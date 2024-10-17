Track Worlds: Denmark secures world title on home soil in men's Team Pursuit

Wollaston defeats Kopecky to win Elimination title, Yamasaki claims Keirin gold for Japan

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 17/10/2024 - Cycling - Tissot UCI 2024 Track World Championships Ballerup - Copenhagen, Denmark - Ballerup Super Arena - Men&#039;s Team Pursuit, Final for Gold - Carl-Frederik Bevort, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen, Tobias Aagaard Hansen (Denmark) celebrates winning the 2024 Men&#039;s Team Pursuit World Championship
Team Denmark celebrates the gold medal in men's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Thursday features five elite world titles on the line at the 2024 UCI Track World Championships at Ballerup Super Arena outside Copenhagen, Denmark. This second day of the championships, running from October 16 to 20, will award titles in the Men's Team Pursuit, Men's Keirin, Men's Scratch Race as well as Women's Elimination and Women's Team Pursuit.

Men's Team Pursuit

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Team Pursuit results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark(Tobias Aagaard Hansen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen)3:45.642
2Great Britain(Ethan Hayter, Josh Charlton, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood)3:45.963
3Germany(Tim Tom Teutenberg, Benjamin Boos, Ben Felix Jochum, Bruno Kessler)3:52.707
4Japan(Shunsuke Imamura, Naoki Kojima, Kazushige Kuboki, Shoi Matsuda)DNF
5United States(Grant Koontz, David Domonoske, Anders Johnson, Brendan Rhim)N/A
6Canada(Chris Ernst, Mathias Guillemette, Campbell Parrish, Sean Richardson)N/A
7Switzerland(Noah Bogli, Luca Buhlmann, Mats Poot, Valere Thiebaud)N/A
8China(Boan Li, Mengjie Wang, Yang Yang, Jinyan Zhang)N/A
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Elimination Race results
1Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
2Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
3Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
4Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
5Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
6Maria Martins (Portugal)
7Maja Tracka (Poland)
8Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
9Lea lin Teutenberg (Germany)
10Gabriela Bartova (Czech Republic)
11Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan)
12Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
13Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
14Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)
15Sophie Lewis (Great Britain)
16Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
17Keira Will (Australia)
18Ellen Klinge (Denmark)
19Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
20Alžbeta Bačikova (Slovakia)
21Kiara Lylyk (Canada)
22Fanny Malissa Cauchois One (Lao People's Democratic Republic)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Keirin results
1Yamasaki Kento (Japan)
2Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)
3Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
4Harry Ledingham-Horn (Great Britain)
5Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
6Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
7Nakano Shinji (Japan)
8Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
9Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
10Stefano Moro (Italy)
11Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
12Cheuk Hei To (Hong Kong, China)

