UCI Gravel World Championships confirm new host for 2025 after Nice withdrawal

A region of the Netherlands "steeped in cycling tradition" takes over

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 06/10/2024 - Mathieu van der Poel wearing the orange Dutch team kit riding alone on a dirt track in an open field under blue skies
Mathieu van der Poel is the reigning Gravel World Champion after winning in Flanders in 2024 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The UCI announced on Friday that a new host for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships has been secured. The Zuid-Limburg region of the Netherlands will hold the races on October 11 and 12.

In February, a surprise announcement from the UCI declared that Nice, France, originally slated to host the championships, had withdrawn as organisers.

