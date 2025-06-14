Recommended reading

Happy with third, Florian Lipowitz knew he would ‘explode' if he followed Pogačar on Dauphiné stage 7

By published

His performance does not change the plan to assist team leader Primož Roglič at Tour de France

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe&#039;s German rider Florian Lipowitz cycles to the finish line of the 7th stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 131,6 km between Grand-Aigueblanche and Valmeinier, on June 14, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) dug deep to finish third on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first major test for the GC contenders at the Critérium du Dauphiné came on stage 6 finish on the final climbs, leading to a dynamic finale that shook up the general classification. While the pre-race favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) battled to take the yellow jersey, then on the shoulders of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep), Florian Lipowitz climbed at his own pace to finish a strong third, taking over the white jersey from overnight race leader Evenepoel as the best young rider.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider showed that his performance was not a fluke on Saturday’s stage 7, with nearly 5000 metres of climbing over 131.6km of racing. Lipowitz (24) stayed in the main peloton as it thinned out over the first two ascents of Col de la Madeleine and Col de la Croix de Fer, positioning himself for the anticipated GC showdown on the final climb of Valmeinier 1800 to the finish line.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.