UCI Track World Cup Glasgow - Day 3: Cameron Meyer wins points race gold

Golds for Ghys in Scratch Race, Cameron Meyer wins points race gold

World-class track racing continued for the evening session during Day 3 at the UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow Saturday. Australia's Cameron Meyer took home a gold medal in the men's points race as he continued his return to racing and the Great Britain team of Manon Lloyd and Katie Achibald came back from a crash to win the first ever World Cup women's Madison. 

Meyer was released by his road team Dimension Data in July after requesting the termination of his contract for personal reasons. He later announced in October that he would return to racing and focus on the track with his sights set on the 2020 Olympic Games. He recently rode the London Six and in Glasgow Meyer won the points race ahead of Benjamin Thomas (France) and Samuel Harrison (Team Usn) with a dominant ride.

In the men's keirin finals, Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) won the gold medal ahead of Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) and Lewis Oliva (Team Usn) in the last round.

The evening session ended with finals in both the women's sprint and the women's Madison. Manon Lloyd and Katie Achibald won the women's Madison ahead of France's duo Laurie Berthon and Coralie Demay. Russia's team of Maria Averina and Diana Klimova finished third.

The 26-rider field produced a thrilling race. The crash occurred during the second sprint as Lloyd took over from Archibald only to be pushed into her partner. The subsequent crash brought down five riders including both Britons, with the Belgian Kaat Van Der Meulen out of the race. Archibald hurt her wrist in the fall but fought the pain to race on.

“Someone closed down on top of Manon and I was still there,” Archibald explained. “There was nowhere to go. We all came down in a domino.” 

Lloyd and Archibald took a few laps to recover but once they had regained their places the race came down to a three-way battle with France and Ukraine. Archibald went on the attack and won three sprints in a row to close the gap on the French with 20 laps to go. In the finale Lloyd slung her in at the perfect moment, enabling her partner to lead out the final sprint and take double points and so land the gold.

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) won the gold medal in the women's sprint in the final round against silver medallist Liubov Basova (Ukraine). While, Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) took the bronze medal ahead of Nicky Degrendele (Belgium).

Golds for Ghys in Scratch Race and Kaczkowska in women's pursuit

The morning session at the UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow ended with two gold medals being awarded to Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland) and Robbe Ghys (Belgium).

Kaczkowska dominated the women's individual pursuit in both the qualifying round and the final round for the gold medal. She began her morning with the fastest qualifying time of 3:31 to beat Elise Delzenne (France) and Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus). She went on to win the gold medal with a time of 3:33, again beating Delzenne and Sharakova. Great Britain's Emily Nelson finished just off the podium in fourth.

The morning session ended with Ghys winning the men's Scratch Race. He beat Maksim Piskunov (Russian Federation) and Ivo Emanuel Oliveira (Portugal).

Full Results

Women's sprint - qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
3Holly Takos (Australia)
4Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
5Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
6Jun Han (People's Republic of China)
7Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
8Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
9Courtney Field (Australia)
10Tatiana Kiseleva (Russian Federation)
11Kayono Maeda (Japan)
12Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
13Lili Liu (People's Republic of China)
14Takako Ishii (Japan)
15Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
16Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
17Gloria Manzoni (Italy)
18Tzu Chun Wang (China)
DNSBernette Beyers (South Africa)

Women's sprint - 1/16th finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Takako Ishii (Japan)

Women's sprint - 1/16th finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
2Gloria Manzoni (Italy)

Women's sprint - 1/16th finals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
2Tzu Chun Wang (China)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Courtney Field (Australia)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
2Tatiana Kiseleva (Russian Federation)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Holly Takos (Australia)
2Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
2Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
2Lili Liu (People's Republic of China)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jun Han (People's Republic of China)
2Takako Ishii (Japan)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
2Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)

Women's sprint - 1/8th finals, Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
2Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)

Women's sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
2Jun Han (People's Republic of China)

Women's sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
2Holly Takos (Australia)

Women's sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
2Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's sprint - Semifinal, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's sprint - Semifinal, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's sprint - final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Liubov Basova (Ukraine)

Women's sprint - final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's individual pursuit - qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)0:03:31.456
2Elise Delzenne (France)0:03:34.902
3Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:03:36.271
4Emily Nelson (Great Britain)0:03:39.021
5Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)0:03:39.309
6Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:03:39.841
7Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)0:03:39.887
8Hanna Laptsionak (Belarus)0:03:40.782
9Hong Wang (People's Republic of China)0:03:45.024
10Annelies Dom (Belgium)0:03:45.692
11Minami Uwano (Japan)0:03:45.817
12Tatjana Paller (Germany)0:03:46.578
13Natalia Studenikina (Russian Federation)0:03:47.349
14Eileen Burns (Ireland)0:03:51.001
15Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Eustrak-Euskadi)0:03:55.016
16Gilke Croket (Belgium)0:03:55.115
17Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)0:03:57.470
18Wing Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:04:01.738

Women's individual pursuit - finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)0:03:33.319
2Elise Delzenne (France)0:03:39.326
3Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:03:39.681
4Emily Nelson (Great Britain)0:03:41.458
5Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
6Simona Frapporti (Italy)
7Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
8Hanna Laptsionak (Belarus)
9Hong Wang (People's Republic of China)
10Annelies Dom (Belgium)
11Minami Uwano (Japan)
12Tatjana Paller (Germany)
13Natalia Studenikina (Russian Federation)
14Eileen Burns (Ireland)
15Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Eustrak-Euskadi)
16Gilke Croket (Belgium)
17Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
18Wing Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Keirin - first round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
3Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
4Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Friuli Asd)
5Eoin Mullen (Ireland)

Men's Keirin - first round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zac Williams (New Zealand)
2Muhammad Sahrom (Isn Track Team)
3Kwesi Browne (Trinidad And Tobago)
4Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
5Thomas Clarke (Australia)
6Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Men's Keirin - first round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker)
2Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
3Lewis Oliva (Team Usn)
4Francesco Ceci (Italy)
5Wenjun Bi (People's Republic of China)
5Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)

Men's Keirin - first round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sebastien Vigier (France)
2Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
3Shih Feng Kang (Taichung Cycling Team)
4Joe Truman (Great Britain)
5Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
6Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Men's Keirin - first repechage, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
2Joe Truman (Great Britain)
3Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
4Wenjun Bi (People's Republic of China)

Men's Keirin - first repechage, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Clarke (Australia)
2Kwesi Browne (Trinidad And Tobago)
3Francesco Ceci (Italy)

Men's Keirin - first repechage, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lewis Oliva (Team Usn)
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
3Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
4Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)

Men's Keirin - first repechage, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
2Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
3Shih Feng Kang (Taichung Cycling Team)
4Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Friuli Asd)

Men's Keirin - second round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
2Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
3Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
4Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
5Muhammad Sahrom (Isn Track Team)
6Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Keirin - second round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
2Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker)
3Lewis Oliva (Team Usn)
4Zac Williams (New Zealand)
5Thomas Clarke (Australia)
6Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

Men's Keirin - final 1-6 for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
3Lewis Oliva (Team Usn)
4Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker)
5Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
6Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)

Men's Keirin - final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
8Muhammad Sahrom (Isn Track Team)
9Sebastien Vigier (France)
10Zac Williams (New Zealand)
11Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
12Thomas Clarke (Australia)

Men's Scratch Race - final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
2Maksim Piskunov (Russian Federation)
3Ivo Emanuel Oliveira (Portugal)
4Morgan Kneisky (France)
5Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
6Fengnian Wang (People's Republic of China)
7Raman Ramanau (Minsk Cycling Club)
8Samuel Harrison (Team Usn)
9Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
10Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
11Sebastian Wotschke (Germany)
12Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
13Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan)
14Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
15Jonathan Mould (Team Usn)
16Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus)
17Ching Yin Mow (Hong Kong, China)
18Callum Scotson (Australia)
DNFChien-Liang Chen (Taichung Cycling Team)
DNFJiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)
DNFKian Emadi-Coffin (Great Britain)
DNFAttilio Viviani (Italy)
DNFShogo Ichimaru (Japan)

Men's Points Race - final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cameron Meyer (Australia)
2Benjamin Thomas (France)
3Samuel Harrison (Team Usn)
4Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
5Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
6Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
7Lucas Liss (Germany)
8Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
9Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kazakhstan)
10Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
11Adam Jamieson (Canada)
12Raman Ramanau (Minsk Cycling Club)
13Ivo Emanuel Oliveira (Portugal)
14Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
15Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
16Chien-Liang Chen (Taichung Cycling Team)
17Ryo Chikatani (Japan)

Women's Madison - final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain
Manon Lloyd
Katie Archibald
2France
Laurie Berthon
Coralie Demay
3Russia
Maria Averina
Diana Klimova
4Ukraine
Anna Nahirna
Oksana Klyachina
5Czech Republic
Jarmila Machocova
Lucie Hochmann
6Ireland
Lydia Gurley
Lydia Boylan
7Italy
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
Arianna Fidanza
8Belarus
Ina Savenka
Polina Pivovarova
9Australia
Alexandra Manly
Danielle Mckinnirey
10United States
Kimberly Ann Zubris
Kimberly Geist
11Germany
Lisa Kullmer
Franziska Brausse
12Hong Kong
Qianyu Yang
Yao Pang

 

