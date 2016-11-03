British teams sail through Team Pursuit qualifying
Italy goes quickest of women in Glasgow round
Day 1: Glasgow -
Elite Men Team Pursuit Qualifying
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:58.169
|Mark Stewart
|Kian Emadi-Coffin
|Andrew Tennant
|Oliver Wood
|2
|France
|0:03:59.481
|Benjamin Thomas
|Sylvain Chavanel
|Corentin Ermenault
|Adrien Garel
|3
|Canada
|0:04:00.469
|Adam Jamieson
|Aidan Caves
|Jay Lamoureux
|Ed Veal
|4
|Poland
|0:04:03.018
|Alan Banaszek
|Szymon Wojciech Sajnok
|Daniel Staniszewski
|Adrian Teklinski
|5
|Belgium
|0:04:03.103
|Kenny De Ketele
|Moreno De Pauw
|Lindsay De Vylder
|Robbe Ghys
|6
|Italy
|0:04:03.854
|Alex Buttazzoni
|Simone Consonni
|Francesco Lamon
|Davide Plebani
|7
|Switzerland
|0:04:03.858
|Claudio Imhof
|Stefan Bissegger
|Reto Muller
|Loic Perizzolo
|8
|Russian Federation
|0:04:04.350
|Evgeny Kovalev
|Vladislav Kulikov
|Maksim Piskunov
|Sergey Rostovtsev
|9
|Belarus
|0:04:04.661
|Aleh Ahiyevich
|Yauheni Akhramenka
|Yauheni Karaliok
|Raman Tsishkou
|10
|People's Republic of China
|0:04:05.257
|Fengnian Wang
|Yulong Xu
|Yiming Yang
|Hao Yue
|11
|Spain
|0:04:05.998
|Eloy Teruel Rovira
|Canellas Sanchez
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|12
|Japan
|0:04:06.441
|Ryo Chikatani
|Hiroaki Harada
|Shogo Ichimaru
|Minori Shimmura
|13
|Germany
|0:04:07.535
|Jasper Frahm
|Leif Lampater
|Moritz Malcharek
|Sebastian Wotschke
|14
|Hong Kong, China
|0:04:11.284
|Chun Wing Leung
|Siu Wai Ko
|Ka Yu Leung
|Ching Yin Mow
|15
|Ukraine
|0:04:15.953
|Vitaliy Hryniv
|Roman Gladysh
|Dmytro Ponomarenko
|Taras Shevchuk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:04:24.566
|Simona Frapporti
|Elisa Balsamo
|Confalonieri M.
|Francesca Pattaro
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:28.744
|Eleanor Dickinson
|Danielle Khan
|Manon Lloyd
|Emily Nelson
|3
|Poland
|0:04:29.114
|Daria Pikulik
|Justyna Kaczkowska
|Nikol Plosaj
|Nikola Rozynska
|4
|France
|0:04:30.276
|Roxane Fournier
|Laurie Berthon
|Elise Delzenne
|Coralie Demay
|5
|People's Republic of China
|0:04:31.323
|Lulu Chen
|Xiuyan Lu
|Menglu Ma
|Hong Wang
|6
|Belarus
|0:04:32.037
|Hanna Laptsionak
|Polina Pivovarova
|Ina Savenka
|Marina Shmayankova
|7
|Belgium
|0:04:35.989
|Lotte Kopecky
|Gilke Croket
|Annelies Dom
|Lenny Druyts
|8
|Ukraine
|0:04:37.625
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|Oksana Klyachina
|Inna Metalnykova
|Anna Nahirna
|9
|Japan
|0:04:37.869
|Yumi Kajihara
|Yuya Hashimoto
|Kisato Nakamura
|Minami Uwano
|10
|Ireland
|0:04:42.204
|Lydia Boylan
|Eileen Burns
|Lydia Gurley
|Eimear Moran
|11
|Hong Kong, China
|0:04:43.240
|Yao Pang
|Bo Yee Leung
|Zhao Juan Meng
|Qianyu Yang
|12
|Russian Federation
|0:04:48.363
|Maria Averina
|Daria Egorova
|Diana Klimova
|Natalia Studenikina
|13
|Germany
|0:04:50.879
|Tatjana Paller
|Franziska Brausse
|Michaela Ebert
|Lisa Kullmer
