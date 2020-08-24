Trending

European Championships: Stefan Küng wins elite men's time trial title

By

Cavagna takes silver and Campenaerts earns bronze

Elite Men Individual Time Trial: Plouay - Plouay

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Arrival Stefan Kung of Switzerland during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Kung of Switzerland wins Men's Elite Individual Time Trial at the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Stefan Kung of Switzerland during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Kung of Switzerland wins Men's Elite ITT title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Arrival Victor Campenaerts of Belgium during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Victor Campenaerts of Belgium finishes third the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Arrival Remi Cavagna of France during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Remi Cavagna of France crosses the line for second in Men's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Alex Dowsett of Great Britain during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alex Dowsett of Great Britain rides to fourth in the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Edoardo Affini of Italy during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Mens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Edoardo Affini of Italy finishes fifth at the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Stefan Küng (Switzerland) dominated the elite men's time trial at the European Championships, catching his minuteman Eduardo Affini (Italy) and blasting around the rolling 25.6km Plouay course.

Küng set a time of 30:18, beating Remi Cavagna of France by 17 seconds, with Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) third at 21 seconds. Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) was the last rider to finish, finishing fourth. 1:03 slower than Küng.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Kung (Switzerland) 0:30:18
2Remi Cavagna (France) 0:00:17
3Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) 0:00:21
4Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) 0:01:03
5Edoardo Affini (Italy) 0:01:15
6Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) 0:01:26
7Justin Wolf (Germany) 0:01:30
8Ryan Mullen (Ireland) 0:01:41
9Jan Barta (Czech Republic) 0:01:43
10Anthony Roux (France) 0:02:03

