European Championships: Anna van der Breggen wins elite women's time trial title

Dutchwoman breaks Ellen van Dijk's winning streak

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Podium Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands Gold Medal European Champion Jersey Celebration during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands earns Gold Medal and Jersey in European Champion - Women's Elite ITT (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Arrival Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands wins Women's Elite ITT title at 2020 European Champion (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Arrival Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands takes silver at Women's elite ITT during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Arrival Marlen Reusser of Switzerland during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland finishes third the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Women's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Arrival Lisa Brennauer of Germany during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lisa Brennauer of Germany finished fourth the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Women's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Arrival Vittoria Bussi of Italy during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Vittoria Bussi of Italy places fifth in Women's Elite ITT at Road European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Arrival Juliette Labous of France during the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 256km race from Plouay to Plouay ITT UECcycling EuroRoad20 on August 24 2020 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

uliette Labous of France was sixth the 26th UEC Road European Championships 2020 - Women's Elite Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) became the women’s European time trial champion after a dominant and convincing ride over the 25.6km course in Plouay, France. The Dutch rider set a blistering pace and completed the course in a time of 34:03 with last year’s winner Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) forced to settle for silver, with a time that was 30 seconds slower. Marleen Reusser (Switzerland) completed the podium in a time 59 seconds slower than van der Breggen. 

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) 0:34:03
2Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 0:00:30
3Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) 0:00:59
4Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:01:13
5Vittoria Bussi (Italy) 0:01:32
6Juliette Labous (France) 0:01:43
7Anna Plichta (Poland)
8Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) 0:01:45
9Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine 0:01:48
10Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France) 0:02:08

