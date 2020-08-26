European Championships: Nizzolo wins elite men's road race title
Italian gets it over Démare, Ackermann in Plouay
Elite Men Road Race: Plouay - Plouay
Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) claimed the European Continental Championships Road Race in a nail-biting sprint ahead of Arnaud Demare (France) and Pascal Ackermann (Germany).
Nizzolo, who won the Italian national championships last weekend, benefitted from an excellent lead-out from his teammates, to secure their nation’s third straight title in the race.
The race was an aggressive affair with countless attacks all the way through the lumpy course in Plouay, France but the Italians were tactically perfect, using the likes of Matteo Trentin – a former winner in the race – to mark countless attacks before providing Nizzolo with an excellent lead-out in the final.
Davide Ballerini helped make the difference, helping to drop Nizzolo off with just over 150m to go while Demare and Ackermann were forced to ride without teammates in the sprint.
The win continues Nizzolo’s excellent season and ensures that the 31-year-old will wear the European jersey at the Tour de France later this week.
“It’s been an incredible day. I had an amazing lead-out from the team but honestly all day they worked perfectly. It was really close and I thought I didn’t do a good jump but in the end I was lucky,” Nizzolo said.
“I lost this race by this much a few years ago but today I won and I’m so happy. We had a plan that if we were all together on the final lap that we should go for sprint. That’s what we did. I’m so proud of the team. We did an unbelievable job. Now I’m going to go to the Tour de France with this jersey.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy)
|4:12:23
|2
|Arnaud Démare (France)
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
|4
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Belgium)
|6
|Davide Ballerini (Italy)
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Poland)
|8
|Iván García Cortina (Spain)
|9
|Adam Ťoupalík (Czech Republic)
|10
|Benoît Cosnefroy (France)
|11
|Michael Albasini (Switzerland)
|12
|Bystrøm, Sven Erik (Norway)
|13
|Alexandr Riabushenko (Belarus)
|14
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|15
|Juraj Sagan (Slovakia)
|16
|Sergei Chernetski (Russia)
|17
|Dominik Neuman (Czech Republic)
|18
|Alex Aranburu (Spain)
|19
|Patryk Stosz (Poland)
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Belgium)
|21
|Josip Rumac (Croatia)
|22
|Roland Thalmann (Switzerland)
|23
|Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|24
|Gonzalo Serrano (Spain)
|25
|Matthew Holmes (Great Britain)
|26
|Oscar Riesebeek (Netherlands)
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
|28
|Pieter Weening (Netherlands)
|29
|Rui Costa (Portugal)
|0:00:03
|30
|Davide Cimolai (Italy)
|31
|Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)
|0:00:08
|32
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine)
|0:00:10
|33
|Lauk, Karl Patrick (Estonia)
|34
|Nick van der Lijke (Netherlands)
|35
|Patrik Tybor (Slovakia)
|36
|Anatoliy Budyak (Ukraine)
|37
|Alfred Wright (Great Britain)
|38
|Lucas Eriksson (Sweden)
|39
|Artem Nych (Russia)
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Italy)
|41
|Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal)
|42
|Olivier Le Gac (France)
|43
|Sergio Samitier (Spain)
|44
|Szymon Rekita (Poland)
|45
|Matteo Trentin (Italy)
|46
|Jon Aberasturi (Spain)
|47
|Sebastian Schönberger (Austria)
|48
|Igor Boev (Russia)
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Italy)
|50
|Joel Suter (Switzerland)
|51
|Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands)
|52
|Peeter Pruus (Estonia)
|0:00:44
|53
|Markus Hoelgaard (Norway)
|0:01:02
|54
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:01:09
|55
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
|0:01:16
|56
|Emīls Liepiņš (Latvia)
|57
|Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
|0:01:50
|58
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|0:03:27
|59
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|60
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|61
|Daniel Auer (Austria)
|0:05:24
|62
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|0:05:30
|63
|Viesturs Lukševics (Latvia)
|64
|Cyril Gautier (France)
|65
|Andrej Petrovski (Macedonia)
|66
|Anthony Roux (France)
|67
|Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)
|68
|Marek Čanecký (Slovakia)
|69
|Jannik Steimle (Germany)
|70
|Dmitry Strakhov (Russia)
|71
|Stephan Rabitsch (Austria)
|72
|Juri Hollmann (Germany)
|73
|Resell, Erik Nordsaeter (Norway)
|74
|Emil Dima (Romania)
|75
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine)
|76
|Martin Laas (Estonia)
|77
|David van der Poel (Netherlands)
|78
|Scott Thwaites (Great Britain)
|79
|Edoardo Affini (Italy)
|0:06:15
|80
|Rafael Silva (Portugal)
|0:08:25
|81
|Gašper Katrašnik (Slovenia)
|82
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|83
|Kim Magnusson (Sweden)
|84
|Lilian Calmejane (France)
|85
|Norman Vahtra (Estonia)
|86
|Jan Petelin (Luxembourg)
|87
|Rafael Reis (Portugal)
|88
|Nico Denz (Germany)
|89
|Koen de Kort (Netherlands)
|90
|Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
|91
|Petr Rikunov (Russia)
|0:09:36
|92
|Venantas Lašinis (Lithuania)
|93
|Jan Bárta (Czech Republic)
|0:09:37
|94
|Cully, Ján Andrej (Slovakia)
|95
|Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
|96
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukraine)
|97
|Martin Haring (Slovakia
|98
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|99
|Julius van den Burg (Netherlands)
|100
|Otto Vergaerde (Belgium)
|0:14:31
