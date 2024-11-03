European Cyclocross Championships: Jente Michels defends under-23 men's title

Image 1 of 7 Jente Michels celebrates his win (Image credit: Getty Images) The riders prepare for the start of the men's under-23 race (Image credit: Getty Images) Cyclocross legend Sven Nys watches on next to Belgian interim head coach Angelo De Clercq (Image credit: Getty Images) Kay De Bruyckere leaning in to a corner (Image credit: Getty Images) David Haverdings was strongest on the climbing sections (Image credit: Getty Images) The leading trio take on the barriers (Image credit: Getty Images) Late drama - David Haverdings wheels his bike over the line after a late mechanical (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium's Jente Michels successfully defended his under-23 title at the 2024 European Cyclocross Championships, as a race-long battle with rival David Haverdings (Netherlands) was ended by a mechanical in the final few hundred metres.

Michels and Haverdings had battled fiercely throughout the race, glued together and swapping the leading position constantly. The pair were joined by Filippo Agostinacchio (Italy) and it looked like the race would be decided by a three-up sprint before Haverdings' chain came off in the closing stages of the final lap.

Agostinacchio faded in last couple of corners but held on to second place. 2024 junior world cyclocross champion Aubin Sparfel (France) beat Yordi Corsus (Belgium) in the sprint for third. Haverdings would eventually finish in 10th place.

"It's crazy to do it for a second time. I didn't believe that until the finish line so I'm really happy," Michels said in the TV interview after the finish.

"It's very fast and dry. It really holds...It's quite important to just sit in the wheels and just try to follow other riders because you just save so much energy. I didn't have that opportunity because I was European champion last year so everyone was watching me. I'm really happy I could finish it off."

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling