European Champs: Italy dominate team pursuit qualifying as British men crash
British women and French men to battle Italy for gold medals
Italy got their Track European Championships off to an excellent start, setting the fastest and second fastest times in the women’s and men’s team pursuit qualifying respectively.
The Italian women, Elisa Balsamo, Tatiana Guderzo, Letizia Paternoster and Silvia Valsecchi, out gunned the British squad of Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Eleanor Dickinson and Emily Kay by almost a second, despite a late surge from the British. Germany also rode a fast finish, but it was not enough to make up for their slow start and they finished third, with Poland, who was some five seconds slower than Italy, qualifying fourth.
Italy will face-off against Poland next, with the winner of that bout heading into the gold medal match-up against either Great Britain or Germany. Given their early performances, an Italy, Great Britain duel for Gold looks highly likely. The times of the losers and the other four teams will be ranked with the top two competing for the Bronze medal.
In the men’s team pursuit, France set the benchmark with a time of 3:58.060, which was less than a second quicker than Italy. Russia faded towards the end of their effort, but held on the take third place with Germany not too far behind in fourth place.
The British men looked like they were on course to set a time good enough to keep their medal hopes alive until Andy Tennant crashed on the last lap, leaving the team with just two riders after already dropping Kian Emadi. The team needed at least three riders to finish to set a time. Tennant later said that it was dizziness that had caused him to crash.
“I remember hearing the bell then I don’t remember anything after that,” Tennant told the British Cycling website. “I have been in the paramedic room for the last hour-and-a-half lying down. I’m alright now.”
Day 2 of competition will see the completion of the Team Pursuit, the team sprint, and the women’s elimination and men’s scratch races.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:03:58.060
|Thomas Denis
|Benjamin Thomas
|Florian Maitre
|Corentin Ermenault
|2
|Italy
|Liam Bertazzo
|0:03:58.720
|Michele Scartezzini
|Francesco Lamon
|Filippo Ganna
|3
|Russia
|Alexander Evtushenko
|0:03:59.434
|Mamyr Stash
|Dmitrii Sokolov
|Sergei Shilov
|4
|Germany
|0:03:59.730
|Felix Gross
|Domenic Weinstein
|Kersten Thiele
|Theo Reinhardt
|5
|Denmark
|0:04:00.571
|Julius Johansen
|Casper Von Folsach
|Casper Pedersen
|Niklas Larsen
|6
|Switzerland
|0:04:01.325
|Claudio Imhof
|Cyrille Thiery
|Loic Perizzolo
|Frank Pasche
|7
|Poland
|0:04:01.709
|Alan Banaszek
|Daniel Staniszewski
|Szymon Sajnok
|Szymon Krawczyk
|8
|Belgium
|0:04:02.954
|Kenny De Ketele
|Sasha Weemaes
|Gerben Thijssen
|Lindsay De Vylder
|9
|Belarus
|0:04:05.780
|Yauheni Karaliok
|Raman Tsishkou
|Mikhail Shemetau
|Siarhei Papok
|10
|Ukraine
|0:04:08.056
|Volodymyr Dzhus
|Illya Klepikov
|Maksym Vasyliev
|Roman Gladysh
|11
|Spain
|0:04:09.542
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|12
|Romania
|0:04:33.879
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan
|Valentin Plesea
|Marius-Cristian Petrache
|Daniel Crista
|DNF
|Great Britain
|Steven Burke
|Andrew Tennant
|Mark Stewart
|Kian Emadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:04:20.636
|Elisa Balsamo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|Letizia Paternoster
|Tatiana Guderzo
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:21.219
|Katie Archibald
|Emily Kay
|Eleanor Dickinson
|Elinor Barker
|3
|Germany
|0:04:25.355
|Charlotte Becker
|Gudrun Stock
|Lisa Klein
|Lisa Brennauer
|4
|Poland
|0:04:26.462
|Justyna Kaczkowska
|Nikol Plosaj
|Daria Pikulik
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|5
|France
|0:04:27.473
|Laurie Berthon
|Coralie Demay
|Elise Delzenne
|Marion Borras
|6
|Russia
|0:04:34.561
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Anastasiia Iakovenko
|Alexandra Goncharova
|Aleksandra Chekina
|7
|Belgium
|0:04:36.183
|Gilke Croket
|Saartje Vandenbroucke
|Lotte Kopecky
|Annelies Dom
|8
|Belarus
|0:04:37.789
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
|Hanna Tserah
|Tatsiana Sharakova
|Polina Pivovarova
