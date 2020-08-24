European Championships: Anna van der Breggen wins elite women's time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Dutchwoman breaks Ellen van Dijk's winning streak
Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) became the women’s European time trial champion after a dominant and convincing ride over the 25.6km course in Plouay, France. The Dutch rider set a blistering pace and completed the course in a time of 34:03 with last year’s winner Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) forced to settle for silver, with a time that was 30 seconds slower. Marleen Reusser (Switzerland) completed the podium in a time 59 seconds slower than van der Breggen.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|0:34:03
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|0:00:30
|3
|Marlen Reusser (Switzerland)
|0:00:59
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:01:13
|5
|Vittoria Bussi (Italy)
|0:01:32
|6
|Juliette Labous (France)
|0:01:43
|7
|Anna Plichta (Poland)
|8
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|0:01:45
|9
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine
|0:01:48
|10
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France)
|0:02:08
