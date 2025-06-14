Happy with third, Florian Lipowitz knew he would ‘explode' if he followed Pogačar on Dauphiné stage 7

The first major test for the GC contenders at the Critérium du Dauphiné came on stage 6 finish on the final climbs, leading to a dynamic finale that shook up the general classification. While the pre-race favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) battled to take the yellow jersey, then on the shoulders of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep), Florian Lipowitz climbed at his own pace to finish a strong third, taking over the white jersey from overnight race leader Evenepoel as the best young rider.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider showed that his performance was not a fluke on Saturday’s stage 7, with nearly 5000 metres of climbing over 131.6km of racing. Lipowitz (24) stayed in the main peloton as it thinned out over the first two ascents of Col de la Madeleine and Col de la Croix de Fer, positioning himself for the anticipated GC showdown on the final climb of Valmeinier 1800 to the finish line.

As expected, race leader Pogačar launched himself on the climb with 12km to go. Behind, Vingegaard and Lipowitz gave chase, but the young German was forced to drop off the pace two kilometres later, settling into his own rhythm.

“It was a really, really hard day again, We tried to be a bit conservative at the start of the race, just be always there, but never attack or something and wait until the last climb,” Lipowitz told media including Cycling Pro Net after the stage.

“I tried, when Pogi went, to follow Jonas, but I knew really quick that I will explode if I go a bit longer and then I try to pace myself. It was still super hard to the finish, and I was more than happy when I was here in the finish.”

Lipowitz finished third on the stage, crossing the line 1:21 behind winner Pogačar. He held onto third place overall, maintaining a 1:50 advantage over Evenepoel in both the GC and the best young rider standings.

“Before this stage, I know that days before I'm in a good shape. But, being there again on the third place makes me super, super happy.”

“I hope to have the same legs tomorrow. Finishing on the podium of the Critérium du Dauphiné would be incredible but tomorrow is another really hard day,” Lipowitz added to the Dauphiné microphone.

His performance was bound to raise the question of his role at the upcoming Tour de France, where Primož Roglič should be the team leader despite the Slovenian having to abandon the Giro d’Italia after several crashes. For Lipowitz, the plan remains unchanged.

“The plan is to help him. He's still the big leader, and I think he showed in the past that he's super strong, and also in three weeks, he can race well. So my main goal will be to help him in the climbs. I thought here that I'm in good shape and maybe make a difference also.”

