De Brabantse Pijl Women: Elisa Longo Borghini goes solo to take second consecutive win

Marianne Vos beats Femke Gerritse in sprint for second

Elisa Longo Borghini celebrates her De Brabantse Pijl victory
Elisa Longo Borghini celebrates her De Brabantse Pijl victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) took a second consecutive victory at De Brabantse Pijl Dames, confirming she has recovered from the concussion she suffered during the Tour of Flanders.

The Italian National Champion rode an aggressive race and attacked alone on the Moskesstraat climb with 11km to race. She opened a 25-second gap and the chasers failed to close the gap on the successive Holstheide climb and the rise to the finish line. 

