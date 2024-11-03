European Cyclocross Championships: Célia Gery wins under-23 women's title
Marie Schreiber second for Luxembourg, Leonie Bentveld in third
Célia Gery (France) overhauled Marie Schreiber (Luxembourg) in the final metres to win the under-23 women's title at the 2024 European cyclocross championships.
The pair broke away from the rest of the field alongside Leonie Bentveld (Netherlands) in the opening laps, with Schreiber driving the pace right up until the final corner before 2023/2024 junior women's cyclocross world champion Gery came round her in the sprint.
Bentveld finished just a few seconds behind the leading duo to take third place.
Results
