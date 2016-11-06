UCI Track World Cup Glasgow - Day 4: Gold for Great Britain in men's team sprint, women's Omnium
Frenchman Chavanel secures gold medal in individual pursuit
Day 4: Glasgow -
Great Britain capped off a successful opening UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow on Sunday by adding two more gold medals to the their list of results his weekend. The men's team sprint trio of Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman secured gold while Emily Kay closed out the evening session with a gold medal in the women's Omnium.
Carlin, Owens and Truman finished third in the qualifying round but then won their first round heat against the Czech Republic. They were paired against France's trio of Benjamin Edelin, Quentin Lafargue and Sebastien Vigier, and went on to win that gold medal round. Poland's Maciej Bielecki, Patryk Rajkowski and Mateusz Rudyk secured the bronze medal against Germany.
Kay was the most consistent of the women's 18-rider field for the women's Omnium. She finished second in the tempo race, fourth in the scratch race, second in the elimination and picked up enough points in the points race to win the Omnium gold by a slim one-point lead over silver medallist Lotte Kopecky (Belgium). Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) finished with the bronze medal.
Another highlight to the evening's finale went to Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel, who took the gold medal in the men's individual pursuit. He was second in the qualifiers during the morning session behind Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) but went on to beat the Polish rider during the finals for gold. Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands) finished with the bronze.
Chavanel's compatriot Elise Delzenne went on to win the women's scratch race ahead of Minami Uwano (Japan) and Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation), while Dutch powerhouse Kirsten Wild had to settle for sixth.
It was a good day for the Spanish team that won gold medals in the women's team sprint and then closed out the night by winning the men's Madison. The duo of Tania Calvo Barbero and Helena Casas Roige faced China's Jun Han and Lili Liu in the gold-medal round, successfully taking the victory in the sprints. The Russian team took bronze ahead of fourth placed team from Australia.
The World Cup finished with the men's Madison and Spain's duo Sebastian Mora Vedri and Albert Torres Barcelo taking the gold medal with 45 points. Australia's Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson secured the silver while Belgium's Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw took bronze.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|0:04:18.217
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (France)
|0:00:02.210
|3
|Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)
|0:00:02.327
|4
|Leif Lampater (Germany)
|0:00:02.496
|5
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:02.981
|6
|Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
|0:00:03.706
|7
|Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)
|0:00:04.588
|8
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|0:00:07.157
|9
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|0:00:07.433
|10
|Rohan Wight (Australia)
|0:00:08.882
|11
|Vladislav Kulikov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.049
|12
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain)
|0:00:11.485
|13
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|0:00:12.045
|14
|Jozef Metelka (Slovakia)
|0:00:12.222
|15
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:15.971
|16
|Ryo Chikatani (Japan)
|0:00:16.597
|17
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|0:00:17.110
|18
|Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus)
|0:00:19.130
|19
|Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukraine)
|0:00:20.107
|20
|Chien-Liang Chen (Taichung Cycling Team)
|0:00:26.333
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (France)
|0:04:20.567
|2
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|0:00:02.308
|3
|Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.175
|4
|Leif Lampater (Germany)
|0:00:06.879
|5
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:00.631
|6
|Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
|0:00:01.356
|7
|Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)
|0:00:02.238
|8
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|0:00:04.807
|9
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|0:00:05.083
|10
|Rohan Wight (Australia)
|0:00:06.532
|11
|Vladislav Kulikov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:08.699
|12
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain)
|0:00:09.135
|13
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|0:00:09.695
|14
|Jozef Metelka (Slovakia)
|0:00:09.872
|15
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:13.621
|16
|Ryo Chikatani (Japan)
|0:00:14.247
|17
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|0:00:14.760
|18
|Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus)
|0:00:16.780
|19
|Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukraine)
|0:00:17.757
|20
|Chien-Liang Chen (Taichung Cycling Team)
|0:00:23.983
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Russia
|Natalia Antonova
|Tatiana Kiseleva
|2
|Spain
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|3
|China
|Jun Han
|Lili Liu
|4
|Australia
|Courtney Field
|Holly Takos
|4
|United States
|Madalyn Godby
|Mandy Marquardt
|5
|Japan
|Takako Ishii
|Kayono Maeda
|6
|Italy
|Gloria Manzoni
|Miriam Vece
|7
|Ireland
|Eimear Moran
|Robyn Stewart
|8
|Taichung Cycing Team
|Mei Yu Hsiao
|Tzu Chun Wang
|10
|Ukraine
|Inna Metalnykova
|Olena Starikova
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Australia
|Courtney Field
|Holly Takos
|2
|United States
|Madalyn Godby
|Mandy Marquardt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|China
|Jun Han
|Lili Liu
|2
|Japan
|Takako Ishii
|Kayono Maeda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|2
|Italy
|Gloria Manzoni
|Miriam Vece
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Russia
|Natalia Antonova
|Tatiana Kiseleva
|2
|Ireland
|Eimear Moran
|Robyn Stewart
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|2
|China
|Jun Han
|Lili Liu
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Russia
|Natalia Antonova
|Tatiana Kiseleva
|4
|Australia
|Courtney Field
|Holly Takos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Germany
|Eric Engler
|Robert Forstemann
|Tobias Wachter
|2
|Poland
|Maciej Bielecki
|Patryk Rajkowski
|Mateusz Rudyk
|3
|Great Britain
|Jack Carlin
|Ryan Owens
|Joe Truman
|4
|France
|Benjamin Edelin
|Quentin Lafargue
|Sebastien Vigier
|5
|Russia
|Kirill Samusenko
|Aleksei Tkachev
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|6
|Czech Republic
|Tomas Babek
|David Sojka
|Robin Wagner
|7
|China
|Wenjun Bi
|Kai Hu
|Juncheng Liu
|8
|Spain
|Alejandro Martinez
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|Juan Peralta Gascon
|9
|Belarus
|Uladzislau Novik
|Yauhen Veramchuk
|Artsiom Zaitsau
|10
|New Zealand
|Bradly Knipe
|Simon Van Velthooven
|Zac Williams
|11
|Australia
|Thomas Clarke
|Braeden Dean
|Nathan Hart
|12
|Japan
|Kazuki Amagai
|Koki Hori
|Tomoyuki Kawabata
|13
|Dream Seeker
|Kota Asai
|Yudai Nitta
|Makuru Wada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|France
|Benjamin Edelin
|Quentin Lafargue
|Sebastien Vigier
|2
|Russia
|Kirill Samusenko
|Aleksei Tkachev
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Great Britain
|Jack Carlin
|Ryan Owens
|Joe Truman
|2
|Czech Republic
|Tomas Babek
|David Sojka
|Robin Wagner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Poland
|Maciej Bielecki
|Patryk Rajkowski
|Mateusz Rudyk
|2
|China
|Wenjun Bi
|Kai Hu
|Juncheng Liu
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Germany
|Eric Engler
|Robert Forstemann
|Tobias Wachter
|2
|Spain
|Alejandro Martinez
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|Juan Peralta Gascon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Great Britain
|Jack Carlin
|Ryan Owens
|Joe Truman
|2
|France
|Benjamin Edelin
|Quentin Lafargue
|Sebastien Vigier
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Poland
|Maciej Bielecki
|Patryk Rajkowski
|Mateusz Rudyk
|4
|Germany
|Eric Engler
|Robert Forstemann
|Tobias Wachter
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|2
|Emily Kay (Great Britain)
|3
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|4
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|5
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|7
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|8
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|9
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|10
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|11
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|12
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|13
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|14
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|15
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|16
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|17
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team)
|18
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|3
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|4
|Emily Kay (Great Britain)
|5
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|6
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|7
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|8
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|9
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|10
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team)
|11
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|12
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|13
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|14
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|15
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|16
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|17
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|18
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|2
|Emily Kay (Great Britain)
|3
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|4
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|5
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|6
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|7
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|8
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|9
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|10
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|11
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|12
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|13
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|14
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|15
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|16
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|17
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team)
|18
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Kay (Great Britain)
|121
|pts
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|120
|3
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|119
|4
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|117
|5
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|113
|6
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|94
|7
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|85
|8
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|83
|9
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|81
|10
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|80
|11
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|73
|12
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|65
|13
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|64
|14
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|63
|15
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|54
|16
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|46
|17
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|45
|18
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team)
|38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elise Delzenne (France)
|2
|Minami Uwano (Japan)
|3
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|4
|Lydia Gurley (Ireland)
|5
|Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|8
|Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
|9
|Lisa Kullmer (Germany)
|10
|Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|11
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|12
|Laura Basso (Cycling Team Friuli Asd)
|13
|Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
|14
|Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)
|15
|Sara Ferrara (Finland)
|16
|Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
|17
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Eustrak-Euskadi)
|18
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
|19
|Danielle Mckinnirey (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|2
|Australia
|Cameron Meyer
|Callum Scotson
|3
|Belgium
|Kenny De Ketele
|Moreno De Pauw
|4
|Italy
|Francesco Lamon
|Simone Consonni
|5
|France
|Morgan Kneisky
|Corentin Ermenault
|6
|Poland
|Daniel Staniszewski
|Alan Banaszek
|7
|Switzerland
|Tristan Marguet
|Claudio Imhof
|8
|Great Britain
|Mark Stewart
|Oliver Wood
|9
|Russia
|Sergey Rostovtsev
|Maksim Piskunov
|10
|Kazakhstan
|Sultanmurat Miraliyev
|Sergey Shatovkin
|11
|Czech Republic
|Martin Blaha
|Jiri Hochmann
|12
|Ukraine
|Vitaliy Hryniv
|Taras Shevchuk
|13
|Belarus
|Aleh Ahiyevich
|Yauheni Akhramenka
|14
|Hong Kong
|Chun Wing Leung
|Ka Yu Leung
|15
|Germany
|Lucas Liss
|Sebastian Wotschke
