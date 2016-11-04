Image 1 of 46 Emily Nelson of Great Britain celebrates at Great Britain win the Women's Team Pursuit Image 2 of 46 Ukraine's Liubov Basova (R) leads during the Women's Keirin Semi-Final Image 3 of 46 Gloria Manzoni of Italy and Madalyn Godby of United States crash during the 7 -12 Women's Keiren final Image 4 of 46 Riders line up behind the derny during the Women's Keirin Semi-Final Image 5 of 46 Poland's Kamil Kuczynski celebrates his victory in the men's Sprint Final event during the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland Image 6 of 46 Andrew Tennant, Mark Stewart; Kian Emadi-Coffin and Oliver Woods of Great Britain Image 7 of 46 Mark Stewart, Kian Emadi-Voffin, Andrew Tennant and Oliver Wood of Great Britain win the Men's Team Pursuit Image 8 of 46 Mark Stewart, Kian Emadi-Voffin, Andrew Tennant and Oliver Wood of Great Britain win the Men's Team Pursuit Image 9 of 46 A coach from France encourages his team in the first round of the men's pursuit Image 10 of 46 Joe Truman of Great Britain in action during qualifying for the Men's Sprint Image 11 of 46 Lewis Oliva of Wales competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint Image 12 of 46 Joe Truman of Great Britain competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint Image 13 of 46 Andri Vynokurov of Ukraine competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint Image 14 of 46 Charly Conord of France competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint Image 15 of 46 Simon van Velthooven of New Zealand and Juan Peralta Gascon of Spain compete in the first round of the Men's Sprint Image 16 of 46 Eric Engler of Germany competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint Image 17 of 46 Lewis Oliva of Wales competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint Image 18 of 46 Simon van Velthooven of New Zealand and Juan Peralta Gascon of Spain compete in the first round of the Men's Sprint Image 19 of 46 Svajunas Jonauskas of Lithuania competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint Image 20 of 46 Manon Lloyd, Eleanor Dickinson, Emily Nelson and Emily Kay of Great Britain celebrate winning the Women's Team Pursuit Image 21 of 46 Chris Newton 'walks the line' for the GB women's pursuit team in the first round of the women's team pursuit on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup Image 22 of 46 Lewis Oliva Image 23 of 46 Juan Gascon Peralta Image 24 of 46 Eoin Mullen of Ireland competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification Image 25 of 46 Simon van Velthooven of New Zealand competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification Image 26 of 46 Krill Samusenko of Russia competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification Image 27 of 46 Quentin Lafargue of France competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification Image 28 of 46 Kamil Kuczynski of Poland competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification Image 29 of 46 Lewis Oliva of Wales competes in the Men's Sprint Image 30 of 46 Andri Vynorkurov of Ukraine competes in the Men's Sprint Image 31 of 46 Wenju Bi of China competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification Image 32 of 46 Thomas Clarke of Australia competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification Image 33 of 46 ark Stewart, Kian Emadi-Coffin, Andrew Tennant and Oliver Wood of Great Britain compete in the Men's Team Pursuit Image 34 of 46 Benjamin Thomas, Sylvain Chavanel, Corentin Ermenault and Adrien Garel of France compete in the Men's Team Pursuit Image 35 of 46 Joe Truman of Great Britain in action during qualifying for the Men's Sprint Image 36 of 46 Matthew Bostock of Great Britain leads the men's pursuit team during round one of the Men's Team Pursuit Image 37 of 46 Eleanor Dickinson, Danielle Khan, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson of Great Britain Image 38 of 46 Lulu Chen, Xiuyan Lu, Menglu Ma and Hong Wang of China compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Image 39 of 46 Emily Kay leads Great Britain team mates Eleanor Dickinson, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson in the first round of the women's pursuit Image 40 of 46 Image 41 of 46 Image 42 of 46 e Truman of Great Britain races against Sandor Szalontay of Hungary during the Men's Sprint Image 43 of 46 Joe Truman of Great Britain races against Sandor Szalontay of Hungary during the Men's Sprint Image 44 of 46 amieson, Aidan Caves, Jay Lamoureux and Ed Veal of Canada compete in the Men's Team Pursuit Image 45 of 46 Adam Jamieson, Aidan Caves, Jay Lamoureux and Ed Veal of Canada compete in the Men's Team Pursuit Image 46 of 46 Lotte Kopecky, Gilke Croket, Annelies Dom and Lenny Druyts of Belgium compete in the Women's Team Pursuit

Great Britain fielded a young squad for the first round of the UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow but continued the domination of their older and more experienced teammates by winning both the men’s and women’s team pursuit events on Friday evening.

The female quartet had an average age of just 19 but Emily Kay, Emily Nelson, Ellie Dickinson and Manon Lloyd set a time of 4:25.809 to beat the Italian quartet of Simone Frapporti, Elisa Balsamo, Francesca Pattaro and Maria Giulia by two seconds. France won the ride for the bronze medal, beating Poland.

It was the first time any of the British riders had won a gold medal at elite World Cup level but they continued to show the form that gave them a bronze medal at the recent European Track Cycling Championships in Paris.

The quintet qualified second fastest on Thursday, then disposed of Poland in the second round before taking on the Italians, the fastest qualifiers and the European champions, in the final. The Italians started fast and were always ahead but never by more than half a second. Lloyd produced a lap and three-quarter starting effort to get the team up to speed and eventually paid the price and lost contact with four laps to go. At the same time Italy’s Simone Frapporti swung up for one last time, leaving both teams with the minimum three counters going into the final kilometre.

Maria-Giulia Confalioneri dropped off the back of the Italian trio with two laps remaining, as Great Britain stayed united. Confalioneri was several lengths behind her teammates, while the young Britons, inspired by the crowd, finished together to win the gold medal.

“Every team works incredibly hard, but to have the crowd here every time you go down the straight, to hear them shout really gives you that extra bit of energy that you didn’t know you had and we can’t thank them enough for cheering us all the way through,” Kay said of the support of the Glasgow crowd when speaking to British Cycling.

British men beat France for gold

Andy Tennant anchored the young men’s team pursuit quartet with former kilo rider Kian Emadi, Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood –who replaced Matt Bostock after the afternoon ride.

Great Britain was up against the recently crowned European champions France, which included the Tour de France veteran Sylvain Chavanel along with the promising Corentin Ermenault, who has been linked with Sir Bradley Wiggins' eponymous team for next season. However, Great Britain were in control from the very first lap and never relinquished their lead, setting an impressive time of 3.58.891, finishing a second faster than France.

The Canadian team of Adam Jamieson, Aidan Caves, Jay Lamoureux and Bayley Simpson won the bronze medal, beating Switzerland in their final.

"It’s not often you actually get to race on home soil so to do it with your friends and family in the stands watching, it’s really nice to kind of deliver and win,” Mark Stewart said.

In the other finals of the day, Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania won the women’s Keirin, while Kamil Kuczynski of Poland beat Pavel Yakushevskiy of Russia to win the men’s sprint title after three intense rides in the final.

The racing continues on Saturday with the men and women’s individual pursuit, the men’s scratch race and other qualifying events for Sunday’s final day of racing.

Women's Keirin Round Two Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 3 Courtney Field (Aus) Australia 4 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States 5 Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland 6 Gloria Manzoni (Ita) Italy 7 Takako Ishii (Jpn) Japan

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 3 Tatiana Kiseleva (Rus) Russia 4 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Taichung Cycling Team 5 Bernette Beyers (RSA) South Africa 6 Lili Liu (Chn) China 7 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's Keirin Finals 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Lili Liu (Chn) China 8 Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland 9 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Taichung Cycling Team 10 Gloria Manzoni (Ita) Italy 11 Bernette Beyers (RSA) South Africa 12 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States

Women's Keirin Finals 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Courtney Field (Aus) Australia 4 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 5 Tatiana Kiseleva (Rus) Russia 6 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.871 2 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.019 3 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.025 4 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia 0:00:00.033 5 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.046 6 Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.055 7 Eric Engler (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.076 8 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 0:00:00.083 9 Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN 0:00:00.092 10 Charly Conord (Fra) France 0:00:00.094 11 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.110 12 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.212 13 Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.226 14 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:00.232 15 Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.234 16 Wenjun Bi (Chn) China 0:00:00.239 17 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.241 18 Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.269 19 Zac Williams (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.300 20 Kirill Samusenko (Rus) Russia 0:00:00.307 21 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.312 22 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) ISN Track Team 0:00:00.318 23 David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.348 24 Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.385 25 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.391 26 Juncheng Liu (Chn) China 0:00:00.403 27 Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland 0:00:00.412 28 Makuru Wada (Jpn) Dream Seeker 0:00:00.422 29 Kwesi Browne (Tto) Trinidad And Tobago 0:00:00.423 30 Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.439 31 Braeden Dean (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.527 32 Davide Ceci (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd 0:00:00.650 33 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Taichung Cycling Team 0:00:00.855

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 2 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain 2 Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Eric Engler (Ger) Germany 2 Zac Williams (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 2 Kirill Samusenko (Rus) Russia

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN 2 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Charly Conord (Fra) France 2 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) ISN Track Team

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 2 David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 2 Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic 2 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 2 Juncheng Liu (Chn) China

Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Germany 2 Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland

Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wenjun Bi (Chn) China 2 Makuru Wada (Jpn) Dream Seeker

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 2 Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain 2 Charly Conord (Fra) France

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 2 Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Eric Engler (Ger) Germany 2 Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Germany

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 2 Wenjun Bi (Chn) China

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain 2 Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Eric Engler (Ger) Germany

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia 2 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France

Men's Sprint Semifinals Race 1 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia 2 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Semifinals Race 2 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia 2 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Finals Bronze Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Gold Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia 2 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 2 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia

Decider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 2 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia

Men's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Switzerland 0:04:03.123 Claudio Imhof Stefan Bissegger Reto Muller Loic Perizzolo 2 Italy 0:04:05.750 Alex Buttazzoni Simone Consonni Francesco Lamon Davide Plebani

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belgium 0:04:03.250 Kenny De Ketele Moreno De Pauw Lindsay De Vylder Robbe Ghys 2 Russia 0:04:05.568 Evgeny Kovalev Vladislav Kulikov Andrey Prostokshin Sergey Rostovtsev

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:03:59.723 Benjamin Thomas Sylvain Chavanel Corentin Ermenault Adrien Garel 2 Canada 0:04:03.056 Adam Jamieson Aidan Caves Jay Lamoureux Ed Veal

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:00.571 Mark Stewart Matthew Bostock Kian Emadi-Coffin Oliver Wood 2 Poland 0:04:04.059 Alan Banaszek Szymon Wojciech Sajnok Daniel Staniszewski Adrian Teklinski

Women's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belarus 0:04:29.597 Hanna Laptsionak Polina Pivovarova Ina Savenka Marina Shmayankova 2 Belgium 0:04:36.660 Lotte Kopecky Gilke Croket Annelies Dom Lenny Druyts

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:04:28.879 Lulu Chen Xiuyan Lu Menglu Ma Hong Wang 2 Ukraine 0:04:38.441 Tetyana Klimchenko Oksana Klyachina Inna Metalnykova Anna Nahirna

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:25.796 Emily Kay Eleanor Dickinson Manon Lloyd Emily Nelson 2 Poland 0:04:28.738 Daria Pikulik Justyna Kaczkowska Nikol Plosaj Nikola Rozynska

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:04:26.097 Simona Frapporti Elisa Balsamo Maria Giulia Confalonieri Francesca Pattaro 2 France 0:04:28.216 Roxane Fournier Laurie Berthon Elise Delzenne Coralie Demay

Women's Team Pursuit Finals 7-8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Belgium 0:04:31.547 Lotte Kopecky Gilke Croket Annelies Dom Lenny Druyts 8 Ukraine 0:04:37.052 Tetyana Klimchenko Oksana Klyachina Inna Metalnykova Anna Nahirna

Women's Team Pursuit Finals 5-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 China 0:04:28.981 Lulu Chen Xiuyan Lu Menglu Ma Hong Wang 6 Belarus 0:04:31.526 Hanna Laptsionak Polina Pivovarova Ina Savenka Marina Shmayankova

Women's Team Pursuit Finals Bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 France 0:04:26.725 Roxane Fournier Laurie Berthon Elise Delzenne Coralie Demay 4 Poland 0:04:32.875 Daria Pikulik Justyna Kaczkowska Nikol Plosaj Nikola Rozynska

Women's Team Pursuit Finals Gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:25.809 Emily Kay Eleanor Dickinson Manon Lloyd Emily Nelson 2 Italy 0:04:27.703 Simona Frapporti Elisa Balsamo Maria Giulia Confalonieri Francesca Pattaro

Men's Team Pursuit Finals 7-8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Italy 0:04:03.743 Alex Buttazzoni Simone Consonni Francesco Lamon Davide Plebani 8 Russia 0:04:07.203 Evgeny Kovalev Vladislav Kulikov Andrey Prostokshin Sergey Rostovtsev

Men's Team Pursuit Finals 5-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Belgium 0:04:01.262 Kenny De Ketele Moreno De Pauw Lindsay De Vylder Robbe Ghys 6 Poland 0:04:05.203 Alan Banaszek Szymon Wojciech Sajnok Daniel Staniszewski Adrian Teklinski

Men's Team Pursuit Finals Bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Canada 0:04:01.958 Adam Jamieson Aidan Caves Jay Lamoureux Bayley Simpson 4 Switzerland 0:04:05.035 Claudio Imhof Stefan Bissegger Gino Mader Loic Perizzolo