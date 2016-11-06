Trending

UCI Track World Cup Glasgow - Day 4: Gold for Great Britain in men's team sprint, women's Omnium

Frenchman Chavanel secures gold medal in individual pursuit

Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium

Andrew Tennant (Great Britain) in men's pursuit

Sebastien Vigier, Benjamin Edelin, Quentin Lafargue (France) in the men's team sprint

New Zealand: Zac Williams, Simon van Velthooven, Bradly Knipe in the men's team sprint

Great Britain: Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman win men's team sprint

Kayono Maeda of Japan leads team mate Takako Ishii in the Women's Team Sprint

Mandy Marquardt of the USA leads team mate Madalyn Godby in the Women's Team Sprint

Emily Kay of Great Britain in action in the Scratch Race round of the Women's Omnium

Courtney Field of Australia leads team mate Holly Takos in the Women's Team Sprint

Britain's Jack Carlin (C), Ryan Owens (L) and Joe Truman celebrate after winning the men's team sprint final

Sylvain Chavanel (France) wins gold in men's pursuit

Sylvain Chavanel (France) wins gold in men's pursuit

Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium

Britain's Jack Carlin (C), Ryan Owens (L) and Joe Truman celebrate after winning the men's team sprint final

Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium

Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium

Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium

Sylvain Chavanel (France) wins gold in men's pursuit

Great Britain capped off a successful opening UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow on Sunday by adding two more gold medals to the their list of results his weekend. The men's team sprint trio of Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman secured gold while Emily Kay closed out the evening session with a gold medal in the women's Omnium.

Carlin, Owens and Truman finished third in the qualifying round but then won their first round heat against the Czech Republic. They were paired against France's trio of Benjamin Edelin, Quentin Lafargue and Sebastien Vigier, and went on to win that gold medal round. Poland's Maciej Bielecki, Patryk Rajkowski and Mateusz Rudyk secured the bronze medal against Germany.

Kay was the most consistent of the women's 18-rider field for the women's Omnium. She finished second in the tempo race, fourth in the scratch race, second in the elimination and picked up enough points in the points race to win the Omnium gold by a slim one-point lead over silver medallist Lotte Kopecky (Belgium). Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) finished with the bronze medal.

Another highlight to the evening's finale went to Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel, who took the gold medal in the men's individual pursuit. He was second in the qualifiers during the morning session behind Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) but went on to beat the Polish rider during the finals for gold. Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands) finished with the bronze.

Chavanel's compatriot Elise Delzenne went on to win the women's scratch race ahead of Minami Uwano (Japan) and Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation), while Dutch powerhouse Kirsten Wild had to settle for sixth.

It was a good day for the Spanish team that won gold medals in the women's team sprint and then closed out the night by winning the men's Madison. The duo of Tania Calvo Barbero and Helena Casas Roige faced China's Jun Han and Lili Liu in the gold-medal round, successfully taking the victory in the sprints. The Russian team took bronze ahead of fourth placed team from Australia.

The World Cup finished with the men's Madison and Spain's duo Sebastian Mora Vedri and Albert Torres Barcelo taking the gold medal with 45 points. Australia's Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson secured the silver while Belgium's Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw took bronze.

Full Results

Men's individual pursuit - qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)0:04:18.217
2Sylvain Chavanel (France)0:00:02.210
3Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)0:00:02.327
4Leif Lampater (Germany)0:00:02.496
5Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)0:00:02.981
6Jay Lamoureux (Canada)0:00:03.706
7Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)0:00:04.588
8Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)0:00:07.157
9Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)0:00:07.433
10Rohan Wight (Australia)0:00:08.882
11Vladislav Kulikov (Russian Federation)0:00:11.049
12Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain)0:00:11.485
13Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)0:00:12.045
14Jozef Metelka (Slovakia)0:00:12.222
15Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:00:15.971
16Ryo Chikatani (Japan)0:00:16.597
17Davide Plebani (Italy)0:00:17.110
18Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus)0:00:19.130
19Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukraine)0:00:20.107
20Chien-Liang Chen (Taichung Cycling Team)0:00:26.333

Men's individual pursuit - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (France)0:04:20.567
2Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)0:00:02.308
3Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)0:00:00.175
4Leif Lampater (Germany)0:00:06.879
5Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)0:00:00.631
6Jay Lamoureux (Canada)0:00:01.356
7Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)0:00:02.238
8Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)0:00:04.807
9Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)0:00:05.083
10Rohan Wight (Australia)0:00:06.532
11Vladislav Kulikov (Russian Federation)0:00:08.699
12Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain)0:00:09.135
13Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)0:00:09.695
14Jozef Metelka (Slovakia)0:00:09.872
15Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:00:13.621
16Ryo Chikatani (Japan)0:00:14.247
17Davide Plebani (Italy)0:00:14.760
18Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus)0:00:16.780
19Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukraine)0:00:17.757
20Chien-Liang Chen (Taichung Cycling Team)0:00:23.983

Women's team sprint - qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Russia
Natalia Antonova
Tatiana Kiseleva
2Spain
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
3China
Jun Han
Lili Liu
4Australia
Courtney Field
Holly Takos
4United States
Madalyn Godby
Mandy Marquardt
5Japan
Takako Ishii
Kayono Maeda
6Italy
Gloria Manzoni
Miriam Vece
7Ireland
Eimear Moran
Robyn Stewart
8Taichung Cycing Team
Mei Yu Hsiao
Tzu Chun Wang
10Ukraine
Inna Metalnykova
Olena Starikova

Women's team sprint - first round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Australia
Courtney Field
Holly Takos
2United States
Madalyn Godby
Mandy Marquardt

Women's team sprint - first round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1China
Jun Han
Lili Liu
2Japan
Takako Ishii
Kayono Maeda

Women's team sprint - first round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
2Italy
Gloria Manzoni
Miriam Vece

Women's team sprint - first round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Russia
Natalia Antonova
Tatiana Kiseleva
2Ireland
Eimear Moran
Robyn Stewart

Women's team sprint - final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
2China
Jun Han
Lili Liu

Women's team sprint - final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Russia
Natalia Antonova
Tatiana Kiseleva
4Australia
Courtney Field
Holly Takos

Men's team sprint - qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Germany
Eric Engler
Robert Forstemann
Tobias Wachter
2Poland
Maciej Bielecki
Patryk Rajkowski
Mateusz Rudyk
3Great Britain
Jack Carlin
Ryan Owens
Joe Truman
4France
Benjamin Edelin
Quentin Lafargue
Sebastien Vigier
5Russia
Kirill Samusenko
Aleksei Tkachev
Pavel Yakushevskiy
6Czech Republic
Tomas Babek
David Sojka
Robin Wagner
7China
Wenjun Bi
Kai Hu
Juncheng Liu
8Spain
Alejandro Martinez
Jose Moreno Sanchez
Juan Peralta Gascon
9Belarus
Uladzislau Novik
Yauhen Veramchuk
Artsiom Zaitsau
10New Zealand
Bradly Knipe
Simon Van Velthooven
Zac Williams
11Australia
Thomas Clarke
Braeden Dean
Nathan Hart
12Japan
Kazuki Amagai
Koki Hori
Tomoyuki Kawabata
13Dream Seeker
Kota Asai
Yudai Nitta
Makuru Wada

Men's team sprint - first round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1France
Benjamin Edelin
Quentin Lafargue
Sebastien Vigier
2Russia
Kirill Samusenko
Aleksei Tkachev
Pavel Yakushevskiy

Men's team sprint - first round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain
Jack Carlin
Ryan Owens
Joe Truman
2Czech Republic
Tomas Babek
David Sojka
Robin Wagner

Men's team sprint - first round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Poland
Maciej Bielecki
Patryk Rajkowski
Mateusz Rudyk
2China
Wenjun Bi
Kai Hu
Juncheng Liu

Men's team sprint - first round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Germany
Eric Engler
Robert Forstemann
Tobias Wachter
2Spain
Alejandro Martinez
Jose Moreno Sanchez
Juan Peralta Gascon

Men's team sprint - final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain
Jack Carlin
Ryan Owens
Joe Truman
2France
Benjamin Edelin
Quentin Lafargue
Sebastien Vigier

Men's team sprint - final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Poland
Maciej Bielecki
Patryk Rajkowski
Mateusz Rudyk
4Germany
Eric Engler
Robert Forstemann
Tobias Wachter

Women's Omnium - tempo race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
2Emily Kay (Great Britain)
3Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
4Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
5Simona Frapporti (Italy)
6Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
7Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
8Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
9Daria Pikulik (Poland)
10Alexandra Manly (Australia)
11Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
12Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
13Roxane Fournier (France)
14Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
15Tatjana Paller (Germany)
16Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
17Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team)
18Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)

Women's Omnium - scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
2Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
3Roxane Fournier (France)
4Emily Kay (Great Britain)
5Simona Frapporti (Italy)
6Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
7Alexandra Manly (Australia)
8Tatjana Paller (Germany)
9Daria Pikulik (Poland)
10Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team)
11Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
12Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
13Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
14Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
15Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
16Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
17Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
18Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)

Women's Omnium - elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
2Emily Kay (Great Britain)
3Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
4Alexandra Manly (Australia)
5Daria Pikulik (Poland)
6Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
7Roxane Fournier (France)
8Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
9Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
10Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
11Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
12Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
13Simona Frapporti (Italy)
14Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
15Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
16Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
17Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team)
18Tatjana Paller (Germany)

Women's Omnium - final after points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Kay (Great Britain)121pts
2Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)120
3Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)119
4Yumi Kajihara (Japan)117
5Simona Frapporti (Italy)113
6Roxane Fournier (France)94
7Alexandra Manly (Australia)85
8Daria Pikulik (Poland)83
9Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)81
10Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)80
11Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)73
12Tatjana Paller (Germany)65
13Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)64
14Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)63
15Lydia Boylan (Ireland)54
16Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)46
17Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)45
18Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team)38

Women's scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elise Delzenne (France)
2Minami Uwano (Japan)
3Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
4Lydia Gurley (Ireland)
5Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)
6Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
8Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
9Lisa Kullmer (Germany)
10Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
11Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
12Laura Basso (Cycling Team Friuli Asd)
13Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
14Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)
15Sara Ferrara (Finland)
16Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
17Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Eustrak-Euskadi)
18Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
19Danielle Mckinnirey (Australia)

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Albert Torres Barcelo
2Australia
Cameron Meyer
Callum Scotson
3Belgium
Kenny De Ketele
Moreno De Pauw
4Italy
Francesco Lamon
Simone Consonni
5France
Morgan Kneisky
Corentin Ermenault
6Poland
Daniel Staniszewski
Alan Banaszek
7Switzerland
Tristan Marguet
Claudio Imhof
8Great Britain
Mark Stewart
Oliver Wood
9Russia
Sergey Rostovtsev
Maksim Piskunov
10Kazakhstan
Sultanmurat Miraliyev
Sergey Shatovkin
11Czech Republic
Martin Blaha
Jiri Hochmann
12Ukraine
Vitaliy Hryniv
Taras Shevchuk
13Belarus
Aleh Ahiyevich
Yauheni Akhramenka
14Hong Kong
Chun Wing Leung
Ka Yu Leung
15Germany
Lucas Liss
Sebastian Wotschke

 

