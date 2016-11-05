Image 1 of 15 Katie Archibald and Manon Lloyd make a change Image 2 of 15 Australia's Cameron Meyer took home a gold medal in the men's points race. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Katie Archibald and Manon Lloyd won the first ever World Cup women's Madison Image 4 of 15 The Glasgow World Cup women's Madison podium Image 5 of 15 Katie Archibald and Manon Lloyd won despite a nasty crash during the race Image 6 of 15 A shot from above Image 7 of 15 Team pursuit riders in action Image 8 of 15 Katie Archibald and Manon Lloyd celebrate their historic victory Image 9 of 15 Emily Nelson (Great Britain) ahead of the women's pursuit Image 10 of 15 Australia's Cameron Meyer took home a gold medal in the men's points race. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Emily Nelson (Great Britain) in the women's pursuit Image 12 of 15 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) women's sprint Image 13 of 15 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) women's sprint Image 14 of 15 Chris Newton - Great Britain coach Image 15 of 15 Emily Nelson (Great Britain) in the women's pursuit

World-class track racing continued for the evening session during Day 3 at the UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow Saturday. Australia's Cameron Meyer took home a gold medal in the men's points race as he continued his return to racing and the Great Britain team of Manon Lloyd and Katie Achibald came back from a crash to win the first ever World Cup women's Madison.

Meyer was released by his road team Dimension Data in July after requesting the termination of his contract for personal reasons. He later announced in October that he would return to racing and focus on the track with his sights set on the 2020 Olympic Games. He recently rode the London Six and in Glasgow Meyer won the points race ahead of Benjamin Thomas (France) and Samuel Harrison (Team Usn) with a dominant ride.

In the men's keirin finals, Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) won the gold medal ahead of Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) and Lewis Oliva (Team Usn) in the last round.

The evening session ended with finals in both the women's sprint and the women's Madison. Manon Lloyd and Katie Achibald won the women's Madison ahead of France's duo Laurie Berthon and Coralie Demay. Russia's team of Maria Averina and Diana Klimova finished third.

The 26-rider field produced a thrilling race. The crash occurred during the second sprint as Lloyd took over from Archibald only to be pushed into her partner. The subsequent crash brought down five riders including both Britons, with the Belgian Kaat Van Der Meulen out of the race. Archibald hurt her wrist in the fall but fought the pain to race on.

“Someone closed down on top of Manon and I was still there,” Archibald explained. “There was nowhere to go. We all came down in a domino.”

Lloyd and Archibald took a few laps to recover but once they had regained their places the race came down to a three-way battle with France and Ukraine. Archibald went on the attack and won three sprints in a row to close the gap on the French with 20 laps to go. In the finale Lloyd slung her in at the perfect moment, enabling her partner to lead out the final sprint and take double points and so land the gold.

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) won the gold medal in the women's sprint in the final round against silver medallist Liubov Basova (Ukraine). While, Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) took the bronze medal ahead of Nicky Degrendele (Belgium).

Golds for Ghys in Scratch Race and Kaczkowska in women's pursuit

The morning session at the UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow ended with two gold medals being awarded to Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland) and Robbe Ghys (Belgium).

Kaczkowska dominated the women's individual pursuit in both the qualifying round and the final round for the gold medal. She began her morning with the fastest qualifying time of 3:31 to beat Elise Delzenne (France) and Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus). She went on to win the gold medal with a time of 3:33, again beating Delzenne and Sharakova. Great Britain's Emily Nelson finished just off the podium in fourth.

The morning session ended with Ghys winning the men's Scratch Race. He beat Maksim Piskunov (Russian Federation) and Ivo Emanuel Oliveira (Portugal).

Full Results

Women's sprint - qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 3 Holly Takos (Australia) 4 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 5 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 6 Jun Han (People's Republic of China) 7 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 8 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 9 Courtney Field (Australia) 10 Tatiana Kiseleva (Russian Federation) 11 Kayono Maeda (Japan) 12 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 13 Lili Liu (People's Republic of China) 14 Takako Ishii (Japan) 15 Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America) 16 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China) 17 Gloria Manzoni (Italy) 18 Tzu Chun Wang (China) DNS Bernette Beyers (South Africa)

Women's sprint - 1/16th finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Takako Ishii (Japan)

Women's sprint - 1/16th finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America) 2 Gloria Manzoni (Italy)

Women's sprint - 1/16th finals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China) 2 Tzu Chun Wang (China)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Courtney Field (Australia)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 2 Tatiana Kiseleva (Russian Federation)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Holly Takos (Australia) 2 Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 2 Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 2 Lili Liu (People's Republic of China)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jun Han (People's Republic of China) 2 Takako Ishii (Japan)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 2 Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 2 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)

Women's sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 2 Jun Han (People's Republic of China)

Women's sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 2 Holly Takos (Australia)

Women's sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's sprint - Semifinal, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's sprint - Semifinal, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's sprint - final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Liubov Basova (Ukraine)

Women's sprint - final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's individual pursuit - qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland) 0:03:31.456 2 Elise Delzenne (France) 0:03:34.902 3 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:03:36.271 4 Emily Nelson (Great Britain) 0:03:39.021 5 Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic) 0:03:39.309 6 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 0:03:39.841 7 Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) 0:03:39.887 8 Hanna Laptsionak (Belarus) 0:03:40.782 9 Hong Wang (People's Republic of China) 0:03:45.024 10 Annelies Dom (Belgium) 0:03:45.692 11 Minami Uwano (Japan) 0:03:45.817 12 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 0:03:46.578 13 Natalia Studenikina (Russian Federation) 0:03:47.349 14 Eileen Burns (Ireland) 0:03:51.001 15 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Eustrak-Euskadi) 0:03:55.016 16 Gilke Croket (Belgium) 0:03:55.115 17 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 0:03:57.470 18 Wing Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China) 0:04:01.738

Women's individual pursuit - finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland) 0:03:33.319 2 Elise Delzenne (France) 0:03:39.326 3 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:03:39.681 4 Emily Nelson (Great Britain) 0:03:41.458 5 Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic) 6 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 7 Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) 8 Hanna Laptsionak (Belarus) 9 Hong Wang (People's Republic of China) 10 Annelies Dom (Belgium) 11 Minami Uwano (Japan) 12 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 13 Natalia Studenikina (Russian Federation) 14 Eileen Burns (Ireland) 15 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Eustrak-Euskadi) 16 Gilke Croket (Belgium) 17 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 18 Wing Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Keirin - first round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 2 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 3 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 4 Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Friuli Asd) 5 Eoin Mullen (Ireland)

Men's Keirin - first round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Zac Williams (New Zealand) 2 Muhammad Sahrom (Isn Track Team) 3 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad And Tobago) 4 Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan) 5 Thomas Clarke (Australia) 6 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Men's Keirin - first round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker) 2 Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 3 Lewis Oliva (Team Usn) 4 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 5 Wenjun Bi (People's Republic of China) 5 Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)

Men's Keirin - first round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sebastien Vigier (France) 2 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 3 Shih Feng Kang (Taichung Cycling Team) 4 Joe Truman (Great Britain) 5 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation) 6 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Men's Keirin - first repechage, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 2 Joe Truman (Great Britain) 3 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary) 4 Wenjun Bi (People's Republic of China)

Men's Keirin - first repechage, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas Clarke (Australia) 2 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad And Tobago) 3 Francesco Ceci (Italy)

Men's Keirin - first repechage, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lewis Oliva (Team Usn) 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 3 Eoin Mullen (Ireland) 4 Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)

Men's Keirin - first repechage, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation) 2 Patryk Rajkowski (Poland) 3 Shih Feng Kang (Taichung Cycling Team) 4 Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Friuli Asd)

Men's Keirin - second round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 2 Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 3 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation) 4 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 5 Muhammad Sahrom (Isn Track Team) 6 Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Keirin - second round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 2 Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker) 3 Lewis Oliva (Team Usn) 4 Zac Williams (New Zealand) 5 Thomas Clarke (Australia) 6 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

Men's Keirin - final 1-6 for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 3 Lewis Oliva (Team Usn) 4 Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker) 5 Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 6 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)

Men's Keirin - final 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 8 Muhammad Sahrom (Isn Track Team) 9 Sebastien Vigier (France) 10 Zac Williams (New Zealand) 11 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 12 Thomas Clarke (Australia)

Men's Scratch Race - final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robbe Ghys (Belgium) 2 Maksim Piskunov (Russian Federation) 3 Ivo Emanuel Oliveira (Portugal) 4 Morgan Kneisky (France) 5 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 6 Fengnian Wang (People's Republic of China) 7 Raman Ramanau (Minsk Cycling Club) 8 Samuel Harrison (Team Usn) 9 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 10 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 11 Sebastian Wotschke (Germany) 12 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 13 Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan) 14 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 15 Jonathan Mould (Team Usn) 16 Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus) 17 Ching Yin Mow (Hong Kong, China) 18 Callum Scotson (Australia) DNF Chien-Liang Chen (Taichung Cycling Team) DNF Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic) DNF Kian Emadi-Coffin (Great Britain) DNF Attilio Viviani (Italy) DNF Shogo Ichimaru (Japan)

Men's Points Race - final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 2 Benjamin Thomas (France) 3 Samuel Harrison (Team Usn) 4 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 5 Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) 6 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 7 Lucas Liss (Germany) 8 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 9 Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kazakhstan) 10 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine) 11 Adam Jamieson (Canada) 12 Raman Ramanau (Minsk Cycling Club) 13 Ivo Emanuel Oliveira (Portugal) 14 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 15 Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) 16 Chien-Liang Chen (Taichung Cycling Team) 17 Ryo Chikatani (Japan)