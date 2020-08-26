European Championships: Nizzolo wins elite men's road race title

Image 1 of 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) wins the elite men's road race UEC European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 Giacomo Nizzolo won the Italian championships the week before becoming European champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 19 European Championships elite men's road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 European Championships elite men's road race - Netherlands (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 European Championships elite men's road race - Belgium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 European Championships elite men's road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 European Championships elite men's road race - Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 19 European Championships elite men's road race - Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 19 European Championships elite men's road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 19 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 19 Matteo Trentin (Italy) 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 19 Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) at 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 19 The Italian team at the European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 19 The breakaway during the elite men's road race at the European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) at the elite men's road race at the European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) at the elite men's road race at the European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 19 Pascal Ackermann (Germany) at the elite men's road race at the European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 19 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) at the elite men's road race at the European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) claimed the European Continental Championships Road Race in a nail-biting sprint ahead of Arnaud Demare (France) and Pascal Ackermann (Germany).

Nizzolo, who won the Italian national championships last weekend, benefitted from an excellent lead-out from his teammates, to secure their nation’s third straight title in the race.

The race was an aggressive affair with countless attacks all the way through the lumpy course in Plouay, France but the Italians were tactically perfect, using the likes of Matteo Trentin – a former winner in the race – to mark countless attacks before providing Nizzolo with an excellent lead-out in the final.

Davide Ballerini helped make the difference, helping to drop Nizzolo off with just over 150m to go while Demare and Ackermann were forced to ride without teammates in the sprint.

The win continues Nizzolo’s excellent season and ensures that the 31-year-old will wear the European jersey at the Tour de France later this week.

“It’s been an incredible day. I had an amazing lead-out from the team but honestly all day they worked perfectly. It was really close and I thought I didn’t do a good jump but in the end I was lucky,” Nizzolo said.

“I lost this race by this much a few years ago but today I won and I’m so happy. We had a plan that if we were all together on the final lap that we should go for sprint. That’s what we did. I’m so proud of the team. We did an unbelievable job. Now I’m going to go to the Tour de France with this jersey.”

