European Championships: Stefan Küng wins elite men's time trial title

Image 1 of 6 Stefan Kung of Switzerland wins Men's Elite Individual Time Trial at the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 6 Stefan Kung of Switzerland wins Men's Elite ITT title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 6 Victor Campenaerts of Belgium finishes third the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 6 Remi Cavagna of France crosses the line for second in Men's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 6 Alex Dowsett of Great Britain rides to fourth in the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 6 Edoardo Affini of Italy finishes fifth at the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Men's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Stefan Küng (Switzerland) dominated the elite men's time trial at the European Championships, catching his minuteman Eduardo Affini (Italy) and blasting around the rolling 25.6km Plouay course.

Küng set a time of 30:18, beating Remi Cavagna of France by 17 seconds, with Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) third at 21 seconds. Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) was the last rider to finish, finishing fourth. 1:03 slower than Küng.

