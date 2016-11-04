UCI Track World Cup Glasgow - Day 2: Great Britain sweeps team pursuit
British men beat France for gold, women take out Italy
Day 2: Glasgow -
Great Britain fielded a young squad for the first round of the UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow but continued the domination of their older and more experienced teammates by winning both the men’s and women’s team pursuit events on Friday evening.
The female quartet had an average age of just 19 but Emily Kay, Emily Nelson, Ellie Dickinson and Manon Lloyd set a time of 4:25.809 to beat the Italian quartet of Simone Frapporti, Elisa Balsamo, Francesca Pattaro and Maria Giulia by two seconds. France won the ride for the bronze medal, beating Poland.
It was the first time any of the British riders had won a gold medal at elite World Cup level but they continued to show the form that gave them a bronze medal at the recent European Track Cycling Championships in Paris.
The quintet qualified second fastest on Thursday, then disposed of Poland in the second round before taking on the Italians, the fastest qualifiers and the European champions, in the final. The Italians started fast and were always ahead but never by more than half a second. Lloyd produced a lap and three-quarter starting effort to get the team up to speed and eventually paid the price and lost contact with four laps to go. At the same time Italy’s Simone Frapporti swung up for one last time, leaving both teams with the minimum three counters going into the final kilometre.
Maria-Giulia Confalioneri dropped off the back of the Italian trio with two laps remaining, as Great Britain stayed united. Confalioneri was several lengths behind her teammates, while the young Britons, inspired by the crowd, finished together to win the gold medal.
“Every team works incredibly hard, but to have the crowd here every time you go down the straight, to hear them shout really gives you that extra bit of energy that you didn’t know you had and we can’t thank them enough for cheering us all the way through,” Kay said of the support of the Glasgow crowd when speaking to British Cycling.
British men beat France for gold
Andy Tennant anchored the young men’s team pursuit quartet with former kilo rider Kian Emadi, Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood –who replaced Matt Bostock after the afternoon ride.
Great Britain was up against the recently crowned European champions France, which included the Tour de France veteran Sylvain Chavanel along with the promising Corentin Ermenault, who has been linked with Sir Bradley Wiggins' eponymous team for next season. However, Great Britain were in control from the very first lap and never relinquished their lead, setting an impressive time of 3.58.891, finishing a second faster than France.
The Canadian team of Adam Jamieson, Aidan Caves, Jay Lamoureux and Bayley Simpson won the bronze medal, beating Switzerland in their final.
"It’s not often you actually get to race on home soil so to do it with your friends and family in the stands watching, it’s really nice to kind of deliver and win,” Mark Stewart said.
In the other finals of the day, Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania won the women’s Keirin, while Kamil Kuczynski of Poland beat Pavel Yakushevskiy of Russia to win the men’s sprint title after three intense rides in the final.
The racing continues on Saturday with the men and women’s individual pursuit, the men’s scratch race and other qualifying events for Sunday’s final day of racing.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|3
|Courtney Field (Aus) Australia
|4
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
|5
|Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
|6
|Gloria Manzoni (Ita) Italy
|7
|Takako Ishii (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|3
|Tatiana Kiseleva (Rus) Russia
|4
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Taichung Cycling Team
|5
|Bernette Beyers (RSA) South Africa
|6
|Lili Liu (Chn) China
|7
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Lili Liu (Chn) China
|8
|Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
|9
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Taichung Cycling Team
|10
|Gloria Manzoni (Ita) Italy
|11
|Bernette Beyers (RSA) South Africa
|12
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Courtney Field (Aus) Australia
|4
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|5
|Tatiana Kiseleva (Rus) Russia
|6
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:09.871
|2
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.019
|3
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.025
|4
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
|0:00:00.033
|5
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.046
|6
|Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.055
|7
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.076
|8
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|0:00:00.083
|9
|Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN
|0:00:00.092
|10
|Charly Conord (Fra) France
|0:00:00.094
|11
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.110
|12
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.212
|13
|Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.226
|14
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|0:00:00.232
|15
|Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.234
|16
|Wenjun Bi (Chn) China
|0:00:00.239
|17
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.241
|18
|Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
|0:00:00.269
|19
|Zac Williams (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.300
|20
|Kirill Samusenko (Rus) Russia
|0:00:00.307
|21
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.312
|22
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) ISN Track Team
|0:00:00.318
|23
|David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.348
|24
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.385
|25
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.391
|26
|Juncheng Liu (Chn) China
|0:00:00.403
|27
|Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:00.412
|28
|Makuru Wada (Jpn) Dream Seeker
|0:00:00.422
|29
|Kwesi Browne (Tto) Trinidad And Tobago
|0:00:00.423
|30
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.439
|31
|Braeden Dean (Aus) Australia
|0:00:00.527
|32
|Davide Ceci (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
|0:00:00.650
|33
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Taichung Cycling Team
|0:00:00.855
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|2
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|2
|Zac Williams (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|2
|Kirill Samusenko (Rus) Russia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Charly Conord (Fra) France
|2
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) ISN Track Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|2
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
|2
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|2
|Juncheng Liu (Chn) China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Germany
|2
|Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wenjun Bi (Chn) China
|2
|Makuru Wada (Jpn) Dream Seeker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|2
|Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Charly Conord (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|2
|Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|2
|Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|2
|Wenjun Bi (Chn) China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|2
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
|2
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
|2
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
|2
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|2
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|2
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Switzerland
|0:04:03.123
|Claudio Imhof
|Stefan Bissegger
|Reto Muller
|Loic Perizzolo
|2
|Italy
|0:04:05.750
|Alex Buttazzoni
|Simone Consonni
|Francesco Lamon
|Davide Plebani
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belgium
|0:04:03.250
|Kenny De Ketele
|Moreno De Pauw
|Lindsay De Vylder
|Robbe Ghys
|2
|Russia
|0:04:05.568
|Evgeny Kovalev
|Vladislav Kulikov
|Andrey Prostokshin
|Sergey Rostovtsev
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:03:59.723
|Benjamin Thomas
|Sylvain Chavanel
|Corentin Ermenault
|Adrien Garel
|2
|Canada
|0:04:03.056
|Adam Jamieson
|Aidan Caves
|Jay Lamoureux
|Ed Veal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:00.571
|Mark Stewart
|Matthew Bostock
|Kian Emadi-Coffin
|Oliver Wood
|2
|Poland
|0:04:04.059
|Alan Banaszek
|Szymon Wojciech Sajnok
|Daniel Staniszewski
|Adrian Teklinski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belarus
|0:04:29.597
|Hanna Laptsionak
|Polina Pivovarova
|Ina Savenka
|Marina Shmayankova
|2
|Belgium
|0:04:36.660
|Lotte Kopecky
|Gilke Croket
|Annelies Dom
|Lenny Druyts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:04:28.879
|Lulu Chen
|Xiuyan Lu
|Menglu Ma
|Hong Wang
|2
|Ukraine
|0:04:38.441
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|Oksana Klyachina
|Inna Metalnykova
|Anna Nahirna
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:25.796
|Emily Kay
|Eleanor Dickinson
|Manon Lloyd
|Emily Nelson
|2
|Poland
|0:04:28.738
|Daria Pikulik
|Justyna Kaczkowska
|Nikol Plosaj
|Nikola Rozynska
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:04:26.097
|Simona Frapporti
|Elisa Balsamo
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri
|Francesca Pattaro
|2
|France
|0:04:28.216
|Roxane Fournier
|Laurie Berthon
|Elise Delzenne
|Coralie Demay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Belgium
|0:04:31.547
|Lotte Kopecky
|Gilke Croket
|Annelies Dom
|Lenny Druyts
|8
|Ukraine
|0:04:37.052
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|Oksana Klyachina
|Inna Metalnykova
|Anna Nahirna
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|China
|0:04:28.981
|Lulu Chen
|Xiuyan Lu
|Menglu Ma
|Hong Wang
|6
|Belarus
|0:04:31.526
|Hanna Laptsionak
|Polina Pivovarova
|Ina Savenka
|Marina Shmayankova
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|France
|0:04:26.725
|Roxane Fournier
|Laurie Berthon
|Elise Delzenne
|Coralie Demay
|4
|Poland
|0:04:32.875
|Daria Pikulik
|Justyna Kaczkowska
|Nikol Plosaj
|Nikola Rozynska
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:25.809
|Emily Kay
|Eleanor Dickinson
|Manon Lloyd
|Emily Nelson
|2
|Italy
|0:04:27.703
|Simona Frapporti
|Elisa Balsamo
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri
|Francesca Pattaro
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Italy
|0:04:03.743
|Alex Buttazzoni
|Simone Consonni
|Francesco Lamon
|Davide Plebani
|8
|Russia
|0:04:07.203
|Evgeny Kovalev
|Vladislav Kulikov
|Andrey Prostokshin
|Sergey Rostovtsev
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Belgium
|0:04:01.262
|Kenny De Ketele
|Moreno De Pauw
|Lindsay De Vylder
|Robbe Ghys
|6
|Poland
|0:04:05.203
|Alan Banaszek
|Szymon Wojciech Sajnok
|Daniel Staniszewski
|Adrian Teklinski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Canada
|0:04:01.958
|Adam Jamieson
|Aidan Caves
|Jay Lamoureux
|Bayley Simpson
|4
|Switzerland
|0:04:05.035
|Claudio Imhof
|Stefan Bissegger
|Gino Mader
|Loic Perizzolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:58.891
|Mark Stewart
|Kian Emadi-Coffin
|Andrew Tennant
|Oliver Wood
|2
|France
|0:04:00.230
|Benjamin Thomas
|Sylvain Chavanel
|Corentin Ermenault
|Adrien Garel
