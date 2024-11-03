European Cyclocross Championships: Fem van Empel wins women's elite title in thrilling battle with Ceylin Alvarado

By
published

Van Empel out-sprints her compatriot in a dramatic final lap as Brand takes third for a Dutch 1-2-3

Jump to:
Image 1 of 4
Fem van Empel Koppenbergcross
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fem van Empel (Netherlands) has won the elite women's race at the European Cyclocross Championships for the third time in a row after out-sprinting compatriot Ceylin Alvarado in a dramatic finale.

Dan Challis

Latest on Cyclingnews