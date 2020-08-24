European Championships: Stefan Küng wins elite men's time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Cavagna takes silver and Campenaerts earns bronze
Elite Men Individual Time Trial: Plouay - Plouay
Stefan Küng (Switzerland) dominated the elite men's time trial at the European Championships, catching his minuteman Eduardo Affini (Italy) and blasting around the rolling 25.6km Plouay course.
Küng set a time of 30:18, beating Remi Cavagna of France by 17 seconds, with Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) third at 21 seconds. Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) was the last rider to finish, finishing fourth. 1:03 slower than Küng.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Kung (Switzerland)
|0:30:18
|2
|Remi Cavagna (France)
|0:00:17
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
|0:00:21
|4
|Alex Dowsett (Great Britain)
|0:01:03
|5
|Edoardo Affini (Italy)
|0:01:15
|6
|Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)
|0:01:26
|7
|Justin Wolf (Germany)
|0:01:30
|8
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|0:01:41
|9
|Jan Barta (Czech Republic)
|0:01:43
|10
|Anthony Roux (France)
|0:02:03
