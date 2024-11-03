European Cyclocross Championships: Grossman wins junior women's title, Agostinacchio takes men's race

By
published

Bukovska second, Giorgia Pellizotti third in women's event, Hofer and Vanden Eynde on men's podium

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
Swiss Anja Grossmann celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Junior Women race at the European Championships cyclocross cycling in Pontevedra, Spain, Sunday 03 November 2024. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Grossman celebrates winning the European title(Image credit: Getty Images)

Women's Results

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews