European Cyclocross Championships: Fem van Empel wins women's elite title in thrilling battle with Ceylin Alvarado
Van Empel out-sprints her compatriot in a dramatic final lap as Brand takes third for a Dutch 1-2-3
Fem van Empel (Netherlands) has won the elite women's race at the European Cyclocross Championships for the third time in a row after out-sprinting compatriot Ceylin Alvarado in a dramatic finale.
The pair were inseparable for much of the race as they tussled for control of the front alongside fellow Dutchwoman Lucinda Brand, who came third.
Alvarado had a slight gap coming into the final few corners after Van Empel and Brand came together slightly on a technical bend. But the world champion chased Alvarado down in the closing stages, accelerating out of her slipstream in the final one-hundred metres to win.
It was the third consecutive European Cyclocross Championships that Alvarado has come second to Van Empel.
"I'm actually really happy with this one. It was a really tough race and maybe the nicest battle this season yet," Van Empel said in a TV interview after the finish.
The 22-year-old, who was also a winner a the Koppenbergcross on Friday, was delighted with her win, but was focused on bigger things to come later in the season.
"For now, I have a little bit rest and some training. So I think I'll be back [racing] in two weeks and then the World Cups of course. We will see month per month how it goes," she said.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
European Cyclocross Championships: Fem van Empel wins women's elite title in thrilling battle with Ceylin AlvaradoVan Empel out-sprints her compatriot in a dramatic final lap as Brand takes third for a Dutch 1-2-3
-
European Cyclocross Championships: Jente Michels defends under-23 men's titleFilippo Agostinacchio in second and Aubin Sparfel third as Haverdings mechanical denies him podium spot
-
Wout van Aert to make Cyclocross season debut after December Visma-Lease a Bike training campBelgian recovered from season-ending injury, exact date of racing return unconfirmed
-
European Cyclocross Championships: Célia Gery wins under-23 women's titleMarie Schreiber second for Luxembourg, Leonie Bentveld in third