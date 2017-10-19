Image 1 of 19 Italy put in the second fastest time (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 19 The German team during their qualifying effort (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 19 The Italian woman get themselves ready for their effort (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 19 Charlotte Becker (Germany) prepares for her ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 19 Great Britain women swap places during their effort (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 19 One of the Italians shows off his elaborate arm tattoo during team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 19 The French set the benchmark in qualifying for the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 19 Great Britain started off well in qualifying (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 19 The French start their effort (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 19 Spain managed eleventh (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 19 Poland digs in and takes seventh in qualifying (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 19 Switzerland pushes off (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 19 Italy had a good day in the men's and women's qualifying (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 19 Germany prepares for their effort (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 19 A crash for Andy Tennant ended the hopes of the Great Britain men (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 19 Denmark rolls out (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 19 The Romanians get some encouragement from their coach (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 19 Any Tennant walks away from a crash during team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 19 The Italians were the strongest in the women's team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Italy got their Track European Championships off to an excellent start, setting the fastest and second fastest times in the women’s and men’s team pursuit qualifying respectively.

The Italian women, Elisa Balsamo, Tatiana Guderzo, Letizia Paternoster and Silvia Valsecchi, out gunned the British squad of Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Eleanor Dickinson and Emily Kay by almost a second, despite a late surge from the British. Germany also rode a fast finish, but it was not enough to make up for their slow start and they finished third, with Poland, who was some five seconds slower than Italy, qualifying fourth.

Italy will face-off against Poland next, with the winner of that bout heading into the gold medal match-up against either Great Britain or Germany. Given their early performances, an Italy, Great Britain duel for Gold looks highly likely. The times of the losers and the other four teams will be ranked with the top two competing for the Bronze medal.

In the men’s team pursuit, France set the benchmark with a time of 3:58.060, which was less than a second quicker than Italy. Russia faded towards the end of their effort, but held on the take third place with Germany not too far behind in fourth place.

The British men looked like they were on course to set a time good enough to keep their medal hopes alive until Andy Tennant crashed on the last lap, leaving the team with just two riders after already dropping Kian Emadi. The team needed at least three riders to finish to set a time. Tennant later said that it was dizziness that had caused him to crash.

“I remember hearing the bell then I don’t remember anything after that,” Tennant told the British Cycling website. “I have been in the paramedic room for the last hour-and-a-half lying down. I’m alright now.”

Day 2 of competition will see the completion of the Team Pursuit, the team sprint, and the women’s elimination and men’s scratch races.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:03:58.060 Thomas Denis Benjamin Thomas Florian Maitre Corentin Ermenault 2 Italy Liam Bertazzo 0:03:58.720 Michele Scartezzini Francesco Lamon Filippo Ganna 3 Russia Alexander Evtushenko 0:03:59.434 Mamyr Stash Dmitrii Sokolov Sergei Shilov 4 Germany 0:03:59.730 Felix Gross Domenic Weinstein Kersten Thiele Theo Reinhardt 5 Denmark 0:04:00.571 Julius Johansen Casper Von Folsach Casper Pedersen Niklas Larsen 6 Switzerland 0:04:01.325 Claudio Imhof Cyrille Thiery Loic Perizzolo Frank Pasche 7 Poland 0:04:01.709 Alan Banaszek Daniel Staniszewski Szymon Sajnok Szymon Krawczyk 8 Belgium 0:04:02.954 Kenny De Ketele Sasha Weemaes Gerben Thijssen Lindsay De Vylder 9 Belarus 0:04:05.780 Yauheni Karaliok Raman Tsishkou Mikhail Shemetau Siarhei Papok 10 Ukraine 0:04:08.056 Volodymyr Dzhus Illya Klepikov Maksym Vasyliev Roman Gladysh 11 Spain 0:04:09.542 Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi Albert Torres Barcelo Sebastian Mora Vedri 12 Romania 0:04:33.879 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan Valentin Plesea Marius-Cristian Petrache Daniel Crista DNF Great Britain Steven Burke Andrew Tennant Mark Stewart Kian Emadi