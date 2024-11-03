European Cyclocross Championships: Jente Michels defends under-23 men's title

By
published

Filippo Agostinacchio in second and Aubin Sparfel third as Haverdings mechanical denies him podium spot

Jump to:
Image 1 of 7
Jente michels under-23 european cyclocross championships
Jente Michels celebrates his win(Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium's Jente Michels successfully defended his under-23 title at the 2024 European Cyclocross Championships, as a race-long battle with rival David Haverdings (Netherlands) was ended by a mechanical in the final few hundred metres.

Dan Challis

Latest on Cyclingnews