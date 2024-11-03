European Cyclocross Championships: Grossman wins junior women's title, Agostinacchio takes men's race
Bukovska second, Giorgia Pellizotti third in women's event, Hofer and Vanden Eynde on men's podium
Women's Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Men's Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
European Cyclocross Championships: Fem van Empel wins women's elite title in thrilling battle with Ceylin AlvaradoVan Empel out-sprints her compatriot in a dramatic final lap as Brand takes third for a Dutch 1-2-3
-
European Cyclocross Championships: Jente Michels defends under-23 men's titleFilippo Agostinacchio in second and Aubin Sparfel third as Haverdings mechanical denies him podium spot
-
Wout van Aert to make Cyclocross season debut after December Visma-Lease a Bike training campBelgian recovered from season-ending injury, exact date of racing return unconfirmed
-
European Cyclocross Championships: Célia Gery wins under-23 women's titleMarie Schreiber second for Luxembourg, Leonie Bentveld in third