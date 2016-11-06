Image 1 of 18 Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium Image 2 of 18 Andrew Tennant (Great Britain) in men's pursuit Image 3 of 18 Sebastien Vigier, Benjamin Edelin, Quentin Lafargue (France) in the men's team sprint Image 4 of 18 New Zealand: Zac Williams, Simon van Velthooven, Bradly Knipe in the men's team sprint Image 5 of 18 Great Britain: Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman win men's team sprint Image 6 of 18 Kayono Maeda of Japan leads team mate Takako Ishii in the Women's Team Sprint Image 7 of 18 Mandy Marquardt of the USA leads team mate Madalyn Godby in the Women's Team Sprint Image 8 of 18 Emily Kay of Great Britain in action in the Scratch Race round of the Women's Omnium Image 9 of 18 Courtney Field of Australia leads team mate Holly Takos in the Women's Team Sprint Image 10 of 18 Britain's Jack Carlin (C), Ryan Owens (L) and Joe Truman celebrate after winning the men's team sprint final Image 11 of 18 Sylvain Chavanel (France) wins gold in men's pursuit Image 12 of 18 Sylvain Chavanel (France) wins gold in men's pursuit Image 13 of 18 Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium Image 14 of 18 Britain's Jack Carlin (C), Ryan Owens (L) and Joe Truman celebrate after winning the men's team sprint final Image 15 of 18 Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium Image 16 of 18 Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium Image 17 of 18 Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium Image 18 of 18 Sylvain Chavanel (France) wins gold in men's pursuit

Great Britain capped off a successful opening UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow on Sunday by adding two more gold medals to the their list of results his weekend. The men's team sprint trio of Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman secured gold while Emily Kay closed out the evening session with a gold medal in the women's Omnium.

Carlin, Owens and Truman finished third in the qualifying round but then won their first round heat against the Czech Republic. They were paired against France's trio of Benjamin Edelin, Quentin Lafargue and Sebastien Vigier, and went on to win that gold medal round. Poland's Maciej Bielecki, Patryk Rajkowski and Mateusz Rudyk secured the bronze medal against Germany.

Kay was the most consistent of the women's 18-rider field for the women's Omnium. She finished second in the tempo race, fourth in the scratch race, second in the elimination and picked up enough points in the points race to win the Omnium gold by a slim one-point lead over silver medallist Lotte Kopecky (Belgium). Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) finished with the bronze medal.

Another highlight to the evening's finale went to Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel, who took the gold medal in the men's individual pursuit. He was second in the qualifiers during the morning session behind Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) but went on to beat the Polish rider during the finals for gold. Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands) finished with the bronze.

Chavanel's compatriot Elise Delzenne went on to win the women's scratch race ahead of Minami Uwano (Japan) and Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation), while Dutch powerhouse Kirsten Wild had to settle for sixth.

It was a good day for the Spanish team that won gold medals in the women's team sprint and then closed out the night by winning the men's Madison. The duo of Tania Calvo Barbero and Helena Casas Roige faced China's Jun Han and Lili Liu in the gold-medal round, successfully taking the victory in the sprints. The Russian team took bronze ahead of fourth placed team from Australia.

The World Cup finished with the men's Madison and Spain's duo Sebastian Mora Vedri and Albert Torres Barcelo taking the gold medal with 45 points. Australia's Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson secured the silver while Belgium's Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw took bronze.

Full Results

Men's individual pursuit - qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 0:04:18.217 2 Sylvain Chavanel (France) 0:00:02.210 3 Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands) 0:00:02.327 4 Leif Lampater (Germany) 0:00:02.496 5 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 0:00:02.981 6 Jay Lamoureux (Canada) 0:00:03.706 7 Andrew Tennant (Great Britain) 0:00:04.588 8 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 0:00:07.157 9 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 0:00:07.433 10 Rohan Wight (Australia) 0:00:08.882 11 Vladislav Kulikov (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.049 12 Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) 0:00:11.485 13 Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) 0:00:12.045 14 Jozef Metelka (Slovakia) 0:00:12.222 15 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:15.971 16 Ryo Chikatani (Japan) 0:00:16.597 17 Davide Plebani (Italy) 0:00:17.110 18 Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus) 0:00:19.130 19 Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukraine) 0:00:20.107 20 Chien-Liang Chen (Taichung Cycling Team) 0:00:26.333

Men's individual pursuit - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (France) 0:04:20.567 2 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 0:00:02.308 3 Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands) 0:00:00.175 4 Leif Lampater (Germany) 0:00:06.879 5 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 0:00:00.631 6 Jay Lamoureux (Canada) 0:00:01.356 7 Andrew Tennant (Great Britain) 0:00:02.238 8 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 0:00:04.807 9 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 0:00:05.083 10 Rohan Wight (Australia) 0:00:06.532 11 Vladislav Kulikov (Russian Federation) 0:00:08.699 12 Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) 0:00:09.135 13 Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) 0:00:09.695 14 Jozef Metelka (Slovakia) 0:00:09.872 15 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:13.621 16 Ryo Chikatani (Japan) 0:00:14.247 17 Davide Plebani (Italy) 0:00:14.760 18 Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus) 0:00:16.780 19 Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukraine) 0:00:17.757 20 Chien-Liang Chen (Taichung Cycling Team) 0:00:23.983

Women's team sprint - qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Russia Natalia Antonova Tatiana Kiseleva 2 Spain Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 3 China Jun Han Lili Liu 4 Australia Courtney Field Holly Takos 4 United States Madalyn Godby Mandy Marquardt 5 Japan Takako Ishii Kayono Maeda 6 Italy Gloria Manzoni Miriam Vece 7 Ireland Eimear Moran Robyn Stewart 8 Taichung Cycing Team Mei Yu Hsiao Tzu Chun Wang 10 Ukraine Inna Metalnykova Olena Starikova

Women's team sprint - first round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Australia Courtney Field Holly Takos 2 United States Madalyn Godby Mandy Marquardt

Women's team sprint - first round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 China Jun Han Lili Liu 2 Japan Takako Ishii Kayono Maeda

Women's team sprint - first round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Spain Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 2 Italy Gloria Manzoni Miriam Vece

Women's team sprint - first round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Russia Natalia Antonova Tatiana Kiseleva 2 Ireland Eimear Moran Robyn Stewart

Women's team sprint - final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Spain Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 2 China Jun Han Lili Liu

Women's team sprint - final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Russia Natalia Antonova Tatiana Kiseleva 4 Australia Courtney Field Holly Takos

Men's team sprint - qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Germany Eric Engler Robert Forstemann Tobias Wachter 2 Poland Maciej Bielecki Patryk Rajkowski Mateusz Rudyk 3 Great Britain Jack Carlin Ryan Owens Joe Truman 4 France Benjamin Edelin Quentin Lafargue Sebastien Vigier 5 Russia Kirill Samusenko Aleksei Tkachev Pavel Yakushevskiy 6 Czech Republic Tomas Babek David Sojka Robin Wagner 7 China Wenjun Bi Kai Hu Juncheng Liu 8 Spain Alejandro Martinez Jose Moreno Sanchez Juan Peralta Gascon 9 Belarus Uladzislau Novik Yauhen Veramchuk Artsiom Zaitsau 10 New Zealand Bradly Knipe Simon Van Velthooven Zac Williams 11 Australia Thomas Clarke Braeden Dean Nathan Hart 12 Japan Kazuki Amagai Koki Hori Tomoyuki Kawabata 13 Dream Seeker Kota Asai Yudai Nitta Makuru Wada

Men's team sprint - first round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 France Benjamin Edelin Quentin Lafargue Sebastien Vigier 2 Russia Kirill Samusenko Aleksei Tkachev Pavel Yakushevskiy

Men's team sprint - first round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Great Britain Jack Carlin Ryan Owens Joe Truman 2 Czech Republic Tomas Babek David Sojka Robin Wagner

Men's team sprint - first round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Poland Maciej Bielecki Patryk Rajkowski Mateusz Rudyk 2 China Wenjun Bi Kai Hu Juncheng Liu

Men's team sprint - first round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Germany Eric Engler Robert Forstemann Tobias Wachter 2 Spain Alejandro Martinez Jose Moreno Sanchez Juan Peralta Gascon

Men's team sprint - final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Great Britain Jack Carlin Ryan Owens Joe Truman 2 France Benjamin Edelin Quentin Lafargue Sebastien Vigier

Men's team sprint - final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Poland Maciej Bielecki Patryk Rajkowski Mateusz Rudyk 4 Germany Eric Engler Robert Forstemann Tobias Wachter

Women's Omnium - tempo race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 2 Emily Kay (Great Britain) 3 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 4 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China) 5 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 6 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 7 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) 8 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 9 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 10 Alexandra Manly (Australia) 11 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 12 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 13 Roxane Fournier (France) 14 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 15 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 16 Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 17 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team) 18 Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)

Women's Omnium - scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 2 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 3 Roxane Fournier (France) 4 Emily Kay (Great Britain) 5 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 6 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 7 Alexandra Manly (Australia) 8 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 9 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 10 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team) 11 Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 12 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 13 Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic) 14 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 15 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 16 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) 17 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 18 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)

Women's Omnium - elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 2 Emily Kay (Great Britain) 3 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 4 Alexandra Manly (Australia) 5 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 6 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 7 Roxane Fournier (France) 8 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 9 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 10 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) 11 Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic) 12 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China) 13 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 14 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 15 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 16 Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 17 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team) 18 Tatjana Paller (Germany)

Women's Omnium - final after points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Kay (Great Britain) 121 pts 2 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 120 3 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 119 4 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 117 5 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 113 6 Roxane Fournier (France) 94 7 Alexandra Manly (Australia) 85 8 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 83 9 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 81 10 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) 80 11 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 73 12 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 65 13 Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 64 14 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China) 63 15 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 54 16 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 46 17 Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic) 45 18 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taichung Cycling Team) 38

Women's scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elise Delzenne (France) 2 Minami Uwano (Japan) 3 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 4 Lydia Gurley (Ireland) 5 Marina Shmayankova (Belarus) 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) 8 Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland) 9 Lisa Kullmer (Germany) 10 Emily Nelson (Great Britain) 11 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 12 Laura Basso (Cycling Team Friuli Asd) 13 Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China) 14 Anna Nahirna (Ukraine) 15 Sara Ferrara (Finland) 16 Verena Eberhardt (Austria) 17 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Eustrak-Euskadi) 18 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium) 19 Danielle Mckinnirey (Australia)