UCI Track World Cup Glasgow - Day 2: Great Britain sweeps team pursuit

British men beat France for gold, women take out Italy

Image 1 of 46

Emily Nelson of Great Britain celebrates at Great Britain win the Women's Team Pursuit

Image 2 of 46

Ukraine's Liubov Basova (R) leads during the Women's Keirin Semi-Final

Image 3 of 46

Gloria Manzoni of Italy and Madalyn Godby of United States crash during the 7 -12 Women's Keiren final

Image 4 of 46

Riders line up behind the derny during the Women's Keirin Semi-Final

Image 5 of 46

Poland's Kamil Kuczynski celebrates his victory in the men's Sprint Final event during the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland

Image 6 of 46

Andrew Tennant, Mark Stewart; Kian Emadi-Coffin and Oliver Woods of Great Britain

Image 7 of 46

Mark Stewart, Kian Emadi-Voffin, Andrew Tennant and Oliver Wood of Great Britain win the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 8 of 46

Mark Stewart, Kian Emadi-Voffin, Andrew Tennant and Oliver Wood of Great Britain win the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 9 of 46

A coach from France encourages his team in the first round of the men's pursuit

Image 10 of 46

Joe Truman of Great Britain in action during qualifying for the Men's Sprint

Image 11 of 46

Lewis Oliva of Wales competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint

Image 12 of 46

Joe Truman of Great Britain competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint

Image 13 of 46

Andri Vynokurov of Ukraine competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint

Image 14 of 46

Charly Conord of France competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint

Image 15 of 46

Simon van Velthooven of New Zealand and Juan Peralta Gascon of Spain compete in the first round of the Men's Sprint

Image 16 of 46

Eric Engler of Germany competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint

Image 17 of 46

Lewis Oliva of Wales competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint

Image 18 of 46

Simon van Velthooven of New Zealand and Juan Peralta Gascon of Spain compete in the first round of the Men's Sprint

Image 19 of 46

Svajunas Jonauskas of Lithuania competes in the first round of the Men's Sprint

Image 20 of 46

Manon Lloyd, Eleanor Dickinson, Emily Nelson and Emily Kay of Great Britain celebrate winning the Women's Team Pursuit

Image 21 of 46

Chris Newton 'walks the line' for the GB women's pursuit team in the first round of the women's team pursuit on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup

Image 22 of 46

Lewis Oliva

Image 23 of 46

Juan Gascon Peralta

Image 24 of 46

Eoin Mullen of Ireland competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification

Image 25 of 46

Simon van Velthooven of New Zealand competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification

Image 26 of 46

Krill Samusenko of Russia competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification

Image 27 of 46

Quentin Lafargue of France competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification

Image 28 of 46

Kamil Kuczynski of Poland competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification

Image 29 of 46

Lewis Oliva of Wales competes in the Men's Sprint

Image 30 of 46

Andri Vynorkurov of Ukraine competes in the Men's Sprint

Image 31 of 46

Wenju Bi of China competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification

Image 32 of 46

Thomas Clarke of Australia competes in the Men's Sprint Qualification

Image 33 of 46

ark Stewart, Kian Emadi-Coffin, Andrew Tennant and Oliver Wood of Great Britain compete in the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 34 of 46

Benjamin Thomas, Sylvain Chavanel, Corentin Ermenault and Adrien Garel of France compete in the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 35 of 46

Joe Truman of Great Britain in action during qualifying for the Men's Sprint

Image 36 of 46

Matthew Bostock of Great Britain leads the men's pursuit team during round one of the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 37 of 46

Eleanor Dickinson, Danielle Khan, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson of Great Britain

Image 38 of 46

Lulu Chen, Xiuyan Lu, Menglu Ma and Hong Wang of China compete in the Women's Team Pursuit

Image 39 of 46

Emily Kay leads Great Britain team mates Eleanor Dickinson, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson in the first round of the women's pursuit

Image 40 of 46

Image 41 of 46

Image 42 of 46

e Truman of Great Britain races against Sandor Szalontay of Hungary during the Men's Sprint

Image 43 of 46

Joe Truman of Great Britain races against Sandor Szalontay of Hungary during the Men's Sprint

Image 44 of 46

amieson, Aidan Caves, Jay Lamoureux and Ed Veal of Canada compete in the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 45 of 46

Adam Jamieson, Aidan Caves, Jay Lamoureux and Ed Veal of Canada compete in the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 46 of 46

Lotte Kopecky, Gilke Croket, Annelies Dom and Lenny Druyts of Belgium compete in the Women's Team Pursuit

Great Britain fielded a young squad for the first round of the UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow but continued the domination of their older and more experienced teammates by winning both the men’s and women’s team pursuit events on Friday evening.

The female quartet had an average age of just 19 but Emily Kay, Emily Nelson, Ellie Dickinson and Manon Lloyd set a time of 4:25.809 to beat the Italian quartet of Simone Frapporti, Elisa Balsamo, Francesca Pattaro and Maria Giulia by two seconds. France won the ride for the bronze medal, beating Poland.

It was the first time any of the British riders had won a gold medal at elite World Cup level but they continued to show the form that gave them a bronze medal at the recent European Track Cycling Championships in Paris.

The quintet qualified second fastest on Thursday, then disposed of Poland in the second round before taking on the Italians, the fastest qualifiers and the European champions, in the final. The Italians started fast and were always ahead but never by more than half a second. Lloyd produced a lap and three-quarter starting effort to get the team up to speed and eventually paid the price and lost contact with four laps to go. At the same time Italy’s Simone Frapporti swung up for one last time, leaving both teams with the minimum three counters going into the final kilometre.

Maria-Giulia Confalioneri dropped off the back of the Italian trio with two laps remaining, as Great Britain stayed united. Confalioneri was several lengths behind her teammates, while the young Britons, inspired by the crowd, finished together to win the gold medal.

“Every team works incredibly hard, but to have the crowd here every time you go down the straight, to hear them shout really gives you that extra bit of energy that you didn’t know you had and we can’t thank them enough for cheering us all the way through,” Kay said of the support of the Glasgow crowd when speaking to British Cycling.

British men beat France for gold

Andy Tennant anchored the young men’s team pursuit quartet with former kilo rider Kian Emadi, Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood –who replaced Matt Bostock after the afternoon ride.

Great Britain was up against the recently crowned European champions France, which included the Tour de France veteran Sylvain Chavanel along with the promising Corentin Ermenault, who has been linked with Sir Bradley Wiggins' eponymous team for next season. However, Great Britain were in control from the very first lap and never relinquished their lead, setting an impressive time of 3.58.891, finishing a second faster than France.

The Canadian team of Adam Jamieson, Aidan Caves, Jay Lamoureux and Bayley Simpson won the bronze medal, beating Switzerland in their final.  

"It’s not often you actually get to race on home soil so to do it with your friends and family in the stands watching, it’s really nice to kind of deliver and win,” Mark Stewart said.

In the other finals of the day, Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania won the women’s Keirin, while Kamil Kuczynski of Poland beat Pavel Yakushevskiy of Russia to win the men’s sprint title after three intense rides in the final.

The racing continues on Saturday with the men and women’s individual pursuit, the men’s scratch race and other qualifying events for Sunday’s final day of racing.

Women's Keirin Round Two Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
3Courtney Field (Aus) Australia
4Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
5Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
6Gloria Manzoni (Ita) Italy
7Takako Ishii (Jpn) Japan

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
3Tatiana Kiseleva (Rus) Russia
4Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Taichung Cycling Team
5Bernette Beyers (RSA) South Africa
6Lili Liu (Chn) China
7Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's Keirin Finals 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Lili Liu (Chn) China
8Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
9Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Taichung Cycling Team
10Gloria Manzoni (Ita) Italy
11Bernette Beyers (RSA) South Africa
12Madalyn Godby (USA) United States

Women's Keirin Finals 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
3Courtney Field (Aus) Australia
4Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
5Tatiana Kiseleva (Rus) Russia
6Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland0:00:09.871
2Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.019
3Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.025
4Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia0:00:00.033
5Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland0:00:00.046
6Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.055
7Eric Engler (Ger) Germany0:00:00.076
8Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France0:00:00.083
9Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN0:00:00.092
10Charly Conord (Fra) France0:00:00.094
11Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:00.110
12Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain0:00:00.212
13Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:00.226
14Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary0:00:00.232
15Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Germany0:00:00.234
16Wenjun Bi (Chn) China0:00:00.239
17Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.241
18Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia0:00:00.269
19Zac Williams (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.300
20Kirill Samusenko (Rus) Russia0:00:00.307
21Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:00:00.312
22Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) ISN Track Team0:00:00.318
23David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:00.348
24Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.385
25Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.391
26Juncheng Liu (Chn) China0:00:00.403
27Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland0:00:00.412
28Makuru Wada (Jpn) Dream Seeker0:00:00.422
29Kwesi Browne (Tto) Trinidad And Tobago0:00:00.423
30Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.439
31Braeden Dean (Aus) Australia0:00:00.527
32Davide Ceci (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd0:00:00.650
33Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Taichung Cycling Team0:00:00.855

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain
2Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
2Zac Williams (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
2Kirill Samusenko (Rus) Russia

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Charly Conord (Fra) France
2Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) ISN Track Team

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
2David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
2Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
2Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
2Juncheng Liu (Chn) China

Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Germany
2Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland

Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wenjun Bi (Chn) China
2Makuru Wada (Jpn) Dream Seeker

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
2Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
2Charly Conord (Fra) France

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
2Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
2Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain
2Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
2Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Germany

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
2Wenjun Bi (Chn) China

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
2Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
2Joe Truman (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
2Eric Engler (Ger) Germany

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France

Men's Sprint Semifinals Race 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
2Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Semifinals Race 2 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
2Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Finals Bronze Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
2Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
2Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Gold Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
2Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
2Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia

Decider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
2Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia

Men's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Switzerland0:04:03.123
Claudio Imhof
Stefan Bissegger
Reto Muller
Loic Perizzolo
2Italy0:04:05.750
Alex Buttazzoni
Simone Consonni
Francesco Lamon
Davide Plebani

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belgium0:04:03.250
Kenny De Ketele
Moreno De Pauw
Lindsay De Vylder
Robbe Ghys
2Russia0:04:05.568
Evgeny Kovalev
Vladislav Kulikov
Andrey Prostokshin
Sergey Rostovtsev

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:03:59.723
Benjamin Thomas
Sylvain Chavanel
Corentin Ermenault
Adrien Garel
2Canada0:04:03.056
Adam Jamieson
Aidan Caves
Jay Lamoureux
Ed Veal

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:00.571
Mark Stewart
Matthew Bostock
Kian Emadi-Coffin
Oliver Wood
2Poland0:04:04.059
Alan Banaszek
Szymon Wojciech Sajnok
Daniel Staniszewski
Adrian Teklinski

Women's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belarus0:04:29.597
Hanna Laptsionak
Polina Pivovarova
Ina Savenka
Marina Shmayankova
2Belgium0:04:36.660
Lotte Kopecky
Gilke Croket
Annelies Dom
Lenny Druyts

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:04:28.879
Lulu Chen
Xiuyan Lu
Menglu Ma
Hong Wang
2Ukraine0:04:38.441
Tetyana Klimchenko
Oksana Klyachina
Inna Metalnykova
Anna Nahirna

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:25.796
Emily Kay
Eleanor Dickinson
Manon Lloyd
Emily Nelson
2Poland0:04:28.738
Daria Pikulik
Justyna Kaczkowska
Nikol Plosaj
Nikola Rozynska

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:04:26.097
Simona Frapporti
Elisa Balsamo
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
Francesca Pattaro
2France0:04:28.216
Roxane Fournier
Laurie Berthon
Elise Delzenne
Coralie Demay

Women's Team Pursuit Finals 7-8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Belgium0:04:31.547
Lotte Kopecky
Gilke Croket
Annelies Dom
Lenny Druyts
8Ukraine0:04:37.052
Tetyana Klimchenko
Oksana Klyachina
Inna Metalnykova
Anna Nahirna

Women's Team Pursuit Finals 5-6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5China0:04:28.981
Lulu Chen
Xiuyan Lu
Menglu Ma
Hong Wang
6Belarus0:04:31.526
Hanna Laptsionak
Polina Pivovarova
Ina Savenka
Marina Shmayankova

Women's Team Pursuit Finals Bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3France0:04:26.725
Roxane Fournier
Laurie Berthon
Elise Delzenne
Coralie Demay
4Poland0:04:32.875
Daria Pikulik
Justyna Kaczkowska
Nikol Plosaj
Nikola Rozynska

Women's Team Pursuit Finals Gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:25.809
Emily Kay
Eleanor Dickinson
Manon Lloyd
Emily Nelson
2Italy0:04:27.703
Simona Frapporti
Elisa Balsamo
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
Francesca Pattaro

Men's Team Pursuit Finals 7-8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Italy0:04:03.743
Alex Buttazzoni
Simone Consonni
Francesco Lamon
Davide Plebani
8Russia0:04:07.203
Evgeny Kovalev
Vladislav Kulikov
Andrey Prostokshin
Sergey Rostovtsev

Men's Team Pursuit Finals 5-6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Belgium0:04:01.262
Kenny De Ketele
Moreno De Pauw
Lindsay De Vylder
Robbe Ghys
6Poland0:04:05.203
Alan Banaszek
Szymon Wojciech Sajnok
Daniel Staniszewski
Adrian Teklinski

Men's Team Pursuit Finals Bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Canada0:04:01.958
Adam Jamieson
Aidan Caves
Jay Lamoureux
Bayley Simpson
4Switzerland0:04:05.035
Claudio Imhof
Stefan Bissegger
Gino Mader
Loic Perizzolo

Men's Team Pursuit Finals Gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:58.891
Mark Stewart
Kian Emadi-Coffin
Andrew Tennant
Oliver Wood
2France0:04:00.230
Benjamin Thomas
Sylvain Chavanel
Corentin Ermenault
Adrien Garel

 

