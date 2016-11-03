Trending

British teams sail through Team Pursuit qualifying

Italy goes quickest of women in Glasgow round

Image 1 of 10

Oliver Wood leads Andrew Tennant, Kian Emadi-Coffin and Mark Stewart of Great Britain during the Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome

Image 2 of 10

Daria Pikulik, Justyna Kaczkowska, Nikol Plosaj, Nikola Rozynska of Poland in action during the Women's Team Pursuit

Image 3 of 10

laudio Imhof, Stefan Bissegger, Reto Muller and Loic Perizzolo of Switzerland in action during the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 4 of 10

Eleanor Dickinson, Danielle Khan, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson of Great Britain in action during the Women's Team Pursuit

Image 5 of 10

The Belgium team of Kenny de Keteke, Moreno de Pauw, Lindsay de Vylder and Robbe Ghys in action during the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 6 of 10

The Belgium team of Kenny de Keteke, Moreno de Pauw, Lindsay de Vylder and Robbe Ghys in action during the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 7 of 10

The Belgium team of Kenny de Keteke, Moreno de Pauw, Lindsay de Vylder and Robbe Ghys in action during the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 8 of 10

The Great Britain team of Oliver Wood, Andrew Tennant, Kian Emadi-Coffin and Mark Stewart in action during the Men's Team Pursuit

Image 9 of 10

Eleanor Dickinson, Danielle Khan, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson in action during the Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying at Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on November 3, 2016 in Glasgow

Image 10 of 10

Benjamin Thomas, Sylvain Chavanel, Corentin Ermenault, Adrien Garel of France ride in the Men's Team Pursuit

Elite Men Team Pursuit Qualifying

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:58.169
Mark Stewart
Kian Emadi-Coffin
Andrew Tennant
Oliver Wood
2France0:03:59.481
Benjamin Thomas
Sylvain Chavanel
Corentin Ermenault
Adrien Garel
3Canada0:04:00.469
Adam Jamieson
Aidan Caves
Jay Lamoureux
Ed Veal
4Poland0:04:03.018
Alan Banaszek
Szymon Wojciech Sajnok
Daniel Staniszewski
Adrian Teklinski
5Belgium0:04:03.103
Kenny De Ketele
Moreno De Pauw
Lindsay De Vylder
Robbe Ghys
6Italy0:04:03.854
Alex Buttazzoni
Simone Consonni
Francesco Lamon
Davide Plebani
7Switzerland0:04:03.858
Claudio Imhof
Stefan Bissegger
Reto Muller
Loic Perizzolo
8Russian Federation0:04:04.350
Evgeny Kovalev
Vladislav Kulikov
Maksim Piskunov
Sergey Rostovtsev
9Belarus0:04:04.661
Aleh Ahiyevich
Yauheni Akhramenka
Yauheni Karaliok
Raman Tsishkou
10People's Republic of China0:04:05.257
Fengnian Wang
Yulong Xu
Yiming Yang
Hao Yue
11Spain0:04:05.998
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Canellas Sanchez
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Albert Torres Barcelo
12Japan0:04:06.441
Ryo Chikatani
Hiroaki Harada
Shogo Ichimaru
Minori Shimmura
13Germany0:04:07.535
Jasper Frahm
Leif Lampater
Moritz Malcharek
Sebastian Wotschke
14Hong Kong, China0:04:11.284
Chun Wing Leung
Siu Wai Ko
Ka Yu Leung
Ching Yin Mow
15Ukraine0:04:15.953
Vitaliy Hryniv
Roman Gladysh
Dmytro Ponomarenko
Taras Shevchuk

Elite Women Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:04:24.566
Simona Frapporti
Elisa Balsamo
Confalonieri M.
Francesca Pattaro
2Great Britain0:04:28.744
Eleanor Dickinson
Danielle Khan
Manon Lloyd
Emily Nelson
3Poland0:04:29.114
Daria Pikulik
Justyna Kaczkowska
Nikol Plosaj
Nikola Rozynska
4France0:04:30.276
Roxane Fournier
Laurie Berthon
Elise Delzenne
Coralie Demay
5People's Republic of China0:04:31.323
Lulu Chen
Xiuyan Lu
Menglu Ma
Hong Wang
6Belarus0:04:32.037
Hanna Laptsionak
Polina Pivovarova
Ina Savenka
Marina Shmayankova
7Belgium0:04:35.989
Lotte Kopecky
Gilke Croket
Annelies Dom
Lenny Druyts
8Ukraine0:04:37.625
Tetyana Klimchenko
Oksana Klyachina
Inna Metalnykova
Anna Nahirna
9Japan0:04:37.869
Yumi Kajihara
Yuya Hashimoto
Kisato Nakamura
Minami Uwano
10Ireland0:04:42.204
Lydia Boylan
Eileen Burns
Lydia Gurley
Eimear Moran
11Hong Kong, China0:04:43.240
Yao Pang
Bo Yee Leung
Zhao Juan Meng
Qianyu Yang
12Russian Federation0:04:48.363
Maria Averina
Daria Egorova
Diana Klimova
Natalia Studenikina
13Germany0:04:50.879
Tatjana Paller
Franziska Brausse
Michaela Ebert
Lisa Kullmer

