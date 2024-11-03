European Cyclocross Championships: Célia Gery wins under-23 women's title

Marie Schreiber second for Luxembourg, Leonie Bentveld in third

celia gery celebrates under-23 women's title in european cyclocross championships
Célia Gery celebrates victory in under-23 women's race(Image credit: Getty Images)

Célia Gery (France) overhauled Marie Schreiber (Luxembourg) in the final metres to win the under-23 women's title at the 2024 European cyclocross championships.

