European Champs: Italy dominate team pursuit qualifying as British men crash

British women and French men to battle Italy for gold medals

Image 1 of 19

Italy put in the second fastest time

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 19

The German team during their qualifying effort

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 19

The Italian woman get themselves ready for their effort

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 19

Charlotte Becker (Germany) prepares for her ride

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 19

Great Britain women swap places during their effort

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 19

One of the Italians shows off his elaborate arm tattoo during team pursuit qualifying

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 19

The French set the benchmark in qualifying for the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 19

Great Britain started off well in qualifying

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 19

The French start their effort

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 19

Spain managed eleventh

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 19

Poland digs in and takes seventh in qualifying

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 19

Switzerland pushes off

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 19

Italy had a good day in the men's and women's qualifying

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 19

Germany prepares for their effort

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 19

A crash for Andy Tennant ended the hopes of the Great Britain men

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 19

Denmark rolls out

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 19

The Romanians get some encouragement from their coach

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 19

Any Tennant walks away from a crash during team pursuit qualifying

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 19

The Italians were the strongest in the women's team pursuit qualifying

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Italy got their Track European Championships off to an excellent start, setting the fastest and second fastest times in the women’s and men’s team pursuit qualifying respectively.

The Italian women, Elisa Balsamo, Tatiana Guderzo, Letizia Paternoster and Silvia Valsecchi, out gunned the British squad of Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Eleanor Dickinson and Emily Kay by almost a second, despite a late surge from the British. Germany also rode a fast finish, but it was not enough to make up for their slow start and they finished third, with Poland, who was some five seconds slower than Italy, qualifying fourth.

Italy will face-off against Poland next, with the winner of that bout heading into the gold medal match-up against either Great Britain or Germany. Given their early performances, an Italy, Great Britain duel for Gold looks highly likely. The times of the losers and the other four teams will be ranked with the top two competing for the Bronze medal.

In the men’s team pursuit, France set the benchmark with a time of 3:58.060, which was less than a second quicker than Italy. Russia faded towards the end of their effort, but held on the take third place with Germany not too far behind in fourth place.

The British men looked like they were on course to set a time good enough to keep their medal hopes alive until Andy Tennant crashed on the last lap, leaving the team with just two riders after already dropping Kian Emadi. The team needed at least three riders to finish to set a time. Tennant later said that it was dizziness that had caused him to crash.

“I remember hearing the bell then I don’t remember anything after that,” Tennant told the British Cycling website. “I have been in the paramedic room for the last hour-and-a-half lying down. I’m alright now.”

Day 2 of competition will see the completion of the Team Pursuit, the team sprint, and the women’s elimination and men’s scratch races.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:03:58.060
Thomas Denis
Benjamin Thomas
Florian Maitre
Corentin Ermenault
2Italy
Liam Bertazzo0:03:58.720
Michele Scartezzini
Francesco Lamon
Filippo Ganna
3Russia
Alexander Evtushenko0:03:59.434
Mamyr Stash
Dmitrii Sokolov
Sergei Shilov
4Germany0:03:59.730
Felix Gross
Domenic Weinstein
Kersten Thiele
Theo Reinhardt
5Denmark0:04:00.571
Julius Johansen
Casper Von Folsach
Casper Pedersen
Niklas Larsen
6Switzerland0:04:01.325
Claudio Imhof
Cyrille Thiery
Loic Perizzolo
Frank Pasche
7Poland0:04:01.709
Alan Banaszek
Daniel Staniszewski
Szymon Sajnok
Szymon Krawczyk
8Belgium0:04:02.954
Kenny De Ketele
Sasha Weemaes
Gerben Thijssen
Lindsay De Vylder
9Belarus0:04:05.780
Yauheni Karaliok
Raman Tsishkou
Mikhail Shemetau
Siarhei Papok
10Ukraine0:04:08.056
Volodymyr Dzhus
Illya Klepikov
Maksym Vasyliev
Roman Gladysh
11Spain0:04:09.542
Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio
Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi
Albert Torres Barcelo
Sebastian Mora Vedri
12Romania0:04:33.879
Alexandru Niculae Ciocan
Valentin Plesea
Marius-Cristian Petrache
Daniel Crista
DNFGreat Britain
Steven Burke
Andrew Tennant
Mark Stewart
Kian Emadi

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:04:20.636
Elisa Balsamo
Silvia Valsecchi
Letizia Paternoster
Tatiana Guderzo
2Great Britain0:04:21.219
Katie Archibald
Emily Kay
Eleanor Dickinson
Elinor Barker
3Germany0:04:25.355
Charlotte Becker
Gudrun Stock
Lisa Klein
Lisa Brennauer
4Poland0:04:26.462
Justyna Kaczkowska
Nikol Plosaj
Daria Pikulik
Katarzyna Pawlowska
5France0:04:27.473
Laurie Berthon
Coralie Demay
Elise Delzenne
Marion Borras
6Russia0:04:34.561
Gulnaz Badykova
Anastasiia Iakovenko
Alexandra Goncharova
Aleksandra Chekina
7Belgium0:04:36.183
Gilke Croket
Saartje Vandenbroucke
Lotte Kopecky
Annelies Dom
8Belarus0:04:37.789
Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
Hanna Tserah
Tatsiana Sharakova
Polina Pivovarova

