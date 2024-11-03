European Cyclocross Championships: Célia Gery wins under-23 women's title

Image 1 of 5 Célia Gery celebrates victory in under-23 women's race (Image credit: Getty Images) The leading trio on the opening straight also finished on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Fleur Moors of Belgium on course (Image credit: Getty Images) An early crash for Nette Coppens (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images) Gery on the podium with Schreiber and Bentveld either side (Image credit: Getty Images)

Célia Gery (France) overhauled Marie Schreiber (Luxembourg) in the final metres to win the under-23 women's title at the 2024 European cyclocross championships.

The pair broke away from the rest of the field alongside Leonie Bentveld (Netherlands) in the opening laps, with Schreiber driving the pace right up until the final corner before 2023/2024 junior women's cyclocross world champion Gery came round her in the sprint.

Bentveld finished just a few seconds behind the leading duo to take third place.

Results

