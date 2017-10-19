Image 1 of 49 Germany crashes during round 1 of the team pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 Rui Oliveira (Portugal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 49 Roman Gladys (Ukraine) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 49 Scratch race podium: Kristin Lodassy, Adrien Garel and Roman Gladys (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 49 Scratch race winner Adrien Garel (France) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 49 Kirsten Wild competes in the elimination race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 49 Kirsten Wild win's the women's elimination race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 49 Kirsten Wild win's the women's elimination race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 49 The winning French men's team sprint squad: Benjamin Edelin, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 49 The winning French men's team sprint squad: Benjamin Edelin, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 49 Children fly international flags at the European track championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 49 Adrien Garel (France) in the men's scratch race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 49 Italian team pursuit winner Elisa Balsamo and Letizia Paternoster sign a jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 49 Women's team sprint winners Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shemeleva (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 49 Italy's men's team sprint riders crash (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 49 An Italian coach cheers on the team pursuit squad (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 49 Italy's Letizia Paternoster celebrates the team pursuit win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 49 Kristin Lodassy (Hungary) rides in the men's scratch race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 49 Superman was on hand at the Euro championhships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 49 France on the men's team pursuit podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 49 Adrien Garel (France) wins the scratch race at the Euro championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 49 Kristin Lodassy (Hungary) was second in the scratch race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 49 Women's team sprint winners Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shemeleva (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 49 Riders compete at the European track championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 49 The men's team sprint podium at the European track championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 49 Riders compete at the European track championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 49 The British women's team pursuit squad won silver (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 28 of 49 The British women's team pursuit squad in action (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 29 of 49 The Italian men en route to silver in the team pursuit at the European championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 49 The Italian women's team pursuit riders took gold at the European championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 49 The Italian women en route to winning gold in the team pursuit at the European championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 49 Italy, France and Russia on the European championships team pursuit podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 49 The French men en route to gold in the Euro Championships team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 49 Children fly international flags at the European track championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 49 Riders compete at the European track championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 49 Press row at the European track championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 49 France rides to gold in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 49 Italy's Maria Giulia Confalonieri finished 3rd in the elimination race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 49 The official bell at the UEC Track European Championships in Berlin (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 49 The Russian Federation in the women's team sprint (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 49 The velodrome in Berlin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 49 France gets started in round 1 of the team pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 49 Italy competes during round 1 of the team pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 49 Belgium competes in round 1 during the team pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 49 Italy competes during round 1 of the team pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 49 A packed velodrome for the European championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 49 Great Britain passes by the crashed German riders during round 1 of the team pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 49 German riders compete in the women's team sprint (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 49 of 49 Italy competes during round 1 of the team pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy beat Great Britain to gold in the women’s team pursuit on day 2 of the Track European Championships, while France soared to the top of the medal table in Berlin.

The British men had missed out on an opportunity for a medal after Andy Tennant crashed on the final lap of their qualifying effort. However, the women’s team set up a match-up with a strong looking Italian line-up after beating Germany in round 1. Italy proved much too quick for the British squad, going more than three seconds quicker in the finals.

Italy was edged out by the French in the men’s team pursuit, with the French just two tenths quicker over the four kilometres. The French team dominated the top step of the podium on day two with further gold medals in the men’s scratch race and team sprint.

Russia came out on top in the women’s sprint with Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva beating Germany’s Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel. Kirsten Wild scored the Netherlands’ gold medal of the competition with victory ahead of Evgenia Augustinas (Russia) in the elimination race.

Day 2 Results

Women's Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 2 Evgenia Augustinas (Russian Federation) 3 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) 4 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 5 Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) 6 Trine Schmidt (Denmark) 7 Romy Kasper (Germany) 8 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 9 Valentine Fortin (France) 10 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 11 Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic) 12 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 13 Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) 14 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 15 Polina Pivovarova (Belarus) 16 Monika Graczewska (Poland) 17 Verena Eberhardt (Austria) 18 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)

Men's Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Garel (France) 2 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) 3 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 4 Marc Potts (Ireland) 5 Anders Oddli (Norway) 6 Rui Oliveira (Portugal) 7 Maksim Piskunov (Russian Federation) -1 8 Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) -1 9 Christopher Latham (Great Britain) -1 10 Stefan Matzner (Austria) -1 11 Edgar Stepanyan (Armenia) -1 12 Christos Volikakis (Greece) -1 13 Xavier Caaellas Sanchez (Spain) -1 14 Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands) -1 15 Lucas Liss (Germany) -1 16 Gael Suter (Switzerland) -1 17 Filip Taragel (Slovakia) -1 18 Raman Ramanau (Belarus) -1 19 Jonas Ahlstrand (Sweden) -1 20 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) -1 21 Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia) -2 22 Valentin Plesea (Romania) -2 23 Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic) -1 DNF Francesco Lamon (Italy)

Women's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:04:34.062 Gulnaz Badykova Anastasiia Iakovenko Alexandra Goncharova Aleksandra Chekina 2 Belgium 0:04:35.264 Gilke Croket Saartje Vandenbroucke Lotte Kopecky Annelies Dom

Women's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:04:25.680 ELise Delzenne Coralie Demay Laurie Berthon Marion Borras 2 Belarus 0:04:35.273 Polina Pivovarova Tatsiana Sharakova Hanna Tserah Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya

Women's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Great Britain Elinor Barker Katie Archibald Emily Kay Manon Lloyd DNF Germany Charlotte Becker Gudrun Stock Lisa Klein Lisa Brennauer

Women's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:04:22.847 Letizia Paternoster Silvia Valsecchi Elisa Balsamo Tatiana Guderzo 2 Poland 0:04:24.872 Katarzyna Pawlowska Daria Pikulik Nikol Plosaj Justyna Kaczkowska

Women's Team Pursuit Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:04:17.853 Elisa Balsamo Silvia Valsecchi Letizia Paternoster Tatiana Guderzo 2 Great Britain 0:04:21.164 Katie Archibald Emily Kay Manon Lloyd Elinor Barker 3 Poland 0:04:24.705 Justyna Kaczkowska Nikol Plosaj Daria Pikulik Katarzyna Pawlowska 4 France 0:04:26.116 Laurie Berthon Coralie Demay Elise Delzenne Marion Borras

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Poland 0:03:58.523 Alan Banaszek Bartosz Rudyk Szymon Sajnok Szymon Krawczyk 2 Switzerland 0:04:02.027 Claudio Imhof Cyrille Thiery Loic Perizzolo Frank Pasche

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denmark 0:03:57.693 Casper Pedersen Casper Von Folsach Julius Johansen Niklas Larsen 2 Belgium 0:04:02.512 Moreno De Pauw Gerben Thijssen Sasha Weemaes Kenny De Ketele

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:03:56.917 Filippo Ganna Liam Bertazzo Simone Consonni Francesco Lamon 2 Russia 0:03:57.688 Alexander Evtushenko Alekse Kurbatov Dmitrii Sokolov Mamyr Stash

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:03:56.207 Florian Maitre Benjamin Thomas Thomas Denis Corentin Ermenault 2 Germany 0:03:57.676 Theo Reinhardt Kersten Thiele Domenic Weinstein Felix Gross

Men's Team Pursuit Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:03:55.780 Louis Pijourlet Benjamin Thomas Florian Maitre Corentin Ermenault 2 Italy 0:03:55.986 Liam Bertazzo Simone Consonni Francesco Lamon Filippo Ganna 3 Russia 0:03:57.517 Alexander Evtushenko Alekse Kurbatov Dmitrii Sokolov Mamyr Stash 4 Germany 0:03:58.435 Felix Gross Domenic Weinstein Nils Schomber Theo Reinhardt

Men's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:00:43.323 Pavel Yakushevskiy Denis Dmitriev Shane Alan Perkins 2 Czech Republic 0:00:43.498 Pavel Kelemen David Sojka Tomas Babek

Men's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:43.254 Joachim Eilers Robert Forstemann Maximilian Levy 2 Great Britain 0:00:43.775 Ryan Owens Callum Skinner Jack Carlin

Men's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:43.302 Harrie Lavreysen Jeffrey Hoogland Matthijs Buchli 2 Poland 0:00:44.088 Maciej Bielecki Krzysztof Maksel Mateusz Rudyk

Men's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:43.111 Quentin Lafargue Benjamin Edelin Sebastien Vigier 2 Belarus 0:00:44.178 Artsiom Zaitsau Uladzislau Novik Yauhen Veramchuk

Men's Team Sprint Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:43.254 Benjamin Edelin Quentin Lafargue Sebastien Vigier 2 Germany 0:00:43.337 Robert Forstemann Joachim Eilers Maximilian Levy 3 Netherlands 0:00:43.405 Jeffrey Hoogland Matthijs Buchli Harrie Lavreysen 4 Russia OK Pavel Yakushevskiy Denis Dmitriev Shane Alan Perkins

Women's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:32.969 Kyra Lamberink Shanne Braspennincx 2 Lithuania 0:00:33.390 Migle Marozaite Simona Krupeckaite

Women's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:32.324 Sandie Clair Mathilde Gros 2 Spain 0:00:34.228 Helena Casas Roige Tania Calvo Barbero

Women's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:00:32.324 Daria Shmeleva Anastasiia Voinova 2 Italy 0:00:34.228 Miriam Vece Elena Bissolati

Women's Team Sprint - Round 1 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.951 Miriam Welte Kristina Vogel 2 Great Britain 0:00:34.147 Katy Marchant Sophie Capewell