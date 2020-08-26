Trending

European Championships: Nizzolo wins elite men's road race title

By

Italian gets it over Démare, Ackermann in Plouay

Image 1 of 19

Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) wins the elite men's road race UEC European Championships

Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) wins the elite men's road race UEC European Championships
Image 2 of 19

National Championship Italy 2020 - Men Road - Bassano del Grappa - Cittadella 253,8 km - 23/08/2020 - Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA - NTT Pro Cycling) - Davide Ballerini (ITA - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giacomo Nizzolo won the Italian championships the week before becoming European champion
Image 3 of 19

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 26 Start Jasper Philipsen of Belgium Otto Vergaerde of Belgium Jasper Stuyven of Belgium Xandro Meurisse of Belgium Victor Campenaerts of Belgium Oliver Naesen of Belgium Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands Edoardo Affini of Italy Davide Ballerini of Italy Davide Cimolai of Italy Matteo Trentin of Italy Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy Manuele Boaro of Italy Diego Ulissi of Italy Giovanni Visconti of Italy Peloton during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite a 17745km race from Plouay to Plouay UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 26 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Road Race
Image 4 of 19

European Championships elite men's road race

European Championships elite men's road race
Image 5 of 19

Mathieu van der Poel was hoping to take another championship jersey

European Championships elite men's road race - Netherlands (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

Greg van Avermaet seemed ready to lead Belgiium

European Championships elite men's road race - Belgium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

The riders faced 13 laps of the Plouay circuit for a total of 177km

European Championships elite men's road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

The Italian team are ready to roll

European Championships elite men's road race - Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

Alexander Kristoff lead the Norway team

European Championships elite men's road race - Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 19

The elite men roll out from the start

European Championships elite men's road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 19

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 26 Start Otto Vergaerde of Belgium Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium Xandro Meurisse of Belgium Victor Campenaerts of Belgium Jasper Philipsen of Belgium during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite a 17745km race from Plouay to Plouay UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 26 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Road Race
Image 12 of 19

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 26 Start Matteo Trentin of Italy during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite a 17745km race from Plouay to Plouay UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 26 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Matteo Trentin (Italy) 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Road Race
Image 13 of 19

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 26 Start Victor Campenaerts of Belgium during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite a 17745km race from Plouay to Plouay UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 26 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) at 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Road Race
Image 14 of 19

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 26 Diego Ulissi of Italy Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy Cyril Gautier of France Davide Ballerini of Italy Oliver Naesen of Belgium during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite a 17745km race from Plouay to Plouay UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 26 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The Italian team at the European Championships 2020
Image 15 of 19

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 26 Andreas Miltiadis of Cyprus during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite a 17745km race from Plouay to Plouay UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 26 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The breakaway during the elite men's road race at the European Championships 2020
Image 16 of 19

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 26 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite a 17745km race from Plouay to Plouay UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 26 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) at the elite men's road race at the European Championships 2020
Image 17 of 19

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 26 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite a 17745km race from Plouay to Plouay UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 26 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) at the elite men's road race at the European Championships 2020
Image 18 of 19

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 26 Pascal Ackermann of Germany during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite a 17745km race from Plouay to Plouay UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 26 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Pascal Ackermann (Germany) at the elite men's road race at the European Championships 2020
Image 19 of 19

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 26 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite a 17745km race from Plouay to Plouay UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 26 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) at the elite men's road race at the European Championships 2020

Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) claimed the European Continental Championships Road Race in a nail-biting sprint ahead of Arnaud Demare (France) and Pascal Ackermann (Germany).

Nizzolo, who won the Italian national championships last weekend, benefitted from an excellent lead-out from his teammates, to secure their nation’s third straight title in the race.

The race was an aggressive affair with countless attacks all the way through the lumpy course in Plouay, France but the Italians were tactically perfect, using the likes of Matteo Trentin – a former winner in the race – to mark countless attacks before providing Nizzolo with an excellent lead-out in the final. 

Davide Ballerini helped make the difference, helping to drop Nizzolo off with just over 150m to go while Demare and Ackermann were forced to ride without teammates in the sprint. 

The win continues Nizzolo’s excellent season and ensures that the 31-year-old will wear the European jersey at the Tour de France later this week.

“It’s been an incredible day. I had an amazing lead-out from the team but honestly all day they worked perfectly. It was really close and I thought I didn’t do a good jump but in the end I was lucky,” Nizzolo said.

“I lost this race by this much a few years ago but today I won and I’m so happy. We had a plan that if we were all together on the final lap that we should go for sprint. That’s what we did. I’m so proud of the team. We did an unbelievable job. Now I’m going to go to the Tour de France with this jersey.”

More to come!

Provisional Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) 4:12:23
2Arnaud Démare (France)
3Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
4Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
5Jasper Stuyven (Belgium)
6Davide Ballerini (Italy)
7Maciej Paterski (Poland)
8Iván García Cortina (Spain)
9Adam Ťoupalík (Czech Republic)
10Benoît Cosnefroy (France)
11Michael Albasini (Switzerland)
12Bystrøm, Sven Erik (Norway)
13Alexandr Riabushenko (Belarus)
14Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
15Juraj Sagan (Slovakia)
16Sergei Chernetski (Russia)
17Dominik Neuman (Czech Republic)
18Alex Aranburu (Spain)
19Patryk Stosz (Poland)
20Oliver Naesen (Belgium)
21Josip Rumac (Croatia)
22Roland Thalmann (Switzerland)
23Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
24Gonzalo Serrano (Spain)
25Matthew Holmes (Great Britain)
26Oscar Riesebeek (Netherlands)
27Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
28Pieter Weening (Netherlands)
29Rui Costa (Portugal) 0:00:03
30Davide Cimolai (Italy)
31Daniel Turek (Czech Republic) 0:00:08
32Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine) 0:00:10
33Lauk, Karl Patrick (Estonia)
34Nick van der Lijke (Netherlands)
35Patrik Tybor (Slovakia)
36Anatoliy Budyak (Ukraine)
37Alfred Wright (Great Britain)
38Lucas Eriksson (Sweden)
39Artem Nych (Russia)
40Diego Ulissi (Italy)
41Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal)
42Olivier Le Gac (France)
43Sergio Samitier (Spain)
44Szymon Rekita (Poland)
45Matteo Trentin (Italy)
46Jon Aberasturi (Spain)
47Sebastian Schönberger (Austria)
48Igor Boev (Russia)
49Giovanni Visconti (Italy)
50Joel Suter (Switzerland)
51Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands)
52Peeter Pruus (Estonia) 0:00:44
53Markus Hoelgaard (Norway) 0:01:02
54Thomas Boudat (France) 0:01:09
55Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) 0:01:16
56Emīls Liepiņš (Latvia)
57Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) 0:01:50
58Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 0:03:27
59Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
60Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
61Daniel Auer (Austria) 0:05:24
62Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece) 0:05:30
63Viesturs Lukševics (Latvia)
64Cyril Gautier (France)
65Andrej Petrovski (Macedonia)
66Anthony Roux (France)
67Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)
68Marek Čanecký (Slovakia)
69Jannik Steimle (Germany)
70Dmitry Strakhov (Russia)
71Stephan Rabitsch (Austria)
72Juri Hollmann (Germany)
73Resell, Erik Nordsaeter (Norway)
74Emil Dima (Romania)
75Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine)
76Martin Laas (Estonia)
77David van der Poel (Netherlands)
78Scott Thwaites (Great Britain)
79Edoardo Affini (Italy) 0:06:15
80Rafael Silva (Portugal) 0:08:25
81Gašper Katrašnik (Slovenia)
82Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
83Kim Magnusson (Sweden)
84Lilian Calmejane (France)
85Norman Vahtra (Estonia)
86Jan Petelin (Luxembourg)
87Rafael Reis (Portugal)
88Nico Denz (Germany)
89Koen de Kort (Netherlands)
90Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
91Petr Rikunov (Russia) 0:09:36
92Venantas Lašinis (Lithuania)
93Jan Bárta (Czech Republic) 0:09:37
94Cully, Ján Andrej (Slovakia)
95Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
96Andriy Kulyk (Ukraine)
97Martin Haring (Slovakia
98Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
99Julius van den Burg (Netherlands)
100Otto Vergaerde (Belgium) 0:14:31

