyna Kaczkowska
Nikol Plosaj
Daria Pikulik
Katarzyna Pawlowska
4France0:04:26.116
Laurie Berthon
Coralie Demay
Elise Delzenne
Marion Borras

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Poland0:03:58.523
Alan Banaszek
Bartosz Rudyk
Szymon Sajnok
Szymon Krawczyk
2Switzerland0:04:02.027
Claudio Imhof
Cyrille Thiery
Loic Perizzolo
Frank Pasche

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark0:03:57.693
Casper Pedersen
Casper Von Folsach
Julius Johansen
Niklas Larsen
2Belgium0:04:02.512
Moreno De Pauw
Gerben Thijssen
Sasha Weemaes
Kenny De Ketele

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:03:56.917
Filippo Ganna
Liam Bertazzo
Simone Consonni
Francesco Lamon
2Russia0:03:57.688
Alexander Evtushenko
Alekse Kurbatov
Dmitrii Sokolov
Mamyr Stash

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:03:56.207
Florian Maitre
Benjamin Thomas
Thomas Denis
Corentin Ermenault
2Germany0:03:57.676
Theo Reinhardt
Kersten Thiele
Domenic Weinstein
Felix Gross

Men's Team Pursuit Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:03:55.780
Louis Pijourlet
Benjamin Thomas
Florian Maitre
Corentin Ermenault
2Italy0:03:55.986
Liam Bertazzo
Simone Consonni
Francesco Lamon
Filippo Ganna
3Russia0:03:57.517
Alexander Evtushenko
Alekse Kurbatov
Dmitrii Sokolov
Mamyr Stash
4Germany0:03:58.435
Felix Gross
Domenic Weinstein
Nils Schomber
Theo Reinhardt

Men's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:00:43.323
Pavel Yakushevskiy
Denis Dmitriev
Shane Alan Perkins
2Czech Republic0:00:43.498
Pavel Kelemen
David Sojka
Tomas Babek

Men's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:43.254
Joachim Eilers
Robert Forstemann
Maximilian Levy
2Great Britain0:00:43.775
Ryan Owens
Callum Skinner
Jack Carlin

Men's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:43.302
Harrie Lavreysen
Jeffrey Hoogland
Matthijs Buchli
2Poland0:00:44.088
Maciej Bielecki
Krzysztof Maksel
Mateusz Rudyk

Men's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:43.111
Quentin Lafargue
Benjamin Edelin
Sebastien Vigier
2Belarus0:00:44.178
Artsiom Zaitsau
Uladzislau Novik
Yauhen Veramchuk

Men's Team Sprint Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:43.254
Benjamin Edelin
Quentin Lafargue
Sebastien Vigier
2Germany0:00:43.337
Robert Forstemann
Joachim Eilers
Maximilian Levy
3Netherlands0:00:43.405
Jeffrey Hoogland
Matthijs Buchli
Harrie Lavreysen
4RussiaOK
Pavel Yakushevskiy
Denis Dmitriev
Shane Alan Perkins

Women's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:32.969
Kyra Lamberink
Shanne Braspennincx
2Lithuania0:00:33.390
Migle Marozaite
Simona Krupeckaite

Women's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:32.324
Sandie Clair
Mathilde Gros
2Spain0:00:34.228
Helena Casas Roige
Tania Calvo Barbero

Women's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:00:32.324
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasiia Voinova
2Italy0:00:34.228
Miriam Vece
Elena Bissolati

Women's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.951
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel
2Great Britain0:00:34.147
Katy Marchant
Sophie Capewell

Women's Team Sprint Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:00:32.560
Anastasiia Voinova
Daria Shmeleva
2Germany0:00:32.807
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel
3Netherlands0:00:33.180
Kyra Lamberink
Shanne Braspennincx
4France0:00:33.700
Sandie Clair
Mathilde Gros

 

