European Cyclocross Championships: Italy take victory in mixed team relay

Filippo Agostinacchio leads team to the win on final leg ahead of France and Spain

PONTCHATEAU, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 05: Federico Ceolin of Italy competes during the 21st UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2023, Men's Elite on November 05, 2023 in Pontchateau, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Federico Ceolin was the first man on the course for Italy(Image credit: Getty Images)


Italy have won the Team Relay at the 2024 UEC European Cyclocross Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.

Team Relay
Pos.TeamTime
1Italy40:50
2France41:01
3Spain41:04
4Czechia41:29
