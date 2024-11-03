European Cyclocross Championships: Fem van Empel wins women's elite title in thrilling battle with Ceylin Alvarado

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand on course (Image credit: Getty Images) The riders bunched up at the start of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Sanne Cant takes on a climb on the course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fem van Empel (Netherlands) has won the elite women's race at the European Cyclocross Championships for the third time in a row after out-sprinting compatriot Ceylin Alvarado in a dramatic finale.

The pair were inseparable for much of the race as they tussled for control of the front alongside fellow Dutchwoman Lucinda Brand, who came third.

Alvarado had a slight gap coming into the final few corners after Van Empel and Brand came together slightly on a technical bend. But the world champion chased Alvarado down in the closing stages, accelerating out of her slipstream in the final one-hundred metres to win.

It was the third consecutive European Cyclocross Championships that Alvarado has come second to Van Empel.

"I'm actually really happy with this one. It was a really tough race and maybe the nicest battle this season yet," Van Empel said in a TV interview after the finish.

The 22-year-old, who was also a winner a the Koppenbergcross on Friday, was delighted with her win, but was focused on bigger things to come later in the season.

"For now, I have a little bit rest and some training. So I think I'll be back [racing] in two weeks and then the World Cups of course. We will see month per month how it goes," she said.

Results

