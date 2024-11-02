European Cyclocross Championships: Italy take victory in mixed team relay
Filippo Agostinacchio leads team to the win on final leg ahead of France and Spain
Italy have won the Team Relay at the 2024 UEC European Cyclocross Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.
The Italians were involved in a tussle with second placed France for much of the race. On home soil, the Spanish team took third place ahead of Czechia.
In this event, teams of six from across the elite, under-23 and junior men's and women's categories compete in an order determined by each team. Just four national teams chose to take part, with the two behemoths of cyclocross, Belgium and Netherlands choosing not to participate.
The final leg was contested between Remi Ladlandais (France) and Filippo Agostinacchio (Italy) after the teams from Spain and Czechia had been distanced earlier in the race by the evenly matched Italian and French squads. Agostinacchio broke clear in the final 500 metres of the race to win the event for the first time for Italy.
A fast-finishing Felipe Orts secured the bronze medal for Spain ahead of Czechia's Michael Boroš.
Results
|Pos.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Italy
|40:50
|2
|France
|41:01
|3
|Spain
|41:04
|4
|Czechia
|41:29
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
European Cyclocross Championships: Italy take victory in mixed team relayFilippo Agostinacchio leads team to the win on final leg ahead of France and Spain
-
Saitama Criterium - Biniam Girmay sails over line first as Japan gets its taste of the Tour de FranceMark Cavendish, Primož Roglič and Jasper Philipsen among riders lining up for the off-season crowd pleaser
-
‘I wanted a Spanish team’ - Pablo Castrillo ready to put transfer saga behind him and push on with Movistar in 2025Winner of two stages at the 2024 Vuelta a España is pleased that 'long negotiation' after long transfer battle
-
‘We are fighting to get this invitation’ - Uno X Mobility hoping for third straight Tour de France ride in 2025Norwegian second-division squad in battle with Tudor and TotalEnergies for final two wildcard places